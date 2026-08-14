2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination

Steve Bulanda shares his personal guillotine league rankings, taking into account early season strength of schedule, positional scarcity and other factors that are amplified in elimination leagues.
August 14, 2026
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
August 14, 2026
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
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Guillotine fantasy football is growing rapidly, with more platforms offering their own versions of the elimination-style format in 2026. While a strong draft strategy is critical, knowing which players to target or avoid, considering their average draft position, is the foundation of building a roster that can survive the early weeks and preserve your FAAB for the long haul.

Unlike traditional redraft leagues, guillotine formats reward players with consistent workloads, favorable early-season matchups and minimal risk. Quarterbacks can be pushed down the board, early bye weeks deserve extra consideration, and injury or suspension concerns can make otherwise attractive players dangerous investments. I wrote more about my six steps to win the draft earlier this offseason.

With those factors in mind, I've put together my guillotine league player rankings to help you identify the safest and most valuable targets at every position. Use these rankings as your guide on draft day, and you'll be better equipped to build a roster that can survive the chopping block.

2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Top-300 Players 

Top 300 Overall

Guillotine fantasy football is growing rapidly, with more platforms offering their own versions of the elimination-style format in 2026. While a strong draft strategy is critical, knowing which players to target or avoid, considering their average draft position, is the foundation of building a roster that can survive the early weeks and preserve your FAAB for the long haul.

Unlike traditional redraft leagues, guillotine formats reward players with consistent workloads, favorable early-season matchups and minimal risk. Quarterbacks can be pushed down the board, early bye weeks deserve extra consideration, and injury or suspension concerns can make otherwise attractive players dangerous investments. I wrote more about my six steps to win the draft earlier this offseason.

With those factors in mind, I've put together my guillotine league player rankings to help you identify the safest and most valuable targets at every position. Use these rankings as your guide on draft day, and you'll be better equipped to build a roster that can survive the chopping block.

2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Top-300 Players 

Top 300 Overall
RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMPOS
18
BUF
RB
45
BUF
QB
55
PIT
WR
57
BUF
WR
66
CIN
QB
79
ATL
TE
93
IND
WR
98
DEN
RB
100
DEN
RB
104
PHI
WR
106
NYG
QB
111
DET
QB
112
MIN
QB
114
MIN
RB
115
WAS
WR
116
BAL
TE
118
CAR
WR
123
NYG
RB
124
MIN
RB
127
DEN
QB
138
WAS
TE
139
CLE
WR
141
LV
WR
144
TEN
RB
147
HOU
RB
148
SEA
QB
152
HOU
QB
159
SEA
TE
160
MIA
QB
162
NYJ
TE
163
TEN
QB
165
CAR
QB
169
NYJ
WR
174
DET
WR
176
IND
QB
178
MIA
TE
181
LAC
WR
185
TB
TE
188
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
DST
189
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
DST
190
Denver Broncos
DEN
DST
191
Houston Texans
HOU
DST
194
BAL
RB
198
TEN
TE
204
JAX
K
205
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
DST
206
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
DST
207
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
DST
212
HOU
WR
215
BUF
RB
223
ATL
WR
224
DET
K
226
NYJ
QB
227
BAL
K
232
TB
WR
235
ARI
RB
236
PHI
RB
240
DEN
TE
242
DEN
K
244
SEA
WR
247
BUF
K
250
SEA
WR
251
LV
WR
252
BUF
WR
255
MIA
WR
258
ATL
K
259
TEN
K
261
LV
K
262
CIN
TE
265
NYG
TE
268
HOU
WR
269
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
DST
270
New England Patriots
NE
DST
271
Buffalo Bills
BUF
DST
272
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
DST
273
Cleveland Browns
CLE
DST
274
Green Bay Packers
GB
DST
275
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
DST
276
PHI
TE
277
LAC
TE
281
LAC
RB
283
CIN
TE
285
BUF
RB
286
DAL
RB
287
TEN
WR
288
MIA
RB
292
IND
WR
293
Chicago Bears
CHI
DST
294
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
DST
295
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
DST
296
Tennessee Titans
TEN
DST
297
Detroit Lions
DET
DST
298
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
DST
299
Indianapolis Colts
IND
DST
300
Carolina Panthers
CAR
DST
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2026 Guillotine League QB Rankings 

As I alluded to in the intro, I'll push quarterbacks way down my draft board, often being the last person to draft a passer. The position is deep, and I'm comfortable just exploiting favorable early-season matchups.

Josh Allen is the undisputed king of fantasy football QBs, but I'll let someone else invest in him with a high pick. He is one of my quarterbacks to avoid in drafts, as he faces one of the toughest matchups possible in Week 1.

top30_qb

2026 Guillotine League RB Rankings 

When it comes to running backs and wide receivers, make sure you know your league settings. By default, leagues are only going to require two starting running backs. What's important to note is how many receivers you have to start. If you only have to start two, that diminishes their value, and you'll find that running backs dry up fast. If you have to start three WRs, you can be more flexible in which of the two positions you target in the earliest rounds.

You will notice several players considerably higher or lower in my rankings compared to ADP due to some of the factors I mentioned earlier. I highlighted six of those players in my most recent weekly strategy article.

top50_rb
RANKPLAYER NAMETEAM

2026 Guillotine League WR Rankings 

My plan is to come out of most guillotine drafts with two running backs and two wide receivers through the first four rounds, although the receiver group is strong enough to mix in an occasional early tight end pick.

Like every group, there are certain players who I see as great value picks and others that I view as landmines to avoid. I'll write about three of each in next week's Guillotine League Strategy article.

top50_wr
RANKPLAYER NAMETEAM
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2026 Guillotine League TE Rankings 

In previous years, I've recommended drafting an elite tight end early as one of my keys to success. I don't feel as strongly about that strategy this year, as I have several players who I think are a great value late in drafts. For example, I think Dalton Kincaid could have a breakout year, while Dallas Goedert should offer a consistent floor. Both can be had after securing your starting backs and receivers. I'll write more about those specific sleepers and busts later this preseason.

Top 20 TEs

2026 Guillotine League Kicker Rankings 

When it comes to kickers, you can find value by drafting anyone other than Brandon Aubrey. He is in the top tier of kickers, but he doesn't belong in a far-away top tier like many drafters seem to believe. The reality is Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn and Seattle's Jason Myers outscored him last year, and you can draft them multiple rounds later. Let someone else overpay for Aubrey.

Top 20 Kickers

2026 Guillotine League Defense Rankings 

I am concerned that there is no slam dunk top defense to select for guillotine because some of the top defenses face tough early matchups. Houston is my top choice for typical redraft leagues, but the Texans have to face Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1. The Seahawks face a more dangerous Patriots team now that AJ Brown is in the fold. The Rams get the 49ers in a tough divisional matchup to start the season. I'll let someone else start the run on the "best" defenses and hope to grab the Chargers, who face the Cardinals and Raiders to start the season.

Top 20 DST
RANKPLAYER NAMETEAM
1
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
2
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
3
Denver Broncos
DEN
4
Houston Texans
HOU
5
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
8
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
9
New England Patriots
NE
10
Buffalo Bills
BUF
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
12
Cleveland Browns
CLE
13
Green Bay Packers
GB
14
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
15
Chicago Bears
CHI
16
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
17
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
18
Tennessee Titans
TEN
19
Detroit Lions
DET
20
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
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