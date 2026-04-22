Jim Coventry evaluates which NFC teams are likely to take a fantasy football option in the NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft tells a story. Some NFC teams are desperate to plug offensive holes. Others are going all-in on defense. For fantasy purposes, that matters. A lot. Where teams invest early reveals where the workload and target share will flow. Let's walk through the NFC alphabetically and see who gets what.

Before the picks are in, make sure you're running scenarios in RotoWire's mock draft simulator. Select all 32 teams or just your favorites and see which players are available when your team is on the clock. It's the best way to stress-test the picks below against real draft flow.

Arizona Cardinals, Ty Simpson, QB

Arizona's got its quarterback room sorted with Jacoby Brissett bridging the gap for now. In Round 2, the Cardinals grab Simpson from Alabama. Simpson likely needs a year to learn, but that's fine. Brissett holds down the fort in 2026. Meanwhile, the Cardinals aren't likely to spend early picks on skill positions. Defense is the priority. Nothing fantasy-relevant here in the immediate term.

Atlanta Falcons, Germie Bernard, WR

Drake London proved he's a legitimate alpha receiver. So what does Atlanta do? It gets Bernard. The Alabama slot specialist tests as a second-round talent with power after the catch and excellent hands. He runs through arm tackles. He understands zone coverage. In a system built to move the ball, he's the kind of high-volume slot guy who could crack WR3 territory quickly. PPR gold.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina's going to build through the trenches and defense. Not likely to shop for skill position help. Workload questions loom, but that's the front office's problem right now, not yours.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have a quarterback. They've invested in wide receiver. So naturally, they're going to ignore the obvious third-receiver hole and focus on defense instead. No skill position picks worth monitoring.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys want defense. They need defense. They're building defense. The skill position room is full enough. Fantasy? Nothing to see here.

Detroit Lions, Jonah Coleman, RB

Jahmyr Gibbs is the lead back. But pairing him with complementary depth is smart. Enter Coleman from Washington. The fourth-round talent has vision and receiving ability. He's the change-of-pace guy who eats some snaps but isn't your weekly flex play. Coleman pairs nicely with Gibbs in a rotation approach. Detroit's bigger need is the offensive line anyway.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers need an offensive line. Not a tight end. Not a receiver. Not a running back. An offensive line. That's where the picks go. No skill position recommendations.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are chasing a Super Bowl window. They'll build their roster in other areas. Not investing premium picks in skill positions.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's got plenty of receiving talent. They have just enough running back talent. The focus shifts elsewhere. No skill position players coming early.

New Orleans Saints, Chris Brazzell II, WR

New Orleans lands Brazzell from Tennessee. Brazzell's a boom-or-bust play. Big upside as a field-stretcher if the effort concerns get fixed. Real durability red flags if they don't. The Saints are betting on athleticism and size translating to the next level.

New York Giants

Malik Nabers is the alpha. That's settled. The Giants need defensive pieces more than they need another receiver. Skill positions aren't the focus. Pass.

Philadelphia Eagles, Malachi Fields, WR

Here's the thing: if the Eagles trade A.J. Brown, they absolutely have to address wide receiver. Fields from Notre Dame arrives to complement DeVonta Smith. If Brown stays? Then Philadelphia focuses on defense and Fields becomes moot. Either way, Philly's not investing heavily in offensive skill positions.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are going all in on a collection of older offensive players. Defense is where the focus goes. Nothing to monitor on the skill position side.

Seattle Seahawks, Jadarian Price, RB

Price lands at 1.32. The Notre Dame back offers burst and elusiveness as a complement to Zach Charbonnet (knee). Price isn't a workhorse. His frame limits his durability. But he's exactly the kind of change-of-pace option Seattle loves. He'll see early down and third-down work in a system built around movement. The fantasy ceiling likely will be capped once Charbonnet returns from a late-season knee injury, but he'll get his shot with the Super Bowl champs until then.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Max Klare, TE

Klare from Ohio State comes in at 2.14. The tight end profiles as an improving blocker with receiving upside. With the league going to more multiple tight end looks, Klare will pair well with Cade Otton.

Washington Commanders, Mike Washington Jr., RB

The Commanders don't have draft capital to waste. Prioritization is everything. Washington from Arkansas solves the running back situation. The third-round talent has athleticism and size. He's an early down grinder with occasional pass-catching work. Not a three-down weapon. But he'll see significant volume early. Fumbling issues and depth concerns cap his ceiling. Still, he's an immediate contributor in a volume role.

The Bottom Line

This draft class rewards teams with immediate offensive needs and punishes those banking on defense-first approaches. For fantasy, the impact players land with teams desperate to plug holes. Monitor the late-round investments. That's where sleeper value emerges. Everything else? A reminder that NFL teams draft wins. Fantasy managers draft points. They rarely overlap. Check RotoWire's NFL depth charts for updated roster projections as the draft shakes out, and fire up the mock draft simulator to see how your favorite team's board might fall.