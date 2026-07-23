Jim Coventry previews his ninth King's Classic, breaking down the format, field and draft-day strategy that helped him win two King's Classic Triple Crowns.

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Every summer, a small group of fantasy analysts gathers in Canton, Ohio, to draft against each other with no shortcuts and no easy answers. For the ninth consecutive year, I get to represent RotoWire in that group at an event called the King's Classic.

If you have not heard of it, the King's Classic is a 14-team expert league staged during the Fantasy Football Expo weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It runs both a snake and an auction draft, with three flex spots stacked on top of the usual one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers and one tight end.

The bigger field and the heavier flex requirements are the point. They strip out some of the luck that decides so many home leagues and demand real, week-to-week decision making.

That is also the appeal for you. Every ranking, tiebreaker and roster rule I lean on in the King's Classic is built into the same 2026 rankings I publish on RotoWire.

When I win there, it is a signal the process holds up. When you pull from those rankings for your own league, we are working off the identical board.

That is the whole idea behind Team RotoWire. Your titles and mine come from the same work.

You can check out all of Jim's rankings and content with a premium RotoWire subscription. Use code "JIM" for 15% off.

A Track Record Built at the King's Classic

Since 2021, my King's Classic rosters have produced two King's Classic Triple Crowns. Last year's team went 13-1, outscored the field by 200 points and won the title, my best team to date. In 2021, an 11-3 squad beat opponents by 150 points.

Two other trips to the title game round out the resume, proof the format rewards preparation over luck.

Draft Day Details

This year's draft is Saturday, July 25, and will be broadcast all day on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. I will pick from the 10th spot in a field that includes industry stalwarts Andy Behrens, Patrick Daugherty, Marcas Grant, Brad Evans, Jeff Ratcliffe, Colby Conway, JJ Zachariason, Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski, Brian Drake, Doug Orth, Drew Davenport and Hutchinson Brown, several of whom have been in this league since its earliest years.

If you want a preview of how I attack a slate like this, my rankings guiding every pick on July 25 are already live.

Strategy Notes Heading Into Round 1

With a field this deep and every bench spot doing double duty as injury insurance, the waiver wire offers almost nothing once the draft ends. That makes these notes worth building around, whether you are playing in the King's Classic or a league that looks nothing like it.Â

Here are my five tips for fantasy football drafts this season:

1. Durability is a tiebreaker, not an afterthought. When two players grade out close, I push the more durable one ahead of the injury-prone one every time. One missed month can sink a season in a field this deep.

Â 2. A second quarterback is not optional. If a starter goes down, one or two replacement-level names hit the wire at best, and none belong in your lineup.

3. Running back depth gets addressed on draft day, not in free agency. Assuming one will surface on waivers is wishful thinking, and if one does, 13 other managers are bidding a $100 FAAB budget for him. Walking away with four or five running backs is not optional, it is the plan.

4. Rounds 10 through 16 decide the league. With 14 teams and 16 rounds filling 224 roster spots and no kickers or defenses, the board thins out fast once the top names are gone. I do not see slim pickings there; I see 40 hours a week of offseason work paying off.

5. In the auction, restraint matters as much as aggression. Spending big on multiple stars usually means starting flex spots with little floor and less ceiling. I would rather manage the budget for solid production across the whole lineup, with enough left over to cover byes and injuries.

If you are testing similar roster builds before your own draft, running them through our mock draft simulator is the fastest way to see how a strategy like this holds up against a real field. On draft day, use our fantasy football draft assistant.

Bottom Line

The King's Classic exists to prove that good process beats good luck, and every note above comes straight off the same board building your rankings each week.

I will report back after the draft with rosters and takeaways as I chase a third King's Classic Triple Crown. Whatever league you are drafting, remember the same thing I remind myself before every one of these: the work is what wins titles, and we are doing that work together.

Dominate your fantasy football league this season with our 2026 RotoWire fantasy football draft kit. Use code "JIM" for 15 percent off. Packed with expert insights, rankings and strategy tips, the kit features our interactive mock draft simulator to prepare you for every scenario. Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable cheat sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date rankings for all formats. Subscribe to RotoWire now.