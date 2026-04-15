Jim Coventry breaks down the biggest draft needs for teams in the AFC East and AFC North, with specific player-to-team fits across the first four rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and two of the most competitive divisions in football, the AFC East and AFC North, have rosters with clear holes to fill. Whether it's a franchise wide receiver, a developmental quarterback or a pass-catching tight end, the teams in these divisions have specific needs that this draft class is well-equipped to address.

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AFC EAST

New England Patriots

Picks: 1.31, 2.31, 3.31, 4.25, 4.31

The Patriots have been searching for a true No. 1 wide receiver for what feels like the better part of a decade, and that search remains the top priority heading into this draft.

A tight end of the future is also on the wish list, but the franchise receiver comes first.

Round 1, Pick 31: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson is the kind of receiver who makes it look easy. He's silky smooth getting in and out of breaks, and his quickness consistently leaves defenders a step behind.

At 6-foot-2, 201, he has the size to win on the outside and the skill set to grow into a team's No. 1 option. Paired with free agent signee Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte, Tyson would give New England a receiving corps with real depth for the first time in years.

Round 3, Pick 31: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Joly moves more like an oversized wide receiver than a traditional tight end. He has the speed to beat linebackers down the seam, which is exactly the kind of weapon that opens up an offense.

He's not going to walk in and start right away, but with Hunter Henry potentially nearing the twilight of his career, Joly could be the long-term answer at the position. Give him a year or two to develop and he has the tools to grow into that starting role.

Buffalo Bills

Picks: 1.26, 3.27, 4.26

Buffalo's primary focus this draft is defense. They need reinforcements on that side of the ball.

But a deep threat at wide receiver would be a nice secondary addition, and the mid-rounds offer a chance to find one.

Round 3, Pick 27: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Thompson ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine, the faster than any player this year. That speed is real and translates on the field.

He's a pure vertical threat who can blow past defensive backs and stretch the field for Josh Allen. That kind of speed doesn't just help Thompson; it opens up space underneath for DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Adding that dimension in the third round is excellent value.

Miami Dolphins

Picks: 1.11, 1.30, 2.11, 3.11, 3.23, 3.26, 3.30, 4.30

Miami's need at wide receiver isn't subtle. It desperately needs a pair of starting-caliber pass catchers, and the current depth chart reflects it.

The good news is the Dolphins have two first-round picks, which gives them the draft capital to address the position aggressively. This is the year to do it.

Round 1, Pick 11: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is long, smooth and has a natural feel for adjusting to the ball in the air. At 6-2, 192, he can beat you at every level of the field: short, intermediate or deep.

He's polished enough to step into a starting role from Day 1, which is exactly what Miami needs. Getting a receiver this complete at the 11th pick would be a strong start to fixing the Dolphins' receiving corps.

Round 1, Pick 30: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper brings incredible body control, a strong lower half and outstanding hands. He has the versatility to line up inside or outside and make contested catches when the ball comes his way.

Pairing him with Tate gives Miami two legitimate starting wide receivers out of the first round. That's the kind of aggressive approach this roster needs, and it gives quarterback Malik Willis some weapons to work with on a depth chart that's been thin at the position.

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New York Jets

Picks: 1.02, 1.16, 2.01, 2.12, 4.03, 4.40

The Jets have a loaded draft hand with two first-round picks and two early second-rounders. Among their needs are a possession receiver and a slot weapon, players who can move the chains and complement Garrett Wilson.

Round 2, Pick 1: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is lightning quick and dangerous with the ball in his hands. He averaged 7.8 yards after the catch per reception, which tells you everything about his ability to turn short throws into chunk plays.

He's a natural fit in the slot where he can work underneath and create after the catch. For a Jets offense that needs a second option alongside Wilson, Branch gives quarterback Geno Smith another weapon in the short-to-intermediate game. He checks every box.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers

Picks: 1.21, 2.21, 3.12, 3.21, 3.35, 4.21, 4.35

Pittsburgh needs a quarterback, but the Steelers aren't in a rush to spend a premium pick on one. The hope is to get Aaron Rodgers back for one more season, but either way, the team has to start preparing for their future at the position.

The mid-rounds are where they'll look to find a developmental arm who can learn behind the current starter.

Round 3, Pick 12: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nussmeier has a natural throwing motion and a good feel for reading defenses, which are two traits that tend to translate well at the next level.

He's not a Day 1 starter, and that's fine. Pittsburgh doesn't need him to be. This is a mid-round investment in a quarterback who can develop in its system without the pressure of being a first-round pick. If he puts it together, the Steelers have their answer at a fraction of the cost.

Baltimore Ravens

Picks: 1.14, 2.13, 3.16, 4.15

The Ravens need a deep threat at wide receiver to pair with Lamar Jackson's arm, and a tight end who can complement Mark Andrews as the veteran enters the later stages of his career.

Baltimore moved on from tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar this offseason, making the need at the position even more pressing. Both spots are realistic targets in this draft.

Round 2, Pick 13: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Brazzell is tall and long at 6-3 with smooth speed that builds in a hurry. Once he gets a step on a defender, it's over. He has the kind of acceleration that turns short separations into long touchdowns.

In Baltimore's offense, where defenses have to respect the run, a home-run threat like Brazzell could see plenty of one-on-one coverage. That's a matchup he'll win more often than not.

Round 4, Pick 15: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Raridon is a big target at 6-6 with long strides that allow him to outrun linebackers despite his size. He's coordinated enough to be a legitimate receiving weapon, not just a blocker.

With Likely and Kolar gone, the timing is right to invest in the position. Raridon isn't being asked to replace Andrews. He's being developed alongside him, and over time he could grow into a real problem for opposing defenses as the No. 2 tight end.

Cincinnati Bengals

Picks: 1.10, 2.09, 3.08, 4.10

Cincinnati's focus needs to be squarely on defense. The Bengals have one of the most talented offensive rosters in football (Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins), but the defense has been the reason this team hasn't taken the next step.

Every pick in this draft should be aimed at fixing that side of the ball.

Cleveland Browns

Picks: 1.06, 1.24, 2.07, 3.06, 4.07

Cleveland has a glaring need for a true No. 1 wide receiver. Offensive line help might actually be more pressing, but the wide receiver hole is impossible to ignore, especially with two first-round picks with which to work.

Round 1, Pick 24: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon just knows how to get open. He's smooth, crafty and catches everything thrown his way. Think Amon-Ra St. Brown, a guy who isn't the biggest nor fastest but plays like a savvy veteran from the moment he steps on the field.

Assuming Shedeur Sanders is the quarterback, his only reliable target is tight end Harold Fannin. The Browns desperately need a receiver who can get open quickly, and Lemon fits that description perfectly. Getting him at the 24th pick feels like a steal for a player this polished.

The 2026 draft class is loaded with wide receiver talent, and these two divisions are positioned to take full advantage. Check RotoWire's NFL depth charts for updated roster projections as the draft shakes out, and fire up the mock draft simulator to see how your favorite team's board might fall.