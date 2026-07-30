Jerry Donabedian explains how to digest all the injuries, news and rumors throughout NFL training camps and preseason. What's important, and what can you ignore?

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Fantasy football training camp news is always relentless from late July through mid-August. To help you sift the grain from the chaff, here's a quick list of what matters most over the next few weeks.

Remember: For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Tips to Separate the Signal from the Noise

1. Injury updates are the most important thing to monitor

Bookmark RotoWire's breaking news page, focusing on tangible reports of practice participation/progress. Positive quotes aren't always meaningless, but players and coaches tend to be way too optimistic about injuries. What really matters is practice participation (and the length/severity of the rehab process beforehand). On that note ... For recent injuries, a return to full practice participation usually signals the player is ready to play or nearly ready. For major surgeries and rehabs, a player often needs multiple weeks of full practice before getting the green light to play. Keep this in mind for WRs Malik Nabers (ACL/meniscus) and Alec Pierce (spring ankle surgery) as the season approaches. At the start of training camp, I made this list of the key injuries and rehab to monitor throughout the summer for fantasy purposes.

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2. Differentiate between beat-writer reports and beat-writer opinions

There's nothing wrong with beat writers giving their opinions, but we shouldn't give those the same weight as well-sourced information or direct quotes from a head coach. If a beat writer says he expects Player X to be the starter, it doesn't quite mean the same thing as reporting that Player X is expected to be the starter. Good reporters do a good job of making it clear when they're opining and when they're reporting. Some reporters aren't as great at that, but that's why you've got RotoWire with quick analysis to help interpret all of the latest breaking news.

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3. Reports on first-team reps matter more than reports on performance

It's far from foolproof, but the decision to place a young player with the starters in practice tells us more than a favorable quote. Coaches field questions about a lot of players and topics during media availability, and they usually keep things positive. Key backfields to watch this summer: Jacksonville, Carolina, Washington, Seattle. We'll inevitably see a lot of reports on these four backfields this summer. Reports from OTAs suggested split first-team reps in all cases, though Chris Rodriguez's foot injury and subsequent surgery contributed to some Bhayshul Tuten hype. There have also been multiple reports already about rookie Jadarian Price splitting first-team reps with George Holani in Seattle. Just remember that beat writers don't have access to every practice session and often face major limitations/restrictions in terms of what they can see even for the "open" practices. Their access then declines later in August as the season approaches, which is also the time when it would be most helpful to know who is getting most of the first-team reps. We instead have more information earlier in the summer when less has been settled. Oh well. In the tweet below, the important part isn't that Jonathan Brooks made a nice play in practice. What matters is that he's continuing to get a lot of first-team reps with Bryce Young and Co. (something that also happened at training camp). It's not yet clear if the Panthers view Brooks as a candidate to start Week 1, but early signs point toward a considerable role off the bench, if nothing else.

RB Jonathon Brooks just caught a pass from Bryce in the flat, stuck his foot in the ground and knifed through a couple of defenders for a big gain. Brooks looking twitchy out there. @Panthers@wfnz — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) July 28, 2026

4. Reports on practice performance rarely matter; practice highlights never do

Nearly everyone at an NFL training camp is talented enough to make great plays, especially in a non-game environment. Video clips are great, but they're purely for enjoyment, not for factoring into any fantasy processes or rankings.

5. Ignore the "official" depth charts posted by teams

They usually tell us the obvious when it's obvious, and then default to seniority where there's any doubt. Not helpful! RotoWire's depth charts are updated far more frequently throughout the offseason, and they sometimes depart from the official team depth charts, especially once the season begins and it becomes clear that some of the "starters" are playing fewer snaps than their backups.

6. Only put weight on positive coach/player quotes when backed by other factors