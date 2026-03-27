Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?

RotoWire's Jerry Donabedian isn't buying Justin Jefferson or Kenneth Walker now that they have top-15 ADPs. Who else is he fading?
March 27, 2026
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
March 27, 2026
Best Ball Strategy
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With top free agents now signed and mock drafts in full swing, NFL best ball ADPs should stay fairly steady for the next month, until the 2026 NFL Draft inevitably causes massive swings in best ball ADP.

John McKechnie has been doing some great stuff right here on RotoWire lately, including this article that discusses the relationship between draft position and stacking. John also took a look at some of the big movements in best ball ADP 2026 in response to the first week of free agency, highlighting guys like Bhayshul Tuten and Kenneth Walker (both discussed below).

Not to be outdone, RW's Mario Puig recently wrote about his favorite late-round targets, which would be worth reading even if it didn't closely align with my own opinions. (Jalen Nailor, Tre' Harris, Ryan Flournoy and Chimere Dike are the four non-rookie WRs that I've routinely been drafting in the late rounds.)

Now it's my turn, taking a look at best-ball ADP movement across three different sites (DraftKings, Underdog, Drafters) over the past month, comparing data from March 25 vs. that from Feb. 23. We'll go two rounds at a time, with color-coding in the left column to show players with significant ADP rises (green) or significant ADP drops (red). There will also be some interesting cases where considerable ADP differences between sites inform draft strategy.

Rounds 1-2

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
1ATLRBBijan Robinson-0.21.31.41.31.21.11.11.11
2DETRBJahmyr Gibbs0.81.91.91.91.82.732.82.4
3LARWRPuka Nacua-0.53.33.23.43.42.82.42.83.1
4CINWRJa'Marr Chase-0.13.83.93.73.73.73.83.63.8
5SEAWRJaxon Smith-Njigba-0.15.35.35.35.35.25.25.25.1
6SFRBChristian McCaffrey0.06.66.17.16.56.66.37.46.2
7INDRBJonathan Taylor-0.17.07.36.57.36.97.16.67.1
8DETWRAmon-Ra St. Brown0.08.58.398.28.58.98.97.8
9MINWRJustin Jefferson4.19.69.910913.713.513.813.8
10DALWRCeeDee Lamb-1.09.79.78.910.48.78.58.39.4
11BUFRBJames Cook-0.211.111.011.211.210.910.410.611.8
12LVRBAshton Jeanty-0.211.712.711.710.611.512.111.710.7
13MIARBDe'Von Achane-2.813.713.413.314.410.91111.410.2
14KCRBKenneth Walker12.116.114.519.81428.228.530.525.7
15LACRBOmarion Hampton-1.316.317.915.215.81515.315.314.5
16PHIRBSaquon Barkley0.316.616.116.517.216.91717.516.2
17ARITETrey McBride-1.717.016.01817.115.314.815.715.4
18FARBJeremiyah Love1.217.419.016.117.118.619.118.518.2
19ATLWRDrake London-2.118.818.519.418.516.716.717.116.3
20NYGWRMalik Nabers-1.919.719.418.121.617.818.216.319
21CINRBChase Brown0.220.721.222.218.720.921.12219.7
22BALRBDerrick Henry-0.322.122.520.82321.822.321.321.7
23LVTEBrock Bowers-2.422.823.123.122.320.420.320.620.3
24DALWRGeorge Pickens-1.124.123.923.524.92322.922.823.4
  • RB Bijan Robinson was the consistent 1.01 through February, but RB Jahmyr Gibbs (+0.8) now goes there sometimes after the Lions traded David Montgomery to Houston.
  • At the beginning of the offseason, WR Justin Jefferson (+4.1) often lasted until the middle of Round 2. I liked him at that price, figuring the Vikings were a sure bet to bring in a veteran QB. Jefferson's ADP crept up throughout February, but he mostly still went in Round 2. Once the Kyler Murray rumors became more than rumors, Jefferson quickly shot up to 9-11th overall in most drafts, which I think is too high.
    • Murray is a real-life upgrade for Minnesota, but to this point in his career he's mostly added value with his running or with accuracy on short passes. Jefferson isn't likely to pile up cheap receptions at quite the rate that DeAndre Hopkins did back when Kliff Kingsbury was Arizona's head coach. Jefferson is beyond reproach from a talent standpoint, but the stuff he's best at does require decent downfield passing. The offenses he thrived in previously were ones with 4,000+ passing yards and 30-some passing TDs. I don't think those numbers are in play for Murray even if he successfully resurrects his career.
  • RB Kenneth Walker (+12.1) is another where I think the ADP movement has been a major overreaction. He was already in a good situation in Seattle for 2026 (had he returned) once Zach Charbonnet suffered an ACL tear in January. Sure, the Chiefs will run more now that they have Walker — and with Patrick Mahomes coming off an ACL tear of his own — but they're not ultimately going to be a high-volume rushing attack as long as Mahomes and Andy Reid are running the show. 
    • Walker is at least a slight negative on pass snaps, which means a lot of those will probably go to somebody else. He's a good player otherwise, in a good situation, so we're not looking at a major fantasy bust unless it's for injury reasons. I just don't think Walker has the volume ceiling that's needed to justify a top-15 pick, nor does his medical record inspire confidence that he'd hold up to a 20-touch-per-game workload if that's what were asked.
      • Curiously, Walker is much cheaper on Underdog (19.8) than DraftKings (14.5) or Drafters (14.0). Which is kind of the opposite of what I'd expect, given that UD is half-PPR and the others are full PPR. That's the place to target Walker, if you must.

   

Rounds 3-4

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
25HOUWRNico Collins-1.424.625.724.523.623.22423.322.4
26NOWRChris Olave-0.126.526.526.826.226.425.326.227.7
27NORBTravis Etienne8.228.128.430.325.636.336.836.635.6
28BUFQBJosh Allen1.628.125.429.229.729.726.430.532.2
29GBRBJosh Jacobs0.828.329.427.228.329.130.627.429.2
30PHIWRA.J. Brown3.130.431.529.729.933.534.132.334.2
31CARWRTetairoa McMillan-0.433.034.331.832.932.633.131.433.2
32LARRBKyren Williams-0.733.132.735.830.732.433.333.930.1
33CINWRTee Higgins-0.633.133.133.33332.531.833.232.6
34KCWRRashee Rice-4.734.430.234.838.229.72830.530.6
35NYJRBBreece Hall-5.934.637.831.534.528.729.729.327
36NYJWRGarrett Wilson1.536.236.936.734.937.738.638.436.2
37TBRBBucky Irving-9.338.540.235.939.429.231.127.928.5
38DALRBJavonte Williams11.438.640.440.434.95050.250.349.4
39TBWREmeka Egbuka9.738.835.039.442.148.548.345.252.1
40BALWRZay Flowers-0.741.541.640.942.140.840.941.539.9
41LACWRLadd McConkey-4.641.943.23943.437.337.836.337.9
42CHIWRLuther Burden7.642.444.543.239.65049.848.751.4
43CHITEColston Loveland-0.642.540.646.140.741.939.543.342.8
44PHIWRDeVonta Smith1.643.146.641.940.844.745.44444.7
45LARWRDavante Adams-5.747.345.746.849.341.641.64241.2
46BUFWRDJ Moore48.248.041.860.441.796.295.395.298.1
47DETWRJameson Williams-6.048.249.444.750.542.243.440.442.7
48DENWRJaylen Waddle4.548.350.047.347.552.852.951.454
  • RB Travis Etienne (+8.2) is another one where I've always liked the player but don't really agree with the recent ADP enthusiasm. Maybe it's just because I'm skeptical of Tyler Shough, who looked decent against some bad defenses late last season. I liked Etienne better in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen, even if it meant a somewhat lower volume ceiling. In New Orleans, the concern becomes efficiency and TDs.
  • Most of the other major ADP movements here make sense to me, more or less. The one that I can't get over is DJ Moore (+48.2), who now looks to be among the most overvalued players at any position as a fourth-round pick in fantasy.
    • The Bills are still going to run a lot with James Cook and Josh Allen. They're also going to use Dalton Kincaid and Khail Shakir a bunch to catch short passes, after both played well last season. Moore is a good player, but he's on the downside of his career at age 29, and probably not good enough at this point to consolidate volume in an offense where team-level factors work against it. The Buffalo offenses of recent years are very different from those Stefon Diggs inhabited, and not just because of Diggs' absence. Buffalo's running game came a long way under Joe Brady the past two years.
  • WR Ladd McConkey (-4.6) and WR Jameson Williams (-6.0) weren't huge targets of mine at the beginning of the offseason, but both make sense at their lower prices, with McConkey in the fourth round and Williams at the 4/5 turn.
    • The Chargers are clearly gearing up to use a lot of formations with only two WRs, but that could actually work in McConkey's favor, potentially leading to a higher target rate if snaps that went to Keenan Allen now go to TE Charlie Kolar and FB Alec Ingold. The Chargers intend to run more, but they'll still pass a decent amount as long as Justin Herbert is healthy, including out of 21 personnel and other heavy groupings.

      

Rounds 5-6

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
49SFWRMike Evans22.048.946.751.248.770.973.966.272.6
50WASWRTerry McLaurin-3.750.252.947.550.346.54746.845.8
51NERBTreVeyon Henderson-1.451.253.848.351.449.852.946.949.5
52BALQBLamar Jackson-4.252.152.650.75347.947.947.848
53CLERBQuinshon Judkins-0.852.149.052.255.251.350.654.748.7
54JAXRBBhayshul Tuten23.054.355.959.147.877.380.676.474.9
55CHIWRRome Odunze2.854.855.553.955.157.658.557.856.4
56HOURBDavid Montgomery58.255.851.863.352.2114114.8107.9119.3
57NYGRBCam Skattebo-15.457.557.455.160.142.141.744.540.2
58GBWRChristian Watson-4.058.059.957.756.5545656.249.9
59CHIRBD'Andre Swift-2.759.862.558.558.457.158.158.754.4
60CINQBJoe Burrow-3.361.457.364.162.958.151.864.258.2
61FAWRCarnell Tate-4.861.562.856.565.356.758.753.857.7
62DENRBRJ Harvey-16.963.967.362.561.94746.950.943.1
63ARIWRMarvin Harrison-0.765.165.565.76464.468.764.560.1
64JAXWRParker Washington-0.465.261.273.860.764.856.373.464.6
65INDTETyler Warren1.365.963.067.966.867.26568.268.3
66INDWRAlec Pierce14.266.164.970.363.180.383.378.878.9
67WASQBJayden Daniels-3.466.268.862.567.362.864.362.361.8
68CHIQBCaleb Williams-1.367.966.46968.466.662.267.470.3
69JAXWRBrian Thomas-5.170.175.160.374.96567.460.567.2
70NEQBDrake Maye-5.670.570.371.569.764.966.762.865.1
71FAWRMakai Lemon-9.271.172.763.67761.964.357.663.8
72PHIQBJalen Hurts-2.772.273.269.573.869.569.768.970
  • I mostly agree with the big ADP moves here, though RB Bhayshul Tuten (+23.0) feels like an all-time ceiling/floor pick. I think it'll be the floor, but I understand why people want to chase the ceiling. I'll take him occasionally when he falls closer to the old price than the new one.
    • RB David Montgomery (+58.2) and WR Mike Evans (+22.0) aren't really targets of mine, but I essentially have them ranked right around ADP, i.e., I'll draft them when they fall a bit below ADP. I like Montgomery as my fifth-round pick when I don't have any RBs through the first four rounds. He'll likely be handed a big workload, making him a safe RB2 early in the season even if Houston's O-line woes (and general offensive issues) persist.
  • The Giants didn't end up signing a tailback, instead adding FB Patrick Ricard to help with run-blocking. However, it seems that rumors of the Giants pursuing Kenneth Walker woke people up to the reality that RB Cam Skattebo (-15.4) may not be the same guy after a severe ankle/leg injury ended his rookie season.
    • The weird part here is that the Giants didn't actually sign anyone, and reports on Skattebo have been positive. He was overvalued before, but he's not at the new price. Maybe the NFL Draft will bring trouble for him, or maybe not. Tyrone Tracy is a decent enough backup plan if Skattebo is slow to regain his pre-injury form.

      

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Rounds 7-8

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
73ARIWRMichael Wilson1.872.270.277.3697470.674.676.8
74CARRBChuba Hubbard17.773.674.277.968.791.394.291.887.8
75NERBRhamondre Stevenson-6.674.676.179.168.56867.472.963.6
76DENWRCourtland Sutton-13.174.974.073.577.261.861.362.761.4
77FAWRJordyn Tyson-11.877.782.368.582.365.972.559.465.8
78CLETEHarold Fannin-3.778.075.778.679.774.368.574.979.6
79DALQBDak Prescott2.179.478.28179.181.578.882.882.9
80PITRBJaylen Warren-10.880.985.276.780.970.173.572.264.6
81PITWRDK Metcalf-10.381.781.375.588.271.475.867.570.8
82JAXQBTrevor Lawrence-3.783.182.584.682.379.476.381.980.1
83SFWRRicky Pearsall-7.984.187.283.181.976.278.37674.3
84ARIRBTyler Allgeier15.385.592.488.475.7100.8107.5100.494.5
85LACQBJustin Herbert-5.985.887.783.686.279.982.379.378.1
86NYGQBJaxson Dart-8.887.188.385.487.778.378.480.176.3
87GBTETucker Kraft-6.887.381.887.992.280.577.382.581.7
88PITRBRico Dowdle11.488.888.092.586100.298.9102.399.5
89JAXWRJakobi Meyers-5.791.194.986.891.685.487.184.484.8
90TBWRChris Godwin22.891.487.596.190.6114.2115.3114.2113
91NEWRRomeo Doubs43.593.090.4106.582.1136.5140.6137.9131
92MINWRJordan Addison9.293.098.788.691.8102.2111.7100.294.8
93TENWRWan'Dale Robinson10.793.385.7103.490.810494.1110.2107.7
94KCQBPatrick Mahomes-4.993.494.189.996.388.588.787.589.2
95ATLTEKyle Pitts-5.795.892.095.499.990.185.789.495.2
96SFQBBrock Purdy0.795.997.495.894.596.697.597.594.7
  • RB Tyler Allgeier (+15.3) is yet another where I like the player but don't support the fantasy enthusiasm. He's an early down bruiser who just signed with a team that projects to be one of the worst in the NFL. Where's the ceiling there? 
    • Not to mention James Conner (foot) agreeing to a pay cut. He's also a bruiser, and with far more experience on passing downs.
  • For whatever it's worth, RB Jaylen Warren (-10.1) is a much better real-life player than RB Rico Dowdle (+11.4). Warren is also the incumbent, coming off a strong season, but Dowdle has the benefit of familiarity with Mike McCarthy.

      

Rounds 9-10

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
97LARQBMatthew Stafford-3.696.089.6101.497.192.485.698.393.4
98CHIRBKyle Monangai-11.396.198.391.698.484.885.685.583.2
99DENQBBo Nix2.197.998.597.497.810096.4102.7100.8
100DETTESam LaPorta-8.898.895.799.3101.59087.692.490.1
101LACWRQuentin Johnston-13.7102.0102.698.8104.688.390.586.388.1
102PITWRMichael Pittman-3.8102.1103.895107.598.3102.192.8100
103DENRBJ.K. Dobbins40.0102.6104.7109.993.2142.6153.2134.7139.8
104LARRBBlake Corum-6.0103.0105.5100.6102.8971019595.1
105DETQBJared Goff-2.2103.5102.3105.1103.1101.398.3103.6101.9
106TENRBTony Pollard-17.1105.5108.2101.9106.588.491.388.785.1
107MINQBKyler Murray34.2106.3105.9109.5103.5140.5145.2141135.2
108GBQBJordan Love-2.5108.0109.1108.1106.9105.5104.3107105.1
109GBWRJayden Reed8.2109.0111.7107.2108.1117.2121.8113.3116.5
110KCWRXavier Worthy-7.8110.6113.4107.1111.4102.8106.597105
111TBQBBaker Mayfield-3.1111.0110.7111.6110.6107.9107110.3106.5
112FARBJadarian Price-8.5111.2112.1104.8116.7102.7103.198.2106.8
113LACTEOronde Gadsden-7.7112.7114.0110.7113.4105104.7104.6105.7
114TBRBKenneth Gainwell5.7113.5116.2114.8109.5119.2120.1126.8110.6
115NOQBTyler Shough-2.7117.0118.0118.4114.6114.3112.4118.1112.4
116BUFTEDalton Kincaid-12.8117.2109.0117.5125104.499.3109.3104.7
117CARWRJalen Coker-0.3117.9122.6117.7113.4117.6114.3118.1120.3
118MINRBJordan Mason26.9118.8122.5120.3113.6145.7150.4147.2139.5
119MIAQBMalik Willis11.5121.1120.6121.9120.9132.6134.8141.2121.7
120BUFWRKhalil Shakir-9.9121.3118.0124.2121.7111.4108115.9110.4
  • I think RB Tony Pollard (-17.1) is falling due to Jeremiyah Love draft rumors... but if the Titans trade Love it might then mean trading Pollard to a much better team. Or maybe they use the pick on a blocker, not Love, which would move Tennessee's run game a step closer to competence under a new coaching staff.
    • I wish I were drafting Pollard a bit more, but I always seem to take WRs or QBs in his ADP range.

      

Rounds 11-12

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
121GBWRMatthew Golden8.4122.3127.4120.1119.4130.7134123135.1
122WASRBRachaad White36.7125.1127.3129.7118.4161.8167163.6154.8
123INDWRJosh Downs27.1125.2127.8127.7120152.3160152.9144.1
124DALTEJake Ferguson-4.8127.2126.3127.5127.9122.4123.1126118
125FATEKenyon Sadiq17.6129.3124.2125.2138.4146.9144.7146.7149.3
126HOUWRJayden Higgins-2.6129.6131.4127.1130.3127129.1124.8127.1
127SFTEGeorge Kittle-7.8129.9115.1123.1151.6122.1113.1118.9134.4
128SEAQBSam Darnold-6.6130.2127.3129.9133.4123.6122.2123.7124.8
129WASRBJacory Croskey-Merritt-8.2130.4131.7133.2126.2122.2119.6122.7124.3
130FAWRJauan Jennings-16.6131.2138.1127.5127.9114.6117.3112.3114.3
131TBWRJalen McMillan22.9131.5133.0138.7122.9154.4156.3156.9150.1
132FAWRKC Concepcion-3.9133.8137.2126.4137.7129.9137.9126125.8
133FARBMike Washington85.8134.9139.6134.7130.5220.7221.2216.8224
134PHITEDallas Goedert-9.3135.0125.2138141.9125.7120.4131.5125.3
135HOUQBC.J. Stroud1.9136.6135.3135.8138.6138.5138134.9142.6
136KCTETravis Kelce24.3137.2132.6141.8137.2161.5158.5161.8164.3
137JAXRBChris Rodriguez83.8138.0140.8148.8124.5221.8211.4234.9219.1
138FARBJonah Coleman-13.4138.2147.3123.5143.8124.8128.4116.7129.2
139NYGTEIsaiah Likely34.9138.6136.3147.4132.1173.5169.4173.5177.5
140MINRBAaron Jones19.6140.0141.1144.8134159.6161.3163154.5
141INDQBDaniel Jones14.6140.8140.4147.5134.5155.4151.9155.4158.9
142SEARBZach Charbonnet16.9141.6116.4144.8163.5158.5142.3157.7175.6
143CARQBBryce Young-7.8142.7142.3146.8139134.9133.3138.3133.1
144JAXTEBrenton Strange-14.6143.8143.7145.1142.7129.2126.8133.6127.2
  • Rookie RB Mike Washington (+85.8) and Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez (+83.8) are the top two ADP risers in terms of raw number of spots.
    • Of course, it's much easier to go from 210 to 130 than it is from 130 to 50. In terms of true value gain, I'd say that RB David Montgomery (+58.2) has risen the most (from Round 10 to Round 5).
    • I like Rodriguez more than I like Washington, but neither is high on my list of targets at the current top-140 price. I prefer Vikings RB Aaron Jones (+19.6) and rookie RB Jonah Coleman (-13.4) in the same ADP range when looking for RB help. 

      

Rounds 13-14

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
145TENQBCam Ward-1.0145.0149.3141.1144.6144142.7143.8145.6
146NYGRBTyrone Tracy-19.6146.0154.5142.9140.5126.4131.1130.4117.7
147FAWRStefon Diggs-52.2146.2144.5139.5154.69499.691.491
148FAWRDenzel Boston-29.6146.6153.4134.1152.2117125.6106.9118.5
149SEAWRRashid Shaheed2.9147.0149.8139.5151.6149.9156.8140.6152.3
150FAQBFernando Mendoza-14.2148.5147.2147.2151.2134.3130133.6139.2
151NOTEJuwan Johnson-10.4150.6147.6154.6149.5140.2135.2146139.4
152ARIQBJacoby Brissett31.2151.2152.2160.1141.3182.4180.3191.1175.7
153BALTEMark Andrews2.2152.2151.4149.3155.9154.4154.7151.6156.9
154CARRBJonathon Brooks14.7153.7158.9154.8147.4168.4169.4164.1171.6
155LACRBKeaton Mitchell41.9153.9160.0159.8141.9195.8200.6198.2188.6
156ARIRBJames Conner-12.6155.2156.2158.2151.2142.6142.5140.7144.6
157FAWROmar Cooper30.5155.7161.4151.3154.4186.2190.1184.8183.6
158HOURBWoody Marks-40.6156.8151.0158.1161.4116.2110.7121.2116.7
159FAWRDeebo Samuel-26.3157.9165.3153.3155.2131.6132128.7134
160JAXWRTravis Hunter-2.9158.3154.9154.2165.9155.4151149.9165.2
161SFWRBrandon Aiyuk-12.8159.5159.5152.7166.2146.7148.8142.6148.7
162NETEHunter Henry-10.4161.2157.0160.7165.8150.8147.7154.4150.3
163FAWRTyreek Hill-30.9161.7150.1166.9168.2130.8116.9145.6130
164WASTEChig Okonkwo66.3161.9161.9167.6156.2228.2225.3231228.3
165SEARBEmanuel Wilson46.9162.1164.5171.8149.9209215.3204.3207.4
166CLEWRJerry Jeudy-0.2163.7168.7161.7160.6163.5167.9159.9162.6
167DETRBIsiah Pacheco63.2166.1163.4169.9165229.3224233.6230.2
168NEWRKayshon Boutte-13.7168.9165.8167.4173.4155.2152.1151.2162.4
  • I understand the opportunity that people are chasing with Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson (+46.9) and Lions RB Isiah Pacheco (+63.2), but both settled for one-year contracts worth less than $2 million, which means they may end up on the roster bubble if/when their new teams make other backfield moves.
    • Does anyone really think that Wilson and Pacheco are better than replacement level, anyway?

        

Rounds 15-16

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
169TENRBTyjae Spears-19.6170.6174.6171.4165.7151149.8158.2145.1
170FARBEmmett Johnson-40.9171.8176.0164.1175.2130.9139.1128125.5
171NYJQBGeno Smith61.5172.5171.5175.7170.3234224.4237.7240
172MINTET.J. Hockenson16.9172.8172.6175.4170.3189.7187.5187.2194.4
173TENWRCalvin Ridley8.9175.1178.0172.9174.4184183.4172.3196.3
174DETWRIsaac TeSlaa5.0175.4175.3173.5177.3180.4178183.5179.7
175LVWRJalen Nailor58.0175.4179.2178.7168.3233.4228.9238.8232.5
176CLERBDylan Sampson2.9176.6179.7182.2167.8179.5179.8183.3175.5
177SEATEAJ Barner-8.6176.9171.0171.9187.9168.3161.1167.8175.9
178NYJWRAdonai Mitchell4.2177.5182.5171.6178.3181.7188.4179.2177.4
179HOUTEDalton Schultz5.1177.5171.6177184182.6175.5186.2186.1
180HOUWRTank Dell-6.5180.7174.0178.7189.5174.2172.5175.1175.1
181LACWRTre' Harris-3.9183.3190.9182.2176.8179.4183.8181.4173
182FATEEli Stowers29.8184.4186.0186.9180.4214.2214.8219.8208
183NORBAlvin Kamara-37.7185.7180.6188.7187.7148146.7148.7148.6
184PHIRBTank Bigsby6.2187.2192.2188.1181.4193.4202.7192.3185.3
185TENWRChimere Dike-25.3188.7189.1186.8190.2163.4164.7173.2152.4
186FATEDavid Njoku-12.5189.3189.7187.1191.1176.8177.1177.6175.8
187ATLQBTua Tagovailoa38.9191.2185.6200.9187.2230.1223.3234.3232.6
188DENWRTroy Franklin-28.7191.6194.3193.7186.9162.9163.8163.8161.1
189ARIRBTrey Benson-51.6192.3184.8183.1208.9140.7135.1137150
190MIAWRMalik Washington27.4192.9197.3196.4185.1220.3219.6221.3219.9
191SFWRChristian Kirk37.1193.3190.4200.1189.5230.4224.3236.9230
192NYGWRDarnell Mooney26.0193.7195.5191.7194219.7224215.6219.6
  • New Raiders wideout Jalen Nailor (+58.0) had strong per-target numbers but an extremely low target rate during his tenure as Minnesota's No. 3 receiver. He's now joining perhaps the most WR-needy team in the league, and on a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed.
    • The Raiders likely will add more help in the draft, but Nailor nonetheless appears locked into a starting job. Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty will be the volume hogs in this offense, so it could be a situation where the "WR1" (possibly Nailor?) falls shy of triple-digit targets. The returning "competition" at WR consists of Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton.

      

Rounds 17-18

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
193LVWRTre Tucker-13.3193.7195.2191.4194.6180.4188184.4168.7
194DENWRPat Bryant-39.5194.8192.2187.2204.9155.3154.1156.8155.1
195LACRBKimani Vidal-22.3194.8193.9194.8195.6172.5173.6176.5167.4
196TBTECade Otton14.8195.8196.1198193.4210.6207.2211.4213.1
197TBRBSean Tucker-27.3197.5205.7181.8205.1170.2181.3167.1162.2
198FARBBrian Robinson-7.0198.8209.9200.3186.1191.8193.7187.8193.8
199NYJRBBraelon Allen-37.2198.9198.2198.3200.2161.7163.9162.2159
200NYJTEMason Taylor2.4199.2196.9194.9205.8201.6196.4203.6204.7
201DALWRRyan Flournoy-2.1200.1208.9207.3184.2198201.7206.9185.4
202TENTEGunnar Helm-1.6200.8202.2201.5198.6199.2201.1199.6197
203FARBNicholas Singleton-6.3202.4202.2199.1205.9196.1198.8192.1197.4
204BUFRBRay Davis12.7205.1213.5209.5192.4217.8221.7206225.6
205SEAWRTory Horton-16.6205.7205.6208.7202.7189.1191.5194.3181.4
206FAQBAaron Rodgers2.3206.2206.4210.3201.8208.5210.1211.8203.6
207ATLQBMichael Penix-34.6206.9200.1208212.5172.3171.7169.2176
208FAWRElijah Sarratt-22.1207.9207.8204.3211.5185.8186178.2193.3
209PHIWRHollywood Brown24.3209.9210.2216.3203.1234.2228.5238.3235.8
210LARTETerrance Ferguson-19.6210.3212.4207.5210.9190.7192.2188.8191
211FARBKaytron Allen-30.0211.4211.2201.5221.5181.4186.4174.7183.2
212LARTEColby Parkinson-17.5211.7189.8226.7218.7194.2179.4200.5202.8
213PITTEPat Freiermuth6.4212.2216.7210.5209.3218.6219.8219.9216.2
214CLEQBShedeur Sanders-10.7212.8198.1224.4215.8202.1191.6201.8213
215SEARBGeorge Holani16.6215.4218.4217.4210.4232226.2239.6230.2
216FAWRZachariah Branch-6.5216.4221.0212.9215.3209.9208197.2224.6
  • Mentioned in Mario Puig's recent article on late-round targets, Bills RB Ray Davis now looks like a bargain on DraftKings and Underdog. He's caught steam on Drafters, moving into the Top 200, but that hasn't happened on the other two sites, for whatever reason. I'm not reaching for Davis, necessarily, just drafting him a good bit when he's available in Rounds 18-19.

    

Rounds 19-20

    ΔAVGAvg ADP 3/25DK 3/25UD 3/25DR 3/25Avg ADP 2/23DK 2/23UD 2/23DR 2/23
217SFTEJake Tonges-3.0217.3213.8216.6221.6214.3204.6216.8221.4
218FAWRChris Brazzell2.9217.3216.7214.2221.1220.2218.6215.9226.1
219TENWRElic Ayomanor-23.4217.5218.3219.3214.9194.1196.6195.5190.3
220MIARBOllie Gordon8.5219.9223.4220.8215.6228.4226.3230228.9
221NOWRDevaughn Vele-9.1220.9220.9223.9217.9211.8210.5223.7201.2
222FAWRGermie Bernard4.3221.1224.3219.8219.1225.4227.4232.5216.3
223KCRBEmari Demercado18.9221.1220.7233.8208.8240240240240
224KCQBJustin Fields11.1222.0216.4229.5220.2233.1226.3239.6233.3
225NYGTETheo Johnson-53.4222.5211.2230.2226169.1165.9171170.4
226DALRBJaydon Blue-5.1223.8224.3228.7218.5218.7218.4223.2214.5
227MIAWRJalen Tolbert15.9224.1222.9234.2215.1240240240240
228FARBNajee Harris-5.0224.4223.8230.4218.9219.4220222.8215.4
229SEAWRCooper Kupp-7.1224.5215.1229.2229.1217.4208.2215.2228.9
230FAQBTy Simpson-0.9225.0219.7232.6222.8224.1220.9232.2219.3
231NEWRKyle Williams-5.9225.1226.7223.6225219.2225.5219.3212.7
232MIATEGreg Dulcich13.5226.5224.8234.7219.9240240240240
233FARBDemond Claiborne-7.6227.1227.6227.1226.5219.5225.3226.6206.7
234CINTEMike Gesicki4.7227.6226.4231.8224.6232.3226.8235.9234.3
235HOUWRJaylin Noel-1.4227.7229.7231.5221.9226.3228228.5222.4
236TBWRTez Johnson4.8227.9228.6230.6224.6232.7228.3237.5232.2
237CLEQBDeshaun Watson8.3227.9225.3238220.5236.2229.3239.3240
238FAWRKeenan Allen-6.5228.1227.0236.9220.5221.6217.8228.7218.3
239FAWRJa'Kobi Lane-6.6228.2227.6227.9229.1221.6223.5214.5226.9
240GBWRDontayvion Wicks1.3228.3227.4232225.5229.6228.6238.4221.7
241MINQBJ.J. McCarthy-42.6228.3220.4238.4226.2185.7176.2189192
242SFRBJordan James-2.1228.7227.1236.2222.8226.6228.3233218.5
243NEWRMack Hollins-8.3228.8219.0238.8228.7220.5203.8238.6219.1
244DENWRMarvin Mims-29.3229.5223.9237.4227.2200.2198.5204.9197.3
245DENTEEvan Engram-0.4229.6228.2236.3224.4229.2228235.7223.8
246BALRBJustice Hill5.2229.9226.3232.6230.7235.1240239.9225.5
247PITRBKaleb Johnson-13.0229.9225.6238.9225.3216.9222.7209.8218.3
248NORBDevin Neal-18.0230.6224.3239.6228212.6197.2227.7213
249FARBJoe Mixon-50.2230.7221.4236.8234180.5176.9181.5183.1
250MIARBJaylen Wright3.1230.8228.1236.5227.7233.9231239231.7
251BUFWRKeon Coleman-23.5230.9225.8232.9233.9207.4214.3201.7206.1
252KCRBBrashard Smith-24.8235.3226.8239240210.5210.3213.6207.6
253FAWRMalachi Fields-15.8236.9231.6239.1240221.1223224216.4
  • I'm glad people have finally realized that Joe Mixon (foot) probably isn't playing in the NFL again. Not quite sure what's going on there, but it doesn't seem great.

      

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
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