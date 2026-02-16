Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?

February 16, 2026
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
February 16, 2026
Best Ball Strategy

It doesn't take long these days to get decent data for NFL best ball ADPs, with thousands of drafts already taking place on Underdog and Drafters during the first two weeks of February. A lot will change between now and the summer, after free agency and the draft give us a fairly clear picture of Week 1 rosters. Best Ball ADPs tend to stabilize at that point, around May/June, with significant changes thereafter typically explained by injuries, trades, news nuggets, preseason performances, etc.

At this early juncture, we'll still see 2026 best ball ADPs move around some for no real reason at all, with the market not truly able to settle before the upcoming value shock in mid-March when teams start to negotiate with free agents.

In the tables below you'll see three columns after each player's name. The first column shows ADP from Underdog; the second is ADP from Drafters; the third shows my personal rankings. Everything is sorted by ADP on Underdog, as that's the closest thing that exists to an industry standard/default for best-ball valuations. Drafters (full PPR) and Underdog (half PPR) have some major, major differences in terms of format and scoring system, but the ADPs do tend to be very similar nonetheless.

Color-coding is used to indicate possible value. For example, Jeremiyah Love's ADP on Drafters (21.7) is listed below in green font, because it's significantly later than both his Underdog ADP (18.7) and where I have Love ranked (16th). Each individual draft is different, but on average, Love is a relative bargain on Drafters.

On the other hand, Chase Brown's ADP on Drafters (19.2) is listed in red, because that's much earlier than both his Underdog ADP (23.1) and where I have Brown ranked (33rd).

For the final column, it's a bit different, because those are my personal ranks rather than ADP. If a number is listed in red, it means I've ranked the player significant later than his ADP on both sites, e.g., Chase Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

Last but not least, I want to note that my best-ball rankings are considerably different from the PPR Top 300 (intended for normal redraft) that I posted shortly after the Super Bowl. That's partially because the two formats are different, but also because my best-ball rankings take ADP into consideration. In other words, I'm not usually ranking guys more than a couple rounds ahead of ADP, because it rarely makes sense use a pick on a player who is highly likely to still be available when we make our next pick (if we don't take him now).

Rounds 1-2

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
RBBijan Robinson1.111
WRPuka Nacua2.62.82
RBJahmyr Gibbs2.92.44
WRJa'Marr Chase3.743
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba5.155
RBJonathan Taylor6.77.27
RBChristian McCaffrey7.46.36
WRCeeDee Lamb8.39.211
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown988
RBJames Cook10.611.912
RBDe'Von Achane11.19.89
RBAshton Jeanty11.711.310
WRJustin Jefferson1414.714
TETrey McBride14.813.917
RBOmarion Hampton15.715.513
WRMalik Nabers16.217.415
RBSaquon Barkley171721
WRDrake London17.51619
RBJeremiyah Love18.721.116
TEBrock Bowers20.119.318
RBDerrick Henry21.422.520
WRGeorge Pickens22.523.526
WRNico Collins23.123.522
RBChase Brown23.119.233

I'm mostly in agreement with the market here, at least until Chase Brown, who isn't a good enough real-life player for me to draft him this early without first seeing Cincinnati's offseason moves. I worry that the Bengals will draft/sign a superior runner, which could take a big chunk out of Brown's goal-line work. He can handle volume without breaking down... the question is whether he's good enough that you want him to.

The other big differences between my rankings and best-ball ADPs? I have Ashton Jeanty and De'Von Achane ahead of CeeDee Lamb, while both sites have it the other way around (Lamb going ahead of the RBs). I'm also low on Trey McBride and slightly high on Brock Bowers, ranking them right next to each other at 17-18. Lastly, I've got Derrick Henry ahead of Saquon Barkley (20th vs. 21st), even though Barkley is going 4-6 picks earlier in drafts.

The differences between Drafters ADP and Underdog ADP are mostly small — and often explained by the differences in contest format — with the main points of disagreement being Brown and Jeremiyah Love. While not quite at the Jeanty/Barkley level of RB prospect, Love is a probable top-15 pick who caught 85 percent of his targets at Notre Dame, with 55 catches for 517 yards and five TDs in two seasons as the lead back. He wasn't a high-volume receiver in college but has the skills to immediately catch 50-plus passes in the NFL; no need to downgrade him in PPR, apart from the slight penalty relative to reception-heavy profiles at WR/TE, e.g., McBride, Nabers, London.

             

Rounds 3-4

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
WRRashee Rice25.823.625
WRChris Olave272724
RBJosh Jacobs28.229.230
RBBreece Hall28.927.427
RBKenneth Walker29.225.828
RBBucky Irving30.230.141
QBJosh Allen30.632.823
WRTetairoa McMillan31.333.729
WRA.J. Brown32.534.834
WRTee Higgins33.230.935
RBKyren Williams33.932.540
RBTravis Etienne36.936.236
WRLadd McConkey37.137.437
WRGarrett Wilson38.33732
WRJameson Williams39.939.146
WRDavante Adams41.140.347
TEColston Loveland4241.939
WRZay Flowers4341.531
RBCam Skattebo43.341.263
WRDeVonta Smith43.644.838
QBLamar Jackson46.547.943
RBTreVeyon Henderson46.647.366
WRLuther Burden46.947.942
WREmeka Egbuka47.451.245

Just like with my redraft rankings, I'm way below the market on most of the second-year pros at running back. TreVeyon Henderson and RJ Harvey simply didn't play well enough to earn starting jobs for 2026 without serious competition, while Cam Skattebo and Quinshon Judkins — both of whom did play well as rookies — are returning from major leg/ankle injuries.

It sounds like Judkins' injury may not have been quite as bad as Skattebo's, but the latter got hurt earlier in the season and thus has more time to rehab before training camp. Both are expected to be ready for Week 1; my concern is that there's a poor track record for players returning from the combination of a leg fracture and ankle dislocation (Chris Godwin being the most recent example).

           

Rounds 5-6

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
RBRJ Harvey48.643.974
WRTerry McLaurin49.851.844
WRJaylen Waddle52.75651
RBQuinshon Judkins53.145.865
RBJavonte Williams54.753.859
WRChristian Watson5550.562
WRCarnell Tate55.15648
RBD'Andre Swift57.653.952
WRRome Odunze57.757.357
QBDrake Maye58.162.367
WRMakai Lemon58.26649
WRJordyn Tyson59.16250
WRBrian Thomas61.666.953
WRCourtland Sutton62.561.658
QBJayden Daniels63.865.568
QBJoe Burrow64.558.969
WRMarvin Harrison64.758.756
QBCaleb Williams66.971.592
TETyler Warren67.464.378
WRDK Metcalf68.172.155
QBJalen Hurts69.472.870
RBRhamondre Stevenson69.562.971
WRMike Evans70.172.360
WRParker Washington72.76454

I don't at all understand why Caleb Williams is going in the sixth round. Quarterbacks in general are going too early for my liking, both on Drafters and Underdog, with Williams in particular looking like a terrible pick at ADP. Nothing against the player; I just think there are similar upside bets that can be made at the position in Rounds 8-11.

                

Rounds 7-9

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
RBJaylen Warren72.766.864
TEHarold Fannin73.778.673
WRMichael Wilson7472.261
WRRicky Pearsall76.974.5103
RBBhayshul Tuten77.37675
QBJaxson Dart79.278.8104
QBJustin Herbert79.378.6101
WRAlec Pierce79.779.976
QBTrevor Lawrence81.577.283
TETucker Kraft82.982.395
QBDak Prescott84.481.5105
RBKyle Monangai85.386.777
WRStefon Diggs85.887.389
WRJakobi Meyers8687.372
WRQuentin Johnston86.685.480
QBPatrick Mahomes88.392.7106
RBTony Pollard89.285.279
TEKyle Pitts89.791.681
RBChuba Hubbard92.492.691
TESam LaPorta92.587.884
RBBlake Corum93.291.393
WRMichael Pittman9498.299
WRDJ Moore95.598.7100
QBMatthew Stafford97.294.8117
QBBrock Purdy97.498.4110
RBJadarian Price97.6105.3108
WRXavier Worthy99111.6125
WRJordan Addison100.598.282
RBRico Dowdle101.292.8109
QBBo Nix102.4101.1116
RBTyler Allgeier103.3105.6102
TEOronde Gadsden103.4102.385
WRDenzel Boston104.4105.1115
QBJared Goff104.8107.2123
QBJordan Love107.2108.7124
TEDalton Kincaid108.9105.1114

To me it seems like early drafters on both sites are too eager to take QBs and TEs. The depth at WR admittedly looks ugly right now beyond the first few rounds, but I still prefer targeting mostly RBs and WRs in this range, before focusing more on QBs and TEs during the double-digit rounds.

     

Rounds 10-12

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
RBDavid Montgomery109.1118.794
WRWan'Dale Robinson110101.390
QBBaker Mayfield110.9109.9121
WRJauan Jennings111.4113111
WRKhalil Shakir113.4107.488
WRJayden Reed113.9117.2113
WRJalen Coker115.5109.997
WRChris Godwin116.8107.286
RBJonah Coleman117124.687
RBWoody Marks119.7110.1135
QBTyler Shough120.5118.1131
QBSam Darnold120.7126.9150
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt122122.6139
TEGeorge Kittle122.5141.3143
WRMatthew Golden123.2132.7126
WRJayden Higgins124.7124.598
WRKC Concepcion125.8126.5136
TEJake Ferguson126.5116.6130
TEDallas Goedert127.2124.9127
WRDeebo Samuel128134119
RBKenneth Gainwell128.2114107
RBTyrone Tracy130.2128.2120
TEBrenton Strange130.7122129
RBEmmett Johnson131.4131.196
QBFernando Mendoza132.5134.7144
RBJ.K. Dobbins134.8138.2128
QBC.J. Stroud136.3138.5161
QBBryce Young138132.5171
RBJames Conner138.9141.9118
WRRashid Shaheed140.1154.8134
WRRomeo Doubs140.8131.4148
RBTrey Benson141.6150.5146
WRKayshon Boutte141.6146.7155
WRTravis Hunter142.8151.7181
QBCam Ward143.1150.1152
WRBrandon Aiyuk143.3152.9153

WR depth looks the worst it has in recent memory, which might partially explain why mediocre QBs are going early relative to previous years. This has always been an ADP range that's heavy on QBs and TEs, but now it feels exaggerated. Why the heck would you draft Bryce Young over Emmett Johnson, a rookie RB who is widely projected as a Day 2 pick? I don't understand the urgency to fill out QB spots; depth at the position isn't half bad.

           

Rounds 13-16

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
TEKenyon Sadiq143.8147.3170
QBKyler Murray145.6154.5141
QBMalik Willis147.6145.9166
TEJuwan Johnson147.8138.3145
WRTyreek Hill148.3149.4138
TEHunter Henry149146.6156
RBAlvin Kamara150.3150.5137
RBJordan Mason150.9148151
TEMark Andrews153.1156.5157
WRPat Bryant154.3141.7154
WRJosh Downs155.1146112
RBZach Charbonnet156.5150.5193
WRJalen McMillan157142.6142
WRJerry Jeudy158162.2158
QBDaniel Jones158.6162.4169
RBTyjae Spears158.7137.5133
RBBraelon Allen160.5161.1186
RBAaron Jones162.7148.7159
WRTroy Franklin163.4161.3182
TETravis Kelce164.3170.8122
TEAJ Barner165.9177.2163
RBJonathon Brooks167.3171.5207
RBKaytron Allen167.5176.6192
RBSean Tucker167.6171.3147
RBRachaad White169161.8174
TETheo Johnson169.1166.3149
QBMichael Penix171.5185.7223
WRElijah Sarratt172.4186.6132
WRCalvin Ridley173.4187.3226
WRTank Dell175167.3187
WRChimere Dike175156.5140
TEIsaiah Likely177.1181.5167
WRAdonai Mitchell177.3172.8190
RBKimani Vidal177.8168.3162
RBJoe Mixon179.8184.4256
TEDavid Njoku180.5183.8188
WRIsaac TeSlaa180.6182.5180
WRTre Tucker182.1170.5198
TEDalton Schultz182.5174.5185
WRTre' Harris183.9176.9173
RBDylan Sampson184.9179.4165
QBJ.J. McCarthy185.3183.7224
TET.J. Hockenson186.1191.4168
QBJacoby Brissett188.1179.3247
RBNicholas Singleton188.7195.1160
TETerrance Ferguson190.4199.6200
WRTory Horton191.1208172
WRElic Ayomanor193.5182.6175

I don't understand why Tyjae Spears goes so much later on Underdog (half PPR) than Drafters (PPR). Sure, he's largely been a passing-down back, but his fantasy scoring hasn't been as reception-dependent as that of a WR or TE. My feelings about Spears as a player aren't strong one way or another; I just want to point out a common market error. 

Best-ball drafters tend to think about the impact of scoring systems when comparing players to alternatives at the same position, but they aren't always factoring in how it should impact rankings between players at different positions. Theoretically, QBs and RBs should be going slightly earlier on Underdog (half PPR), while WRs and TEs go slightly later on Drafters (half PPR). In practice, that doesn't really hold.

          

Rounds 17+

  UD ADPDR ADPJ Rank
RBTank Bigsby193.6188.4179
RBBrian Robinson194.1199.7201
QBShedeur Sanders197.2203.8237
WRKeon Coleman198.4199.1246
RBKeaton Mitchell198.4191.5176
TEColby Parkinson199.4196.1195
TEGunnar Helm199.9207.1178
WRZachariah Branch200.3222.6205
WROmar Cooper202.3205.8183
TEMason Taylor202.6199.7189
WRMarvin Mims203.9188.1204
RBKaleb Johnson205.6206.5191
WRRyan Flournoy207.1187.6177
WRJa'Kobi Lane208211.2164
RBEmanuel Wilson209.2213.4203
TECade Otton210212.3222
RBRay Davis210.4226.8211
QBAaron Rodgers214203.2233
TEJake Tonges214.3206232
WRKyle Williams214.6220.8199
RBBrashard Smith215.9210.1296
WRCooper Kupp216219.6215
WRDarnell Mooney216.8220.7202
WRDevaughn Vele217.4198.5206
TEPat Freiermuth219219.2197
WRChris Brazzell220.2232.8216
RBJaydon Blue220.7200.6217
RBDemond Claiborne221.6206.5209
TEEli Stowers222.9215.4196
RBNajee Harris223.1218229
QBKirk Cousins224.7224.4263
WRJaylin Noel225.5212.8212
RBMike Washington226.4224.7210
WRMalik Washington227226.9225
RBDevin Neal228214.3194
WRKeenan Allen229.9228.9234
WRRashod Bateman230228.6248
WRChris Bell231.2228.3213
QBTy Simpson231.5217.3238
WRMalachi Fields231.6231.5219
TEEvan Engram231.8232.6258
TEChig Okonkwo232.1222.4249
RBAdam Randall232.4219.9259
RBOllie Gordon232.9229.3260
WRGermie Bernard233215.8228
QBTua Tagovailoa233.9221.3261
WRJack Bech234.6228.4227
RBIsiah Pacheco234.9215.9289
QBMac Jones235.2211.8236
WRIsaiah Bond235.4225.1254
RBRoman Hemby235.7229.7240
RBChris Rodriguez235.7217.9239
TEMike Gesicki235.9230.9243
RBIsaiah Davis236.9222.9221
WRChristian Kirk237220.5242
WRMack Hollins237.1218.9214
WRXavier Legette237.1224.4281
WRTed Hurst237.4233.3218

At this point, differences in ADP/rankings aren't so important. Values are close enough together that we can just pick the guys we like / the guys we need based on positional depth. That said, it's nice to know that guys like Ja'Kobi Lane, Keaton Mitchell and Ryan Flournoy may be available as endgame picks. I rank them a tier or two above that.

Baseball
