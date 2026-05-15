The NFL schedule release is huge for best ball strategy. See all the bye weeks and playoff matchups in one place with our Best Ball schedule cheat sheet.

NFL Schedule Release: Best Ball Bye Week and Playoff Cheat Sheet

The 2026 NFL schedule is finally out after a week of getting little breadcrumbs about who's playing who... and when. Schedule release night is a massive milestone during best ball season. If you drafted before May 14, you did so with no knowledge of which weeks you were setting yourself up for serious bye-week trouble. And you had no idea what the fantasy playoff schedule would look like.

Trust me, I looked back over my teams last night after the bye weeks were added, and there are some where I'll have to survive having seven players on bye. Tough scene. RIP to those teams.

That's no longer a problem going forward. Below, I've organized a handy cheat sheet with each team's bye week and playoff schedule. I've also added some icons to show dome games and potential cold-weather games. Feel free to bookmark this page as a handy resource when you're drafting your best ball teams.

If you're looking for deeper analysis on how to attack the playoffs in your drafts, my guy Jerry Donabedian wrote up a great piece on Best Ball Playoffs schedule implications.

The schedule release also gives us NFL odds for each week, so we can start mapping out our NFL survivor strategies.

NFL Fantasy Playoff Cheat Sheet 🏟️ dome / retractable roof ❄️ cold or windy outdoor @ = away game · bye: wks 5–7 wks 8–11 wks 13–14 Team Bye Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 Arizona Cardinals Wk 14 NY Jets 🏟️ @ New Orleans Saints 🏟️ Las Vegas Raiders 🏟️ Atlanta Falcons Wk 11 @ Washington Commanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers 🏟️ New Orleans Saints 🏟️ Baltimore Ravens Wk 13 @ Pittsburgh Steelers ❄️ Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals ❄️ Buffalo Bills Wk 7 Chicago Bears ❄️ @ Denver Broncos ❄️ @ Miami Dolphins Carolina Panthers Wk 5 Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers ❄️ Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Wk 10 @ Buffalo Bills ❄️ Green Bay Packers ❄️ Detroit Lions ❄️ Cincinnati Bengals Wk 6 @ Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts 🏟️ Baltimore Ravens ❄️ Cleveland Browns Wk 11 @ NY Giants ❄️ @ Baltimore Ravens Indianapolis Colts ❄️ Dallas Cowboys Wk 14 @ LA Rams 🏟️ Jacksonville Jaguars 🏟️ NY Giants 🏟️ Denver Broncos Wk 10 @ Las Vegas Raiders 🏟️ Buffalo Bills ❄️ @ New England Patriots ❄️ Detroit Lions Wk 6 @ Minnesota Vikings 🏟️ NY Giants 🏟️ @ Chicago Bears ❄️ Green Bay Packers Wk 11 Miami Dolphins ❄️ @ Chicago Bears ❄️ Houston Texans ❄️ Houston Texans Wk 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 🏟️ @ Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers ❄️ Indianapolis Colts Wk 13 @ Tennessee Titans Cincinnati Bengals 🏟️ @ Cleveland Browns ❄️ Jacksonville Jaguars Wk 7 @ Houston Texans 🏟️ @ Dallas Cowboys 🏟️ Washington Commanders Kansas City Chiefs Wk 5 New England Patriots ❄️ San Francisco 49ers ❄️ @ LA Chargers 🏟️ Las Vegas Raiders Wk 13 Denver Broncos 🏟️ Tennessee Titans 🏟️ @ Arizona Cardinals 🏟️ LA Chargers Wk 7 San Francisco 49ers 🏟️ @ Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs 🏟️ LA Rams Wk 11 Dallas Cowboys 🏟️ @ Seattle Seahawks ❄️ @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins Wk 6 @ Green Bay Packers ❄️ LA Chargers Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Wk 6 Detroit Lions 🏟️ Washington Commanders 🏟️ @ NY Jets ❄️ New England Patriots Wk 11 @ Kansas City Chiefs ❄️ @ NY Jets ❄️ Denver Broncos ❄️ New Orleans Saints Wk 8 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals 🏟️ @ Atlanta Falcons 🏟️ NY Giants Wk 8 Cleveland Browns ❄️ @ Detroit Lions 🏟️ @ Dallas Cowboys 🏟️ NY Jets Wk 13 @ Arizona Cardinals 🏟️ New England Patriots ❄️ Minnesota Vikings ❄️ Philadelphia Eagles Wk 10 Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers Pittsburgh Steelers Wk 9 Baltimore Ravens ❄️ Carolina Panthers ❄️ @ Tennessee Titans San Francisco 49ers Wk 8 @ LA Chargers 🏟️ @ Kansas City Chiefs ❄️ Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Wk 11 @ Philadelphia Eagles LA Rams ❄️ @ Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wk 10 New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons 🏟️ LA Rams Tennessee Titans Wk 9 Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders 🏟️ Pittsburgh Steelers Washington Commanders Wk 7 Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings 🏟️ @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Weather Factors for the Fantasy Playoffs

Weather, or lack thereof, carries a significant impact as we get to the fantasy playoffs. Cold weather with precipitation and/or windy conditions can put a lid on fantasy output, especially through the air. It's not an end-all be-all thing -- I'm not saying you should fade the Patriots because they have three cold-weather games to end the season --but it's something to keep in mind. I'd pay more attention to dome or warm-weather teams that have to brave the cold elsewhere.

Favorable Conditions

Three teams have all three of their playoff games indoors:

Cardinals: vs. NYJ, @ NO, vs. LV

vs. NYJ, @ NO, vs. LV Cowboys: @ LAR, vs. JAX, vs NYG

@ LAR, vs. JAX, vs NYG Raiders: vs. DEN, vs. TEN, @ AZ

Four teams have a mix of either dome or warm-weather games throughout the fantasy playoffs:

Jaguars: @ HOU, @ DAL, vs WAS

@ HOU, @ DAL, vs WAS Chargers: vs SF, @ MIA, vs KC

vs SF, @ MIA, vs KC Saints: @ TB, vs AZ, @ ATL

@ TB, vs AZ, @ ATL Buccaneers: vs NO, @ ATL, vs LAR

That's Cold

Three teams will be out in the cold for the fantasy playoffs. They're all cold-weather teams by nature, so they'll be used to it, but it's worth noting nonetheless.

Patriots: @ KC, @ NYJ, vs DEN

@ KC, @ NYJ, vs DEN Packers: @ CHI, vs HOU, vs DET

@ CHI, vs HOU, vs DET Bears: @ BUF, vs GB, vs DET

Week 15 High Totals

Cowboys @ Rams: 52.5

Bears @ Bills: 51.5

Colts @ Titans: 47.5

Bengals @ Panthers: 47.5

49ers @ Chargers: 47.5

All NFL Week 15 odds courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 16 High Totals

Bengals at Colts: 52.5

Jaguars at Cowboys: 51.5

Giants at Lions: 48.5

Packers at Bears: 47.5

Rams at Seahawks: 47.5

All NFL Week 16 odds courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 17 High Totals

Ravens at Bengals: 51.5

Lions at Bears: 49.5

Rams at Buccaneers: 48.5

Commanders at Jaguars: 48.5

Bills at Dolphins: 47.5

All NFL Week 17 odds courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook