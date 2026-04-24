2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?

RotoWire compared every Round 1 pick's Instagram follower at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday vs. the count at 9 a.m. Friday. Who gained the most?

The 2026 NFL Draft delivered one of the biggest single-night social media surges in recent memory. RotoWire tracked every Round 1 pick's Instagram follower count by capturing a baseline at 2 p.m. Eastern on April 23, before the draft began. We then tallied up another snapshot at 9 a.m. on April 24 to measure who benefited most from draft night exposure.

The verdict: 399,899 total followers added across all 32 first-round picks, with an average of 12,496 per player. The best sports betting apps have futures odds for rookie props, including NFL Offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year.

Data Viz 2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Followers? Instagram follower gains for Round 1 picks — measured 2:00 PM ET Apr 23 to 9:00 AM ET Apr 24, 2026 Downs Top IG Gainer +62,634 Most Followers Added 366.2K Total Added (R1) 11.4K Avg Per Pick Instagram Gains % Growth Pick by Pick Takeaways # Player Pre-Draft Growth Gained 1 Caleb Downs At Draft 350.4K +62,634 2 Fernando Mendoza 1.06M +40,257 3 Makai Lemon At Draft 50K +29,505 4 Dillon Thieneman 24.6K +24,328 5 Mansoor Delane At Draft 38K +17,932 6 Arvell Reese At Draft 83.3K +17,655 7 Jordyn Tyson At Draft 49.9K +16,113 8 KC Concepcion 65.1K +14,000 9 Jadarian Price 36.6K +12,187 10 Caleb Lomu 4.3K +11,418 11 Ty Simpson At Draft 143.4K +10,607 12 Sonny Styles At Draft 107.4K +9,552 13 Carnell Tate At Draft 186K +9,518 14 Olaivavega Ioane 6.8K +8,060 15 Francis Mauigoa At Draft 20.8K +7,621 16 Jeremiyah Love At Draft 247.2K +7,021 17 David Bailey At Draft 4.2K +6,650 18 Rueben Bain Jr. At Draft 51.4K +5,621 19 Max Iheanachor 13.4K +5,100 20 Caleb Banks 12.6K +5,070 21 Malachi Lawrence 3K +4,927 22 Spencer Fano 9.1K +4,846 23 Peter Woods 31K +4,614 24 Kenyon Sadiq 58.4K +4,475 25 Akheem Mesidor 20.8K +3,788 26 Omar Cooper Jr. 25.4K +3,511 27 Keylan Rutledge 3.1K +3,468 28 Blake Miller 6.2K +3,394 29 Monroe Freeling 10.4K +3,182 30 Kadyn Proctor At Draft 105.9K +3,092 31 Keldric Faulk At Draft 15.3K +3,060 32 Chris Johnson 4.3K +2,978 # Player Pre-Draft Gained % Growth 1 Caleb Lomu 4.3K +11,418 +267% 2 Malachi Lawrence 3K +4,927 +166% 3 David Bailey At Draft 4.2K +6,650 +160% 4 Olaivavega Ioane 6.8K +8,060 +118% 5 Keylan Rutledge 3.1K +3,468 +111% 6 Dillon Thieneman 24.6K +24,328 +99% 7 Chris Johnson 4.3K +2,978 +69% 8 Makai Lemon At Draft 50K +29,505 +59% 9 Blake Miller 6.2K +3,394 +55% 10 Spencer Fano 9.1K +4,846 +54% 11 Mansoor Delane At Draft 38K +17,932 +47% 12 Caleb Banks 12.6K +5,070 +40% 13 Max Iheanachor 13.4K +5,100 +38% 14 Francis Mauigoa At Draft 20.8K +7,621 +37% 15 Jadarian Price 36.6K +12,187 +33% 16 Jordyn Tyson At Draft 49.9K +16,113 +32% 17 Monroe Freeling 10.4K +3,182 +31% 18 KC Concepcion 65.1K +14,000 +22% 19 Arvell Reese At Draft 83.3K +17,655 +21% 20 Keldric Faulk At Draft 15.3K +3,060 +20% 21 Akheem Mesidor 20.8K +3,788 +18% 22 Caleb Downs At Draft 350.4K +62,634 +18% 23 Peter Woods 31K +4,614 +15% 24 Omar Cooper Jr. 25.4K +3,511 +14% 25 Rueben Bain Jr. At Draft 51.4K +5,621 +11% 26 Sonny Styles At Draft 107.4K +9,552 +8.9% 27 Kenyon Sadiq 58.4K +4,475 +7.7% 28 Ty Simpson At Draft 143.4K +10,607 +7.4% 29 Carnell Tate At Draft 186K +9,518 +5.1% 30 Fernando Mendoza 1.06M +40,257 +3.8% 31 Kadyn Proctor At Draft 105.9K +3,092 +2.9% 32 Jeremiyah Love At Draft 247.2K +7,021 +2.8% % growth re-ranks by percentage increase — prospects with smaller pre-draft followings tend to rank higher here. Pick Player Pre-Draft Growth Gained 1 Fernando Mendoza 1.06M +40,257 2 David Bailey At Draft 4.2K +6,650 3 Jeremiyah Love At Draft 247.2K +7,021 4 Carnell Tate At Draft 186K +9,518 5 Arvell Reese At Draft 83.3K +17,655 6 Mansoor Delane At Draft 38K +17,932 7 Sonny Styles At Draft 107.4K +9,552 8 Jordyn Tyson At Draft 49.9K +16,113 9 Spencer Fano 9.1K +4,846 10 Francis Mauigoa At Draft 20.8K +7,621 11 Caleb Downs At Draft 350.4K +62,634 12 Kadyn Proctor At Draft 105.9K +3,092 13 Ty Simpson At Draft 143.4K +10,607 14 Olaivavega Ioane 6.8K +8,060 15 Rueben Bain Jr. At Draft 51.4K +5,621 16 Kenyon Sadiq 58.4K +4,475 17 Blake Miller 6.2K +3,394 18 Caleb Banks 12.6K +5,070 19 Monroe Freeling 10.4K +3,182 20 Makai Lemon At Draft 50K +29,505 21 Max Iheanachor 13.4K +5,100 22 Akheem Mesidor 20.8K +3,788 23 Malachi Lawrence 3K +4,927 24 KC Concepcion 65.1K +14,000 25 Dillon Thieneman 24.6K +24,328 26 Keylan Rutledge 3.1K +3,468 27 Chris Johnson 4.3K +2,978 28 Caleb Lomu 4.3K +11,418 29 Peter Woods 31K +4,614 30 Omar Cooper Jr. 25.4K +3,511 31 Keldric Faulk At Draft 15.3K +3,060 32 Jadarian Price 36.6K +12,187 Caleb Downs leads all R1 picks in raw Instagram growth Top Gainer Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State) added +62,634 Instagram followers in 24 hours — most of any 2026 pick. Caleb Lomu posted the biggest relative jump % Leader Caleb Lomu grew his Instagram by +266.7%. He entered with just 4.3K followers, so even a moderate raw gain translates to a massive percentage jump. How this class compares to last year 2025 vs 2026 The 2025 #1 gainer was Ashton Jeanty (+35,000), followed by Matthew Golden (+34,400) and Jaxson Dart (+28,000). The 2026 class averaged 11.4K per pick. A loaded WR class and higher pre-draft profiles drove above-average numbers across the board. Green room attendance averaged 14.8K vs. 8.9K for remote picks On Stage Effect Prospects in Pittsburgh averaged +14,756 new followers vs. +8,867 for those watching from home. Walking the stage on national TV remains the single biggest social catalyst on draft night. No. 1 pick entered with 20x the typical following Mendoza Anomaly Fernando Mendoza brought 1,062,797 Instagram followers into draft night — more than the rest of the green room combined. He still added +40,257, but his % growth ranks near the bottom because his baseline is so enormous. ⚠ As of 9 a.m. Eastern, April 24, 2026 for picks in Round 1.

Caleb Downs, Cowboys: Most Instagram Followers Gained in the 2026 NFL Draft

The biggest social media winner of draft night wasn't a wide receiver or a quarterback. It was Caleb Downs, the Ohio State safety selected No. 11 overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

Downs gained +62,634 Instagram followers overnight, the most of any player in the class, growing from 350,366 followers to more than 413,000. The Cowboys connection played a significant role: Dallas consistently ranks among the most-followed franchises in the league and Cowboys fans immediately flooded Downs' profile after the pick was announced.

Makai Lemon Instagram Followers: Eagles WR Gains 29,000 on Draft Night

Makai Lemon, the USC wide receiver taken No. 20 by the Philadelphia Eagles, was the second-biggest raw gainer at plus-29,505, pushing him past 79,500 followers. Wide receivers consistently lead draft-night social growth, and Lemon's combination of a built-in USC following and the Eagles' passionate fan base drove one of the strongest nights in the class.

The surprise on the raw gains list was Dillon Thieneman, the Oregon safety that the Chicago Bears chose with the 25th overall selection. Thieneman more than doubled his Instagram following, jumping from 24,572 to 48,900 overnight for a gain of 24,328. He was one of the least-followed prospects entering Round 1, which makes the overnight jump one of the most striking individual stories of the night. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears have +2500 odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Fernando Mendoza Instagram Followers: How the LinkedIn QB Fared on Draft Night

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza gained 40,257 Instagram followers by joining the Las Vegas Raiders. Mendoza watched from home, rather than attending the draft in Pittsburgh, choosing to stay with his family as his mother battles multiple sclerosis. His raw total ranks third in the class. His percentage growth of 3.8% ranks near the bottom, but the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner already had an enormous baseline of 1,062,797 pre-draft followers.

Mendoza has been publicly vocal about avoiding social media throughout his college career, describing himself as a LinkedIn and YouTube user. His seven-figure Instagram following was built almost entirely through news coverage and fan accounts, plus his success in leading the Hoosiers to the CFP national championship, not self-promotion.

That makes his number of followers even more remarkable for an incoming NFL rookie. At Caesars Sportsbook, Mendoza has +300 odds to be the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tied with new Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love for the top spot on the operator's board.

Caleb Lomu Instagram: Patriots Rookie Leads 2026 Draft Class in Percentage Growth

The story flips entirely on the percentage growth leaderboard. Caleb Lomu, the Utah offensive tackle taken No. 28 by the New England Patriots, led all 32 picks with a 266.7% jump. He went from 4,282 followers to 15,700 in a single night. Lomu was the least-followed prospect in the first round entering draft night, which made him the most dramatic percentage mover regardless of raw totals.

Malachi Lawrence (UCF, No. 23, Cowboys) ranked second in percentage growth at +165.7%, followed by David Bailey (Texas Tech, No. 2, Jets) at +159.7%. Bailey's case is the most notable: The consensus top edge rusher entered the draft with just 4,165 followers, remarkably low for the player who wound up as the second overall pick. Bailey left draft night with 10,815.

At bet365 Sportsbook, Bailey is the favorite at +400 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

2026 NFL Draft Instagram Followers: How Round 1 Compares to 2025

The 2025 draft class was led by Ashton Jeanty (+35,000 followers), followed by Matthew Golden (+34,400) and Jaxson Dart (+28,000). The 2026 class averaged 12,496 followers gained per pick, which is meaningfully above the estimated 9,000-10,000 average for new followers from 2025. Caleb Downs' career-high single-night total, combined with strong performances from Makai Lemon and the WR class across multiple big markets, pushed the 2026 class aggregate to nearly 400,000 total followers gained in under 20 hours.

Track the full interactive 2026 NFL Draft Instagram leaderboard — sortable by raw gains, percentage growth, and pick order — at RotoWire.com. Get fantasy outlooks, injury news, and rookie rankings for every 2026 pick at rotowire.com/football.