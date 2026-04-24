2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?

RotoWire compared every Round 1 pick's Instagram follower at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday vs. the count at 9 a.m. Friday. Who gained the most?
Updated on April 24, 2026 10:53AM EST
2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?
Updated on April 24, 2026 10:53AM EST

The 2026 NFL Draft delivered one of the biggest single-night social media surges in recent memory. RotoWire tracked every Round 1 pick's Instagram follower count by capturing a baseline at 2 p.m. Eastern on April 23, before the draft began. We then tallied up another snapshot at 9 a.m. on April 24 to measure who benefited most from draft night exposure.

The verdict: 399,899 total followers added across all 32 first-round picks, with an average of 12,496 per player. The best sports betting apps have futures odds for rookie props, including NFL Offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year.

Data Viz
2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Followers?
Instagram follower gains for Round 1 picks — measured 2:00 PM ET Apr 23 to 9:00 AM ET Apr 24, 2026
Downs
Top IG Gainer
+62,634
Most Followers Added
366.2K
Total Added (R1)
11.4K
Avg Per Pick
#PlayerPre-DraftGrowthGained
1
Caleb DownsAt Draft
S — Ohio State  Pick 11 DAL
350.4K
+62,634
2
Fernando Mendoza
QB — Indiana  Pick 1 LV
1.06M
+40,257
3
Makai LemonAt Draft
WR — USC  Pick 20 PHI
50K
+29,505
4
Dillon Thieneman
S — Oregon  Pick 25 CHI
24.6K
+24,328
5
Mansoor DelaneAt Draft
CB — LSU  Pick 6 KC
38K
+17,932
6
Arvell ReeseAt Draft
LB — Ohio State  Pick 5 NYG
83.3K
+17,655
7
Jordyn TysonAt Draft
WR — Arizona State  Pick 8 NO
49.9K
+16,113
8
KC Concepcion
WR — Texas A&M  Pick 24 CLE
65.1K
+14,000
9
Jadarian Price
RB — Notre Dame  Pick 32 SEA
36.6K
+12,187
10
Caleb Lomu
OT — Utah  Pick 28 NE
4.3K
+11,418
11
Ty SimpsonAt Draft
QB — Alabama  Pick 13 LAR
143.4K
+10,607
12
Sonny StylesAt Draft
LB — Ohio State  Pick 7 WSH
107.4K
+9,552
13
Carnell TateAt Draft
WR — Ohio State  Pick 4 TEN
186K
+9,518
14
Olaivavega Ioane
OG — Penn State  Pick 14 BAL
6.8K
+8,060
15
Francis MauigoaAt Draft
OT — Miami  Pick 10 NYG
20.8K
+7,621
16
Jeremiyah LoveAt Draft
RB — Notre Dame  Pick 3 ARI
247.2K
+7,021
17
David BaileyAt Draft
Edge — Texas Tech  Pick 2 NYJ
4.2K
+6,650
18
Rueben Bain Jr.At Draft
Edge — Miami  Pick 15 TB
51.4K
+5,621
19
Max Iheanachor
OT — Arizona State  Pick 21 PIT
13.4K
+5,100
20
Caleb Banks
DT — Florida  Pick 18 MIN
12.6K
+5,070
21
Malachi Lawrence
Edge — UCF  Pick 23 DAL
3K
+4,927
22
Spencer Fano
OT — Utah  Pick 9 CLE
9.1K
+4,846
23
Peter Woods
DT — Clemson  Pick 29 KC
31K
+4,614
24
Kenyon Sadiq
TE — Oregon  Pick 16 NYJ
58.4K
+4,475
25
Akheem Mesidor
Edge — Miami  Pick 22 LAC
20.8K
+3,788
26
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR — Indiana  Pick 30 NYJ
25.4K
+3,511
27
Keylan Rutledge
OG — Georgia Tech  Pick 26 HOU
3.1K
+3,468
28
Blake Miller
OT — Clemson  Pick 17 DET
6.2K
+3,394
29
Monroe Freeling
OT — Georgia  Pick 19 CAR
10.4K
+3,182
30
Kadyn ProctorAt Draft
OT — Alabama  Pick 12 MIA
105.9K
+3,092
31
Keldric FaulkAt Draft
Edge — Auburn  Pick 31 TEN
15.3K
+3,060
32
Chris Johnson
CB — San Diego State  Pick 27 MIA
4.3K
+2,978
#PlayerPre-DraftGained% Growth
1
Caleb Lomu
OT — Utah  Pick 28 NE
4.3K+11,418+267%
2
Malachi Lawrence
Edge — UCF  Pick 23 DAL
3K+4,927+166%
3
David BaileyAt Draft
Edge — Texas Tech  Pick 2 NYJ
4.2K+6,650+160%
4
Olaivavega Ioane
OG — Penn State  Pick 14 BAL
6.8K+8,060+118%
5
Keylan Rutledge
OG — Georgia Tech  Pick 26 HOU
3.1K+3,468+111%
6
Dillon Thieneman
S — Oregon  Pick 25 CHI
24.6K+24,328+99%
7
Chris Johnson
CB — San Diego State  Pick 27 MIA
4.3K+2,978+69%
8
Makai LemonAt Draft
WR — USC  Pick 20 PHI
50K+29,505+59%
9
Blake Miller
OT — Clemson  Pick 17 DET
6.2K+3,394+55%
10
Spencer Fano
OT — Utah  Pick 9 CLE
9.1K+4,846+54%
11
Mansoor DelaneAt Draft
CB — LSU  Pick 6 KC
38K+17,932+47%
12
Caleb Banks
DT — Florida  Pick 18 MIN
12.6K+5,070+40%
13
Max Iheanachor
OT — Arizona State  Pick 21 PIT
13.4K+5,100+38%
14
Francis MauigoaAt Draft
OT — Miami  Pick 10 NYG
20.8K+7,621+37%
15
Jadarian Price
RB — Notre Dame  Pick 32 SEA
36.6K+12,187+33%
16
Jordyn TysonAt Draft
WR — Arizona State  Pick 8 NO
49.9K+16,113+32%
17
Monroe Freeling
OT — Georgia  Pick 19 CAR
10.4K+3,182+31%
18
KC Concepcion
WR — Texas A&M  Pick 24 CLE
65.1K+14,000+22%
19
Arvell ReeseAt Draft
LB — Ohio State  Pick 5 NYG
83.3K+17,655+21%
20
Keldric FaulkAt Draft
Edge — Auburn  Pick 31 TEN
15.3K+3,060+20%
21
Akheem Mesidor
Edge — Miami  Pick 22 LAC
20.8K+3,788+18%
22
Caleb DownsAt Draft
S — Ohio State  Pick 11 DAL
350.4K+62,634+18%
23
Peter Woods
DT — Clemson  Pick 29 KC
31K+4,614+15%
24
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR — Indiana  Pick 30 NYJ
25.4K+3,511+14%
25
Rueben Bain Jr.At Draft
Edge — Miami  Pick 15 TB
51.4K+5,621+11%
26
Sonny StylesAt Draft
LB — Ohio State  Pick 7 WSH
107.4K+9,552+8.9%
27
Kenyon Sadiq
TE — Oregon  Pick 16 NYJ
58.4K+4,475+7.7%
28
Ty SimpsonAt Draft
QB — Alabama  Pick 13 LAR
143.4K+10,607+7.4%
29
Carnell TateAt Draft
WR — Ohio State  Pick 4 TEN
186K+9,518+5.1%
30
Fernando Mendoza
QB — Indiana  Pick 1 LV
1.06M+40,257+3.8%
31
Kadyn ProctorAt Draft
OT — Alabama  Pick 12 MIA
105.9K+3,092+2.9%
32
Jeremiyah LoveAt Draft
RB — Notre Dame  Pick 3 ARI
247.2K+7,021+2.8%
% growth re-ranks by percentage increase — prospects with smaller pre-draft followings tend to rank higher here.
PickPlayerPre-DraftGrowthGained
1
Fernando Mendoza
QB — Indiana  Pick 1 LV
1.06M
+40,257
2
David BaileyAt Draft
Edge — Texas Tech  Pick 2 NYJ
4.2K
+6,650
3
Jeremiyah LoveAt Draft
RB — Notre Dame  Pick 3 ARI
247.2K
+7,021
4
Carnell TateAt Draft
WR — Ohio State  Pick 4 TEN
186K
+9,518
5
Arvell ReeseAt Draft
LB — Ohio State  Pick 5 NYG
83.3K
+17,655
6
Mansoor DelaneAt Draft
CB — LSU  Pick 6 KC
38K
+17,932
7
Sonny StylesAt Draft
LB — Ohio State  Pick 7 WSH
107.4K
+9,552
8
Jordyn TysonAt Draft
WR — Arizona State  Pick 8 NO
49.9K
+16,113
9
Spencer Fano
OT — Utah  Pick 9 CLE
9.1K
+4,846
10
Francis MauigoaAt Draft
OT — Miami  Pick 10 NYG
20.8K
+7,621
11
Caleb DownsAt Draft
S — Ohio State  Pick 11 DAL
350.4K
+62,634
12
Kadyn ProctorAt Draft
OT — Alabama  Pick 12 MIA
105.9K
+3,092
13
Ty SimpsonAt Draft
QB — Alabama  Pick 13 LAR
143.4K
+10,607
14
Olaivavega Ioane
OG — Penn State  Pick 14 BAL
6.8K
+8,060
15
Rueben Bain Jr.At Draft
Edge — Miami  Pick 15 TB
51.4K
+5,621
16
Kenyon Sadiq
TE — Oregon  Pick 16 NYJ
58.4K
+4,475
17
Blake Miller
OT — Clemson  Pick 17 DET
6.2K
+3,394
18
Caleb Banks
DT — Florida  Pick 18 MIN
12.6K
+5,070
19
Monroe Freeling
OT — Georgia  Pick 19 CAR
10.4K
+3,182
20
Makai LemonAt Draft
WR — USC  Pick 20 PHI
50K
+29,505
21
Max Iheanachor
OT — Arizona State  Pick 21 PIT
13.4K
+5,100
22
Akheem Mesidor
Edge — Miami  Pick 22 LAC
20.8K
+3,788
23
Malachi Lawrence
Edge — UCF  Pick 23 DAL
3K
+4,927
24
KC Concepcion
WR — Texas A&M  Pick 24 CLE
65.1K
+14,000
25
Dillon Thieneman
S — Oregon  Pick 25 CHI
24.6K
+24,328
26
Keylan Rutledge
OG — Georgia Tech  Pick 26 HOU
3.1K
+3,468
27
Chris Johnson
CB — San Diego State  Pick 27 MIA
4.3K
+2,978
28
Caleb Lomu
OT — Utah  Pick 28 NE
4.3K
+11,418
29
Peter Woods
DT — Clemson  Pick 29 KC
31K
+4,614
30
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR — Indiana  Pick 30 NYJ
25.4K
+3,511
31
Keldric FaulkAt Draft
Edge — Auburn  Pick 31 TEN
15.3K
+3,060
32
Jadarian Price
RB — Notre Dame  Pick 32 SEA
36.6K
+12,187
Caleb Downs leads all R1 picks in raw Instagram growth
Top Gainer
Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State) added +62,634 Instagram followers in 24 hours — most of any 2026 pick.
Caleb Lomu posted the biggest relative jump
% Leader
Caleb Lomu grew his Instagram by +266.7%. He entered with just 4.3K followers, so even a moderate raw gain translates to a massive percentage jump.
How this class compares to last year
2025 vs 2026
The 2025 #1 gainer was Ashton Jeanty (+35,000), followed by Matthew Golden (+34,400) and Jaxson Dart (+28,000). The 2026 class averaged 11.4K per pick. A loaded WR class and higher pre-draft profiles drove above-average numbers across the board.
Green room attendance averaged 14.8K vs. 8.9K for remote picks
On Stage Effect
Prospects in Pittsburgh averaged +14,756 new followers vs. +8,867 for those watching from home. Walking the stage on national TV remains the single biggest social catalyst on draft night.
No. 1 pick entered with 20x the typical following
Mendoza Anomaly
Fernando Mendoza brought 1,062,797 Instagram followers into draft night — more than the rest of the green room combined. He still added +40,257, but his % growth ranks near the bottom because his baseline is so enormous.
⚠ As of 9 a.m. Eastern, April 24, 2026 for picks in Round 1.
Source: Instagram public counts — RotoWire — 2:00 PM ET Apr 23 – 9:00 AM ET Apr 24, 2026

Caleb Downs, Cowboys: Most Instagram Followers Gained in the 2026 NFL Draft

The biggest social media winner of draft night wasn't a wide receiver or a quarterback. It was Caleb Downs, the Ohio State safety selected No. 11 overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

Downs gained +62,634 Instagram followers overnight, the most of any player in the class, growing from 350,366 followers to more than 413,000. The Cowboys connection played a significant role: Dallas consistently ranks among the most-followed franchises in the league and Cowboys fans immediately flooded Downs' profile after the pick was announced.

Makai Lemon Instagram Followers: Eagles WR Gains 29,000 on Draft Night

Makai Lemon, the USC wide receiver taken No. 20 by the Philadelphia Eagles, was the second-biggest raw gainer at plus-29,505, pushing him past 79,500 followers. Wide receivers consistently lead draft-night social growth, and Lemon's combination of a built-in USC following and the Eagles' passionate fan base drove one of the strongest nights in the class.

The surprise on the raw gains list was Dillon Thieneman, the Oregon safety that the Chicago Bears chose with the 25th overall selection. Thieneman more than doubled his Instagram following, jumping from 24,572 to 48,900 overnight for a gain of 24,328. He was one of the least-followed prospects entering Round 1, which makes the overnight jump one of the most striking individual stories of the night. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears have +2500 odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Fernando Mendoza Instagram Followers: How the LinkedIn QB Fared on Draft Night

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza gained 40,257 Instagram followers by joining the Las Vegas Raiders. Mendoza watched from home, rather than attending the draft in Pittsburgh, choosing to stay with his family as his mother battles multiple sclerosis. His raw total ranks third in the class. His percentage growth of 3.8% ranks near the bottom, but the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner already had an enormous baseline of 1,062,797 pre-draft followers.

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Mendoza has been publicly vocal about avoiding social media throughout his college career, describing himself as a LinkedIn and YouTube user. His seven-figure Instagram following was built almost entirely through news coverage and fan accounts, plus his success in leading the Hoosiers to the CFP national championship, not self-promotion.

That makes his number of followers even more remarkable for an incoming NFL rookie. At Caesars Sportsbook, Mendoza has +300 odds to be the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tied with new Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love for the top spot on the operator's board.

Caleb Lomu Instagram: Patriots Rookie Leads 2026 Draft Class in Percentage Growth

The story flips entirely on the percentage growth leaderboard. Caleb Lomu, the Utah offensive tackle taken No. 28 by the New England Patriots, led all 32 picks with a 266.7% jump. He went from 4,282 followers to 15,700 in a single night. Lomu was the least-followed prospect in the first round entering draft night, which made him the most dramatic percentage mover regardless of raw totals.

Malachi Lawrence (UCF, No. 23, Cowboys) ranked second in percentage growth at +165.7%, followed by David Bailey (Texas Tech, No. 2, Jets) at +159.7%. Bailey's case is the most notable: The consensus top edge rusher entered the draft with just 4,165 followers, remarkably low for the player who wound up as the second overall pick. Bailey left draft night with 10,815.

At bet365 Sportsbook, Bailey is the favorite at +400 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

2026 NFL Draft Instagram Followers: How Round 1 Compares to 2025

The 2025 draft class was led by Ashton Jeanty (+35,000 followers), followed by Matthew Golden (+34,400) and Jaxson Dart (+28,000). The 2026 class averaged 12,496 followers gained per pick, which is meaningfully above the estimated 9,000-10,000 average for new followers from 2025. Caleb Downs' career-high single-night total, combined with strong performances from Makai Lemon and the WR class across multiple big markets, pushed the 2026 class aggregate to nearly 400,000 total followers gained in under 20 hours.

Track the full interactive 2026 NFL Draft Instagram leaderboard — sortable by raw gains, percentage growth, and pick order — at RotoWire.com. Get fantasy outlooks, injury news, and rookie rankings for every 2026 pick at rotowire.com/football.

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