With the start of NFL free agency coming up in mid-March, it's time to analyze potential fits for the top 2026 NFL free agents at fantasy positions (QB, RB, WR, TE). We've already surveyed 2026 candidates for the franchise tag, potential offseason cap casualties, and trade candidates.

Now we'll look at players whose contracts are expiring, with an eye toward what they might do this offseason and how/why it matters from a fantasy standpoint.

Quarterbacks

QB Daniel Jones ➡️ Indianapolis Colts

I'm not nearly as enthusiastic about Jones as the Colts seem to be. There's talk they'll use the franchise tag soon, absent an agreement on a new contract. Jones enjoyed a real-life breakout in 2025 under Colts coach Shane Steichen, but a lot of the fantasy value came from rushing TDs (five in 13 games), including sneaks. He might get less of that work (or have less success) after rehabbing from Achilles surgery this offseason. Jones is probably better than 50/50 to be ready for Week 1, but he won't necessarily be at his best and will carry increased risk for additional lower-body injuries. He'll turn 29 in May, and also has an ACL tear on his medical record. What could go wrong?

QB Malik Willis ➡️ Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and other veterans this offseason, kicking off a rebuild under new head coach Jeff Hafley. Willis is a bridge QB with actual upside, allowing the Dolphins to devote draft capital to their numerous other deficiencies. If it doesn't work out, they should be in good position to draft a QB in 2027. From Willis' standpoint, other potential fits include New York (Jets) and Arizona. Wherever he lands, fantasy value will depend on rushing stats and job security more so than his passing projection.

QB Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Minnesota Vikings

QB Russell Wilson ➡️ Atlanta Falcons

Rumors suggest Rodgers is more likely to re-sign with the Steelers, or else retire. That's probably true, but Minnesota is the situation where a mediocre veteran QB might be able to enjoy one last hurrah. Wilson, meanwhile, may have to settle for a backup job. The Jets and Dolphins have arguably the worst QB situations in the league right now, but Atlanta's isn't much better with Michael Penix coming back from his second ACL tear.

Running Backs

RB Breece Hall ➡️ Washington Commanders / New York Jets

Washington is projected for the fifth-most cap space in the league this offseason, but with no second-round pick. The Commanders, led by dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels, would almost certainly rank Top 5 in rushing if they signed a true lead runner like Hall (or drafted Jeremiyah Love at No. 7 overall in April).

That being said, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic expects the Jets to use a franchise tag on Hall. The Commanders probably won't be willing to fork over a big contract and also draft capital to obtain Hall, if he does indeed get the tag. From a fantasy standpoint, New York comes with role security but limited TD/efficiency upside. A new home would give Hall better odds at a true breakout.

RB Kenneth Walker ➡️ Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet's ACL injury during the playoffs gives Seattle added incentive to re-sign Walker, who won't come cheap after a Super Bowl MVP award. Walker is going mid-R3 in early best ball drafts, with an ADP just inside the Top 30. That sounds about right, even if the Seahawks will still use a second RB (George Holani?) to pick up some of the slack during Charbonnet's likely absence early in the season.

If Hall and Walker re-sign with their current teams, this will be a subpar free-agent class at RB, in combination with a subpar draft class at the position. Someone like Etienne could thus become highly coveted, potentially drawing interest from teams like Kansas City, Minnesota and Dallas. The next-best fit for a lead role is Williams, who is perhaps better suited to large workloads, but doesn't offer the same elusiveness and explosiveness as Etienne.

Wide Receivers

WR George Pickens ➡️ Dallas Cowboys

Pickens turns 25 this spring and is coming off a 1,400-yard season. Dallas likely will use a franchise tag if there's no agreement on a long-term deal soon. A trade would be possible from there, but my best guess is that Pickens stays in Dallas, where he, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will take up an enormous portion of the salary cap.

WR Alec Pierce ➡️ Las Vegas Raiders

With RB Ashton Jeanty and TE Brock Bowers leading the way, Las Vegas doesn't necessarily need high-volume WRs for Klint Kubiak's offense (likely with rookie Fernando Mendoza at QB). The Raiders have arguably the worst WR group in the league, but they rank second in cap space and have a ton of draft capital. Offensive line help should be the top priority, but it's not an either/or situation. Even with Bowers and Jeanty gobbling up volume, it would be unwise to rely on Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton again.

WR Jauan Jennings ➡️ New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs is facing an uncertain future in New England, on account of both his contract and his off-field issues. A quiet postseason didn't help, so the Patriots may now look for younger alternatives. Jennings isn't an exciting player, but he's a smart one, adding value as a possession receiver and blocker. For the Patriots, this might be more of a fallback option if they can't get their hands on a more exciting WR, e.g., A.J. Brown, Makai Lemon, Jaylen Waddle.

It's a decent free-agent class at WR, with a variety of archetypes potentially available. Deebo Samuel may be at the ring-chasing stage of his career, in which case it would make sense to head to L.A. as the No. 3 WR for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Younger players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Rashid Shaheed figure to attract even more interest, assuming they hit the open market rather than re-signing before the start of the new league year.

Tight Ends

TE Dallas Goedert ➡️ Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert has played in Philadelphia for eight years and seems more likely than not to stick around. He scored more TDs (11) last season than in the previous three campaigns combined, despite finishing with a seven-year low for yards per game (39.4). On the one hand, TD regression is obviously coming. On the other, Goedert's non-TD numbers could actually improve if Philadelphia's offense improves. A new playcaller may help, but the offensive-line issues may be an ongoing concern rather than a one-year blip. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that RT Lane Johnson and G Landon Dickerson both are considering retirement.

TE Kyle Pitts ➡️ Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons may use a franchise tag on Pitts after his monstrous finish to the 2025 season. He won't get that kind of volume when Drake London is healthy, but there's value in knowing that Pitts can handle more when needed. New coach Kevin Stefanski repeatedly oversaw Cleveland offenses in which TEs accounted for a huge portion of the targets; granted, those teams didn't have a Bijan Robinson or Drake London.

This list may soon include T.J. Hockenson and other cut candidates. For fantasy, Likely could be a popular breakout candidate if he lands in the right situation. His numbers took a big hit during his final season in Baltimore, but that was partially a product of undergoing foot surgery not long before the season. Prior to 2025, the conventional wisdom was that Likely would become a solid fantasy starter once he wasn't sharing the field with Mark Andrews. Now he should get that chance, just not in Baltimore, where Andrews already re-signed.