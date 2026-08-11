From the end of the Marvin Lewis era to Joe Burrow and company, find out which moment most defined the last 10 NFL seasons of Bengals football.

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Franchise Moments: Cincinnati Bengals' Defining Moment of the Past Decade

Not many NFL teams have played worse than the Bengals over the years. In the 1990s, the club posted a combined 52-108 regular-season record. In other words, they rarely, if ever, would have been favorites on NFL betting apps.

Things improved somewhat under Marvin Lewis, who was hired in 2003 and lead the team to a 131-122-3 regular-season record. Still, despite some success under Lewis during his 16 seasons at the helm, the fanbase was never truly convinced the team could win a Super Bowl, let alone make it to one. That notion was exacerbated even more by the lack of confidence in the club's historically stingy ownership.

So which moment of the past 10 years most defined the franchise? While it may appear obvious, it's one Bengals fans will forever be thankful for.

Top Bengals Franchise Defining Moment of the Last 10 Years

The moment: drafting Joe Burrow (2020)

After decades of heartbreak, there was a renewed sense of hope when Cincinnati drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Without question, his resume spoke for itself, considering he not only won the Heisman Trophy, but he also led the Tigers to a National Championship.

More than a few quarterbacks had hype entering the NFL, though they only lasted a few seasons. Yet, things felt different with Burrow; he was already a proven leader and winner. The signal-caller also displayed maturity well beyond his years and didn't appear to be affected by the pressure of being a franchise quarterback. In fact, he embraced it, or at least he seemed to.

During Burrow's inaugural campaign, he became the first rookie in league history to throw for at least 300 yards in his first three games. He also completed 37 passes in a game, another rookie record, during a meeting with the Browns in September 2020.

Unfortunately, his rookie year ended abruptly when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11, resulting in surgery.

How Drafting Joe Burrow Changed the Bengals Franchise

After a disappointing first season, Burrow managed to work his way back and was on the field for Week 1 to begin the 2021 campaign. He had a fantastic sophomore year, throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also led the league in completion percentage, doing so with a subpar offensive line, and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

More importantly, Burrow not only led the franchise to its first playoff victory since 1991, but the Bengals also made it to the Super Bowl, though they would end up narrowly losing to the Rams 23-20.

How Joe Burrow Restored Hope for the Cincinnati Bengals

The following season in 2022, the Bengals nearly advanced to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, though the team would lose to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

It's been a series of highs and lows for the club ever since, with Burrow battling several nagging injuries. Still, the future appears brighter than ever, at least as long as the 29-year-old remains on the roster. For that to happen, the front office will need to convince him it's committed to winning.

If not, Burrow's days in Cincinnati could be over, potentially extinguishing the Bengals' chances of capturing a championship in the very near future.

It appears ownership is aware, with Burrow offered a contract worth over a quarter of a billion dollars. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were also awarded extensions, with both players projected to earn over $100 million each by the end of their deals. Then, there's the defense, which many believe is the cause of the Bengals' woes in recent seasons. However, that area was addressed this offseason, with the front office bolstering the defensive unit through the draft and free agency.

It's hard to say for certain how the franchise would have looked had Burrow never been drafted, but one thing is certain: his presence has made Bengals fans believe a Super Bowl win may finally become a reality, something most never thought possible before his arrival.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.