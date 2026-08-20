This year, RotoWire is handling our 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings a little differently.
In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 WR rankings:
2026 WR Rankings
WR ADP Analysis: Biggest Discrepancies
I reviewed each of our expert's PPR WR rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. WR7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions.
Player
|Consensus Ranking
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
|Tee Higgins
|16
|26
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|19
|26
|57
|Rashee Rice
|22
|25
|90
|Terry McLaurin
|23
|31
|72
|Jameson Williams
|28
|45
|80