Add in a few veteran free agent signings and several notable injuries and you get the fresh set of rankings below.

Camp hype is one thing, but actually seeing the performance in real game action on the field is another (even if it's just the preseason). A number of players are on the rise in my guillotine league rankings after impressing in the first preseason game. If one goes up, typically another must go down, as there are only so many carries and targets to go around.

Camp hype is one thing, but actually seeing the performance in real game action on the field is another (even if it's just the preseason). A number of players are on the rise in my guillotine league rankings after impressing in the first preseason game. If one goes up, typically another must go down, as there are only so many carries and targets to go around.

Add in a few veteran free agent signings and several notable injuries and you get the fresh set of rankings below.

For another perspective, check out Jim Coventry's guillotine league rankings.

2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Top-300 Players

2026 Guillotine League QB Rankings

The quarterback position held steady. Some players moved up or down the overall ranks based on other positional movement, but last week's QB position rankings remain intact.

2026 Guillotine League RB Rankings

There was some movement for our running backs, starting in the first round. Due to more offensive line injuries for the Chargers, I bumped Omarion Hampton down a few spots, while also sliding Christian McCaffrey down a bit as he nurses what has only been described as "tightness."

I had to move Breece Hall (groin), Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Alvin Kamara (knee) down too, as their preseasons appear to be cut short, and returning for Week 1 isn't a certainty. In related movement, Braelon Allen, Tyler Allgeier and Travis Etienne, move up.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Tracy had a missed block go viral, as Jaxon Dart got crushed and had to head to the medical tent. The Giants went out and added veteran RB Najee Harris. Add it all up, and I had to move Tracy down too.

2026 Guillotine League WR Rankings

A hamstring injury to Jordyn Tyson makes him undraftable in elimination leagues for me, unless he drops to the last rounds, while an ACL tear for Jayden Higgins means he's entirely off my draft board now. Neither team has a clear third WR ready to step up, so those vacated targets will probably be divided amongst multiple players.

Veteran target hog Keenan Allen signed with Indianapolis, making him a viable target in all drafts now, while new teammates Alec Pierce and Josh Downs had to move a few spots down.

Cleveland's KC Concepcion, New York's Malachi Fields, San Francisco's De'Zhaun Stribling and Miami's Caleb Douglas impressed in Preseason Week 1 and all deserved a boost in the rankings as they could be immediate contributors as rookies.

2026 Guillotine League TE Rankings

With the injuries to Tyson and Higgins, Juwan Johnson gets the biggest boost for the Saints, while Dalton Schultz's outlook is improving in Houston. Both tight ends have proven they can handle a high volume of targets.

Tucker Kraft reportedly could start the season on a snap count, limiting his upside, and Darren Waller is back in the league again - this time with Carolina. I adjusted both in the rankings accordingly.

2026 Guillotine League Kicker Rankings

The biggest kicker news came out of Washington, where undrafted rookie Drew Stevens won the job over Jake Moody. Moody spent time with three teams last year and is back on the kicker carousel, where he'll probably have to wait for an opportunity as an injury replacement.

2026 Guillotine League Defense Rankings

My defensive rankings were not adjusted after last week.