For average draft position comparisons below, I looked at NFFC Eliminator Championship data, where high-stakes players compete. Want to play directly against me? I'll be drafting in an Eliminator league with a $100 entry fee on Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. Join here . And if you're new to NFFC, sign up with code "THEO" for a signup bonus.

I'm not as committed to that stance in 2026, as there are several tight ends who I think are ideal safe picks with some upside that I can target later in the draft. I've identified three below, along with three that I am avoiding in guillotine drafts this season. In case you missed it, I've done the same with quarterbacks , running backs and wide receivers already.

I've been writing guillotine league strategy articles for RotoWire since 2023, and over the years, I've advocated for drafting an early tight end. My logic was that it was a scarce position and that you give yourself an edge for the whole season if you draft one early. Then as other teams get eliminated, you'll have plenty of opportunities to grab their star RBs and WRs off waivers, while other teams struggle to get consistent points at the TE position.

I've been writing guillotine league strategy articles for RotoWire since 2023, and over the years, I've advocated for drafting an early tight end. My logic was that it was a scarce position and that you give yourself an edge for the whole season if you draft one early. Then as other teams get eliminated, you'll have plenty of opportunities to grab their star RBs and WRs off waivers, while other teams struggle to get consistent points at the TE position.

I'm not as committed to that stance in 2026, as there are several tight ends who I think are ideal safe picks with some upside that I can target later in the draft. I've identified three below, along with three that I am avoiding in guillotine drafts this season. In case you missed it, I've done the same with quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers already.

For average draft position comparisons below, I looked at NFFC Eliminator Championship data, where high-stakes players compete. Want to play directly against me? I'll be drafting in an Eliminator league with a $100 entry fee on Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. Join here. And if you're new to NFFC, sign up with code "THEO" for a signup bonus.

Use code "STEVE" for 35 percent off a RotoWire subscription and dominate your draft.

TEs To Target in Guillotine Leagues

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

NFFC Eliminator ADP: TE11 (pick 117)

The last two seasons, WR A.J. Brown missed four games (not including each of the past Week 18 games, when Philadelphia rested starters). No replacement wide receiver stepped up. DeVonta Smith and Goedert were the biggest beneficiaries, seeing their target volume increase significantly. Now that Brown is in New England, Goedert has one of the clearest paths to success among the tight ends outside of the top eight at the position. An increase in targets and another double-digit touchdown season isn't outside the realm of possibility, making him a great value outside of the top-100 picks.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Juwan Johnson, Saints

NFFC Eliminator ADP: TE16 (pick 146)

Last week, I highlighted Chris Olave as one of my favorite wide receiver targets with one factor being the hamstring injury that is expected to keep Jordyn Tyson out for more than the first month of the regular season. The injury also sets up Johnson to resume his role as the No. 2 option in the New Orleans passing game, a role that he exploited last year with a breakout 77-catch, 889-receiving-yard season. That placed him third among tight ends in receiving yards and fifth in catches. The only thing missing from making it a truly special season was touchdown production, as he only found the endzone three times.

I would be shocked if Johnson doesn't increase his touchdown total this year, making him my favorite tight end value at his current average draft position.

Use RotoWire's interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

NFFC Eliminator ADP: TE21 (pick 166)

Schultz isn't an exciting player, but he is one of the safer options, especially with a lot of uncertainty around Houston's pass-catchers. Jayden Higgins (knee) is out for the season, while Tank Dell (knee) and Jaylin Noel (hamstring) have been limited this offseason. Houston just traded for Kayshon Boutte, but it will take some time to get him up to speed with the playbook.

Last year, Schultz had a 12-game stretch with 64 catches on 84 targets for 593 yards. Considering the short-handed Texans have the seventh easiest schedule for fantasy tight ends through the first month of the season based on RotoWire's Strength of Schedule tool, Schultz looks like a late-round option that could help keep your team alive for the first few weeks.

Check out the industry-leading fantasy football live draft assistant to get custom rankings for your league and follow along with a live draft on most major platforms.

TEs To Avoid in Guillotine Leagues

Tucker Kraft, Packers

NFFC Eliminator ADP: TE5 (pick 76)

Kraft looks like a top-5 tight end when healthy, but as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in November, health is a fair concern. There has already been talk of him starting the season on a snap count, which obviously would limit his upside.

Would I rather have Kraft over Juwan Johnson over the course of a full season in a typical redraft league? Sure. But, all things considered, for the first month of the season I would prefer to wait and take Juwan Johnson 70 picks later. Don't be surprised if Johnson has more fantasy points than Kraft through that first month.

Sam LaPorta, Lions

NFFC Eliminator ADP: TE7 (pick 88)

You'll notice a theme with all of my tight end fades: early injury concerns. LaPorta got shut down about halfway through last season with a back injury. As of July, it was reported that he was limited during OTAs and minicamp while rehabbing from back surgery. And now the latest news is that he's dealing with a hip injury that left coach Dan Campbell noncommittal about his availability for Week 1.

That's concerning, and with LaPorta, there's more to it than just the injury status. Ideally, we want to have a tight end who has a path to being the first or second option in the passing game, and while LaPorta will have a handful of standout games when healthy, he's still likely to be fourth in the pecking order behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

It also doesn't help that the Lions have an early bye. In fact, that Week 6 bye week is a minefield for guillotine leagues with two of the best teams for fantasy (Detroit and Cincinnati) unavailable. A team with Gibbs, Tee Higgins, LaPorta and Joe Burrow sounds great now, but how do you expect to replace all that talent in Week 6?

George Kittle, 49ers

NFFC Eliminator ADP: TE9 (pick 104)

Although Kittle isn't as much of an investment in draft capital, it's still a risk to take him over a running back or wide receiver who you could be starting early in the season.

It wasn't that long ago that a torn Achilles was considered a career-ending injury, and now drafters are willing to pick Kittle as a top 10 player at the position just seven months after his devastating injury? I can't buy it. Even if he plays Week 1, I'd be concerned that he'll compensate for that injury and some other injury will pop up. After all, he is 32 years old now and has missed at least two games due to injury in six of the last seven seasons.