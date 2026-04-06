Top NFL free agents mostly sign within a matter of days once negotiations open during the second week of March. It then takes a few weeks for accurate contract details to emerge, after initial reports that often exaggerate numbers or fail to mention some crucial aspect. (Stay up to date on all the latest signings and rumors with RotoWire's Free Agent Tracker.)

Closer inspection of NFL free-agent contracts is especially useful for dynasty football, where we sometimes base team-building around expectations about what real-life franchises will do. There's also value from a redraft or best-ball perspective, especially when parsing out the RBs and separating the guys getting real money (Chris Rodriguez, Keaton Mitchell) from those getting paid like a No. 3 RB (Rachaad White, Emanuel Wilson).

That's not to say contracts are the most important thing, but they do provide a degree of insight on how a team (and the league in general) views a player. Larger contracts tend to indicate that the player is marked for a specific role, while anything less than $2-3 million guaranteed hints at risk of having to compete with someone else for a role.

We'll focus on running backs below, breaking the free-agent signings down into tiers based on the strength of contract.

2026 Running Back Contracts

Tier 1

RB Kenneth Walker — 3 Years, $43.1M ( $28.7M GTD )

— 3 Years, $43.1M ( ) RB Travis Etienne — 4 Years, $48M ($24M GTD)

Walker did much better than Etienne in terms of both average annual value ($14.35M vs. $12M) and the amount fully guaranteed at signing. Barring a severe injury, the Saints can get out of Etienne's deal after paying him about $24 million across two seasons. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will pay Walker approximately $28.7 million over the next two years. Crucially, neither of the two has any guaranteed money after the second season of his contract, except for Etienne's partial injury guarantee in 2028.

Travis Etienne's contract details: 4 years, $24 million fully guaranteed, $12 million signing bonus, $11.85M APY. 2026: $5M cap, $2M base (guaranteed)

2027: $13M cap, $10M base (guaranteed)

2028: $15M cap, $12M base ($4 million injury guaranteed)

2028: $14M cap, $11M base — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 17, 2026

Regardless of the specifics, Walker and Etienne both land safely in the contract range where there's no doubt about starting jobs or the intent of large workloads. I think best-ball drafters may be overestimating just how large said workloads will be, with Walker shooting up to ADP 16.1 (previously 28.2) while Etienne has risen to 28.1 (formerly 36.3).

Both are good players, but not quite elite, and arguably better suited to 15-touch workloads than workhorse roles. Durability hasn't been a strength for either, and Walker's mediocrity on pass plays could cost him a lot of snaps in a Reid/Mahomes offense.

I don't expect either of these guys to be huge fantasy busts; it's more that I don't see a strong case for significantly outperforming their new, elevated ADPs. A new team sounds exciting, but the new price makes them boring picks compared to superior real-life talents in the same ADP range.

Tier 2

RB J.K. Dobbins — 2 Years, $16M ( $8M GTD )

— 2 Years, $16M ( ) RB Kenneth Gainwell — 2 Years, $14M ( $9.8M GTD )

— 2 Years, $14M ( ) RB Tyler Allgeier — 2 Years, $12.3M ($8M GTD)

The Broncos can move on from Dobbins after one season and $8-9 million (depending on roster bonuses), while the Buccaneers are committed to giving Gainwell at least $9.8 million (because he has a $3M guarantee for his $6.8M base salary in 2027). Gainwell gets more security, while Dobbins comes out a few million ahead if both actually play out their two-year deals.

Allgeier's contract is like a weaker version of Gainwell's, with a modest 2027 base salary ($5.1M) that includes $1 million already guaranteed, i.e., the deal is structured to incentivize multiple seasons with the team. Dobbins, on the other hand, is essentially signing a one-year, $8 million contract with a team option for a second year at $7-8 million.

For fantasy, all three are getting enough money to be problems for their new teammates. Best-ball drafters have responded accordingly, dropping Bucky Irving to Round 4 and RJ Harvey to Round 6 (still too early in both cases, IMO).

Allgeier, meanwhile, has risen to Round 7/8, which doesn't really make sense to me. He's a good player, and arguably underrated until now, but it's difficult for a classic bruiser back to thrive in fantasy on a team that's projected to be among the worst in the league. An improved backfield and O-line won't be enough to pile up rushing stats if the QB and defense can't also do their part to avoid huge deficits.

For what it's worth, I'm a long-time fan of James Conner, who accepted a pay cut to stay around on a one-year, $3 million contract (including $2.1 million guaranteed). Conner, if nothing else, will play ahead of Allgeier on passing downs.

Tier 3

RB Rico Dowdle — 2 Years, $12.3M ( $5M GTD )

— 2 Years, $12.3M ( ) RB Chris Rodriguez — 2 Years, $10M ( $6.2M GTD )

— 2 Years, $10M ( ) RB Keaton Mitchell — 2 Years, $9.3M ($5M GTD)

There isn't a huge difference between Tier 2 and Tier 3, for what it's worth. Each of these guys still got at least $5 million guaranteed, with Rodriguez's deal perhaps coming as a surprise to many. I don't think the average fan expected Rodriguez to get more guaranteed money than Rachaad White, much less outpacing Dowdle (who has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons).

As one of the many Rodriguez fans here at RotoWire, it's nice to see at least one NFL team feels the way that I/we do. Even better that it's a team led by Liam Coen, who seemed to revolutionize Jacksonville's offense and running game during the second half of last season. The Jags likely will keep LeQuint Allen as their pass-blocking specialist, and Bhayshul Tuten figures to get first crack at the lead role. After that, it's Rodriguez and whatever they add during/after the NFL Draft... which puts Rodriguez in a good position if Tuten were to struggle.

Also note that Rodriguez played just 47 special-teams snaps in 13 games last season (and 54 in nine games the year before). The Jaguars are paying him because they expect him to take carries. They probably envision something off the bench, or in a three-way committee as the short-yardage back, but there's upside for more than that if Tuten struggles with ball security, blocking, etc.

For Dowdle, it's hard to envision serious fantasy upside without Jaylen Warren suffering an injury. Both guys are jack-of-all-trades RBs that can play in any situation (but don't quite stack up to the elite athletes at their position). Warren is harder to tackle because of his stout build, and generally just a bit better than Dowdle in most aspects of the position.

Tier 4

RB Isiah Pacheco — 1 Year, $1.8M ( $1.8M GTD )

— 1 Year, $1.8M ( ) RB Rachaad White — 1 Year, $2M ($1.7M GTD)

Note: It sounds like new Falcons RB Brian Robinson will land in this tier, or slightly above it, but details of his contract (signed in late March) aren't available yet. Initial reports put it at one year, $2.5 million.

Given how little he added in Kansas City the past two years, Pacheco might be considered lucky to even get this contract. White, on the other hand, is right to be disappointed, having proven himself as a good pass-catching back if nothing else. The problem is that nobody really wants to give him carries, which is both justified and quite limiting for fantasy.

There's maybe still a ceiling there, if only because White's size and durability allow him to handle a lot of carries (if you can tolerate that he's leaving some yards on the field) in the event of injuries wiping out competition. My concern here for fantasy is that Jeremiyah Love or a Day 2 pick will provide said competition, not just Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

I also wouldn't be especially excited about a JCM-White backfield duo for fantasy, especially on White's side, given that scrambling QBs like Daniels tend to turn dump-off targets into scrambles and RB rushing TDs into QB rushing TDs. The Washington offense under Kliff Kingsbury was screen-heavy, but it's possible Daniels will follow the broader trend among dual-threat QBs (small target share for RBs) under new Washington playcaller David Blough.

If you want to know what the Bucs think of White, consider A) how much they spent to upgrade to Gainwell, and B) that they gave Sean Tucker a $3.5 million RFA tag (about twice White's contract value in Washington) to be the third-stringer. I'm not saying they handled this well, but it is interesting that they basically just didn't want White at all after four years as a significant contributor.

Understand lack-of-competition enthusiasm for RBs like Emanuel Wilson, Isiah Pacheco and Rachaad White, but their respective contracts show that NFL teams view them as closer to roster cuts than starters. Rodriguez, Gainwell, Allgeier, Keaton and especially Dobbins got way more. — Jerry (@FootballMammal) April 3, 2026

Tiers 5/6

Emanuel Wilson's ADP has crept inside the Top 150 on some best-ball platforms, while every other RB on this list typically goes undrafted across 240 picks. That's a red flag, but the weak contract shouldn't be disqualifying in this case. Wilson looks like a real-life steal for Seattle, after averaging 4.5 YPC across 242 carries in 41 regular-season games for Green Bay. He won't add much in the passing game, but he's a competent runner and blocker who could step in as a poor man's Kenneth Walker without ruining the Seattle offense.

For best ball, I've been taking Wilson on DraftKings, where he's often still available in the 160s. I'm not paying the top-150 price on Drafters, unless the Seahawks fail to significantly bolster their backfield before training camp. For now, they've got Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh rehabbing from ACL tears, leaving Wilson and George Holani as the top veteran RBs for OTAs.