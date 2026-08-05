Arizona Cardinals' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Franchise Moments: The Cardinals' Top Moment of the Past Decade

Ah, the Arizona Cardinals. A team that's been quite mediocre in recent memory at NFL betting apps. But, there was a time, my friends, oh boy was there a time.

Thinking of franchise-defining moments for the Cards usually leads to one name, but before we talk about him, let's look back on some other notable events.

Some look to a big injury, like running back David Johnson hurting his wrist in 2017. Although he's now faded into oblivion, many older crows still smile while thinking about his short-lived fantasy tear.

Then there was the drafting of Josh Rosen in 2018, who in another universe, would be in MVP talks year in and out. Unfortunately, Cardinals fans live in the reality of him being an absolute bum who, in their eyes, has no worth on this planet.

You could also make a case for the 2019 signing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Under his tenure was the drafting of Kyler Murray. Both of these choices by Arizona most definitely changed their organization (for the better or worse is for you to decide), but are they truly deserving of the top spot in RotoWire's Franchise-Defining Moment campaign?

Others turn their heads away from lukewarm tap water and think about the odds-defying 2020 Hail Mary from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins. This play is stuck in the minds of most NFL fans, but an 8-8 season record to follow makes it not quite notable enough to head the list.

If you're not already asleep by now, you may be wondering why one significant player has been omitted from this discussion so far. One man that Cardinals fans will likely be talking about for the next 30 years as they continue to fail to make the playoffs. A player that Packers fans like myself think about in our worst nightmares as we wet the bed on a winter night.

Larry Fitzgerald.

Cardinals' Top Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Larry Fitzgerald 75-Yard OT Catch (2016)

The script seemed to be finalized. The Cardinals would go down in the Divisional Round to a gritty Packers squad led by Aaron Rodgers. But wait, Larry Fitzgerald would have something to say about this if Vegas couldn't tilt it in time.

What Made This Moment So Huge?

The Packers had just made one of the most insane comebacks in NFL history with a Hail Mary that nobody thought would be caught. Just about all of the Cardinals' momentum was gone, so the ball had to go to one man. One man who would make Green Bay's defense look like a bunch of 40-year-old beer-belly burnouts from the Ozarks. Not only did Fitz take a short catch from the Cardinals' 20-year-line and turn it into a goal-line opportunity, but he also ended up scoring the game-winning TD.

It's hard to put into words how crazy the end of this game was, so just watch this end-of-game reel first and then report back.

1/16/16 – After a bye, the Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 26-20 OT win over the Green Bay Packers which included two Aaron Rogers Hail Mary's. Larry Fitzgerald caught a 75yd pass in OT and then the 5yd game-winning TD - Carson Palmer's first career playoff win. #BirdGangpic.twitter.com/RlWi89GDyP — Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) January 16, 2024

I could go on for hours about the true chaos of the end of this playoff matchup, but there's one takeaway that cements this specific moment as franchise-defining. If it wasn't already evident, Larry Fitzgerald became the man that Arizona would hold true to their hearts forever. Yes, the Cardinals would go on to lose in the conference finals. Yes, this would be their most recent playoff win. And yes, Fitzgerald would go on to lose his special sauce in the years to come.

Why make it the most franchise-defining moment of the modern era, then? It's because there's no thinking about the Cardinals at any point since 2000 without thinking of Larry. The franchise definer for the team needs to include their frontman, and this moment cemented him at the top.

Future of the Cards

Fitzgerald would go on to retire after 17 seasons as a Cardinal. Not only was he incredibly loyal, but he also remains a top wide receiver in NFL history. Not a lot of organizations have a player that checks both of those boxes. Cardinals fans, when you're watching a team led by god knows who win less than 5 games, just remember how good you had it. You could be rooting for someone like the Browns.

Legacy in the NFL is incredibly important, and Larry's legacy defined Arizona in the modern era, so his 75-yard Packers annihilator is more than fitting for the defining moment. With that being said, Larry, please stay retired. There's no need to ruin the dreams of young Packers fans again, and you'd be ruining Cardinals fans' dreams too if you unretired and pulled a Brett Favre or Tim Tebow.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.