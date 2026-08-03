What was the Baltimore Ravens’ defining moment of the last decade and how did it reshape the franchise’s future?

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Franchise Moments: Baltimore's Top Moment of the Past Decade

Despite the Baltimore Ravens being a relatively new franchise in the NFL, few teams have had a more successful 30 years than the Flock across NFL betting apps.

Ray Lewis led one of the greatest defenses of all time to a victory in Super Bowl 35 with none other than Trent Dilfer leading the offense. 12 years later he, Ed Reed and Joe Flacco led the Ravens to a second Super Bowl victory in an iconic run that included the Mile High Miracle, beating Tom Brady's Patriots on the road in the AFC Championship Game and a power outage during Super Bowl 47.

Barring Flacco's record-breaking 11-touchdown, zero-interception run during the 2013 Playoffs, the Ravens have been a franchise defined by a relentless defense. The likes of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata were the backbone of this franchise for its first 20 years of existence.

But narrowing it down to the last decade means we're dealing with an entirely different organization, a franchise now defined by one man.

So, which moment came up on top in the RotoWire staff vote?

Ravens' Top Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson 32nd Overall (2018)

This moment beat out Mark Andrews dropping the two-point conversion vs. Bills (2024), Lamar Jackson winning unanimous MVP (2019) and Lamar's 5 TD performance vs. Dolphins, Week 1 (2019), all of which would not have been possible without the Ravens stealing Lamar Jackson at the end of the first round in 2018.

What Tipped the Scales for Drafting Lamar Jackson?

This was a relatively easy decision for the RotoWire staff as few players in the NFL define their franchise more than Lamar Jackson defines the Ravens, and although his eight seasons in Baltimore have been undoubtedly successful, his lack of a Super Bowl win or appearance means there was not another moment that could truly contend with his draft selection.

This is not to scoff at how massive this moment was, not just for the Ravens, but for the NFL as a whole. The Ravens traded up to select the 2016 Heisman Trophy Winner with the final pick of the first round – the fifth quarterback taken to that point – a shocking selection as former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco was under contract for another three years.

After taking over for an injured Flacco halfway through 2018, it became clear Jackson was something special. In 2019, his first full season as a starter, he became the first ever unanimous MVP of the NFL. He won the MVP again in 2023, receiving all but one first place vote, and nearly won a third in 2024. He broke the all-time record for rushing yards by a quarterback on Christmas Day in 2024, surpassing Mike Vick and doing so in 41 fewer games.

Oh, and he is also tied with Aaron Rodgers for the highest passer rating in NFL history (102.2). Not bad for a running back.

This moment turned the Ravens from a defensive-minded organization to a high-flying, can't miss show. Jackson went to an organization that believed in his talent – not just as an athlete, but as a quarterback – and built a team and a scheme to fit his unique skillset.

Despite some shaky moments in the playoffs and in contract negotiations, Lamar Jackson's selection by the Ravens is clearly the team's most defining moment of the past decade.

Future of the Ravens with Lamar Jackson

Despite his unparalleled success and surefire path into the Hall of Fame, playoff success has eluded the Ravens' signal caller. While his play has undoubtedly dipped during the postseason, it's the whole team that has faltered. The aforementioned Mark Andrews fumble versus the Bills in 2024, Zay Flowers' goal line fumble versus the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in 2023 and the fact that the Ravens' defense has forced just two turnovers in Jackson's eight playoff starts.

These postseason struggles ultimately led to the departure of John Harbaugh this offseason after 18 seasons at the helm. Now it's incumbent upon first-time head coach Jesse Minter to build Jackson a defense to take this franchise back to the Super Bowl. After being selected by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson promised he would deliver that ultimate prize for the Ravens' fanbase.

"They're gonna get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that."

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