Jerry Donabedian analyzes ADP movement during training camp, including two hype trains leaving the station in Jacksonville and injury fallout in San Francisco.

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With the preseason kicking off, it's time to see how NFL best ball ADPs have changed since we last did this exercise in mid-July, shortly before the start of training camp.

There have only been two two severe injuries to fantasy-relevant players so far — 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall (PCL) and Panthers WR Chris Brazzell (LCL) — but we still have plenty of best ball ADP movement to discuss. Positive quotes from coaches and favorable reports from beat writers often move the needle more than they should.

In other cases, drafters are wisely showing some caution with players (mostly WRs) who have been missing camp practices due to soft-tissue injuries. We'll touch on all of that and more below, comparing Underdog ADPs from August 6 against those from July 17.

All of the tables below are sorted by the percentage difference of ADP change, rather than by the raw number of spots, because the latter approach leads to a list dominated by late-round picks. After all, a three-spot move in the early rounds is far more meaningful than a leap of 10 spots in Round 16. (All data comes from Underdog, where half-PPR scoring reigns.)

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

ADP Rising ⬆️

The first column shows the percentage difference between the player's pre-camp ADP (from July 16) and his new ADP (as of Aug. 6).

The second column shows the raw difference in movement between July 16 and Aug. 6.

The third and fourth columns show those ADPs (Aug. 6 vs. July 16).

The Patriots signed Reggie Gilliam and TE Julian Hill to improve their blocking in 12/21/22/13 personnel. Gave both significant guarantees. But Hill suffered a season-ending injury this spring. And Gilliam apparently is banged up. While Boutte and DeMario Douglas reportedly… https://t.co/4a1C7kHlSv — Jerry Donabedian (@Lurn2Reed) August 5, 2026

More ADP Risers

WR Parker Washington is another Jaguar moving up (63.4, +4.4) due to camp hype. A strong pick at ADP all offseason, Washington is finally approaching what I consider to be a fair price. It seems like every Jag is being hyped by the Jacksonville beat writers this year. There's only one ball!

TE Sam LaPorta (91.7, +4.2) is still one of the best picks on the board , moving up just 4.2 spots since the beginning of camp. He should be going at least a round later, even after disc surgery last fall. LaPorta got full clearance for the start of camp, and there's been no repot of a setback so far.

, moving up just 4.2 spots since the beginning of camp. WR Cyrus Allen (202.4, +13.6) has become a popular endgame pick over the past week, due to reports of semi-regular first-team reps and good chemistry with Patrick Mahomes (at training camp). However, Allen's momentum has been slowed by a shin injury. He's expected back soon, but the Chiefs may have Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) available by then, plus they've given Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals plenty of chances with the starters (it's apparently not going so well for Royals).

over the past week, due to reports of semi-regular first-team reps and good chemistry with Patrick Mahomes (at training camp).

Germie Bernard got drafted too high so Cyrus Allen is this year's Puka https://t.co/ACS0sTS6Jd — Fusue (@DevyEusuf) May 4, 2026

ADP Falling⬇️

The first column shows the percentage difference between the player's pre-camp ADP (from July 16) and his new ADP (as of Aug. 6).

The second column shows the raw difference in movement between July 16 and Aug. 6.

The third and fourth columns show those ADPs (Aug. 6 vs. July 16).

RB Travis Etienne (40.4, -6.7) has dropped by more than a half-round since Alvin Kamara renegotiated his contract with the Saints in mid-July. Kamara's new deal has a $6 million base salary, with $3.5 million guaranteed. The Saints theoretically could release him if he looks washed up this summer, but it's unlikely, given the history Kamara has with the team. Reports out of Saints camp have Kamara getting most of the third-down reps while Etienne takes most of the early down snaps (no surprise here).

since Alvin Kamara renegotiated his contract with the Saints in mid-July. RB Jeremiyah Love (26.8, -2.1) has dropped by two picks since the start of training camp, moving from the 2-3 turn toward the middle of Round 3. Tyler Allgeier reportedly is getting a lot of first-team reps. But that's not really a surprise at this stage of camp. James Conner (foot) hasn't joined team drills yet, and remains a trade candidate.

since the start of training camp, moving from the 2-3 turn toward the middle of Round 3. QB Fernando Mendoza (183.6, -10.9) has dropped by about a round since Klint Kubiak announced that Kirk Cousins would act as the starter for training camp. Already a bargain, Mendoza now hits a new ADP low, even though Kubiak hasn't commented on expectations for the regular season. Tom Brady and Co. obviously signed Cousins with the intention that he'd start some games, but Kubiak called it a competition this spring. Regardless of the Week 1 decision, Mendoza should be on the field well before the fantasy playoffs begin in Week 15.

since Klint Kubiak announced that Kirk Cousins would act as the starter for training camp.

More ADP Fallers

WR DeVonta Smith (27.4, -1.0) is sliding a little due to a (supposedly minor) hamstring injury . Also, Nabers is moving up the ranks and pushing others slightly back in the late-20s and 30s. Smith has an excellent track record for durability, despite his lack of size. He's missed five games through five NFL seasons, after playing 13 or 14 games in each of his four seasons at Alabama. (It adds up to nine straight seasons with at least 13 appearances.)

. WR Tee Higgins (34.0, -1.0) has dropped a spot, making way for Nabers' rise. Higgins is one of those guys whose value theoretically increases with each passing day that doesn't end with the announcement of a Higgins or Burrow injury. Higgins will have a strong weekly projection whenever he and Burrow are healthy, and especially in Week 1 for a home game against Tampa Bay. There's still elevated injury risk in-season between him and Burrow, but all looks good at the moment.

WR Mike Evans (47.7, -1.8) is dealing with a quad injury and dropping to the 4/5 turn. Another substation victim, or just an old guy?

Note: New Commanders WR Stefon Diggs isn't mentioned above because the article was already in progress when his signing was announced. Diggs had an Underdog ADP of 132.1 at the time, and he now figures to move up at least a round with the confirmation of joining a WR-needy team with a solid QB. I'd imagine Diggs gets up to Doubs/Concepcion/Higgins territory in the late 10th. Saw someone get him a round past his old ADP this morning and was salty aboot it https://t.co/FwpUbulVhv — John McKechnie (@johns_tailgate) August 5, 2026 The Diggs signing could also provide a slight ADP boost for WRs like Josh Downs and Jalen Nailor whose teams were rumored to have interest in Diggs. It's not clear if the Colts or Raiders actually did have interest, and the Colts remain a strong candidate to sign Keenan Allen, who overlapped with Shane Steichen for seven years in San Diego / Los Angeles.

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