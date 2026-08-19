Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football RB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.
In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football RB rankings:
2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings
Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football RB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.
In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football RB rankings:
2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings
RB ADP Analysis: Biggest ADP Discrepancies
I reviewed each of our expert's PPR RB rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. RB7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions.
Player
|Consensus Ranking
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
|Chase Brown
|RB7
|8
|35
|Kenneth Walker
|RB10
|12
|37
|Cam Skattebo
|RB22
|38
|75
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB24
|43
|97
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB30
|56
|149