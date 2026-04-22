2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock

This 2026 NFL Draft mock draft runs through every selection in the first two rounds, mapping out potential landing spots for the top fantasy football rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Check out our mock draft simulator and pick your own draft.
Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.
This mock projects two trades:
-DET trades No. 50, No. 118 and 2027 first-round pick to NYJ for No. 16
-NYJ trades No. 33 and No. 103 to HOU for No. 28
ROUND 1
- Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (6-5, 233)
- New York Jets - Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State (6-4, 241)
- Arizona Cardinals - David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech (6-3, 250)
- Tennessee Titans - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (6-2, 193)
- New York Giants - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (6-0, 212)
- Cleveland Browns - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (6-7, 315)
- Washington Commanders - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (6-5, 244)
- New Orleans Saints - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (6-0, 187)
- Kansas City Chiefs - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (6-2, 203)
- New York Giants (from CIN) - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (6-0, 206)
- Miami Dolphins - Rueben Bain, DE, Miami (FL) (6-2, 263)
- Dallas Cowboys - Keldric Faulk, (3-4) DE, Auburn (6-6, 276)
- Los Angeles Rams (from ATL) - Makai Lemon, WR, USC (5-11, 192)
- Baltimore Ravens - Spencer Fano, G/OT, Utah (6-6, 311)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (6-3, 241)
- Detroit Lions (from IND via NYJ) - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (6-7, 351)
- Detroit Lions - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (6-1, 231)
- Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (6-0, 201)
- Carolina Panthers - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (6-4, 201)
- Dallas Cowboys (from GB) - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (6-0, 193)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri (6-1, 237)
- Los Angeles Chargers - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State (6-4, 336)
- Philadelphia Eagles - Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami (FL) (6-6, 329)
- Cleveland Browns (from JAX) - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (6-0, 196)
- Chicago Bears - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (5-11, 186)
- Buffalo Bills - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (6-2, 326)
- San Francisco 49ers - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State (6-0, 193)
- New York Jets (from HOU) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (6-1, 211)
- Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR) - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina (6-0, 189)
- Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M (6-5, 315)
- New England Patriots - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (6-7, 317)
- Seattle Seahawks - Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon (6-4, 314)
Round 2
- Houston Texans (from NYJ) - Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (6-4, 239)
- Arizona Cardinals - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (6-6, 321)
- Tennessee Titans - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (6-6, 313)
- Las Vegas Raiders - Gabe Jacas, (3-4) OLB, Illinois (6-4, 260)
- New York Giants - Caleb Banks, (3-4) DE, Florida (6-6, 327)
- Houston Texans (from WAS) - Connor Lew, C, Auburn (6-4, 310)
- Cleveland Browns - Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF (6-4, 251)
- Kansas City Chiefs - Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami (FL) 6-3, 259)
- Cincinnati Bengals - Anthony Hill, LB, Texas (6-2, 238)
- New Orleans Saints - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (6-4, 321)
- Miami Dolphins - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (6-4, 212)
- New York Jets (from DAL) - Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M (6-3, 251)
- Baltimore Ravens - Logan Jones, C, Iowa (6-3, 299)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati (6-5, 239)
- Indianapolis Colts - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina (6-0, 210)
- Atlanta Falcons - Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana (6-0, 199)
- Minnesota Vikings - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson (6-3, 298)
- New York Jets - Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona (6-0, 190)
- Carolina Panthers - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia (6-1, 230)
- Green Bay Packers - T.J. Parker, (3-4) OLB, Clemson (6-4, 263)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU (6-0, 215)
- Philadelphia Eagles - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 246)
- Los Angeles Chargers - R Mason Thomas, (3-4) OLB, Oklahoma (6-2, 241)
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh (6-0, 220)
- Chicago Bears - Zion Young, DE, Missouri (6-6, 262)
- San Francisco 49ers - Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech (6-4, 316)
- Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame (5-11, 203)
- Chicago Bears (from BUF) - Bud Clark, S, TCU (6-1, 188)
- Los Angeles Rams - Brian Parker, C, Duke (6-5, 309)
- Denver Broncos - Jaishawn Barham, (3-4) OLB, Michigan (6-4, 240)
- New England Patriots - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech (6-4, 318)
- Seattle Seahawks - D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (5-9, 182)