2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)

Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football RB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.

Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football running back rankings for PPR leagues.

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Top-10

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: 11-20

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: 21-30