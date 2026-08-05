Check back with our Guillotine League hub for all your Guillotine-League needs this season.

RotoWire's 2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator lets you run practice drafts built specifically for the elimination format, so you can walk into draft day with a plan instead of a guess. You can find the tool below:

Guillotine leagues are unforgiving. Every week, the lowest-scoring team gets eliminated, which means your draft can't just be good — it has to be built to survive. RotoWire's new Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator is designed specifically for that reality, giving you a way to test-drive your strategy before the real thing counts.

Guillotine leagues are unforgiving. Every week, the lowest-scoring team gets eliminated, which means your draft can't just be good — it has to be built to survive. RotoWire's new Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator is designed specifically for that reality, giving you a way to test-drive your strategy before the real thing counts.

2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator

RotoWire's 2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator lets you run practice drafts built specifically for the elimination format, so you can walk into draft day with a plan instead of a guess. You can find the tool below:

Check back with our Guillotine League hub for all your Guillotine-League needs this season.

ROTOWIRE Guillotine League Free Mock Draft Simulator Draft For Your Floor Build the consistent, low-bust roster that survives the chop. Master 14-Round Strategy Practice every range, every position. Outlast The Field Sharpen your edge before Week 1 eliminations begin. Start A Guillotine Mock Guillotine Free 1 2 1 Customize draft settings Mock alone. Draft to survive. Subscribers get RotoWire's full guillotine toolkit: floor-weighted projections, weekly elimination odds, ADP movers, and Player Outlooks across the pool. See Pricing Draft Name Scoring Format PPR - 1 pt per reception Standard - no PPR Snake-only - 14-round roster. No K, no DST. No. of Teams Edit team names − + Select Your Team Roster Settings Standard guillotine roster 1 QB 2 RB 2 WR 1 TE 2 FLEX 6 BN Draft Order Customize Continue Start Draft Now - skip plan setup Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Choose Your Draft Plan It is a set of choices you can make before your draft that influences: Player Rankings

In-Draft Suggestions

Your Overall Draft Experience Choose For Me This draft plan uses our recommended settings to help you have a great draft. -> Build My Own Plan Create a perfect blend of our expertise and your draft day preferences. -> Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More How do you feel about taking risks in your drafts? Think about how you handle risky players during the different stages of your draft. Do you want the safety of high-floor players or the upside of high-ceiling players? Early Rounds Play It Safe Balanced Aim For Upside Middle Play It Safe Balanced Aim For Upside Late Rounds Play It Safe Balanced Aim For Upside Continue Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More Are you comfortable reaching for a player you really like? Reaching for a player means that you take them well before they're generally expected to be drafted. This is based on ADP (Average Draft Position). Early Rounds Stick To ADP Balanced Get My Guys Middle Stick To ADP Balanced Get My Guys Late Rounds Stick To ADP Balanced Get My Guys Continue Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More Which factors matter most to you when deciding who to draft? Use the arrow buttons to move the most important factors to the top. We'll use your preferences to improve our in-draft suggestions. Continue Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More Who are your favorite draft targets this year? We'll use your list to improve our in-draft suggestions and help us monitor those players during the draft. Add Players You Like Click here to add your top targets Skip Targets for Now Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More Which players are you NOT excited to draft? We'll use your list to adjust our in-draft suggestions and help you watch out for those players in the draft. Add Players To Avoid Click here to add potential busts Skip Players To Avoid for Now Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More More Ways To Customize Your Draft Experience These are optional but can be very helpful if you think they're worth your time. Add A Draft Strategy Choose from a list of possible draft strategies and we'll customize our in-draft suggestions to match. -> Finish Your Draft Plan We'll call this masterpiece: "Perfect Draft Plan A" You can edit this plan later if you want to change anything. Guillotine Free v 2 <- Back 2 Build Your Draft Plan Risk ADP Factors Targets Avoids More Are you interested in any of these potential draft strategies? Select one or more of the strategies below and we'll customize our in-draft suggestions to match. Your Active Draft Strategies Add Another Strategy? Wait On A Position Avoid a position until the round of your choice. For example, you could wait on RBs until Round 4. Script The Early Rounds Decide which positions you want to target in the first three rounds. Ex. RB-RB-WR or WR-WR-QB. Done Analyzer For You Cheat Sheet Rosters Depth Charts Insights Board Queue 0 Search Sim To End Restart Exit Settings Simulator Settings Sim To End Auto-draft your team until the draft is complete. End Draft Complete the draft by skipping all remaining picks. Restart This Draft This will erase all picks that have been made so far. Draft Complete You've finished the draft! Post-draft analyzer (grades, comparisons, share, and Join Now CTA) ships in v1.3. For now, here's a JSON dump of your draft results: Join RotoWire Start Over Click Players You Like Done Players are ordered by average draft position. All Positions QB RB WR TE All Teams Loading players... Wait On A Position Close Add This Strategy Edit Team Names Close One name per team. The team you control is highlighted. Save

Guillotine Mock Draft Simulator Features

Here's a quick-hitting look at the top features that make this simulator different from a standard mock draft tool:

Customize League Settings

Every guillotine league runs a little differently, and this tool allows you to customize your league settings so you can prep for your specific needs. Whether your league uses unique scoring rules, roster requirements, or elimination schedules, you can dial in those settings before you draft so the mock reflects the league you're actually playing in — not a generic default.

Prep for the Unique League Size

Guillotine leagues often run much bigger than standard fantasy formats, and that changes the entire draft. Most mock draft tools cap out at 10 or 12 teams, which doesn't do much to prepare you for a league that looks nothing like that. This simulator supports up to 18 teams, making it one of the few mocks available that can actually simulate the depth and roster crunch you'll face when the player pool gets picked over that much faster than usual.

Try Different Draft Strategies

Use this feature to build and test new draft plans before you're locked into one. In a guillotine league, the ceiling-versus-floor decision matters more than it does anywhere else — one bad week can end your season outright, so there's less room for boom-or-bust bets than in a typical redraft league. Running multiple mocks lets you see how different strategies actually play out before you have to live with the results.

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