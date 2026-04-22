2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock

Explore the latest 2026 NFL mock draft with projected picks, team fits and draft trends from experts at RotoWire ahead of the big draft day in April.

This 2026 NFL Draft mock draft runs through every selection in the first two rounds, mapping out potential landing spots for the top fantasy football rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Check out our mock draft simulator and pick your own draft.

Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.

This mock projects two trades:

-DET trades No. 50, No. 118 and 2027 first-round pick to NYJ for No. 16

-NYJ trades No. 33 and No. 103 to HOU for No. 28

ROUND 1