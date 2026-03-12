Mario Puig recaps the latest round of NFL free agency and roster moves, including Daniel Jones' deal with the Colts.

This article updates the NFL free agency events as of Thursday afternoon, breaking down both NFL free-agent signings and NFL roster moves shaking up the fantasy football landscape. Be sure to check out our Tuesday free-agency recap, including Kenneth Walker signing with the Chiefs.

The news blurbs ordered in generally descending rank of newsworthiness, especially as it pertains to fantasy football.

Free-Agent Signings

Daniel Jones (Achilles) agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract with Indianapolis , locking him back in as the 2026 starter for Indianapolis, though the matter was never in any actual question. Jones' ability to contribute sufficiently while recovering from an in-season Achilles' tear does remain a major, somewhat unprecedented question, however. Jones' ability to recover from that injury holds a lot of sway over the immediate returns of the new Alec Pierce contract, which at four years, $116 million precipitated the trade of Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh.



, locking him back in as the 2026 starter for Indianapolis, though the matter was never in any actual question. Jones' ability to contribute sufficiently while recovering from an in-season Achilles' tear does remain a major, somewhat unprecedented question, however. Chris Rodriguez agreed to a two-year contract with Jacksonville on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars a clear power element that they lacked in 2025. With Travis Etienne off to New Orleans there could be a different look to the Jacksonville backfield in 2026. Coach Liam Coen worked with Rodriguez at Kentucky, where Coen was a big fan. Bhayshul Tuten is not a guarantee to lead this backfield. "[Rodriguez] just doesn't get tackled ... He was a kid that just, nobody wanted to tackle. And, also, he gets better as the game goes."