2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup

This article recaps the fantasy football training camp news of the week. For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.
- Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is in danger of missing Week 1, though the Saints are still collecting information on the injury. Coach Kellen Moore said the injury is not related to the ones that caused Tyson to miss time during his final college season and the pre-draft process, but its severity is still unknown.
- Chuba Hubbard is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, leaving him in some amount of question for Week 1.
- Malik Nabers (knee) saw reps in three-quarters speed, non-contact team drills Thursday after previously only working with individual drills while recovering from the ACL/meniscus
This article recaps the fantasy football training camp news of the week. For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.
- Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is in danger of missing Week 1, though the Saints are still collecting information on the injury. Coach Kellen Moore said the injury is not related to the ones that caused Tyson to miss time during his final college season and the pre-draft process, but its severity is still unknown.
- Chuba Hubbard is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, leaving him in some amount of question for Week 1.
- Malik Nabers (knee) saw reps in three-quarters speed, non-contact team drills Thursday after previously only working with individual drills while recovering from the ACL/meniscus tear he suffered in Week 4 of 2025.
- Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Josh Jacobs (groin) might return to practice late next week.
- As expected by nearly everyone, Kyler Murray was named the starting Minnesota quarterback over J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy was outplayed by supposed QB3 Carson Wentz in 2025.
- 49ers wideout Mike Evans (quadriceps) returned to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday, working with individual drills while otherwise continuing his rehab on the side of practice.
- The Browns listed Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as co-starters at quarterback, while the rookie wideout duo of KC Concepcion (first round) and Denzel Boston (second round) are both listed as starters.
- The Jaguars listed Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez as co-starters at running back on their first depth chart. As much as they might be somewhat equals, Tuten's work might trend toward speed-oriented tasks while Rodriguez is the obvious power back of the two.
- Rams coach Sean McVay said Puka Nacua (groin) is expected to return to practice at the beginning of the upcoming week.
- Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka left practice with a toe injury Wednesday, though the issue is believed to be minor.
- The Panthers agreed to a one-year deal with Darren Waller, who despite his tight end designation mostly lined up as a wide receiver for Miami in 2025, both in the slot and on the boundary.