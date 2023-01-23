5 Ways To Bet On The Patriots When Massachusetts Launches Sports Wagering

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Massachusetts is slated to launch legal sports betting on January 31, 2023. This launch will be for retail, in-person betting. Following this launch, the expectation is that legal online betting with the top Massachusetts sportsbooks in the Bay State will go live in early March.

Once legal sports betting in Massachusetts goes live, those in the Bay State can bet on their favorite local sports teams, including the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and New England Patriots.

Since sports betting in Massachusetts will commence during the NFL offseason, you may be wondering how you can bet on the Patriots. In this article, you will learn that NFL Futures are some of the most popular betting markets you can bet on while games are not in play.

What Do I Need To Know About Massachusetts Sports Betting?

If you want to legally place a bet on sports in Massachusetts, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in MA when you sign up for the best Massachusetts betting apps and place your bets. Contrary to other states, however, you do not need to register to place in-person bets or online. This streamlines the betting process for all parties involved.

When it comes to sports markets that you can bet on, both professional and collegiate sports betting is on the table. But keep in mind that with college sports betting, there are some limitations. These restrictions include not being able to bet on in-state programs like Boston College outside of tournament play like March Madness.

How Can I Place Bets On The Patriots in Massachusetts?

There are two ways you can bet on the Patriots once sports betting launches. These include retail in-person betting and online betting that you can do on your PC from the comfort of your home or office or your mobile device while you are on the go. As long as you are physically present within Massachusetts state lines, you can legally place a bet online.

When it comes to retail in-person betting, you can do so at four different locations on the January 31st, 2023 launch day. These locations include MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park, and Raynham Park.

For online betting, expect to see all of the most popular mobile sports betting apps go live in the Bay State in early March of 2023. As of now, WynnBET MA, BetMGM MA, and Barstool Sportsbook MA are all approved to go live on launch day. You won't be limited to three, however.

Rumor has it that other top betting apps, including DraftKings Sportsbook MA, FanDuel Sportsbook MA, Bet Rivers MA, and Caesars Sportsbook MA, will also be ready to go for Massachusetts bettors. Be on the lookout for Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered by these sportsbooks, like the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code and the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code.

5 Ways To Bet On The Patriots When Massachusetts Launching Sports Wagering

Upon the launch of legal Massachusetts sports betting, you will be able to bet on Patriots NFL futures odds right out of the gate. But remember, the best way to do so is by taking advantage of the best Massachusetts pre-live betting promos once they become available.

Although there are many different ways to bet on the Patriots, there are some that stick out above the rest. These include NFL Futures like Super Bowl odds, make/miss playoffs odds, AFC East division winner odds, and over/under team win total odds.

These markets are not only team-related, either. You can also bet on season-long NFL player props correlated with Patriots players as well as NFL awards like AP NFL MVP odds.

It is early in the offseason, but once Massachusetts retail sports betting launches, these Patriots betting markets will begin to open so you can bet on them. However, since online sports betting is not slated to launch until March, you will also see NFL Draft futures and prop bets become available that will also correlate with the Patriots.