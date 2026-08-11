2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More

Dan Fornek analyzes offensive lines for all 32 teams and details what to expect this season. The Broncos' return five starters to protect Box Nix this season.

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One of the few edges remaining in fantasy football is understanding the quality of a team's offensive line and how it can impact the fantasy outlook of the team's players. Forty-five percent of an offense's starting unit (sometimes more!) can be found in the trenches on every single play.

Unfortunately, understanding offensive line play is not easy if you don't know what you are looking for. Knowing the intricacies of blocking schemes, pass protections and technique can make or break a unit. It's also important to recognize the units that return numerous pieces given the importance of communication and cohesion within blocking assignments.

This article ranks all 32 offensive lines heading into the 2026 NFL season based on several factors. They are:

Continuity: How many of the team's starting five linemen are returning from previous seasons?

Starter Talent: How good are the team's five starters individually as run blockers and pass protectors?

Depth Talent: Does the team have experienced or highly drafted depth pieces?

Scheme/Coaching: Who is the offensive staff and how can they elevate the talent in the trenches?

All four categories hold their own importance and will mean more to some analysts than others. For me, having continuity and a good offensive scheme outweighs individual talent in many cases.

These rankings are fluid and will change throughout training camps (and the season) as competitions get won and lost and players go down with injury. Keep updated on those changes with our 2026 Offensive Line rankings page, which is updated as news breaks.

Starters below are listed LT through RT.

Let's dive in.

1. Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

Depth: Alex Palczewski, Alex Forsyth, Matt Peart, Kage Casey (2026 4th round)

Continuity: 5/5 | Starters: 4/5 | Depth: 2.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The Broncos return five starters from 2025 who combined to allow just four sacks and 108 pressures on 716 protection snaps last season (per PFF). Denver's offensive line was also formidable on the ground, registering the sixth most yards before contact (2.5 yards) last season. This group of starters is entering their third season as the projected starting five entering the 2026 season.

Alex Palczewski (10 starts in 2025), Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart have some NFL experience, and 2026 fourth-round pick Kage Casey made 41 career starts at left tackle at Boise State, even if his future in the NFL will likely be as a guard.

Best-case scenario: This unit doesn't miss a beat entering 2026, dominating on the ground again to help Bo Nix make the most of a passing attack that could return 15 of the 16 players who logged a single receiving yard in 2025 and added explosive wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason.

Worst-case scenario: The Broncos finally see some decline or injuries from their aging tackle tandem of Garett Bolles (34 years old) and Mike McGlinchey (32) without a great depth option behind them, which derails the passing game. Bo Nix ranked 27th among 38 qualified quarterbacks in EPA while pressured in 2025 (-72.17).

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2. Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson

Depth: Fred Johnson, Michael Jordan, Drew Kendall, Markel Bell (2026 3rd round)

Continuity: 5/5 | Starters: 5/5 | Depth: 2.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

A strong offensive line has been the foundation of the Eagles' offense the last few seasons, but that was seriously tested in 2025. Only two starters (Tyler Steen and Jordan Mailata) made more than 15 starts last season.

Both left guard Landon Dickerson and right tackle Lane Johnson flirted with retirement this offseason but ultimately decided to return. That gives the Eagles the same starting five for the second consecutive season.

Both Fred Johnson (1,000 snaps at left and right tackle since 2024) and Michael Jordan (3,500 career snaps and nine starts in 2025) have NFL experience, but the results have been more below average than good.

Best-case scenario: Dickerson and Johnson can muster one last healthy season, paving the way for Saquon Barkley in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's outside zone rushing attack. The added rushing threat takes pressure off Jalen Hurts in a more traditional passing attack.

Worst-case scenario: Injuries resurface in 2026, but this time the team doesn't have offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland around to bridge the talent gap between starters and backups. The rushing attack struggles and Hurts can't elevate the passing attack in an offense designed for him to be a more willing passer.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke

Depth: Justin Skule, Dan Feeney, Billy Schrauth (2026 5th round)

Continuity: 5/5 | Starters: 4.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

The Buccaneers return all five starters from 2025 and just need the group to stay healthy. Only one player, center Graham Barton, logged more than 800 snaps or appeared in more than 12 games last season. A healthy version of this group features one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL and three solid interior linemen with room to grow.

Tampa Bay has two depth players, Justin Skule and Dan Feeney, who are below-average NFL players with more than enough experience. If the team doesn't face the same injury woes as 2025, they can be protected by the surrounding talent if they are called upon.

Best-case scenario: The Buccaneers return to their dominating form on the ground in 2026 with their starting five. Graham Barton can improve in pass protection at center, keeping Baker Mayfield healthy and allowing him the time he needs to attack defenses down the field.

Worst-case scenario: Tampa Bay's talent is a poor fit for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's wide zone scheme. The Buccaneers ranked 28th in outside zone attempts (13.3%) and 31st in yards per attempt (2.7) in 2026.

Luke Goedeke continues to struggle to stay on the field (16 games missed since 2022), which limits the team's upside in pass protection.

Use our interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

4. Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown

Depth: Lloyd Cushenberry, Austin Corbett, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Jude Bowry (2026 4th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 4/5 | Depth: 3.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

The Bills' four returning starters have played at least 846 snaps together as starters in each of the last three seasons. This group was fourth in pressure rate allowed (25.6%) and had the fifth-highest rushing success rate (45.2%). The loss of left guard David Edwards is significant, but the team has enough supporting cast to offset it with the available options.

Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry III each have extensive starting experience to offset any injuries on the interior. Time will tell if the team can develop their young depth options with the retirement of longtime offensive line coach Aaron Kromer this offseason.

Best-case scenario: Buffalo continues to dominate in the trenches in 2026 and continues to produce high-end players at quarterback and running back.

Worst-case scenario: The Bills take a step back in their rushing efficiency, which has a negative impact on the play-action pass game. Buffalo was fourth in EPA on play action passes (52.07) despite finishing 14th in play action attempts (125).

The Bills suffer injuries along the offensive line and can't navigate it with Kromer no longer on the sideline to maintain order and make life easy on unproven talent.

Get ready for your draft by visiting our Custom Fantasy Football Rankings for a list of the top players for the season ahead, customized for your league.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Jalen Travis

Depth: Blake Freeland, Dalton Tucker, Jalen Farmer (2026 4th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 3/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3.5/5

The Colts return four starters who logged at least 900 snaps in 2025. Only right guard Matt Goncalves had a PFF grade below 82.0. Indianapolis had the fifth-highest clean pocket rate in 2025 (72.9%) while also possessing the fourth-highest rushing success rate (45.0%).

Projected starting right tackle Jalen Travis gained some experience in 2025 (316 snaps played), but the depth behind this group is lacking experience and talent.

Best-case scenario: The Colts stay healthy again in 2026, allowing the offense to once again lean on the rushing attack from Jonathan Taylor while Daniel Jones re-acclimates from his torn Achilles. Taylor was 14th in rushing success rate in 2025 (44.3%) despite having 64 or more carries than 12 of the names ahead of him.

Worst-case scenario: The Colts' young players on the right side of the line fail to take a step developmentally, putting more pressure on Daniel Jones to keep the offense moving through the air. Jones was effective under pressure in 2024 (54.4%, QB6), but suffered a clear drop-off once he was injured (33.3% Weeks 12 to 14) before suffering a torn Achilles in December.

Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable Cheat Sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date Rankings for all fantasy football formats.

6. Chicago Bears

Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright

Depth: Ozzy Trapilo (INJ - knee), Jedrick Wills, Logan Jones (2026 2nd round), Jordan McFadden, Theo Benedet

Continuity: 3/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 3/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4.5/5

The Bears are faced with turnover along the offensive line in 2026 after left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon in the playoffs and center Drew Dalman retired this offseason. Trapilo isn't expected to play much, if at all, in 2026, while veteran Garrett Bradbury and 2026 second-round pick Logan Jones will compete for a starting spot at center.

Fortunately, Chicago returns the reigning Protector of the Year (left guard Joe Thuney), an above-average right guard (Jonah Jackson) and Darnell Wright, a right tackle who arguably cemented himself as a top-5 right tackle in the NFL in 2025. That, combined with Ben Johnson's ability to maximize his offensive line talent, is enough to keep this group in the top 6 despite uncertainty.

Chicago had the 11th most rushing attempts with motion before or at the snap in 2025 (296) and finished third in both success rate (49.0%) and yards before contact (2.8) on those plays.

Best-case scenario: The winner of the left tackle (Braxton Jones or Jedrick Wills) and center competitions hit the ground running and provide at least average play. That's enough for their superior guard play to help Chicago dominate on the ground to open up explosives in the passing game.

Worst-case scenario: The losses of Trapilo and Dalman create more problems in protection, leading Caleb Williams to play more off-schedule football. Williams was worse on plays outside the pocket (-34.2 EPA, QB35) compared to plays inside the pocket (84.45, QB7) despite his reputation and highlight reel last season.

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7. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele

Depth: Nathan Thomas, Drew Shelton (2026 4th round), T.J. Bass

Continuity: 5/5 | Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 2.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4.5/5

The Cowboys return all five starters from a formidable run-blocking unit under offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. The Cowboys finished eighth in the NFL in rushing success rate (43.4%) and had the fifth-lowest stuffed run rate (15.9%). Dallas was a middle-of-the-road group in pass protection at tackle with the combination of Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele combining for eight sacks and 83 pressures (Guyton was limited to just 10 games).

Backups Nate Thomas and T.J. Bass aren't very experienced, but both logged over 300 snaps last season with uneven results. Thankfully for the Cowboys, Klayton Adams has shown a consistent ability to design a working run game regardless of the talent of the players on the field.

Best-case scenario: Tyler Guyton finally realizes his potential as a 2024 first-round pick after showing improvement before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 12. The group collectively improves in pass protection, helping the Cowboys offense finish as the best in the NFL in 2026.

Worst-case scenario: Guyton continues to struggle in pass protection, giving the team weaknesses at both tackle spots and limiting the ceiling of the pass game.

Track player roles with our NFL Depth Charts to see who's in line for snaps this season.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Alaric Jackson*, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon

Depth: David Quessenberry, Beaux Limmer, Blake Hance, Keagen Trost (2026 3rd round)

*Facing suspension

Continuity: 4.5/5 | Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4.5/5

On paper, the Rams are a team that should be returning five players who made 10 starts and logged more than 650 snaps in 2025. However, left tackle Alaric Jackson is facing a potentially significant suspension for his second domestic violence incident as an NFL player. His absence would force the team to start below-average players such as David Quessenberry or Blake Hance on the left side.

Still, it's not hard to believe that things will work out for the Rams with Sean McVay calling the plays. Los Angeles returns at least four players with significant starting experience in 2025 that combined to generate the third-best rushing success rate in 2025 (47.1%).

Best-case scenario: Warren McClendon proves his starts in 2025 weren't a fluke, and he's good enough to hold his own at right tackle. That allows the Rams to protect whichever player is at left tackle (if Jackson isn't suspended too long) and keep Matthew Stafford from taking too many hits.

Worst-case scenario: The Rams are forced to use their heavier packages to provide stability in pass protection instead of attacking defenses downfield, forcing the offense to take a step back from their elite level in 2025.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater, Kayode Awosika, Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Joe Alt

Depth: Jake Slaughter (2026 2nd round), Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III, Travis Burke (2026 4th round), Branson Taylor

Continuity: 2.5/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 4/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4.5/5

The Chargers offense went off the rails quickly in 2025 once Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (ankle) suffered season-ending injuries. Their losses put even more stress on a subpar interior offensive line that was unable to rise to the occasion. Both are expected to be on the field in Week 1, though it's fair to assume Slater might not be 100 percent healthy to begin the year given the nature of his injury.

More important, the team replaced its entire interior offensive line. Center Tyler Biadasz is a steady veteran with plenty of experience. Guard Cole Strange is probably a bust relative to his draft capital, but his athleticism was a great fit for Mike McDaniel (more on him in a bit) in Miami. Early in camp, veteran Kayode Awosika has been tabbed as the leader in the clubhouse to be the left guard, but is locked in a competition with Trey Pipkins III, former UDFA Branson Taylor and 2026 second-round pick Jake Slaughter. Every player is getting a chance to earn the job before the season.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is the real difference maker in this unit. McDaniel's ability to design offenses that generate explosives (especially in the run game) has proven to elevate offensive lines regardless of their talent. His ability to utilize motion in the run game (84% of Miami's run plays in 2025 either had pre-snap or at-snap motion) allows him to design different ways to help the offense exploit defenses.

Best-case scenario: Rashawn Slater is fully healthy and, combined with Alt, is able to allow the interior offensive line to gel with three new pieces. Mike McDaniel is able to elevate the explosiveness of Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell, giving Justin Herbert the ability to unlock the passing attack in McDaniel's offense.

Worst-case scenario: Slater struggles through a brutal injury for offensive linemen and the interior offensive line doesn't coalesce quickly. The team's run game struggles to find its footing, which lowers the ceiling of the entire offense.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz

Depth: Brett Toth, Rob Jones, Vederian Lowe, Carver Willis (2026 4th round), Enrique Cruz (2026 5th round)

Continuity: 4.5/5 | Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 3/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

Trent Williams is certainly starting to slow in pass protection after surrendering his most pressures (32) since 2013 last year. However, he's still elite in the run game, posting his best PFF run blocking grade (92.8) since 2022. The rest of this group benefits from keeping Williams on an island and the excellent scheme of coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers addressed their depth this offseason, adding experienced veterans (Brett Toth, Rob Jones, and Vederian Lowe) to raise the floor of this group should injuries strike.

Best-case scenario: The offensive line gets back on track in the run game in 2025 after finishing 23rd in yards before contact (2.0) in 2025. A more consistent rushing attack keeps the team from subjecting Brock Purdy to unnecessary hits in the pocket.

Worst-case scenario: Injuries pop up, and the team is once again unable to put together a consistent rushing threat. The 49ers are unable to improve on the 11th-highest QB hit rate in 2025 (51.9%).

11. New Orleans Saints

Kelvin Banks, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga

Depth: Asim Richards, Jeremiah Wright (2025 4th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The sky is the limit for the Saints' offensive line in 2026. Both Kelvin Banks and Taliese Fuaga have shown the talent that made them top-10 picks in the last two seasons but need to find a bit more consistency in protection. The key to this unit will be center Erik McCoy.

The veteran has allowed pressure on just 1.3 percent of dropbacks the last two seasons, but he has played just 742 snaps since 2023. The team invested heavily in free agent left guard David Edwards, a move that elevates the starting group or could help offset another injury-shortened season for McCoy if needed. Unfortunately, the team needs perfect health from both guards after Dillon Radunz suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.

Coach Kellen Moore continues to prove he's an excellent play caller at every stop. If some of the young pieces along the line can take proper developmental steps, then this offense could explode in 2026.

Best-case scenario: A fully healthy season from McCoy and significant growth from Banks and Fuaga at tackle. The Saints force defenses to stop the run first, opening up explosives for Tyler Shough in the play-action game.

Worst-case scenario: Banks and Fuaga show minimal growth, making this group inconsistent once again in 2026. The lack of steady pass protection brings out the worst in Tyler Shough, who was QB33 (out of 38) in EPA per dropback when pressured as a rookie (-0.67).

12. New York Giants

Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, Francis Mauigoa (2026 1st round), Jermaine Eluemunor

Depth: Lucas Patrick, Daniel Faalele, Marcus Mbow, Aaron Stinnie, J.C. Davis (2026 6th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 4/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

The story of the Giants' offensive line comes down to the health of left tackle Andrew Thomas. In the four games Thomas missed, the team was 17th in rushing success rate (41.1%), 16th in stuffed run rate (19.6%) and 22nd in time to pressure (2.34 seconds). In the 13 games he was active, the team was 12th in rushing success rate (43.1%), had the second-lowest stuffed run rate (13.9%), and had the sixth-best time to pressure (2.6s).

The Giants return four starters and plugged their biggest hole at right guard with the 10th pick in the draft, selecting Miami right tackle Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa will be an instant impact player in the run game, and his struggles in space as a pass protector should be mitigated by a move inside.

New York has three depth pieces (Lucas Patrick, Daniel Faalele and Aaron Stinnie) with considerable experience, and developmental tackle Marcus Mbow showed flashes as a rookie. If the team can find a happy marriage between Greg Roman's run scheme and Matt Nagy's passing attack (plus a healthy Thomas), this group could solidify as a top-10 group in 2026.

Best-case scenario: Francis Mauigoa is a force in Roman's blocking scheme, which fortifies a shaky interior offensive line and gives the team the freedom to help lesser players like Jon Runyan and John Michael Schmitz in the run and pass game.

Worst-case scenario: The Giants struggle to adjust to Roman's man/gap run scheme after finishing 24th in yards per carry on those runs in 2025 (3.8). The offense stays behind the sticks, forcing Jaxson Dart into more situations where he is taking unnecessary hits waiting for plays to develop (72 hits taken in 12 games, QB12).

13. Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas

Depth: Josh Jones, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Beau Stephens

Continuity: 5/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

Seattle's offensive line returns five players who logged at least 700 snaps and 13 games played in 2025. Only one player on their offensive line (Abraham Lucas) surrendered more than three sacks or more than 30 pressures last season. The Seahawks had the seventh-highest clean pocket rate (72.2%) but have room to grow in the run blocking department (despite a strong run through the playoffs) after ranking 25th in the season in rushing success rate (39.4%).

It's fair to be concerned about the loss of one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL (Klint Kubiak), but his replacement, Brian Fleury, is also from the Shanahan coaching tree and spent seven seasons with the 49ers before being hired to replace Kubiak.

Best-case scenario: Grey Zabel and Anthony Bradford each take a positive step developmentally, given the Seahawks are above-average players at both tackle and guard. Fleury improves the team's rushing ability, adding a more explosive element in the rushing game to complement the play action pass.

Worst-case scenario: The injury woes resurface for Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, forcing the team to lean on their tight ends more as blockers. Fleury's lone season as San Francisco's run game coordinator in 2025 isn't a product of a declining Christian McCaffrey, and the offense stagnates.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Ethan Pocic, Olaivavega Ioane (2026 1st round), Roger Rosengarten

Depth: Andrew Vorhees, Carson Vinson, Danny Pinter, Emery Jones

Continuity: 3/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

Baltimore returns only its two tackles from the 2025 group, but it get a continuity boost for bringing back left guard John Simpson this offseason. The loss of center Tyler Linderbaum is huge from a talent standpoint, but Ethan Pocic is a highly experienced veteran. A torn Achilles ended his 2025 season, but he's been fully cleared from camp.

The real star of this unit could be 2026 first-round draft pick Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State. Ioane was my top-rated offensive lineman (regardless of position) in the class and should be an instant impact player in the run game. The team has a good blend of experienced depth (Andrew Vorhees and Danny Pinter) and upside/developmental players (Carson Vinson and Emery Jones) waiting in the wings.

Best-case scenario: New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle can use his experience working with Ben Johnson and Sean Payton to create a devastating run game with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the backfield. The attention to stopping the run allows Jackson to return to his MVP level as a passer.

Worst-case scenario: The interior offensive line struggles to gel, resulting in a mediocre rushing attack, allowing defenses to get away with loading the box to stop the run. Either Ronnie Stanley or Roger Rosengarten are hurt, forcing Carson Vinson to play extended snaps before he's ready to.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

Depth: Broderick Jones, Brock Hoffman, Max Iheanachor (2026 1st round), Gennings Dunker (2026 3rd round)

Continuity: 3/5 | Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 4/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

The Steelers' projected starters all logged at least 290 snaps in 2025, but four will have new roles. Troy Fautanu had a strong season at right tackle and will flip to his natural position on the left side. Right guard Mason McCormick will follow him to the left side to replace Isaac Seumalo, replaced by 2025 sixth-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson. 2022 UDFA Dylan Cook was impressive the final five weeks at left tackle and gets first crack at right tackle.

The Steelers also have an impressive collection of talent as their depth now that former first-round pick Broderick Jones has been cleared from a neck injury. He has struggled consistently, but has more than 700 snaps at left and right tackle. Backup interior lineman Brock Hoffman is familiar with new coach Mike McCarthy's system in Dallas and has more than 1,200 career snaps played.

Pittsburgh also has two top-100 rookies at tackle (Arizona State's Max Iheanachor) and guard (Iowa's Gennings Dunker). Both are excellent depth pieces with the physical tools to eventually become high-end starters.

Best-case scenario: Mike McCarthy's zone-heavy (specifically outside zone) fits Pittsburgh's athletic unit like a glove, helping the offense find more consistency in the run game. The shifting along the offensive line shores up protection, which helps Aaron Rodgers feel comfortable pushing the ball downfield after finishing 2025 with the second fastest time to throw (2.46 seconds).

Worst-case scenario: The shuffling of the offensive line offsets any benefit from returning five contributors from 2025. A lack of consistency in the run game once again forces Rodgers to throw quick, dragging this offense into the mud.

16. Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller (2027 1st round)

Depth: Larry Borom, Ben Bartch, Giovanni Manu, Miles Frazier, Cade Mays (INJ - wrist)

Continuity: 2.5/5 | Starters: 2.5/5 | Depth: 3/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The Lions' offensive line had a lot of turnover in 2025, but those moves (plus a new offensive coordinator to replace Ben Johnson) fell flat. Detroit fell outside the top 12 units in pressure rate (30%) and plummeted from a 44.6% rushing success rate (OL6) in 2024 to a 40% success rate (OL24) in 2025.

The Lions spent this offseason trying to return to form. Penei Sewell will flip from right tackle to left tackle to replace (and upgrade) Taylor Decker, even if there might be a slight adjustment period. The team also signed Cade Mays off a strong 2025 season with Carolina to fortify the center position. Unfortunately, Mays suffered a wrist injury in training camp that is set to sideline him for 8-10 weeks. His loss puts stress on an interior group that needed a veteran presence in between two young, inconsistent guards.

2026 first-round pick Blake Miller embodies the ethos of Dan Campbell's football team after finishing his Clemson career with the most starts made (54) and famously missing only one career practice due to a same-day wrist surgery.

Detroit arguably has the most experienced backups as well. Larry Borom and Ben Bartch all have more than 1,600 NFL snaps played with starting experience. In a perfect world, Scruggs will also be a backup if Mays can return quickly.

It's fair to question if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can elevate the group after struggling without Klayton Adams in his final season with the Cardinals, but the combination of head coach Dan Campbell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley is enough to offset those concerns.

This would be a top-12 group if Mays was healthy, but losing him adds just another layer of uncertainty to a group that already had questions heading into 2026.

Best-case scenario: Sewell immediately settles in and becomes a top-3 left tackle, which helps the team gameplan to protect their younger options on the interior and at left tackle. Juice Scruggs plays well enough to be an average center until Mays returns. Blake Miller can provide a high floor, helping this group re-establish itself as a top run-blocking unit.

Worst-case scenario: The injury to Cade Mays derails the interior offensive line, leading to another season of Jared Goff constantly trying to play under pressure on the inside. Miller struggles to acclimate to the speed of NFL edge rushers and the team lacks ways to help him in protection without compromising the interior.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor (PUP)

Depth: Wanya Morris, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Ethan Onianwa (2026 7th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4.5/5

Atlanta has four returning starters that have logged at least 500 snaps in each of the last two seasons. Right guard Chris Lindstrom remains one of the best guards in the NFL, and the team got a strong performance from center Ryan Neuzil (77.4 PFF grade) in his first full season replacing Drew Dalman.

Long-time right tackle Kaleb McGary missed all of the 2025 season and retired this offseason. The team targeted former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor as a replacement. Taylor isn't an upgrade, but being next to Lindstrom could help offset his struggles as a run blocker. The team also has two experienced backup tackles (Wanya Morris and Storm Norton) if he struggles too badly.

The big win for this group is the upgrade in coaching staff, with new head coach Kevin Stefanski bringing legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan on board. Callahan struggled to bring along the young pieces during his time with the Titans, but inherits a very veteran line with a high floor.

Best-case scenario: The starting offensive line returns to its dominant form with an improvement in coaching. A strong run game helps the team lean on play action passing to offset the lack of talent at quarterback.

Worst-case scenario: Jawaan Taylor is a liability in the zone-heavy run game and caps the upside of the rushing attack. Atlanta's ceiling in pass protection (OL28 in time to pressure in 2025, 2.20 seconds) forces the team to lean heavily on the quick game, which limits the ceiling for Drake London and the pass catchers.

18. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses

Depth: Caleb Lomu (2026 1st round), Ben Brown, Caedan Wallace, James Hudson III

Continuity: 3.5/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The d Patriots had success as an offense in 2025 in spite of their offensive line. The team finished 27th in rushing success rate (39.3%) and 28th in stuffed run rate (22.9%). They weren't much better in pass protection, finishing with the ninth-highest pressure rate (31.2%), though some of that falls on Drake Maye's willingness to stand in the pocket to attack downfield.

Will Campbell was good to start his rookie season (26 pressures on 476 passing plays), but a midseason knee injury limited him to 13 games. It's fair to hope his disastrous playoff run (four sacks and 19 pressures allowed in four games) was a result of rushing back. Oft-injured guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is a fantastic talent who missed 2025 and has just one season with more than 500 snaps played since 2022.

The team drafted Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round, a raw athlete with plenty of tools to develop. He won't be needed to start the season, but is being prepared as a swing tackle and an interior backup to Vera-Tucker.

Best-case scenario: Campbell proves his first 12 weeks of 2025 were really his floor and new center Jared Wilson settles into his new position quickly. New England is able to improve the rushing attack to help Drake Maye get the ball out faster and take fewer sacks.

Worst-case scenario: Campbell's limitations during the playoff run are due to his subpar measurables. Injuries crop up early and force Lomu onto the field earlier than necessary, disrupting what should be an improved offense in 2026.

19. Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Brown, Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, Amarius Mims

Depth: Jalen Rivers, Cody Ford, Connor Lew (2026 4th round), Brian Parker II (2026 6th round)

Continuity: 5/5| Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

This is arguably the most talented offensive line that Joe Burrow has had during his time in Cincinnati after a strong end to the 2025 season. From Weeks 13 to 18 (when Burrow returned from injury), the Bengals had the 14th-lowest pressure rate (28.2%) while giving up just 12 sacks. More impressively, the team was eighth in rushing success rate (44.3%) with the lowest rate of stuffed runs (10.2%).

It's fair to wonder if a lot of that growth can be credited to Joe Burrow getting the ball out fast (2.55s, QB8 among quarterbacks with at least 90 attempts). But it's also fair to expect growth from young players like Amarius Mims and Dylan Fairchild in 2026. For now, the safe move is to put it as a top 20 group with a real chance to climb higher if it can maintain its strong finish in 2026.

Best-case scenario: Cincinnati's growth is real, and the continuity across the unit allows the offense to take a step. The run game forces defenses to put extra defenders in the box, giving Burrow opportunities to attack vertically.

Worst-case scenario: The offense attempts to attack defenses with downfield passing more in 2026, but the offensive line can't keep up. Burrow is once again hit at a high rate (16 QB hits in Weeks 1 and 2 before his injury) and is once again injured, derailing another season.

20. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Kahlil Benson

Depth: Jaylon Moore, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo, C.J. Hanson

Continuity: 4.5/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3.5/5

Kansas City returns five players who made at least six starts in 2025. Unfortunately, only two of those returners played more than 12 games and logged more than 700 snaps. Kingsley Suamataia had a successful first season at guard (64.9 PFF grade), and 2025 first-round left tackle Josh Simmons was impressive in pass protection (18 pressures on 367 pass attempts), but struggled mightily in the run game.

The Chiefs have just one backup (guard Mike Caliendo) with more than 300 snaps of professional experience, which could really put this team in a bind if there are any injuries. Thankfully, they have a coaching staff that can maximize the inexperienced talent if needed.

One thing to monitor throughout the summer. It was a foregone conclusion throughout the offseason that swing tackle Jaylon Moore would take over right tackle for Jawaan Taylor. However, UDFA tackle Kahlil Benson has gotten most of the work with the starters.

If Benson can maintain a strong camp and win the right tackle job, it gives the Chiefs a valuable depth piece given Simmons' injury history. If Benson can't, then it will be hard to see the Chiefs as a consistent top-20 unit in 2026.

Best-case scenario: Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia continue to grow (especially as run blockers), giving the offense more stability as Patrick Mahomes recovers from last season's ACL tear.

Worst-case scenario: Simmons misses significant time for a third consecutive season battling injuries, forcing this team to lean on depth it doesn't have at tackle. The team doesn't take a necessary step in pass protection, once again forcing the team to function as a quick-passing, low ADoT team that lacks explosives.

21. Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Blake Brandel, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill

Depth: Ryan Van Demark, Caleb Tiernan (2026 3rd round), Michael Jurgens

Continuity: 4.5/5| Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3.5/5

The offensive line was supposed to be a strength for the Vikings in 2025. The team signed center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries in free agency and used a first-round pick on Ohio State's Donovan Jackson.

Instead, things fell apart quickly. Christian Darrisaw was limited to just 500 snaps while struggling to return from a torn ACL. Ryan Kelly played just 329 snaps while suffering another concussion. Those losses weakened the interior and helped lead the Vikings to the third-worst pressure rate allowed (34.8%).

There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic heading into 2026. Darrisaw is reporting that he feels back to 100 percent health. The other four starters returning on this unit all played more than 600 snaps last season, even if it's fair to have concerns about Blake Brandel becoming a full-time center after logging just 363 snaps at the position in 2026. He will need to be better now that Kelly has retired.

The Vikings hired former Dolphins' offensive coordinator Frank Smith to serve as their assistant head coach (and to help improve the run game) before 2026. Smith can be a big help for this group, but time will tell how his zone-based background will fit the current talent in this group. That concern lessens significantly if Darrisaw and O'Neill are healthy enough on the edges.

Best-case scenario: Both Darrisaw and O'Neill are completely healthy and help elevate an interior offensive line group that doesn't have a lot of NFL experience. A better rushing attack (and the threat of a rushing quarterback) gets the offense back on track with Kyler Murray under center.

Worst-case scenario: Darrisaw's new version of 100 percent is a lesser (but still good) left tackle. Injuries pop up at tackle, forcing the team to lean on questionable depth and forcing Kyler Murray to play hero ball in the backfield.

22. New York Jets

Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou

Depth: Max Mitchell, Chukwuma Okorafor, Anez Cooper (2026 6th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 4/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2/5

On paper, there is a lot to love about the talent on the Jets' offensive line. The Jets have four returning starters who played 17 games and more than 1,000 snaps last season. Their new piece, left guard Dylan Parham, was a solid starter who would provide above-average stretches in his 3,800 career snaps in Las Vegas.

The Jets need to see growth from their young tackles after they combined to allow 13 sacks and 72 pressures in 2025, but both are former top-10 picks with the athleticism to experience rapid growth.

Unfortunately, the biggest concern for this group is whether the coaching staff can maximize its ability. New offensive coordinator Frank Reich was fired from the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and lasted just 11 games as the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2023.

In both cases, Reich's offenses featured highly talented offensive lines that fell short of expectations before taking a big step forward the season after his departure. It's fair to wonder if interior upgrades (adding Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt in free agency) contributed to Carolina's ascension, but no such excuse exists in Indianapolis.

Best-case scenario: Reich and offensive line coach Steve Heiden (returning from 2025 staff) can help Fashanu and Membou take a step forward in pass protection to match their impact in the run game. Parham gives the team more consistency replacing oft-injured Alijah Vera-Tucker, allowing the group to gel and maximize its potential.

Worst-case scenario: The Jets can't enjoy the same level of health across the board in 2026, which forces the unit to lean on underwhelming depth. The team loses a key development year for their young pieces amid a lame-duck coaching staff season.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson

Depth: Chase Bisontis (2026 2nd round), Matt Pryor, Josh Fryar, Hayden Conner

Continuity: 2/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

Paris Johnson has shown that he's capable of consistently above-average play, but now he needs to prove he can stay on the field after missing eight games his last two seasons. Center Hjalte Froholdt has maintained a solid level of play in his three seasons with the team, and free-agent guard Isaac Seumalo is an upgrade (and veteran presence) on this unit.

The right side of the line is less settled. Arizona hopes Isaiah Adams can improve at right guard after playing 1,225 uneven snaps his first two years. The team also chose to address an opening at right tackle with long-time backup Elijah Wilkinson coming off a good season as the starting right tackle in Atlanta.

If Adams and Wilkinson falter, the team has an intriguing rookie at guard (second-round pick Chase Bisontis) and an experienced veteran at swing tackle (Matt Pryor).

Best-case scenario: Paris Johnson builds upon his strong end to 2025 and emerges as a top-10 left tackle. The addition of Isaac Seumalo lets the team help Adams (or Bisontis) at right guard, giving this team a top-20 group capable of opening rush lanes for Jeremiyah Love.

Worst-case scenario: Johnson continues to be injured, and the right side of the line falls apart with unproven/inconsistent talent. Neither the run game nor the pass game finds much traction in head coach Mike LaFleur's first year as a play caller since a rough 2022 season with the New York Jets.

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze

Depth: Charles Grant, Jordan Meredith, Caleb Rogers, Trey Zuhn (2026 3rd round)

Continuity: 3/5 | Starter: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The Raiders were the worst offensive line in football in 2025. They were 32nd in rushing EPA by more than 35 points (-93.57) with a 32.5 percent success rate and a 26.6 percent stuff rate. They were also 27th in pressure rate (32.3%) in pass protection.

The Raiders worked hard to build an infrastructure to support 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. That included both veteran upgrades (guard Spencer Burford and center Tyler Linderbaum) and a third-round draft pick (Trey Zuhn). Las Vegas also hopes for better health from Kolton Miller and positive development from its young right side.

Arguably the biggest acquisition was head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak has had success as a play caller the last two seasons with the Seahawks and Saints. Offensive line coach Rick Dennison has followed him and is one of the better OL coaches in the NFL. Together they have shown an ability to elevate mediocre talent consistently.

Best-case scenario: Kubiak and Dennison can hone in the raw tools of Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze on the right side, paving the way for a devastating wide zone rushing attack headlined by Ashton Jeanty and taking pressure off Mendoza and Kirk Cousins under center.

Worst-case scenario: The young pieces of this offensive line fail to develop despite the coaching upgrade, wasting another year of a top-10 running back (Jeanty) and putting their rookie quarterback under severe pressure once he earns the starting job.

25. Houston Texans

Aireontae Ersery, Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge (2026 1st round), Ed Ingram, Braden Smith

Depth: Trent Brown, Evan Brown, Blake Fisher, Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu (2026 4th round)

Continuity: 2.5/5 | Starters: 2.5/5 | Depth: 4.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

Poor offensive line play has hampered the Texans throughout the C.J. Stroud era. The team aggressively tried to fix that this offseason.

Houston added veteran guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Braden Smith to raise the floor of a unit that returns a second-year left tackle (Aireontae Ersery) and arguably its most talented lineman (guard Ed Ingram). The Texans also drafted Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge in the first round with the intention to play him at center.

Those moves allow the Texans to have one of the most experienced depth charts in the NFL. Three of their backups (Trent Brown, Evan Brown and Jake Andrews) have more than 1,100 career snaps and multiple starts, and 204 second-round pick Blake Fisher took a positive step last season while mostly operating as the team's sixth lineman.

Best-case scenario: The Texans' new offensive line gels quickly and elevates the run game, helping new running back David Montgomery provide consistency on the ground to open up play action opportunities for C.J. Stroud. Houston had the sixth-lowest pressure rate in 2025 (27.4%), but the 10th quickest time to pressure (2.31s) and eighth fastest time to throw (2.61).

Worst-case scenario: Houston has too much turnover and takes time to find their footing. Both Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller are past their prime and/or suffer injuries, testing the depth and creating inconsistent lineups that keep the team from finding a groove.

26. Miami Dolphins

Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor (2026 1st round), Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson

Depth: Jamaree Salyer, Charlie Heck, DJ Campbell (2026 6th round)

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 3/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

The Dolphins return four starters from a group that had success in 2025 in an offensive system that is extremely friendly to the offensive line. Aaron Brewer was arguably the best center in football, giving up just one sack and 12 pressures on 549 snaps while helping running backs gain 4.7 yards per attempt in the A-gap. The team also got a surprise from second-year left tackle Patrick Paul. The former second-round pick was disappointing as a rookie, but logged a solid 66.2 PFF grade with a respectable 4.3 percent pressure rate.

Veteran right tackle Austin Jackson suffered another injury and has played just 860 snaps his last two seasons. 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea struggled in his first year at left guard, logging a 28.4 PFF grade and a 7.7 percent pressure rate.

Miami hopes that moving Savaiinaea back to the right side to make way for 2026 first-round pick Kadyn Proctor can solidify this unit. Proctor is a physical specimen, measuring in at 6-foot-7, 352, who started 40 games at left tackle at Alabama. Proctor is a punishing, physical blocker who struggles to maintain leverage due to his size. He will need to win with leverage as a guard, but has all the tools to be an impact interior lineman.

This group has no depth, but has some familiarity with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, a holdover from Mike McDaniel's staff.

Best-case scenario: Kadyn Proctor is an immediate impact run blocker making the left side of the offensive line a high-end group. The continuity of Slowik at offensive coordinator (plus four returning starters) elevates the floor of this unit.

Worst-case scenario: Proctor's size is more of a hindrance than a help on the interior, and Savaiinaea doesn't improve on the interior. Malik Willis is constantly under duress without any targets capable of getting open in the passing attack.

27. Washington Commanders

Andrew Wylie, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly

Depth: Brandon Coleman, Trent Scott, Julian Good-Jones, Laremy Tunsil (INJ - triceps)

Continuity: 4.5/5 | Starters: 3.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

Initially, I had the Commanders ranked as my 23rd unit heading into the season with an opportunity to push into the top 20 with growth. The news that Laremy Tunsil will miss most, and possibly all, of the 2026 season due to a torn triceps muscle changes their outlook dramatically.

Tunsil was a top-3 left tackle last season, posing a career-high PFF grade (84.7). Having Tunsil and right guard Sam Cosmi a year further removed from an ACL tear gave this team two high-end starters. Washington has multiple routes it can go at left tackle, such as moving former starter Brandon Coleman (who has since moved to guard and was a depth piece in 2025), moving veteran/swing tackle Andrew Wylie to left tackle full time, or dipping into the free agent market for Taylor Decker. Any option they choose will be a significant downgrade.

Unfortunately, the loss of Tunsil adds another question to a unit that was entering the season with more questions than answers. Washington elected to release veteran center Tyler Biadasz, elevating backup Nick Allegretti to a starting position. Allegretti has just 178 career center snaps and has already missed training camp with a calf injury. The team was also hoping that Josh Conerly could take a positive step after being overmatched in protection as a rookie (eight sacks and 43 pressures on 625 passing plays).

Best-case scenario: Washington can get average, or slightly below average play from Nick Allegretti along with solid growth from Conerly. Offensive coordinator David Blough is a prodigy in his first time calling plays, maintaining a strong run game and building up explosive pass elements.

Worst-case scenario: The interior offensive line is a problem again in 2026, and the left tackle position isn't able to mask those issues. Jayden Daniels is under constant pressure in his first year playing more under-center snaps, leading to an inconsistent passing attack.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Anton Harrison, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Walker Little

Depth: Cole Van Lanen (PUP), Emmanuel Pregnon (2026 3 round), Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum

Continuity: 4/5 | Starters: 2.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The Jaguars return four starters from a 2025 group that exceeded expectations, and would return all five if left tackle Cole Van Lanen didn't suffer a knee injury in Week 18. Outside of right tackle Anton Harrison, a third-year tackle who has developed into an above-average starter, this group is very uninspiring.

Thankfully, coach Liam Coen has proven to be a force multiplier as a play caller and one of the best run game coaches in the NFL. The Jaguars ranked 22nd with a 40.3 percent rushing success rate and 12th in EPA per attempt despite finishing 24th in yards before contact (1.9) and 23rd in stuff rate (20.2%). They also ranked eighth in pressure rate (27.8%) with the 15th fastest time to pressure (2.47s).

As it stands, this is one of the least settled groups in the NFL despite their returning experience. Anton Harrison has been playing left tackle in camp with Cole Van Lanen hurt. The team has rotated right tackle between Walker Little, Chuma Edoga and Wyatt Milum. Little, Milum and rookie Emmanuel Pregnon have taken snaps at right guard as well.

It typically isn't a good sign when a team is this unsettled across the board this late in the offseason. However, if Coen can find the right five to start, he can make the rest work.

Best-case scenario: Anton Harrison continues to develop, and Van Lanen's mysterious knee injury is healed by the start of the regular season. Either rookie Emmanuel Pregnon or second-year guard Wyatt Milum are able to take Patrick Mekari's starting job at right tackle, solidifying the interior offensive line and returning him to a super utility role.

Worst-case scenario: The lack of talent in this group is too much to overcome with an inexperienced backfield headlined by Bhayshul Tuten. Trevor Lawrence doesn't have the same success avoiding sacks (12) behind an offensive line with a backup tackle and pressure issues.

29. Carolina Panthers

Rasheed Walker, Damien Lewis, Luke Fortner, Robert Hunt, Monroe Freeling (2006 1st round)

Depth: Ikem Ekwonu (PUP), Taylor Moton (PUP), Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Sam Hecht (2026 5th round)

Continuity: 2/5 | Starters: 2.5/5 | Depth: 2/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

A fully healthy Panthers offensive line has the talent to push into the top-10 units. Unfortunately, a late-season knee injury to Ikem Ekwonu and a blood clot issue for right guard Taylor Moton have already tested the team's depth.

In a perfect world, free-agent acquisition Rasheed Walker would be the team's starting left tackle until 2026 first-round pick Monroe Freeling was ready to take over (ideally quickly). Now both players will be pressed into action, weakening the starting unit.

Both guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt have had excellent seasons in Carolina (even if the injury bug bit Hunt last season), and center Luke Fortner had a strong season in New Orleans filling in for injured center Erik McCoy. Brady Christensen is coming off his most impressive season at right guard and has logged at least 71 snaps at every offensive line position in his career.

Best-case scenario: Moton makes a full recovery and returns to the field early in the season. By that time, Freeling has enough experience (and has looked good enough) to flip to the left side, giving this team a solid pass protector on Bryce Young's blindside.

Worst-case scenario: Rasheed Walker's bad 2025 wasn't an aberration, and Monroe Freeling's lack of playing experience is apparent early in the season, putting Bryce Young in harm's way consistently. Fortner is unable to replicate his good 2025 season, putting even more stress on the

30. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Jacob Monk, Zach Bako-Bewele (formerly Tom)

Depth: Darian Kinnard, Jager Burton (2025 6 round), Anthony Belton

Continuity: 2.5/5 | Starters: 2/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 4/5

The Packers return five players who made multiple starts and played more than 486 snaps in 2025. However, the orientation of the offensive line will look much different in 2026, which makes it hard to trust this group.

Left tackle Jordan Morgan was a first-round pick in 2024 but has played just 51 snaps at left tackle while frequently finding himself in and out of the lineup at both guard positions. Sean Rhyan was benched after another year of mediocre guard play in 2025 but forced into action at center due to an injury and was mostly inconsistent.

There was hope that second-year offensive line prospect Anthony Belton could solidify himself at right guard after starting there to close out the 2025 season. Unfortunately, a poor training camp has forced the team to shift him to a backup swing tackle, leaving the team hoping that 2024 fifth-round center Jacob Monk can play guard. Monk has just 57 career snaps, all at center, in his two professional seasons.

Both left guard Aaron Banks (746 snaps played) and Zach Bako-Bewele (604 snaps) missed significant time due to injury. Banks wasn't very good in his first season with Green Bay, but Bako-Bewele remains an underrated tackle. Unfortunately, he suffered a late-season partial patellar tendon tear, so the quality of his play in 2026 is a serious question.

Thankfully for the Packers, a lot of those concerns are mitigated by coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur is one of the best offensive minds and play callers in the NFL and can creatively mask the weaknesses of this group to put together a good offense again in 2026.

Best-case scenario: Jordan Morgan is more comfortable in his long-term positions in 2026, and Zach Bako-Bewele comes back for the start of the season. The Packers aren't as efficient running the ball, but they can buy Jordan Love the time he needs to air it out in 2026.

Worst-case scenario: Bako-Bewele isn't completely healthy and is struggling through the season. Losing his steady play puts more stress on the team's young and out-of-place pieces, leading to more pressure on Jordan Love. According to PFF, Love dropped from a 79.6 completion percentage (and 23:2 TD: INT ratio) in a clean pocket to 41.6 percent with zero touchdowns and four interceptions when pressured in 2025.

31. Cleveland Browns

Spencer Fano (2026 1st round), Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Tytus Howard

Depth: Dawand Jones, Zak Zinter, KT Leveston, Austin Barber (2026 3rd round), Parker Brailsford (2026 5th round)

Continuity: 0.5/5 | Starters: 2.5/5 | Depth: 3/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 2.5/5

To be clear, the Browns' offensive line will be a more talented unit than it was throughout 2025. However, their lack of continuity across the unit could also cause major problems, especially early in the season.

The Browns return just two players on their two-deep that played more than 300 snaps for the team in 2025. Backup tackle KT Leveston played 653 snaps and is a good swing option. Starting right guard Teven Jenkins made four starts (and played 324 total snaps) and has never logged more than 738 snaps in a season due to injury.

It'll be interesting to see how this group shakes out otherwise. The team traded for right tackle Tytus Howard and gave him a huge extension, but he's historically been a more impactful guard. Left guard Zion Johnson was frustrating throughout his four seasons with the Cardinals, but is coming off his best year. Center Elgton Jenkins has struggled through injuries and has been a better guard than center in his career.

The real player worth watching for this team is 2026 first-round pick Spencer Fano. Fano is an excellent athlete who had 35 career starts at Utah. But he has the same length and size concerns that Will Campbell had coming out of LSU (with worse tape) and hasn't played left tackle since his freshman year of college.

Best-case scenario: Fano acclimates quickly on the left side where his athleticism makes up for his lack of length and strength. Both Zion Johnson and Tytus Howard continue their upward trajectory, giving this team three above-average linemen to pave the way for Quinshon Judkins and take pressure off whatever quarterback is under center.

Worst-case scenario: Cleveland's rookie left tackle is immediately overwhelmed against edge rushers. The unit fails to gel throughout training camp, resulting in the worst offensive line play in the NFL with poor quarterbacks under center. Cleveland is stuck trying to dump more assets into the offensive line to improve the environment for whatever quarterback it has in 2027.

32. Tennessee Titans

Dan Moore, Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, JC Latham

Depth: Austin Deculus, Andre James, Jackson Slater, Fernando Carmona (2026 5th round), Pat Coogan (2026 6th round)

Continuity: 3/5 | Starters: 1.5/5 | Depth: 1.5/5 | Scheme/Coaching: 3/5

The good news for Titans fans is the team returns three starters from 2025 and gets a coaching upgrade with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

The bad news is only one of those starters (left guard Peter Skoronski) had a PFF grade higher than 66.0. Right tackle JC Latham was more comfortable on the right side in his second season, but has given up 15 sacks on a 6.8 percent pressure rate through his first two seasons. Highly paid left tackle Dan Moore struggled mightily in his first season.

The new members of this unit (Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson) have good experience, but neither has consistently been an average to above-average starter. It's very hard to see a path to them being more than a below-average team that fails to sustain more than a top-25 ranking.

Best-case scenario: A new coaching staff can get more out of JC Latham, improving his pass protection and helping him get closer to realizing his potential as a former top-10 pick. He and Skoronski give this team two cornerstone pieces on the offensive line to help Cam Ward's development.

Worst-case scenario: Cam Ward is once again forced to play off script and under pressure in his second season behind a porous offensive line. Ward continues to develop bad habits just one season after taking the fourth most sacks (53) and hits (105) as a rookie.