2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)

Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football RB rankings – taken from a consensus of four fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
August 12, 2026
2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
August 12, 2026
Weekly Rankings
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football RB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently. 

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. 

Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football running back rankings for PPR leagues. 

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Top-10 

RotoWireRotoWire Subscribers Win ChampionshipsThe 2026 Draft Kit: Draft Assistant, Mock Draft Simulator, and custom rankings. From $7.99/mo.Get the Draft Kit

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: 11-20

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: 21-30

RotoWireRotoWire Subscribers Win ChampionshipsThe 2026 Draft Kit: Draft Assistant, Mock Draft Simulator, and custom rankings. From $7.99/mo.Get the Draft Kit

Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football RB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently. 

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. 

Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football running back rankings for PPR leagues. 

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Top-10 

RotoWireRotoWire Subscribers Win ChampionshipsThe 2026 Draft Kit: Draft Assistant, Mock Draft Simulator, and custom rankings. From $7.99/mo.Get the Draft Kit

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: 11-20

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: 21-30

RotoWireRotoWire Subscribers Win ChampionshipsThe 2026 Draft Kit: Draft Assistant, Mock Draft Simulator, and custom rankings. From $7.99/mo.Get the Draft Kit

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Jim knows fantasy players have plenty of options when it comes to fantasy experts. His advice is simple: ask for receipts. He's been playing fantasy football since 1994, covering it professionally since 2006 and was the FSWA Football Writer of the Year in 2022. Jim's been with RotoWire and on SiriusXM since 2016. Through that time, he's accomplished one of the rarest feats in the industry -- a 2x King's Classic Triple Crown Champion, a 14-team, three-flex format engineered to strip out luck and stack the field with the sharpest minds in the game. Jim is successful because he studies the NFL like a scout and turns the same data everyone has access to into an edge. The track record isn't hype. It's receipts. Jim will help you win your share of leagues.
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Theo Gremminger
Theo Gremminger is the Lead Fantasy Analyst & Content Director at RotoWire, where he leads the company's fantasy football content strategy across YouTube, podcasts, and written analysis. RotoWire is the exclusive home of his redraft and dynasty rankings. An accomplished high-stakes competitor, Theo has won some of the industry's most prestigious leagues, including the FFPC Main Event, FFPC Big Payback, NFFC Classic, NFFC Primetime, and the 2024 King's Classic Auction, and is a two-time FFPC Hard Way Invitational Champion. He is also an award-winning NFL Draft analyst, taking first place in the 2026 Huddle Report Mock Draft Contest. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @TheOGFantasy.
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Ian played linebacker at the University of Chicago and graduated with a fancy finance degree that he has pretty much never used because he understands ball is life. From the Action Network, to RotoWorld, to PFF and most recently Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life, Ian has spent more than 10 years grinding fantasy football edges as a full-time gig, winning plenty of high-stakes leagues and having all sorts of fun along the way. More than 220,000 people follow "The Mayor of NFL Twitter" @ihartitz for his deep film analysis, usage trends, "Sheesh" beyond-the-box-score stats and general good vibes. Ian believes every day is a great day to be great and consistently provides uniquely entertaining, yet actionable, prowess to the fantasy football and gambling worlds. Outside of football Ian enjoys golfing (badly) and spending time with his wife and dumb dachshunds.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NFL fans.

Top News

  • Los Angeles Rams
    Puka Nacua
    May be sidelined 'a few days'
    NFL
    Los Angeles Rams
  • New York Giants
    Malik Nabers
    Likely to join team drills soon
    NFL
    New York Giants
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Emeka Egbuka
    Toe sprain to be checked out
    NFL
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Rashee Rice
    No further discipline expected, per NFL Insider
    NFL
    Kansas City Chiefs
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Tua Tagovailoa
    Starting preseason opener
    NFL
    Atlanta Falcons

Tools

NFL Draft Kit Logo

NFL Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 NFL Fantasy Football rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy
NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy
Sasha Yodashkin analyzes the Hall of Fame Game DFS slate, including starting lineups for the Panthers and Cardinals, the optimal DFS strategy and more.
August 6th
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Get expert Yahoo DFS picks & strategies for Super Bowl Sunday. Dominate GPPs, 50/50s & single-game contests with proven lineup tips!
February 7th