RotoWire's Jim Coventry breaks down every pick in the 2026 NFL Mock Draft first round, with team needs analysis, prospect grades and fantasy football implications for skill-position players.

The 2026 NFL Draft starts April 23, and it is time to treat your mock draft research with the same seriousness as the front offices. At RotoWire, you can use our Mock Draft Simulator to run your own draft. Select all 32 teams or just your favorites and see which players are available when your team is on the clock.

Below is my first full first-round mock draft of April, with team needs analysis, prospect grades and fantasy football implications for every skill-position player in Round 1.

Pick 1 | Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB

The Heisman winner and consensus QB1 pairs near-perfect decision-making with elite ball placement, back-shoulder throws, and a 72 percent completion rate across 16 games, filling the Raiders' most critical need with the best prospect in the class. He is a patient processor who reads coverages pre-snap and avoids self-inflicted damage.

Team Fit: Las Vegas fills its most critical need with the best player in the class.

Fantasy Outlook: Mendoza's near-zero rushing threat likely caps his fantasy ceiling below QB15 even if he becomes a quality NFL starter. Monitor his supporting cast before investing in dynasty leagues.

Concerns: His near-zero rushing threat limits his fantasy upside.

Pick 2 | New York Jets: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE

The Miami pass rusher's 97th-percentile win rate, elite hand speed and zero wasted motion off the snap make him the most refined edge defender in this class and the best available player on the board for a Jets team replacing Jermaine Johnson. His dense 263-pound build, scheme versatility to play 3-4 DE or 4-3 OLB, and relentless leverage wins project him as an immediate starter.

Strengths: Elite hand speed, scheme versatility (3-4 DE or 4-3 OLB), dense 263-pound build.

Concerns: Historically short arms (4th shortest among EDGE prospects since 1999) create higher missed-tackle rates.

Pick 3 | Arizona Cardinals: T.J. Parker, EDGE

The Clemson underclassman's impressive 40-yard dash, elite bend and body type to line up anywhere make him the best available player at a position of moderate need, with Arizona wisely targeting a QB in Round 2. Parker's first step and fluidity give him high-ceiling upside as an ascending player.

Strengths: First-step explosiveness, elite bend, fluid movement skills, high ceiling.

Concerns: Sack production has been moderate relative to snap count and he still lacks the rare bend and twitch that would make him a sure-fire pick.

Pick 4 | Tennessee Titans: Spencer Fano, OT

The Utah tackle's elite pad level, vice-grip hand strength and scheme versatility in both run and pass protection give him All-Pro potential as the clear OT1 in this class, exactly what Tennessee needs after Cam Ward was sacked 55 times behind the league's worst line. Fano's patient, technically sound pass-blocking style and flexibility could make him an immediate starter at either tackle spot.

Strengths: All-Pro potential, technically sound pass blocker, plus run blocker, scheme versatility.

Concerns: Lighter build at 311 pounds and adequate but not elite arm length. May need to add mass to handle NFL power rushers consistently.

Pick 5 | New York Giants: Brandon Cisse, CB

The South Carolina corner's vertical jump at the Combine showcases elite explosiveness and ball-hawk instincts that directly address New York's critical cornerback need, where the position struggled in coverage in 2025. Cisse is ranked as a top-half-of-the-first-round talent on most big boards, making him a strong value pick here.

Strengths: Elite explosiveness, ball-hawk instincts, strong value at this spot.

Concerns: Did not run the 40-yard dash at the Combine and limited ball production (just 1 interception in 2025) leave some evaluation gaps.

Pick 6 | Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT

The Alabama tackle's 352-pound frame with surprisingly good weight distribution and lighter-than-expected feet directly addresses Cleveland's critical left tackle void, where Dawand Jones was clearly not the answer. Proctor's imposing strength makes him nearly impossible to bull-rush, and his ideal fit in man/gap blocking schemes makes him plug-and-play.

Strengths: Elite strength, imposing frame, ideal scheme fit in man/gap blocking.

Concerns: Short arms raise questions about a potential guard move and his massive weight could create conditioning concerns at the NFL level.

Pick 7 | Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB

The clear RB1 in this class pairs elite game-breaking speed and acceleration with advanced vision, three-down versatility and the ability to align in the backfield, slot, or motion, giving Washington a dynamic weapon to maximize their young quarterback's supporting cast. Love's natural hands as a receiver, determined blocking mentality and nuanced jab step to exploit lanes project him as an immediate top-10 fantasy RB.

Fantasy Outlook: Love projects as a top-10 fantasy RB with immediate PPR upside. His receiving skills and three-down usage suggest full workload potential.

Strengths: Elite speed and acceleration, advanced vision, natural hands as a receiver, determined blocker.

Concerns: His lean 212-pound frame raises workload questions between the tackles and may require a rotation partner.

Pick 8 | New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S

The consensus top-10 talent brings NFL bloodlines, pro-level IQ as an underclassman, and elite range and instincts that make him too good to pass at this spot despite wide receiver and edge rusher being bigger needs for New Orleans. Downs brings everything you want at an elite level for the safety position.

Strengths: Elite range and instincts, pro-level IQ, NFL bloodlines.

Concerns: A frame of 5-foot-11 206, and shorter arm length are minor physical concerns for the position.

Pick 9 | Kansas City Chiefs: Makai Lemon, WR

The consensus WR1's nuanced route running, elite football IQ, contested-catch ability that belies his 5-11 frame, and proven kick/punt return value make him an immediate PPR contributor who fills KC's need for a playmaker, even though offensive tackle is a bigger need. Lemon reads defensive leverage and coverage structure like a veteran and feels automatic against zone coverage.

Fantasy Outlook: Lemon feels automatic against zone coverage and can handle high target volume. His ceiling in the right system is WR2/3 quickly. He adds immediate kick and punt return value.

Strengths: Nuanced route running, elite football IQ, contested-catch ability, proven return value.

Concerns: Shorter strides limit his deep speed and physical press coverage has produced his worst games.

Pick 10 | Cincinnati Bengals: Keldric Faulk, EDGE

The Auburn edge's ideal wingspan and stout run defense give Cincinnati a three-down defensive end who can hold up against double teams. Faulk's size-adjusted lateral and linear explosiveness are impressive.

Strengths: Ideal wingspan, stout run defender, impressive size-adjusted explosiveness.

Concerns: Low career pass-rush win rate, short strides despite his long build and a tendency to lose leverage from a two-point stance mean his pass-rush upside is more projection than production at this stage.

Pick 11 | Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR

The Ohio State sophomore is the consensus WR2 on most boards, bringing a smooth 6-2 frame with advanced route nuance, elite hands (zero drops in college) and the ability to win contested catches at the intermediate and vertical levels, exactly the alpha outside receiver Miami desperately needs after releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle.

Fantasy Outlook: Tate projects as a high-floor fantasy WR2 with WR1 upside as Miami rebuilds around him. His reliable hands and football IQ provide a safe floor.

Strengths: Size, advanced route nuance, zero career drops, contested-catch ability.

Concerns: 21st percentile speed testing is a legitimate concern for a player whose game relies on winning at the catch point rather than running past defenders.

Pick 12 | Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE

The Texas Tech edge's top-tier first-step explosiveness, impressive 40-yard dash, 14.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in two years bring high energy to the Dallas pass rush that addresses its need at edge while providing the best available player on the board. Bailey converts speed to power with elite quad strength and leg drive.

Strengths: Top-tier first-step explosion, elite leg drive, 14.5 career sacks, eight forced fumbles.

Concerns: High pad level in his rush, low run-defense grades and limited pass-rush move diversity. Will need coaching to become a complete three-down defender.

Pick 13 | Los Angeles Rams: Kenyon Sadiq, TE

The Oregon tight end's 100th-percentile speed, 94th-percentile explosiveness and running back background that fuels his after-catch instincts make him the clear TE1 in this class and a potential top-5 tight end during his career, a value too good to pass even though offensive tackle is L.A.'s priority. Sadiq's alignment versatility (every receiver position plus backfield), dominant run-blocking finishes and reliable hands make him a genuine three-down weapon.

Fantasy Outlook: Sadiq's alignment versatility and after-catch instincts make him a high-ceiling dynasty asset with immediate PPR upside.

Strengths: 100th-percentile speed, 94th-percentile explosiveness, alignment versatility, dominant run blocker.

Concerns: Rounds off routes, has periodic concentration drops, and shorter arm length may limit contested-catch situations.

Pick 14 | Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR

The Arizona State receiver's WR3 consensus ranking, versatile alignment ability inside and outside and high separation scores (80th-plus percentile on intermediate routes) directly address Baltimore's serious need for an alpha pass catcher, where Zay Flowers had 86 catches but other receivers combined for only 51. Tyson has flashed WR1-level potential with deceptive speed, spectacular contested-catch ability and route craft that works at all three levels of the field.

Fantasy Outlook: Tyson profiles as a high-upside fantasy target in Baltimore's offense with WR1 flashes and multi-level route craft.

Strengths: Versatile alignment, 80th-plus percentile separation on intermediate routes, deceptive speed, spectacular contested-catch ability.

Concerns: Four years of injuries (ACL, collarbone, hamstring) represent a significant durability concern that dominates his entire evaluation.

Pick 15 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane, G

The Penn State guard's densely built 320-pound frame with elite play strength and a low, powerful pre-snap stance directly address Tampa Bay's most critical need, where the interior offensive line was described as the main issue with offensive struggles in 2025. Ioane's multi-sport background in rugby and basketball gives him an intriguing athletic baseline with good hand-fighting coordination in pass protection.

Strengths: Elite play strength, low pre-snap stance, good hand-fighting coordination, multi-sport athletic baseline.

Concerns: Can struggle with lateral movements in zone blocking and against cross-face moves.

Pick 16 | New York Jets: A.J. Harris, CB

The Penn State five-star recruit's fluid hip flips, fast feet in backpedals and impressive movement skills make him the ideal replacement for Sauce Gardner, directly addressing the Jets' serious cornerback need with their second first-round pick. Harris can mirror releases in press coverage without needing to get his hands on receivers and has scheme versatility to play in any system.

Strengths: Fluid hip flips, fast feet, scheme versatility, press-capable without relying on hand contact.

Pick 17 | Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT

The ascending Utah tackle's excellent 40-yard dash at 313 pounds, excellent balance and finisher's mentality in the run game address Detroit's critical tackle need, where the Lions are banking on draft help at the position after parting ways with Taylor Decker. Lomu's flexibility, good power and strong anticipation of where pressure originates in pass protection give him high upside.

Strengths: Excellent athleticism for his size, finisher's mentality, good power and balance, plus pressure anticipation.

Concerns: Still raw with limited starting experience; needs more consistent punch timing and aim. Lighter weight and average arm length may require physical development.

Pick 18 | Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB

The LSU corner's long frame, fast top-end speed, and comfort getting hands on receivers in true press coverage directly address Minnesota's most critical need, where most analysts agree cornerback is the top priority for the first round. Delane's hips flip quickly and he can stay in step with receivers releasing inside or out, making him a natural fit in press-man schemes.

Strengths: Long frame, fast top-end speed, quick hip flip, natural fit in press-man schemes.

Concerns: Slender build at 187 shows up when tackling and at the catch point. Below-average arm length may limit his ability to jam receivers consistently at the NFL level.

Pick 19 | Carolina Panthers: Blake Miller, OT

The Clemson tackle's high football IQ, quick and patient hands in pass protection and ideal baseline of flexibility and quickness make him a scheme-versatile immediate starter at left tackle, filling Carolina's most critical need after Ikem Ekwonu's devastating patellar tendon rupture that could cost him the entire 2026 season.

Strengths: High football IQ, quick and patient hands, plus flexibility and quickness, scheme versatility.

Concerns: Plays and appears light for the position, lacks anchor strength and must gain weight and power while maintaining his plus movement ability.

Pick 20 | Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB

The Ohio State converted safety's 6-5, 244-pound frame with excellent athletic testing gives him the most freakish athletic profile at linebacker in this class, directly addressing Dallas' critical linebacker need with their second first-round selection. Styles' fluid movement and coverage ability from his safety background create a chess piece who can match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage.

Strengths: Freakish athletic profile, fluid mover, natural coverage skills from his safety background.

Concerns: Linebacker instincts, anticipation, play recognition and run defense are all still works in progress as a position convert.

Pick 21 | Pittsburgh Steelers: Monroe Freeling, OT

The Georgia tackle's prototypical NFL body type at 6-7, 315, with long arms and an impressive 40-yard dash directly address Pittsburgh's serious offensive tackle need, where Broderick Jones at left tackle has been a genuine liability in both run and pass blocking. Freeling's solid baseline in run blocking with good posture and technique plus his Combine athleticism give him high upside.

Strengths: Prototypical size and length, solid run-blocking base, good posture and technique, high upside.

Concerns: Raw prospect with just 16 career starts who lacks anticipation and timing for consistent success in pass protection. Needs refinement.

Pick 22 | Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB

The Texas linebacker's communication, recognition and anticipation project to a starting NFL middle linebacker, directly allowing the Chargers to pair the rookie with Daiyan Henley. Hill's fast 40-yard dash, plus impressive arm length, physical tackling style and versatile production (4 sacks and 2 interceptions in 2025) make him an immediate three-down starter.

Strengths: Fast 40-yard dash, impressive arm length, physical tackler, four sacks and two interceptions in 2025.

Concerns: Change-of-direction fluidity and agility are not standout traits and he needs more impactful plays in coverage to fully justify his first-round draft capital.

Pick 23 | Philadelphia Eagles: Dillon Thieneman, S

The Oregon safety's 4.35 40-yard dash blew away athletic expectations and solidified him as a first-round player, directly addressing Philadelphia's need after Reed Blankenship's departure left a void at safety. Thieneman's good anticipation for deep throws, NFL-level top speed when pursuing, impressive downhill tackles and explosiveness testing make him an immediate starter.

Strengths: 4.35 40-yard dash, NFL-level top speed, good anticipation, impressive downhill tackling.

Concerns: His hips, change of direction and acceleration appear average. He struggles playing at the linebacker level despite his willingness.

Pick 24 | Cleveland Browns: Colton Hood, CB

The Tennessee sophomore's excellent Combine performance at 193 pounds gives Cleveland a high-upside cornerback to address their cornerback need, where Denzel Ward no longer plays at an elite level and the rest of the corners have deficiencies. Hood's good size and solid arm length provide a physical baseline to develop into a starting-caliber corner.

Strengths: Good size, solid arm length, excellent Combine performance, high upside.

Concerns: Still raw with developing technique, limited interception production (just one in 2025) and needs to improve route recognition and anticipation.

Pick 25 | Chicago Bears: A.J. Haulcy, S

The LSU safety's 6-foot, 215, frame, 88 tackles and three interceptions in 2025 directly address Chicago's need, where the secondary is thin and the safety position is a void after multiple departures. Haulcy's strong all-around production and solid build make him an immediate starter who can contribute in both coverage and run support.

Strengths: Strong all-around production, solid frame, immediate starter in both coverage and run support.

Concerns: Average 40-time may limit his range as a deep safety and his below-average arm length is a physical concern.

Pick 26 | Buffalo Bills: Emmanuel Pregnon, G

The Oregon guard's distinction as the highest-graded and most valuable guard in the Power Four in 2024, plus his long arms that give him an advantage in pass protection, directly address Buffalo's serious need at left guard, which is the single weakest spot on the offensive line after David Edwards' departure. Pregnon's physical build and immediate starting ability make him a plug-and-play interior upgrade.

Strengths: Highest-graded Power Four guard in 2024, long arms, immediate starting ability.

Concerns: Average lateral quickness, inconsistency in zone-blocking assignments and a tendency to get overextended in the run game are areas that will need refinement.

Pick 27 | San Francisco 49ers: Avieon Terrell, CB

The Clemson sophomore's high football IQ, great cornerback instincts and good ball production with interceptions and forced incompletions address San Francisco's serious cornerback need, where Deommodore Lenoir needs improved help. With Nick Bosa expected back healthy and the team encouraged by what it saw from Mykel Williams before his injury, the pass rush can wait. Terrell is a smart, sound, calculated defender with scheme versatility who has shown maturity beyond his years as a sophomore.

Strengths: High football IQ, great instincts, good ball production, scheme versatility, mature beyond his years.

Concerns: Weight profile is below the 10th percentile for NFL corners at 186 and shorter arm length could limit his press coverage.

Pick 28 | Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, G

The Texas A&M guard's good size and length at 6-5 315, with SEC experience directly address Houston's most serious need, where free-agent signee Wyatt Teller's 2025 season showed significant decline and the interior offensive line has been holding back the offense. Bisontis shows adequate athleticism, and his extensive experience against top-tier SEC competition means he is battle-tested for the NFL.

Strengths: Good size and length, SEC-tested, adequate athleticism.

Concerns: Shorter arm length for his height, needs to improve overall power and anchor in pass protection and inconsistency against elite pass rushers are areas requiring development.

Pick 29 | Kansas City Chiefs: Romello Height, EDGE

The Texas Tech edge's impressive vertical and broad jump showcase explosive athleticism that gives K.C. a developmental pass rusher to complement their existing group, even though cornerback is the more pressing need. Height produced 9.5 sacks in 2025 with good length and an athletic profile that projects as high NFL upside.

Strengths: Impressive vertical and broad jump, good length, 9.5 sacks in 2025.

Concerns: His 239-pound frame is light for the position and he needs to add significant strength and bulk while improving his run defense to become a reliable three-down starter.

Pick 30 | Miami Dolphins: KC Concepcion, WR

The Hornung Award winner's elite short-area quickness, great one-cut change of direction and dynamic playmaking ability as both a receiver and returner give Miami a second Day 1 weapon to rebuild their receiving room alongside Carnell Tate. Concepcion's lightning-quick releases versus press, tough competitiveness in contested situations and proven kick/punt return value make him an immediate contributor.

Fantasy Outlook: Concepcion's reliance on quickness over size means he projects primarily as a slot weapon who needs volume to maximize his fantasy ceiling.

Strengths: Elite short-area quickness, great one-cut change of direction, lightning-quick releases, proven return value.

Concerns: His frame and reliance on quickness over size mean he projects primarily as a slot weapon.

Pick 31 | New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE

The Oregon edge's adequate 6-5, 270, frame with long arms and powerful speed-to-power conversion give New England a physical defensive end to address their serious pass-rush need. Uiagalelei's skill set and body type project to an early down 4-3 DE with extra pass-rush upside.

Strengths: Long arms, powerful speed-to-power conversion, adequate frame.

Concerns: Does not win with bend, has stiffness when getting low and changing direction and his run-defense grades need improvement to become a complete three-down player.

Pick 32 | Seattle Seahawks: Jaydn Ott, RB

The Cal running back fills Seattle's moderate need for a lead-back type with Kenneth Walker departing to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a divisional round ACL tear, giving it an experienced between-the-tackles runner who can handle early down volume. Ott's vision and physicality project him as a competent NFL starter.

Fantasy Outlook: His 60th percentile speed and 72nd percentile explosiveness testing combined with injury concerns suggest a limited ceiling as a grinding RB2 rather than a dynamic playmaker.

Strengths: Vision, physicality, experienced between-the-tackles runner, handles early down volume.

Concerns: 60th percentile speed and 72nd percentile explosiveness testing combined with injury concerns suggest a limited ceiling as a grinding RB2 rather than a dynamic playmaker.

Conclusion

Keep up with all of the pre-draft news at Rotowire's latest news page. And if you want to know what positions your favorite team needs, the Rotowire depth charts have you covered.