This article updates the NFL free agency events as of Thursday afternoon, breaking down both NFL free-agent signings and NFL roster moves shaking up the fantasy football landscape. Be sure to check out our Tuesday free-agency recap, including Kenneth Walker signing with the Chiefs.
The news blurbs ordered in generally descending rank of newsworthiness, especially as it pertains to fantasy football.
Free-Agent Signings
- Daniel Jones (Achilles) agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract with Indianapolis, locking him back in as the 2026 starter for Indianapolis, though the matter was never in any actual question. Jones' ability to contribute sufficiently while recovering from an in-season Achilles' tear does remain a major, somewhat unprecedented question, however.
Jones' ability to recover from that injury holds a lot of sway over the immediate returns of the new Alec Pierce contract, which at four years, $116 million precipitated the trade of Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh.
- Chris Rodriguez agreed to a two-year contract with Jacksonville on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars a clear power element that they lacked in 2025. With Travis Etienne off to New Orleans there could be a different look to the Jacksonville backfield in 2026. Coach Liam Coen worked with Rodriguez at Kentucky, where Coen was a big fan. Bhayshul Tuten is not a guarantee to lead this backfield.
"[Rodriguez] just doesn't get tackled ... He was a kid that just, nobody wanted to tackle. And, also, he gets better as the game goes."
- Keaton Mitchell agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, giving new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel a raw speed threat to complement the more bruising element of starter and workhorse Omarion Hampton. Mitchell is not De'Von Achane, especially not as a pass catcher, but Mitchell's pure running ability is substantial on a per-play basis. The signing is bad news for Kimani Vidal.
- Kyler Murray hasn't signed with anyone but the Cardinals released him Wednesday, and now Murray is free to sign with any team. The general media assumption is that Murray will sign with the Vikings, thus making him their presumed starter at that point if it comes to fruition. Murray struggled for Arizona in recent years but would still likely constitute a significant upgrade over J.J. McCarthy or most other alternatives within Minnesota's reach.
- Speaking of the Vikings, Aaron Jones agreed to a pay cut to stay in Minnesota for 2026. It's unclear how prominently Jones will feature relative to Jordan Mason, and similarly it isn't clear if the Vikings would like to get a third variable involved via the draft or whatever. If the Vikings do add another running back it would presumably be one of the elusive variety, as an understudy to Jones.
- Despite prior reports to the contrary Tampa Bay placed a restricted free agent tender on Sean Tucker for a one-year, $3.51 million deal. If Tucker signs then he could factor into a fairly even split between himself, Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. Even as a smallish back himself, Tucker offers more raw power than Irving or Gainwell.
- The Falcons released Kirk Cousins, making the soon to be 38-year-old quarterback a free agent. It's not clear whether there are any teams interested in Cousins as a potential starter, though he's presumably on the short list for any teams that are considering whether to add such a player.
- Chig Okonkwo agreed to a three-year deal with Washington, which is very bad news for Ben Sinnott. As much as Okonkwo is far from a dominant presence, it's doubtful the Commanders would sign Okonkwo to a three-year deal to play any fewer than 500 snaps per year.
- David Njoku was released by the Browns, making him another notable veteran who could soon sign into a prominent role with another team. Njoku was quiet in 2025, but getting outproduced by Harold Fannin is a forgivable offense given how promising Fannin has been to this point.
- Jake Tonges re-signed with San Francisco on a two-year, $8 million deal. Tonges could be an interesting early-season fantasy option at tight end if the 49ers don't add any other notable names before the return of George Kittle (Achilles). Tonges' salary is closer to TE3 grade than TE2, however, so we shouldn't be shocked if the 49ers add a better tight end through the draft or free ageny/trade. Njoku, for instance, would easily send Tonges to the bench.