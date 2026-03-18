2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update

This 2026 NFL Draft mock draft runs through every selection in the first thee rounds, mapping out potential landing spots for the top fantasy football rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This mock projects four trades:
-ARI trades No. 34 and 2027 third-round pick to HOU for No. 28
-MIN trades No. 18 and 2027 third-round pick to BAL for No. 14
-LAC trades No. 55 to PHI for A.J. Brown
-NE trades No. 95 to LV for Michael Mayer
ROUND ONE
- Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (6-5, 233)
With Mendoza, Klint Kubiak and an already fairly rebuilt offensive line the Raiders are in position for a fast rebuild.
- New York Jets - Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State (6-4, 241)
Reese requires some projection but his athleticism and age-adjusted production pretty clearly outline the potential for an uncommon presence at linebacker, even if off-ball.
- Arizona Cardinals - Sonny Styles, OLB, Ohio State (6-5, 244)
I worry that Styles' high build might make him out of place at inside linebacker, to the point that I'm concerned he might have to switch from ILB to edge defender like Jamir Miller did, though the alternate takeaway there was Miller was incredible on the edge and should have been playing there the whole time. If he can't play like an edge I'd rather see Styles used like an OLB/nickel hybrid, kind of like how Minnesota had used Josh Metellus in recent years.
- Tennessee Titans - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (6-7, 315)
Perhaps this is high for Freeling and perhaps he wouldn't be an exciting pick for Titans fans, but if they're going to make Cam Ward work they need to give him a good offensive line, now, not next year. Freeling over Dan Moore and another guard upgrade would be a start. Perhaps they could get Freeling in a trade back, but Cleveland at six would be a potential issue.
- New York Giants - Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami (FL) (6-6, 329)
Andrew Thomas (LT) and Jermaine Eluemunor (RT) are the starting tackles but Mauigoa can play guard for a couple years or however long it takes for them to move on from Eluemunor, at which point Mauigoa can go to right tackle.
- Cleveland Browns - David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech (6-3, 250)
There's a case for Bailey to go earlier than this and perhaps he will, as high as three overall.
- Washington Commanders - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (6-2, 192)
Adam Peters seems aimless at the moment. Tate's draft stock is in a flux too after a poor Combine workout, but Washington is thin enough at boundary receiver to rationalize the leap of faith.
- New Orleans Saints - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (6-2, 326)
Apparently I'm too high on McDonald but two-gap tackles who pursue basically don't exist, especially a prototypical nose tackle like McDonald. DeForest Buckner is an elite two-gap defender with incredible pursuit range, but even a guy like him lines up wider than McDonald, who has a rare knack for finding the ballcarrier despite facing an interior double-team.
- Kansas City Chiefs - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (6-3, 241)
The Chiefs would be a bad landing spot for Sadiq's 2026 fantasy prospects -- Travis Kelce will remain busy and Noah Gray isn't going to the bench -- but if Kelce retires after 2026 then it's easy to see how Sadiq would plug into a high-upside role.
- Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (6-0, 206)
The concern about Downs' meniscus might knock him down the board some, though a fall farther than this would be surprising.
- Miami Dolphins - Rueben Bain, DE, Miami (FL) (6-2, 263)
Bain's short arms push him this far but like Downs to Cincinnati, there are some guys you just need to pick for the fanbase if nothing else.
- Dallas Cowboys - Keldric Faulk, (3-4) DE, Auburn (6-6, 276)
If Dallas is switching to a 3-4 then Faulk becomes much more valuable to them
- Los Angeles Rams (from ATL) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (6-2, 203)
Although he's not the same exact type of player as either of Puka Nacua or Davante Adams, Tyson's overall game should fit well with a Sean McVay offense and if Adams pulls a hammy again in 2026 the Rams would be fortunate to have a quick study like Tyson on hand.
- Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (6-0, 212)
As much as I worry that the public is overestimating Love's longevity from scrimmage, pairing him with Jordan Mason in a run-heavy, tempo-heavy offense with Kyler Murray would be a dream landing for maximizing Love's talents.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Spencer Fano, OT/G, Utah (6-6, 311)
Fano would start at left guard and otherwise serve as an overqualified swing backup to the tackles, both of whom missed time last year.
- New York Jets (from IND) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (6-1, 188)
If McCoy's knee checks out fine then he would be close to an ideal pick here for the Jets.
- Detroit Lions - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (6-7, 317)
I assumed Miller was a high-floor, low-ceiling right tackle but his Combine showing was excellent to the point that there's no obvious reason why he can't play left tackle in the NFL.
- Baltimore Ravens (from MIN) - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (6-6, 321)
I think Roger Rosengarten would be better at guard than right tackle and that a guy like Iheanachor would be more appropriate at right tackle, but if Baltimore is for some reason hellbent on keeping Rosengarten at right tackle then Iheanachor might still be able to play guard for the short term.
- Carolina Panthers - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (6-0, 201)
Thieneman's 4.35 40 could make it tough for teams in this range to pass on him.
- Dallas Cowboys (from GB) - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (6-4, 201)
Adding Faulk at the four/five tech spot and McNeil-Warren at safety would make the Dallas defense look more credible in a hurry.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Makai Lemon, WR, USC (5-11, 192)
The weak class has led many draft observers to see Lemon for more than what he likely is, in my opinion, but 21 is an easier sell than something in the top 10 picks. Chain-moving slot specialists are easy to find.
- Los Angeles Chargers - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State (6-4, 336)
Turning the Chargers OL into a strength just as Mike McDaniel arrives would portend truly explosive results.
- Philadelphia Eagles - Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (6-4, 239)
As much as Philadelphia needs to find its long-term Lane Johnson replacement, they should also seriously consider going to a two-TE base to accommodate Jalen Hurts' limited applications as a passer. Getting Stowers on the field instead of Quez Watkins or Jahan Dotson and whatever else would make Philadelphia better at running and passing both.
- Cleveland Browns (from JAX) - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (6-0, 196)
Although the Browns probably can't rid themselves of that monstrous Jerry Jeudy contract they'd have their long-term replacement in Concepcion.
- Chicago Bears - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri (6-2, 237)
This would be an un-Polesian selection because Trotter is a downhill monster from the 2000s but Ben Johnson clearly has pre-EPA mindset and can probably make Poles a better GM.
- Buffalo Bills - Christen Miller, DT, Alabama (6-4, 321)
If Jim Leonhard is installing a 3-4 defense then the Bills badly need to add two-gap personnel and this might be their main chance to do it.
- San Francisco 49ers - Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon (6-4, 314)
[Chris Berman voice] Emmanuel 'Why the Buddy' Pregnon
- Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (6-1, 211)
I'm starting to think part of the appeal of Always Draft QBs dogma to front office types is that it always pre-cooks the narrative that 'The GM just needs a little more time, [QB X] will be better next year after all.'
- Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR) - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (6-0, 187)
Going from McDuffie to Delane is a sizeable downgrade, yet what can you do.
- Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M (6-5, 315)
The Dolphins apparently want to make Malik Willis' life miserable (see Waddle trade) so maybe a major upgrade at right guard wouldn't interest them here. There are no worthwhile wide receiver picks -- Jaylen Waddles don't fall out of the top 10.
- New England Patriots - Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois (6-4, 260)
Although more a strong-side clobberer than a true edge rusher, Jacas' production is more compelling than Cashius Howell's.
- Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina (6-0, 189)
If the Seahawks view Josh Jobe as the long-term answer opposite Devon Witherspoon then they might resist this pick, but Cisse would be a great high-upside understudy to Jobe.
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ROUND TWO
- New York Jets - Connor Lew, C, Auburn (6-4, 310)
I think Lew is pretty underrated. Probably a top-20 pick for me if not for the ACL tear, though the Oct. 18 injury date is hopefully early enough that Lew only misses a game or two.
- Houston Texans (from ARI) - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (6-1, 233)
Although the Texans run defense really doesn't need any help, Rodriguez has a uniqueness to him that will prove irresistible to some team in the top 40.
- Tennessee Titans - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (6-0, 193)
Almost gave them Chris Johnson (the corner).
- Las Vegas Raiders - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida (6-6, 327)
I think Banks is overrated as a nose tackle type, which many assume every huge guy is by default, but Banks' high build would fit a lot better at a 3-4 defensive end look between the guard and tackle.
- New York Giants - Anthony Hill, LB, Texas (6-2, 238)
Hill might be something like another Devin Lloyd.
- Houston Texans (from WAS) - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson (6-3, 298)
Woods has a lot of defenders in draft media yet his production and athletic testing are concerning to the point that I don't think there's room for him in Round 1.
- Cleveland Browns - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (6-6, 313)
If Lomu doesn't have the reach to work out at tackle then he should be useful at guard.
- Kansas City Chiefs - Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami (FL) (6-3, 259)
It's okay that Mesidor is 25, because the Chiefs don't have much time to waste anyway as Kelce returns for a final season and Mahomes attempts to return from a December ACL tear.
- Cincinnati Bengals - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State (6-0, 193)
With Cam Taylor-Britt proving a disappointment the Bengals have an ongoing need at the second boundary corner rep.
- New Orleans Saints - Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame (6-5, 218)
Fields would perhaps be a good complement to Chris Olave, giving Shough a reliable high-pointing target toward the boundary while Olave handles the more ambitious, varied routes.
- Miami Dolphins - Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee (6-4, 198)
A run-heavy, 2TE offense is probably what would best support Malik Willis, even before Miami subtracted Jaylen Waddle. Brazzell wouldn't be a target monster but he would provide crucial structural support for the rest of the offense by deterring the safeties from crashing downward.
- New York Jets (from DAL) - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati (6-5, 239)
Someone for DeMario Davis to guide.
- Baltimore Ravens - Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State (6-4, 303)
The corners we back ourselves into.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cashius Howell, DE/OLB, Texas A&M (6-3, 253)
Howell had a good Combine showing (4.59 40) and has some big fans in draft media but I still think he's a Round 3 pick in a good draft.
- Indianapolis Colts - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina (6-1, 210)
It's a really good safety class, and the Colts could make their defense better quickly by upgrading the safety rep opposite Camryn Bynum.
- Atlanta Falcons - Zxavian Harris, DT, Mississippi (6-8, 330)
I'm skeptical that a 6-foot-8 nose tackle will work out but maybe the First For Everything bit applies here. (I'm aware of Calais Campbell, he's an end).
- Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (5-11, 186)
Terrell is generally projected to go much earlier than this, I just think he might slip due to poor athletic testing in a good DB class.
- Detroit Lions - T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson (6-4, 263)
Even if Parker only projects as an average starter, the Lions could use one of those opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
- Carolina Panthers - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech (6-4, 318)
The Panthers need more interior defensive linemen.
- Green Bay Packers - Treydan Stukes, CB/S, Arizona (6-0, 190)
Stukes played a hybrid role at Arizona but clearly has the athletic traits to be a starting corner.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - CJ Allen, ILB, Georgia (6-1, 230)
Queen and Holcomb haven't impressed.
- Philadelphia Eagles - A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU (6-0, 215)
Restocked at corner but not at safety, Haulcy would be a plug-in replacement for Reed Blankenship.
- Philadelphia Eagles (from LAC) - Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M (6-7, 319)
Crownover should be an easy project at right tackle.
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh (6-0, 220)
He's not Devin Lloyd, but Louis can play some version of linebacker for Jacksonville.
- Chicago Bears - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (6-4, 212)
I think Boston as a first-round candidate is pretty much all myth, but we'll see. He chose to not run a 40 before the draft, which he wouldn't do if he was fast.
- San Francisco 49ers - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL) (5-11, 193)
I don't see how Scott is an obvious coverage guy but he definitely has a downhill demeanor that otherwise fits in the San Francisco defense.
- Houston Texans - Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF (6-4, 253)
They obviously don't need a starter on the edge, so Lawrence would be high-powered speed rush off the bench.
- Chicago Bears (from BUF) - Bud Clark, DB, TCU (6-1, 188)
Perhaps he'll be a slight liability in run support, but the reassurance Clark offers in coverage would make him a nice pick for Chicago here.
- Los Angeles Rams - DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson (6-5, 313)
Capehart isn't nearly as productive as he is athletic, but the Rams have few needs otherwise and Capehart's athleticism should play off the bench at worst.
- Denver Broncos - Jaishawn Barham, DE/OLB, Michigan (6-4, 240)
Strong as Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are as starters, a prospect like Barham off the bench provides insurance to a crucial team strength.
- New England Patriots - Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri (6-4, 313)
McClellan was fairly disruptive for a strong Missouri run defense and otherwise boasts excellent athleticism for a player with a nose-tackle build.
- Seattle Seahawks - Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa (6-5, 319)
Dunker would be a likely upgrade at right guard.
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ROUND THREE
- Arizona Cardinals - Kadyn Proctor, G/OT, Alabama (6-7, 352)
Not trying to hate on Proctor, who is more commonly projected as a first-round pick, but the concern with him is that probably doesn't have the reach or pass-blocking acumen preferred in a tackle yet might be too tall for his otherwise major power to express easily at guard. In the meantime, he's also rather raw, so he might slip a bit despite his otherwise obvious upside.
- Tennessee Titans - Logan Jones, C, Iowa (6-3, 299)
Jones would be a first-round pick if his arms weren't so short, and the assumption is he'll work fine as a starter due to his rare athleticism otherwise.
- Las Vegas Raiders - Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State (6-6, 261)
Kacmarek is a veritable inline mainstay and a good athlete additionally, so he could be appealing to coaches who respect the run game, as Klint Kubiak clearly does.
- Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ) - J.C. Davis, G/OT, Illinois (6-4, 322)
A distinguished left tackle at New Mexico and Illinois, Davis could stick at tackle but would otherwise have excellent tools for guard development.
- Houston Texans (from NYG) - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame (5-11, 203)
Price disappointed at a the Combine, but it's a little easier to get over in the third round.
- Cleveland Browns - D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (5-9, 182)
Although he probably isn't a boundary starter, Ponds could be a compelling slot specialist like Marcus Jones (though probably not as good as a returner).
- Washington Commanders - Zion Young, DE, Missouri (6-6, 262)
Young is often projected as a first-round pick, but I don't really get the appeal unless he can play the end spot in three-man fronts. There's very little demonstrated pass rush in his game.
- Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC (6-4, 200)
The Bengals need to get Andrei Iosivas off the field.
- New Orleans Saints - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas (6-0, 182)
Although the Saints could take a corner earlier than this, Muhammad would be a well-played pickup at the position at this pick.
- Kansas City Chiefs - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana (6-3, 215)
Sarratt would be a huge get for the Chiefs this late. Their only option at the first two levels is Rashee Rice, and they can't count on him long term.
- Miami Dolphins - Diego Pounds, G/OT, Mississippi (6-6, 325)
Pounds at guard could be a force in the run game. At tackle he might be a tad heavy-footed. Either way, this projection is assuming Miami tries to emulate the Green Bay front office re: stashing multiple backup Day 2 prospects on the offensive line at all times.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL) - Enrique Cruz, G/OT, Kansas (6-6, 313)
Perhaps he can stick at tackle, but I really find Cruz intriguing if he can line up at guard. That would be a lot of strength and speed from the interior, and with none of the reach concerns at tackle.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State (6-4, 206)
Losing Mike Evans is a bummer, but Hurst in the third would be God smiling upon the Buccaneers.
- Indianapolis Colts - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (6-2, 222)
Who knows how much he'll play this year, but Chris Ballard would be the type to make a selection just because he can sell it as a Shrewd Pick to take the injury discount on Bell. To be fair, the Colts could obviously use another starting-caliber boundary receiver with Pittman gone.
- Atlanta Falcons - Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana (6-0, 199)
I think the hype goes too far when people rank Cooper ahead of Sarratt, but in this range for a team like Atlanta it would be a good pick.
- Baltimore Ravens - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati (6-1, 340)
As much as the Ravens need help at receiver, tight end and offensive line, they also need additional two-gap personnel. It's a poorly managed roster that will take time to fix.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET) - Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State (5-10, 187)
Abney is generally projected to go earlier than this, so he'd be an easy pick for the Jaguars this late.
- Minnesota Vikings - R Mason Thomas, DE/OLB, Oklahoma (6-2, 241)
Not a fan of his build, athletic testing or production but Thomas is generally projected to go higher than this.
- Carolina Panthers - Brian Parker, C/G, Duke (6-5, 309)
Not a fan of Luke Fortner.
- Green Bay Packers - Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska (5-10, 202)
Chris Brooks is a solid structural piece but doesn't offer enough from scrimmage to carry the Packers ground game in the event Josh Jacobs is unavailable.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL) (6-5, 233)
Not sure how high the Steelers are on Will Howard.
- Los Angeles Chargers - Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (FL) (6-1, 207)
They could probably use corners more so, but Thomas as a third safety might be a tempting project for the Chargers.
- Miami Dolphins (from PHI) - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama (6-1, 206)
Brazzell would be the X/field stretcher, with Bernard competing for reps at the flanker and slot spots when available.
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut (6-0, 192)
Though not a need, the Jaguars could use a quality receiver prospect in this draft with Jakobi Meyers turning 30 and Parker Washington nearing free agency. Bell would also provide a clear speed option that only Brian Thomas otherwise offers them.
- Chicago Bears - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State (6-2, 322)
Another very un-Polesian projection here, but if Chicago wants to get serious about run defense then they need people who can eat gaps.
- Miami Dolphins (from HOU) - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 246)
I've been trying to find a spot for Klare since the second round, so in a way I don't really expect him to fall this far.
- Buffalo Bills - Jude Bowry, G/OT, Boston College (6-5, 314)
Bowry might fit best at guard, where the Bills are replacing David Edwards.
- Dallas Cowboys (from SF) - Sam Roush, TE, Stanford (6-6, 267)
Dallas gets their next Luke Schoonmaker.
- Los Angeles Rams - Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston (6-7, 247)
If Koziol can get coached up as a blocker then he could be a menace under McVay's direction.
- Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - TJ Hall, CB, Iowa (6-1, 189)
Badly as the Dolphins offense needs to be rebuilt, the secondary is ruins also.
- Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) - Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington (5-8, 220)
Even if Ashton Jeanty is a clear workhorse for Vegas, it makes it that much more important to have depth behind him given the weight that lands on the ground game in this scheme.
- Seattle Seahawks - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State (6-0, 219)
The people ranking Singleton behind Mike Washington are misleading you.
- Minnesota Vikings (comp) - Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor (6-2, 220)
I would definitely draft Cameron earlier than this but to Minnesota he'd be an interesting slot/TE tweener in most three-wide looks. Cameron's completely automatic hands and 99th percentile YAC threat make him very intriguing to me.
- Philadelphia Eagles (comp) - De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Oklahoma State (6-2, 207)
Stribling might be a bit underrated, even relative to this projection. Though he is usually projected as more late-round than early or mid, Stribling flashed WR2-type production throughout college and his athletic metrics are encouraging (4.36-second 40, 127-inch broad jump).
- Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) - Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas (6-1, 224)
The people selling you Washington this year were probably pushing you to draft Kaleb Johnson last year, so perhaps the Steelers will fall for it again too.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (JC-2A) - Drew Shelton, G/OT, Penn State (6-5, 313)
Light and lacking the reach to easily project at tackle, Shelton otherwise has the tools to project as a starting guard with a little work.