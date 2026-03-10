This article recaps the NFL free agency events as of Tuesday afternoon, breaking down both NFL free-agent signings and other NFL roster moves shaking up the fantasy football landscape.

The news blurbs are grouped by type (contracts or trades) and ordered in generally descending rank of newsworthiness, especially as it pertains to fantasy football.

Free-Agent Signings

• Kenneth Walker left Seattle to join the Chiefs on a three-year deal worth up to $45 million. With that level of investment the Chiefs are all but compelled to give Walker a three-down role. Even if a player like Kareem Hunt or Brashard Smith hangs around, this is definitely Walker's backfield.

It should prove a fantasy upgrade for Walker, even with the Chiefs facing difficulty in Patrick Mahomes' ACL recovery. Perhaps the yardage won't change much, but at the very least Walker will see a greater share of team rushing touchdowns than he did in Seattle the last two years.

In other but more clearly expected news, the Chiefs also re-signed Travis Kelce on a one-year, $12 million contact, assuring Kelce's return for the 2026 season.

• Travis Etienne signed with the Saints on a deal described as a four-year, $52 million agreement. It's likely a downgrade for Etienne's fantasy prospects to go to New Orleans from Jacksonville, though Kellen Moore showed some promise in his first year as head coach. If the Saints are surprisingly good this year then Etienne might surprise too, but for now he's probably still in that RB2 range for most fantasy formats.

The addition of Etienne leads to the suspicion that Alvin Kamara might soon be on the move.

• Alec Pierce stayed with the Colts and is headed toward the WR1 distinction for Indianapolis after they cleared the field by trading Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh. Pierce expects many more targets than in past years and the Colts are compelled to direct more targets his way to justify Pierce's four-year, $116 million contract. Pierce's 84 targets last year were a career high.

As exciting as it might be for Pierce to get more targets, it remains to be seen how good the quarterback play will be as Daniel Jones attempts to return from a torn Achilles' tendon.

• Romeo Doubs joined the Patriots on a four-year contract worth roughly $70 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

The contract makes all but certain that Doubs will be a three-down boundary receiver for the Patriots in 2026. That might require a little shaking up of the prior New England receiver rotation, even with Stefon Diggs subtracted from the equation. Diggs played a lot of flanker reps but was more so the primary slot receiver for New England.

Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins were the Patriots' lead boundary receivers by the end of 2025, yet neither player resembles Doubs. Doubs doesn't have the history of field-stretching routes that Boutte has mostly ran to this point, while Hollins is something like a deliberate WR/TE tweener.

Doubs is close to a prototypical 'X' receiver, if only a modest one, but whether it's Boutte or Hollins who gets their playing time pinched worse depends on what the Patriots are trying to do with the other two reps. Moving Hollins into the slot is conceivable, but neither Doubs nor Boutte have a history of playing the slot in earnest.

Suffice to say, the Doubs signing is bad news for at least one of and potentially both of Boutte and Hollins.

• Mike Evans is off to San Francisco where he should immediately function as the WR1 for the 49ers. Ricky Pearsall should be imposing from the flanker rep when healthy but hasn't been healthy often, so Evans could be very productive in 2026 if his health cooperates. Jauan Jennings remains a free agent.

• Rico Dowdle agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Pittsburgh and is therefore expected to be the primary starting running back for the Steelers in 2026. Dowdle should be able to make it his third 1,000-yard season in a row while Jaylen Warren switches back into the off-the-bench role that likely suits him best.

Kenneth Gainwell saw a lot of checkdown opportunities in the Aaron Rodgers offense, and similarly Warren could see his pass-catching production jump after Gainwell went off to Tampa Bay.

The Dowdle signing is particularly bad news for Kaleb Johnson following a dud rookie year.

• J.K. Dobbins returned to Denver on a two-year, $20 million contract, which is of course bad news for RJ Harvey. Dobbins offers a power element that Harvey does not, though Dobbins' injury history is lengthy enough to warrant ongoing trepidation.

• Wan'Dale Robinson is the likely lead target in Tennessee after the Titans agreed to a four-year, $78 million contract with the former Kentucky and Nebraska star. Robinson really rounded into the form the last two years, including more boundary and downfield reps than ever before in 2025.

At 5-foot-8 Robinson will always trend toward the slot and flanker reps, but he and Chimere Dike should be a promising duo at those two reps for Cam Ward.

• Tyler Allgeier went from one crowded backfield to another when he agreed to a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Cardinals. Trey Benson (knee) and James Conner are both around but neither can be counted upon for durability, so Allgeier could shoulder a big workload in 2026 depending on how the injuries are doled out.

If Conner and Benson stay healthy, though, then Allgeier might project more like a flex play than a potential RB2 in fantasy.

• Malik Willis didn't cost quite as much as expected but the Dolphins still made a substantial investment to put a thee-year, $67.5 million deal on the former Liberty standout.

Willis is a wildcard with a low floor but potentially a high ceiling, especially in fantasy football. Willis is a uniquely dangerous runner and could post useful fantasy numbers even if he or/and the Dolphins offense at large face struggles in 2026.

• Rashid Shaheed returned to Seattle on a three-year, $51 million deal — a dollar figure that implies a clear WR2 role for Shaheed after more so functioning as the WR3 behind Cooper Kupp following an in-season trade from New Orleans.

As much as Shaheed is often figured for a downfield specialist due to his uncommon big-play ability, Shaheed is definitely capable of producing on underneath and intermediate routes, too. If the Seahawks allocate targets Shaheed's way they will likely be pleased with the results, because Shaheed has quietly been one of the most reliable receivers in the league for most of his NFL career.

• Jalen Nailor agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Raiders, signalling a huge promotion after functioning as a space-clearing slot wideout in Minnesota. Nailor can play the flanker rep in addition to the slot, so Nailor's arrival doesn't slam the door shut on 2025 second-round pick Jack Bech, but Bech is probably more slot dependent of the two and would therefore get hit hard if Nailor starts in the slot.

The Raiders still need a clear 'X' receiver given that Nailor, Bech and Tre Tucker all more so trend toward the slot and flanker rep. Dont'e Thornton is not an inspiring candidate.

• The Ravens lost both Isaiah Likely (Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Chargers) in free agency, leaving Baltimore perilously thin behind Mark Andrews.

Likely should easily demote Theo Johnson as the lead Giants tight end, while Kolar isn't exactly great news for Oronde Gadsden with the Chargers.

• Tyquan Thornton returned to Kansas City on a two-year, $11 million contract that could signal a 2026 promotion for the former Baylor standout. The Chiefs might trim down their wideout rotation a bit as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown are both on unclear standing in free agency, and if so Thornton would be the clear WR3 favorite behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

• Tua Tagovailoa will compete for a starting role in Atlanta after the Falcons agreed to a one-year deal with the former Miami starter. Fellow lefty Michael Penix is recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 1, and it's unclear how Penix's recovery timeline lays out relative to training camp.

• Jahan Dotson might be the new WR2 in Atlanta after they cut Darnell Mooney and agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with Dotson. Dotson was close to a non-factor for Philadelphia after they acquired him from Washington, so he will either break out with Atlanta or make the Falcons the third straight team to regret acquiring Dotson.

• Gardner Minshew agreed a one-year, $8.25 million deal with Arizona, where he will presumably compete with Jacoby Brissett for the starting job. Brissett sure looks like the better player, but Minshew is making about $2 million more this year than Brissett averaged over his two-year, $12 million deal with the Cardinals.

• Isiah Pacheco agreed to a one-year deal with Detroit, giving the Lions their likely top backup to Jahmyr Gibbs. Pacheco probably needs to play better than he has the last two years to remain safe in that role, however.

TRADES

• Geno Smith is expected to start for the Jets after they acquired him from the Raiders on Tuesday. It only cost a sixth-round pick, but Smith is likely a passing upgrade over Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, so from the Jets' perspective it probably seems like a good deal. As much as the Jets remain on the lookout for their next true franchise quarterback, this draft likely doesn't offer them any such option. Smith as starter might be the best the Jets can do in 2026.

• Michael Pittman will start alongside DK Metcalf after the Steelers traded for Pittman on Monday. The move shores up a major weakness at the flanker rep for Pittsburgh, though at this point there's little reason to expect a prolific Steelers passing game in 2026.

• A.J. Brown remains on the trade market and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that the Patriots might still be on the hunt for Brown, even after signing Doubs.

• The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that the 49ers have made "astronomical" demands to teams calling about Mac Jones. It's not clear whether the 49ers are simply being greedy or if they truly value Jones that much as a backup to Brock Purdy, but either scenario is possible. It in any case seems like Jones is unlikely to leave San Francisco unless the 49ers lower their price.