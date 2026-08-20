2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)

Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football WR rankings – taken from a consensus of seven fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
August 20, 2026
2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
August 20, 2026
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This year, RotoWire is handling our 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. 

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 WR rankings: 

2026 WR Rankings

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMBYE
25
BUF
7
36
IND
13

WR ADP Analysis: Biggest Discrepancies 

I reviewed each of our expert's PPR WR rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. WR7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions. 

Player

Consensus Ranking

Best Ranking

Worst Ranking

Tee Higgins162660
Jaylen Waddle192657
Rashee Rice222590
Terry McLaurin233172
Jameson Williams284580
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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