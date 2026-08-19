Baltimore Ravens Futures Odds for 2026-2027

How are oddsmakers viewing the Baltimore Ravens under a brand new coaching staff? Here's a look at the Ravens' futures odds with the start of the regular season closing in.

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The Baltimore Ravens will have someone new coaching their team for the first time since 2007, after they fired John Harbaugh and hired Jesse Minter to take over on the sidelines, leaving questions about whether the new staff will be able to get this team over the hump.

We can look to Maryland sportsbooks to check futures odds to see how oddsmakers are viewing Baltimore heading into the season.

Baltimore Ravens Futures Odds

Here's a look at where the futures odds for the Ravens currently stand across several popular markets.

Market Ravens Odds Super Bowl Winner +1000 AFC Champion +470 AFC North Winner -112 Make Playoffs -390 Miss Playoffs +305

What the Futures Odds for the Ravens Tell Us

The Ravens futures odds currently place them as the favorite to come out of the AFC. With conference title odds at +470, Baltimore has an early edge on the Bills who are right behind them at +510. The Ravens' playoff odds are -390, highlighting that oddsmakers expect them to make the playoffs. Their odds to win the division are -112, just ahead of Cincinnati.

Jackson still being behind center gives oddsmakers more confidence than any coaching change. The Ravens' quarterback has been a popular pick among bettors using betting apps in Maryland since he entered the league.

How to Bet on Ravens Futures

Since Maryland's betting laws allow for both mobile and in-person betting, there are plenty of options to back the flock. Online betting apps provide unmatched convenience and, in most cases, more market variety compared to retail sportsbooks.

Sign up with a legal sportsbook operator. Find the NFL section, then navigate to the futures tab. Select your market, whether that's Super Bowl odds, AFC North odds, playoff odds, or season win total. Add the pick to your bet slip, then review the odds and projected payout before hitting submit.

Beyond the sign-up process, those placing bets on the Ravens should understand that odds on futures bets can vary from sportsbook to sportsbook. For example, FanDuel gives the Ravens +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl, while DraftKings has them at +1000. It's always a good idea to check multiple apps to make sure you're getting the best possible odds and payout.

Sportsbook promos in Maryland can also give bettors a chance to get a leg up with an odds or promo boost. Because futures markets won't settle for months, I always suggest using your sportsbook sign-up bonus on something taking place within the next few days and then placing your futures bet afterwards. Some operators require your first wager to settle within a certain amount of time, meaning if you use it on a futures bet, it could void your welcome offer.

Key Baltimore Ravens Changes To Know For The Season

The biggest addition, aside from the coaching change, was the acquisition of pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, giving the Ravens their most disruptive player in a decade. They also added defensive lineman Calais Campbell, a veteran presence that should help a defense that managed just 30 sacks last season (25th in the NFL) and allowed a pass defense that ranked 30th. With Hendrickson and Campbell now anchoring the front, Baltimore's pass rush should generate far more consistent pressure than it did a year ago.

But the Ravens took a hit on offense, as center Tyler Linderbaum signed a massive contract to join the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a hole on the offensive line. Isaiah Likely also left in free agency, weakening an already-thin receiving group. Still, Baltimore returns Derrick Henry in the backfield and Zay Flowers as a go-to weapon for Lamar Jackson, giving the offense a strong foundation to work through that transition. If Ja'Kobi Lane can continue building on his strong preseason, it would go a long way to getting this offense to rebound from last year's troubles.

📲 RELATED: If you're looking at futures odds, there's a solid chance you're a fan of player props. Be sure to bookmark our top NFL picks page and check back once the regular season is here.