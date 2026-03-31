2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator

RotoWire’s NFL Mock Draft Simulator puts you in the GM seat for rounds 1-3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
March 31, 2026
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator
March 31, 2026
NFL Draft
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Draft Board

Speed: 4x

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Your Round 1 Pick

Player Name
Position — School

Full Draft Results

PickTeamPlayerPosSchool

Expert Comparison (Round 1)

PickTeamConsensus PickYour Draft

Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator Features

RotoWire's free NFL Mock Draft Simulator is a simple "vibe check" on where NFL fans think the rookies this year are going to be drafted. Although Fernando Mendoza appears to be locked into the #1 pick, the rest of the NFL draft feels very up in the air, so let's see how many draft picks we can get correct as a community. 

Here's how it works:

Pick Any Team

Choose from all 32 NFL franchises. Each team card shows the full draft capital across rounds 1 through 3, so you can target a team with premium picks or stack multiple selections. 

Coming soon: 7 Round Mock Draft Simulation and the ability to trade picks.

AI-Powered Opponents

The other 31 teams draft using a blended model that weighs consensus big board rank, community average draft position, positional value premiums, and roster needs. Quarterbacks get an additional premium in the top 10 to reflect real-world draft behavior. Adjust the speed slider from 1x to 4x to control pacing between picks.

Top 100 Prospect Database

Browse available prospects on a filterable big board during the draft. Each prospect card displays their rank, position, school, scouting grade, and a "NEED" tag when they match your team's positional priorities. Use the position filter bar to narrow the board by QB, WR, OL, EDGE, DL, CB, or any other group. Toggle "Best Available" to hide players already taken.

Scouting Summaries

Click any prospect card to open a confirmation modal with a scouting summary covering strengths, weaknesses, and projected NFL role. Review the intel before you commit to the pick.

Post-Draft Grade and Analysis

After all 96 picks are made, the simulator grades your draft from A+ through C-. The grade factors in overall value relative to ADP, positional need fit, and pick-by-pick analysis. Each selection gets an emoji-rated comment explaining whether you landed a steal, a reach, or a solid value pick.

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Community Big Board

Every completed simulation feeds into a community-powered dataset. The Community Big Board tab shows aggregate ADP, top-5 and top-10 selection rates, and the most common team–player pairings across all user simulations. This data updates in real time and gives you a crowd-sourced consensus so you can monitor who is rising and who is falling in the draft. 

Share and Replay

Share your draft results on X or Facebook, or copy a direct link. Hit "Draft Again" to reset the simulator and run a new mock with a different team or strategy. There's no limit on simulations. 

Compare To The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on April 23-26

How accurate was your mock draft? Did your team pick the player you wanted? 

Or will you be joining another bandwagon in 2026...

More NFL Draft Tools from RotoWire

The mock draft simulator is one piece of RotoWire's draft coverage. Pair it with the full toolkit to prepare for fantasy draft season:

NFL Draft Kit — Customizable rankings, auction values, sleeper picks, bust alerts, and tier breakdowns for every position. Available for season-long, best ball, and dynasty formats.

Fantasy Football Mock Draft — It is never too early to start mocking next season. Run as many mock drafts as you would like, plus keep up with prospect profiles, combine results, pro day coverage, and draft-day analysis from RotoWire's editorial team.

Fantasy Football Rankings — Expert consensus rankings updated daily through the NFL season. See where 2026 rookies land in the fantasy landscape.

2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator — Get ready for your 2026 rookie draft so you can stay ahead of your league as we approach the new season. 

Sync Your League 

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  • Sync unlimited leagues
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  • Access premium tools specific to your league
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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