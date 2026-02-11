2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More

The NFL's franchise tag may not be used as often as it once was, but there are at least a handful of strong candidates for the 2026 offseason, after just two players (Chiefs G Trey Smith, Bengals WR Tee Higgins) got the designation last year. Both Smith and Higgins ended up signing long-term deals over the summer, which meant that not a single player actually played out 2025 under the terms of a tag.

It's often the case that the tag is merely the bridge to a long-term contract, or occasionally to a trade, but we do see guys actually play under the tag sometimes (like Higgins in 2024). The list of 2026 NFL franchise tag candidates is highlighted by another big-play weapon, Cowboys wideout George Pickens, coming off a 1,429-yard season.

Pickens is the headliner for both real life and fantasy, but let's take a look at each team to see any other possibilities for the tag.

Franchise Tag Candidates

Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts

This looked unlikely a couple of months ago, before Pitts turned in the most productive stretch of his career to close out the 2025 season. There's now some chance the Falcons tag him for $16 million, after paying him $10.9 million on a fifth-year option in 2024. The target volume from late 2025 probably won't stick, but it's at least clear that Pitts can step into that kind of role when needed. He'll get plenty of attention in free agency if the Falcons opt against a tag.

Arizona Cardinals: N/A

Baltimore Ravens: C Tyler Linderbaum

This one is a long shot, because the franchise tag groups all offensive linemen together, which means Linderbaum's theoretical salary is essentially an average of the top salaries for offensive tackles. Interior linemen tend to make way less, and Linderbaum is better described as 'very good' than 'truly elite'.

Buffalo Bills: N/A

Carolina Panthers: N/A

Chicago Bears: N/A

Cincinnati Bengals: N/A

Cleveland Browns: N/A

Dallas Cowboys: WR George Pickens

The only way Pickens won't get a franchise tag is if he signs a long-term contract first. There's zero chance he hits the open market, but perhaps some chance that the Cowboys would trade him rather than pay him. The smart money is on Pickens staying in Dallas, where a pass-first, fast-paced offense creates upside for Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to simultaneously post WR1 fantasy numbers. The Bengals, and maybe Rams, look like the only other offenses capable of supporting that level of receiving production right now.

Denver Broncos: N/A

Detroit Lions: N/A

Green Bay Packers: N/A

Houston Texans: N/A

Indianapolis Colts: QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce

Welcome to a world where people are seriously discussing the idea of paying $28 million to Pierce or $47 million to Jones (for one season). I'm a fan of Pierce's game, and not so much of Jones', but I still think Jones is more likely to get the tag, simply because he's a competent(ish) QB.

From a fantasy standpoint, I wonder if Josh Downs might get a significant volume boost next year. Pierce is a candidate to leave in free agency, and Michael Pittman could be available via trade. I doubt the Colts will move on from both WRs this offseason, but even one of them leaving would be good news for Downs' volume projection.

A week from tomorrow, the Colts could begin to hand out the franchise tag to either Alec Pierce or Daniel Jones. Both seem like viable candidates, but tagging one means rolling the dice with the other. On the looming decision: https://t.co/ucpGXrSNf2 — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) February 9, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne

I wouldn't bet on it, but Etienne played well enough in 2025 that there's at least some small chance the Jags use a tag on him. It would cost $14.5 million, which presumably is more than what Etienne's AAV would be on a long-term deal.

Kansas City Chiefs: N/A

Las Vegas Raiders: N/A

Los Angeles Chargers: OLB Odafe Oweh

Oweh had 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games after the Chargers acquired him in an October trade. His overall body of work suggests he's far from worthy of a franchise tag, but I'll at least acknowledge the slight possibility.

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Miami Dolphins: N/A

Minnesota Vikings: N/A

New England Patriots: N/A

New Orleans Saints: N/A

New York Giants: N/A

New York Jets: RB Breece Hall, G Alijah Vera-Tucker

Hall is the stronger candidate here, after Vera-Tucker missed all of 2025 with a triceps tear. The Jets have plenty of cap space and not much talent, so they'll probably make some effort to keep both guys. It's not clear if Hall has any interest in listening; he might demand a trade if he gets the tag.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

The Eagles sent Miami a third-round pick for Phillips, who was then helpful but not dominant down the stretch. Is he worth the $27.3 million that tag would cost? Probably not, but we've seen teams give up huge sums for non-elite edge rushers and OTs before.

Pittsburgh Steelers: N/A

San Francisco 49ers: N/A

Seattle Seahawks: RB Kenneth Walker

A strong postseason combined with Zach Charbonnet's ACL injury makes Walker a much stronger tag candidate right now than he was a month ago. The $14.2 million figure for RBs still looks high for a guy with subpar passing-down skills, but Walker's a good enough runner that he might be worth it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: N/A

Tennessee Titans: N/A

Washington Commanders: N/A