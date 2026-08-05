Guillotine leagues are unforgiving. Every week, the lowest-scoring team gets eliminated, which means your draft can't just be good — it has to be built to survive. RotoWire's new Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator is designed specifically for that reality, giving you a way to test-drive your strategy before the real thing counts.
2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator
RotoWire's 2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator lets you run practice drafts built specifically for the elimination format, so you can walk into draft day with a plan instead of a guess. You can find the tool below:
Guillotine leagues are unforgiving. Every week, the lowest-scoring team gets eliminated, which means your draft can't just be good — it has to be built to survive. RotoWire's new Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator is designed specifically for that reality, giving you a way to test-drive your strategy before the real thing counts.
2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator
RotoWire's 2026 Guillotine League Mock Draft Simulator lets you run practice drafts built specifically for the elimination format, so you can walk into draft day with a plan instead of a guess. You can find the tool below:
Here's a quick-hitting look at the top features that make this simulator different from a standard mock draft tool:
Customize League Settings
Every guillotine league runs a little differently, and this tool allows you to customize your league settings so you can prep for your specific needs. Whether your league uses unique scoring rules, roster requirements, or elimination schedules, you can dial in those settings before you draft so the mock reflects the league you're actually playing in — not a generic default.
Prep for the Unique League Size
Guillotine leagues often run much bigger than standard fantasy formats, and that changes the entire draft. Most mock draft tools cap out at 10 or 12 teams, which doesn't do much to prepare you for a league that looks nothing like that. This simulator supports up to 18 teams, making it one of the few mocks available that can actually simulate the depth and roster crunch you'll face when the player pool gets picked over that much faster than usual.
Try Different Draft Strategies
Use this feature to build and test new draft plans before you're locked into one. In a guillotine league, the ceiling-versus-floor decision matters more than it does anywhere else — one bad week can end your season outright, so there's less room for boom-or-bust bets than in a typical redraft league. Running multiple mocks lets you see how different strategies actually play out before you have to live with the results.
More RotoWire Fantasy Football Tools
Looking for more tools? We've got you covered. Here are some other fantasy football tools to check out:
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more.
Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds.
In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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