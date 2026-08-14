With those factors in mind, I've put together my guillotine league player rankings to help you identify the safest and most valuable targets at every position. Use these rankings as your guide on draft day, and you'll be better equipped to build a roster that can survive the chopping block.

Unlike traditional redraft leagues, guillotine formats reward players with consistent workloads, favorable early-season matchups and minimal risk. Quarterbacks can be pushed down the board, early bye weeks deserve extra consideration, and injury or suspension concerns can make otherwise attractive players dangerous investments. I wrote more about my six steps to win the draft earlier this offseason.

Guillotine fantasy football is growing rapidly, with more platforms offering their own versions of the elimination-style format in 2026. While a strong draft strategy is critical, knowing which players to target or avoid, considering their average draft position, is the foundation of building a roster that can survive the early weeks and preserve your FAAB for the long haul.

Guillotine fantasy football is growing rapidly, with more platforms offering their own versions of the elimination-style format in 2026. While a strong draft strategy is critical, knowing which players to target or avoid, considering their average draft position, is the foundation of building a roster that can survive the early weeks and preserve your FAAB for the long haul.

Unlike traditional redraft leagues, guillotine formats reward players with consistent workloads, favorable early-season matchups and minimal risk. Quarterbacks can be pushed down the board, early bye weeks deserve extra consideration, and injury or suspension concerns can make otherwise attractive players dangerous investments. I wrote more about my six steps to win the draft earlier this offseason.

With those factors in mind, I've put together my guillotine league player rankings to help you identify the safest and most valuable targets at every position. Use these rankings as your guide on draft day, and you'll be better equipped to build a roster that can survive the chopping block.

2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Top-300 Players

2026 Guillotine League QB Rankings

As I alluded to in the intro, I'll push quarterbacks way down my draft board, often being the last person to draft a passer. The position is deep, and I'm comfortable just exploiting favorable early-season matchups.

Josh Allen is the undisputed king of fantasy football QBs, but I'll let someone else invest in him with a high pick. He is one of my quarterbacks to avoid in drafts, as he faces one of the toughest matchups possible in Week 1.

2026 Guillotine League RB Rankings

When it comes to running backs and wide receivers, make sure you know your league settings. By default, leagues are only going to require two starting running backs. What's important to note is how many receivers you have to start. If you only have to start two, that diminishes their value, and you'll find that running backs dry up fast. If you have to start three WRs, you can be more flexible in which of the two positions you target in the earliest rounds.

You will notice several players considerably higher or lower in my rankings compared to ADP due to some of the factors I mentioned earlier. I highlighted six of those players in my most recent weekly strategy article.

2026 Guillotine League WR Rankings

My plan is to come out of most guillotine drafts with two running backs and two wide receivers through the first four rounds, although the receiver group is strong enough to mix in an occasional early tight end pick.

Like every group, there are certain players who I see as great value picks and others that I view as landmines to avoid. I'll write about three of each in next week's Guillotine League Strategy article.

2026 Guillotine League TE Rankings

In previous years, I've recommended drafting an elite tight end early as one of my keys to success. I don't feel as strongly about that strategy this year, as I have several players who I think are a great value late in drafts. For example, I think Dalton Kincaid could have a breakout year, while Dallas Goedert should offer a consistent floor. Both can be had after securing your starting backs and receivers. I'll write more about those specific sleepers and busts later this preseason.

2026 Guillotine League Kicker Rankings

When it comes to kickers, you can find value by drafting anyone other than Brandon Aubrey. He is in the top tier of kickers, but he doesn't belong in a far-away top tier like many drafters seem to believe. The reality is Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn and Seattle's Jason Myers outscored him last year, and you can draft them multiple rounds later. Let someone else overpay for Aubrey.

2026 Guillotine League Defense Rankings

I am concerned that there is no slam dunk top defense to select for guillotine because some of the top defenses face tough early matchups. Houston is my top choice for typical redraft leagues, but the Texans have to face Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1. The Seahawks face a more dangerous Patriots team now that AJ Brown is in the fold. The Rams get the 49ers in a tough divisional matchup to start the season. I'll let someone else start the run on the "best" defenses and hope to grab the Chargers, who face the Cardinals and Raiders to start the season.