2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update

Explore the latest 2026 NFL mock draft with projected picks, team fits and draft trends from experts at RotoWire ahead of the big draft day in April.

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This 2026 NFL Draft mock draft runs through every selection in the first thee rounds, mapping out potential landing spots for the top fantasy football rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This mock projects four trades:

-ARI trades No. 34 and 2027 third-round pick to HOU for No. 28

-MIN trades No. 18 and 2027 third-round pick to BAL for No. 14

-LAC trades No. 55 to PHI for A.J. Brown

-NE trades No. 95 to LV for Michael Mayer