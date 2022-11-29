Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a hard-fought victory last weekend, bringing their win total to seven games. With a tough schedule ahead, Cincinnati must continue to play at a high level in order to stay in the playoff picture. The Bengals Super Bowl odds certainly view Cincinnati as a top-notch team in the AFC.

Below, we will give our Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds update for NFL Week 13, as well as show you how you can sign up to bet on the Bengals in Ohio, starting on January 1st.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Rise to +1700

The Cincinnati Bengals had a tough task in Week 12, facing the Titans in Tennessee. Cincinnati was able to limit sacks this time around, and a big Tee Higgins touchdown grab in the fourth quarter ended up being the difference-maker in this 20-16 win.

The win has the Bengals Super Bowl odds on the rise, up to +1700. Unlike last week, the rise in the Super Bowl odds also has improved their position in the odds. Going into the NFL Week 13 games, the Cincinnati Bengals are fourth in the AFC for odds to win the Super Bowl and seventh overall.

Where Can I Bet On Bengals Super Bowl Odds In Ohio?

Ohio sports betting is set to launch on January 1st, giving you the ability to bet on the Bengals Super Bowl odds from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere in the state of Ohio, as long as you are at least 21 years old.

There are many great Ohio pre-live offers you can claim now to give you an extra boost come New Years Day.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives you a pre-live offer of $200 in free bets for launch day on January 1st. Sign up today for BetMGM Ohio, or any of these following sportsbooks, to claim the pre-live offer and the typical welcome bonus. For BetMGM Ohio, the welcome bonus will be a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Another Ohio free bet pre-live offer to claim is the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code offer, which is $200 in free bets and a free entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX to receive a $100 free bet for launch day, as well as and entry into a drawing for Cavs tickets.

The final pre-live offer to claim today is with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link, which gives you $100 in free bets for launch day. Claim all of these pre-live offers to give you hundreds in free bets, which you could use on the Cincinnati Bengals down the stretch of the NFL season.

Will Ja'Marr Chase Return To The Bengals In Week 13?

With a tough schedule ahead, which includes games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens, many Cincinnati Bengals fans are hoping for a positive update from the Ja'Marr Chase injury recovery this week.

Last week, quarterback Joe Burrow said he expected Ja'Marr Chase to play in Week 12, after missing the past several weeks due to a hip injury. While Chase did not take the field against the Titans, could he return in Week 13?

The Bengals have a tough matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. If there was a matchup where Cincinnati would want to be at full power on offense, it would be this one.

There is a strong chance Ja'Marr Chase plays in Week 13, and running back Joe Mixon has a great chance to play as well. If the Bengals pull off the upset win, it would mean a spike in their Super Bowl odds. So, if you believe the Bengals will win this weekend, it may be wise to bet on the Bengals Super Bowl odds prior to the game.