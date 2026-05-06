Jim Coventry breaks down the biggest veteran winners and losers from the 2026 NFL Draft, from Quinshon Judkins' upgraded offensive line to Ashton Jeanty's new backfield competition.

The 2026 NFL Draft delivered major shakeups for fantasy football managers. Some players saw their stock skyrocket with improved supporting casts, while others were left fighting for touches. Here's a breakdown of the players whose fantasy outlooks and fantasy football ADP were directly impacted by the draft.

If you're prepping for your leagues, make sure to check the latest RotoWire top-300 rankings and updated NFL team depth charts to stay ahead.

Veteran Winners

Quarterback

Tyler Shough, Saints

As a rookie last year, Shough took over the starting job in Week 8. He struggled in his first four starts, averaging 207 yards and 0.75 touchdowns.

Shough turned a corner after that, averaging 259 yards and 1.2 touchdowns over the last six games. Then the Saints helped their young quarterback in the draft by taking wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round, tight end Oscar Delp in the third round and guard Jeremiah Wright in the fourth round.

Adding talent around Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson gives Shough an upgraded set of weapons. If Shough can continue his development this season, he could flirt with top-15 quarterback status.

Running Back

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Last year, Judkins had no chance to be successful. The Cleveland offensive line was a disaster, and the Judkins found it nearly impossible to find room to run.

Between the weak quarterback and receiver play, defenses had no reason to respect the Browns' passing attack. That led to defenses sending as many bodies as possible to stop the run on early downs.

After making numerous moves to address the line in March, the team used the ninth overall pick to select tackle Spencer Fano before drafting tackle Austin Barber in the third round. Cleveland also added wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first 39 picks of the draft.

Between the expected improvements in the line along with a pair of good receivers, Judkins is in a much better situation this season. As the clear lead runner, don't be surprised if he ends the year as a top-15 running back.

Javonte Williams, Cowboys

Sometimes, a draft winner is based on what didn't happen. Williams entered the draft as the clear lead back with only Malik Davis to challenge for occasional work.

The Cowboys didn't select any running backs in the draft, so in addition to paying Williams this offseason, they doubled down on that commitment by not adding competition. Look for Williams to have an excellent workload.

Wide Receiver

DJ Moore, Bills

Many industry mock drafts believed the Bills would add another receiver early in the draft. Aside from a late fourth-round pick on Skyler Bell, Buffalo did not make receiver a priority.

Moore now enters the season as the clear alpha. The Bills thought enough of Moore to not only send Chicago a second-round pick in the trade to acquire him, but the receiver has two years remaining on a contract that was worth $110 million.

As the only reliable outside receiver for Josh Allen, Moore will have every chance to prove he's still a star talent while playing with one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

Josh Downs, Colts

In his first year playing for coach Shane Steichen, Downs had his snap share fall from the 75 percent range to 55 percent. It was clear that the Colts prioritized their top two receivers and the tight ends over Downs.

After the team traded Michael Pittman earlier in the offseason, Indianapolis didn't bother drafting another wide receiver until the supplemental picks at the end of the seventh round. Aside from Alec Pierce, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ashton Dulin are Downs' only competition for targets.

Although Downs isn't a good blocker, it's hard to see coach Steichen not putting him in a starting role. Whenever Downs has seen regular targets, he's shown the ability to excel, and this season, he may finally have the breakout that many fantasy players have been waiting for.

Tight End

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

One of the best things a fantasy football tight end can hope for is to be the first or second option in their team's passing attack. Wide receiver Drake London is the alpha for Atlanta.

With the team taking tiny wide receiver Zachariah Branch (5-foot-9, 177) in the third round, Branch joins a receiver room with Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. That means Pitts could not ask for an easier path to being the second option in the passing game.

Don't expect Pitts to put up the crazy late-season numbers he did last year; those were partly due to London missing time and later playing through a knee injury. But expecting Pitts to be a top-8 tight end is reasonable.

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Despite missing five games last year, Strange had an excellent third-year leap in production as a receiver. Part of the issue was that his blocking was good enough that he was used as a two-way tight end on many occasions.

Although the Jaguars used a second-round pick on a tight end, Nate Boerkircher is a blocking specialist. Using the draft capital indicates the Jaguars are ready to lean into using multiple tight ends more often.

The selection of Boerkircher frees up Strange to be weaponized as a pass catcher. This development puts Strange on the radar as a weekly fantasy starter.

With the draft now in the books, the next step is seeing how these moves shake out in real-time. Keep an eye on RotoWire's updated ADP data to track which players are rising and falling in drafts as managers react to the new landscape.

Veteran Losers

Quarterback

Malik Willis, Dolphins

The good news is that Miami selected three wide receivers in the draft. The bad news is that it waited until the third round to take the first one.

The Dolphins went into the draft with one of the worst receiver rooms in the league. With Willis having signed a three-year deal to be the starting quarterback, it may have been wise to give him some pass catchers.

Not threatened by Miami's receivers, defenses likely will stack the box while also blitzing mercilessly. For a mobile quarterback like Willis, this is the worst possible scenario. Defenses selling out to stop the run could crush Willis' fantasy value.

Running Backs

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

Coach Klint Kubiak made comments earlier this offseason that he wanted a committee at running back. Given the Raiders' depth chart heading into April, that didn't seem like an issue for Jeanty's workload.

However, when the Raiders traded up in the fourth round to select 223-pound Mike Washington, who also has blazing speed for his size, the committee talk became a reality. After the draft, Kubiak talked of a "thunder and lightning" backfield.

Sure, Jeanty will be the lead back, but there is now a strong chance the workload isn't elite. I moved Jeanty below most of the top bell-cow running backs after the draft based on the selection of Washington.

James Conner and Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals

It appeared that the Cardinals didn't have the luxury of using the third overall pick in the draft on a running back, as they had many needs at critical positions. Of course, that didn't stop them from drafting Jeremiyah Love.

Not that fantasy managers were thrilled with a backfield combo of Allgeier and Conner, but they were set to both see significant work. With Love on the roster, there could be some short-yardage and goal-line work for them to share, but that all but ruins both of their fantasy values.

Let's hope Conner gets traded to a running back-needy team before training camp.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

Last year, Croskey-Merritt was the story of training camp, as he took over the starting job for the Commanders. Still, that resulted in 10 carries per game for a player who was not a part of the passing attack.

Adding Rachaad White in free agency did little to change Croskey-Merritt's role. However, even though Washington only used a sixth-round pick to select Kaytron Allen, there is now a chance that the Commanders end up with a three-man committee, which would sink Croskey-Merritt's fantasy value.

Yes, it's possible he retains the lead role, but Allen was a very productive player at Penn State, so this may be an intense camp battle.

Wide Receivers

Jerry Jeudy, Browns

As if Jeudy's horrific 2025 season wasn't bad enough, the Browns selected KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first 39 picks in the draft.

The Cleveland coaching staff is saying all the right things about Jeudy, like his job isn't changing. Seriously, what coach is going to throw a veteran player under the bus on draft day?

This is a new-look Browns team, and with Jeudy having one of the highest dropped pass rates in the league, it won't take long for him to be relegated to the role of rotational player.

Devaughn Vele, Saints

In a quiet August 2025 trade, the Saints acquired Vele from the Broncos. It took the coaching staff until Week 12 to make the receiver a big part of the passing attack.

Before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 15, Vele averaged 60 yards and 6.5 targets in his final four-game stretch. Going into the offseason, Vele appeared to be ready to make a jump in 2026.

Those plans were vaporized when New Orleans drafted wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick. The receiver room will be all about Chris Olave and Tyson with Vele seeing a situational role. Unless injuries strike the Saints, Vele won't be having a third-year breakout.

Tight End

Harold Fannin, Browns

For parts of the season, Fannin was the only reliable pass catcher on the Browns. David Njoku missed time with an injury. Jerry Jeudy never met a pass he didn't want to drop.

With the Cleveland offensive line being among the worst in the league, Fannin was targeted 107 times as the quarterbacks saw him as the first player to get the ball to before taking a hit.

Not only did the Browns overhaul their line, including drafting tackle Spencer Fano in the first round, but the team also used a pair of top-39 picks on wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The problems for Fannin are two-fold. First, the quarterback may actually have time to go through his reads. Then, Fannin will be one of three options to throw the ball to. Fannin is a great player, but he'll no longer be the primary read on most plays.

Conclusion

The 2026 NFL Draft reshaped the fantasy football landscape in major ways. Some players received the reinforcements they needed to elevate their games, while others face new battles for touches and targets. Staying up to date on evolving depth charts with updated fantasy news and rankings will be critical as training camp battles heat up.