Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football WR rankings – taken from a consensus of seven fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.

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This year, RotoWire is handling our 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 WR rankings:

2026 WR Rankings

WR ADP Analysis: Biggest Discrepancies

I reviewed each of our expert's PPR WR rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. WR7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions.