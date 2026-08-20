2026 Guillotine League Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update

Steve Bulanda shares his personal guillotine league rankings, taking into account early-season strength of schedule, positional scarcity, and more.
August 20, 2026
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
August 20, 2026
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Camp hype is one thing, but actually seeing the performance in real game action on the field is another (even if it's just the preseason). A number of players are on the rise in my guillotine league rankings after impressing in the first preseason game. If one goes up, typically another must go down, as there are only so many carries and targets to go around.

Add in a few veteran free agent signings and several notable injuries and you get the fresh set of rankings below.

For another perspective, check out Jim Coventry's guillotine league rankings.

2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Top-300 Players 

Camp hype is one thing, but actually seeing the performance in real game action on the field is another (even if it's just the preseason). A number of players are on the rise in my guillotine league rankings after impressing in the first preseason game. If one goes up, typically another must go down, as there are only so many carries and targets to go around.

Add in a few veteran free agent signings and several notable injuries and you get the fresh set of rankings below.

For another perspective, check out Jim Coventry's guillotine league rankings.

2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Top-300 Players 

RANKPLAYER NAMEPOSTEAM
16
RB
BUF
45
QB
BUF
57
WR
BUF
58
WR
PIT
66
QB
CIN
77
TE
ATL
93
WR
IND
97
RB
DEN
102
QB
NYG
105
WR
WAS
108
QB
DET
109
QB
MIN
111
WR
PHI
113
RB
MIN
115
TE
BAL
118
WR
CAR
122
RB
MIN
126
QB
DEN
136
TE
WAS
137
WR
CLE
139
WR
LV
141
RB
TEN
145
RB
HOU
147
RB
NYG
149
QB
SEA
152
QB
HOU
157
TE
SEA
158
QB
MIA
160
QB
TEN
162
QB
CAR
163
WR
IND
165
TE
NYJ
168
WR
NYJ
174
WR
DET
176
QB
IND
178
TE
MIA
180
WR
LAC
184
TE
TB
188
Seattle Seahawks
DST
SEA
189
Los Angeles Rams
DST
LAR
190
Denver Broncos
DST
DEN
191
Houston Texans
DST
HOU
194
RB
BAL
201
TE
TEN
205
K
JAX
206
Philadelphia Eagles
DST
PHI
207
Los Angeles Chargers
DST
LAC
208
Jacksonville Jaguars
DST
JAX
214
RB
BUF
220
WR
DEN
224
WR
ATL
225
K
DET
227
QB
NYJ
228
K
BAL
233
WR
TB
236
RB
ARI
237
RB
PHI
239
TE
DEN
241
K
DEN
243
WR
SEA
246
K
BUF
249
WR
SEA
250
WR
LV
253
WR
BUF
254
WR
HOU
258
WR
MIA
261
K
ATL
262
K
TEN
264
K
LV
265
TE
CIN
266
TE
NYG
267
WR
HOU
268
RB
LAC
269
Minnesota Vikings
DST
MIN
270
New England Patriots
DST
NE
271
Buffalo Bills
DST
BUF
272
Pittsburgh Steelers
DST
PIT
273
Cleveland Browns
DST
CLE
274
Green Bay Packers
DST
GB
275
Kansas City Chiefs
DST
KC
276
WR
BAL
278
TE
PHI
279
TE
LAC
283
TE
CIN
285
RB
BUF
286
RB
DAL
288
WR
TEN
289
RB
MIA
293
Chicago Bears
DST
CHI
294
Atlanta Falcons
DST
ATL
295
Baltimore Ravens
DST
BAL
296
Tennessee Titans
DST
TEN
297
Detroit Lions
DST
DET
298
Las Vegas Raiders
DST
LV
299
Indianapolis Colts
DST
IND
300
Carolina Panthers
DST
CAR

2026 Guillotine League QB Rankings

The quarterback position held steady. Some players moved up or down the overall ranks based on other positional movement, but last week's QB position rankings remain intact. 

2026 Guillotine League RB Rankings

There was some movement for our running backs, starting in the first round. Due to more offensive line injuries for the Chargers, I bumped Omarion Hampton down a few spots, while also sliding Christian McCaffrey down a bit as he nurses what has only been described as "tightness."

I had to move Breece Hall (groin), Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Alvin Kamara (knee) down too, as their preseasons appear to be cut short, and returning for Week 1 isn't a certainty. In related movement, Braelon Allen, Tyler Allgeier and Travis Etienne, move up.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Tracy had a missed block go viral, as Jaxon Dart got crushed and had to head to the medical tent. The Giants went out and added veteran RB Najee Harris. Add it all up, and I had to move Tracy down too.

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAM

2026 Guillotine League WR Rankings 

A hamstring injury to Jordyn Tyson makes him undraftable in elimination leagues for me, unless he drops to the last rounds, while an ACL tear for Jayden Higgins means he's entirely off my draft board now. Neither team has a clear third WR ready to step up, so those vacated targets will probably be divided amongst multiple players.

Veteran target hog Keenan Allen signed with Indianapolis, making him a viable target in all drafts now, while new teammates Alec Pierce and Josh Downs had to move a few spots down.

Cleveland's KC Concepcion, New York's Malachi Fields, San Francisco's De'Zhaun Stribling and Miami's Caleb Douglas impressed in Preseason Week 1 and all deserved a boost in the rankings as they could be immediate contributors as rookies.

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAM

2026 Guillotine League TE Rankings 

With the injuries to Tyson and Higgins, Juwan Johnson gets the biggest boost for the Saints, while Dalton Schultz's outlook is improving in Houston. Both tight ends have proven they can handle a high volume of targets.

Tucker Kraft reportedly could start the season on a snap count, limiting his upside, and Darren Waller is back in the league again - this time with Carolina. I adjusted both in the rankings accordingly.

2026 Guillotine League Kicker Rankings

The biggest kicker news came out of Washington, where undrafted rookie Drew Stevens won the job over Jake Moody. Moody spent time with three teams last year and is back on the kicker carousel, where he'll probably have to wait for an opportunity as an injury replacement.

2026 Guillotine League Defense Rankings

My defensive rankings were not adjusted after last week. 

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAM
1
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
2
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
3
Denver Broncos
DEN
4
Houston Texans
HOU
5
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
8
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
9
New England Patriots
NE
10
Buffalo Bills
BUF
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
12
Cleveland Browns
CLE
13
Green Bay Packers
GB
14
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
15
Chicago Bears
CHI
16
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
17
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
18
Tennessee Titans
TEN
19
Detroit Lions
DET
20
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
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