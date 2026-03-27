RotoWire's Jerry Donabedian isn't buying Justin Jefferson or Kenneth Walker now that they have top-15 ADPs. Who else is he fading?

With top free agents now signed and mock drafts in full swing, NFL best ball ADPs should stay fairly steady for the next month, until the 2026 NFL Draft inevitably causes massive swings in best ball ADP.

John McKechnie has been doing some great stuff right here on RotoWire lately, including this article that discusses the relationship between draft position and stacking. John also took a look at some of the big movements in best ball ADP 2026 in response to the first week of free agency, highlighting guys like Bhayshul Tuten and Kenneth Walker (both discussed below).

Not to be outdone, RW's Mario Puig recently wrote about his favorite late-round targets, which would be worth reading even if it didn't closely align with my own opinions. (Jalen Nailor, Tre' Harris, Ryan Flournoy and Chimere Dike are the four non-rookie WRs that I've routinely been drafting in the late rounds.)

Now it's my turn, taking a look at best-ball ADP movement across three different sites (DraftKings, Underdog, Drafters) over the past month, comparing data from March 25 vs. that from Feb. 23. We'll go two rounds at a time, with color-coding in the left column to show players with significant ADP rises (green) or significant ADP drops (red). There will also be some interesting cases where considerable ADP differences between sites inform draft strategy.

Rounds 1-2

RB Bijan Robinson was the consistent 1.01 through February, but RB Jahmyr Gibbs (+0.8) now goes there sometimes after the Lions traded David Montgomery to Houston.

now goes there sometimes after the Lions traded David Montgomery to Houston. At the beginning of the offseason, WR Justin Jefferson ( +4.1) often lasted until the middle of Round 2. I liked him at that price, figuring the Vikings were a sure bet to bring in a veteran QB. Jefferson's ADP crept up throughout February, but he mostly still went in Round 2. Once the Kyler Murray rumors became more than rumors, Jefferson quickly shot up to 9-11th overall in most drafts, which I think is too high. Murray is a real-life upgrade for Minnesota, but to this point in his career he's mostly added value with his running or with accuracy on short passes. Jefferson isn't likely to pile up cheap receptions at quite the rate that DeAndre Hopkins did back when Kliff Kingsbury was Arizona's head coach. Jefferson is beyond reproach from a talent standpoint, but the stuff he's best at does require decent downfield passing. The offenses he thrived in previously were ones with 4,000+ passing yards and 30-some passing TDs. I don't think those numbers are in play for Murray even if he successfully resurrects his career.

( often lasted until the middle of Round 2. I liked him at that price, figuring the Vikings were a sure bet to bring in a veteran QB. Jefferson's ADP crept up throughout February, but he mostly still went in Round 2. Once the Kyler Murray rumors became more than rumors, Jefferson quickly shot up to 9-11th overall in most drafts, which I think is too high. RB Kenneth Walker (+12.1) is another where I think the ADP movement has been a major overreaction. He was already in a good situation in Seattle for 2026 (had he returned) once Zach Charbonnet suffered an ACL tear in January. Sure, the Chiefs will run more now that they have Walker — and with Patrick Mahomes coming off an ACL tear of his own — but they're not ultimately going to be a high-volume rushing attack as long as Mahomes and Andy Reid are running the show. Walker is at least a slight negative on pass snaps, which means a lot of those will probably go to somebody else. He's a good player otherwise, in a good situation, so we're not looking at a major fantasy bust unless it's for injury reasons. I just don't think Walker has the volume ceiling that's needed to justify a top-15 pick, nor does his medical record inspire confidence that he'd hold up to a 20-touch-per-game workload if that's what were asked. Curiously, Walker is much cheaper on Underdog (19.8) than DraftKings (14.5) or Drafters (14.0). Which is kind of the opposite of what I'd expect, given that UD is half-PPR and the others are full PPR. That's the place to target Walker, if you must.

is another where I think the ADP movement has been a major overreaction. He was already in a good situation in Seattle for 2026 (had he returned) once Zach Charbonnet suffered an ACL tear in January. Sure, the Chiefs will run more now that they have Walker — and with Patrick Mahomes coming off an ACL tear of his own — but they're not ultimately going to be a high-volume rushing attack as long as Mahomes and Andy Reid are running the show.

Rounds 3-4

RB Travis Etienne (+8.2) is another one where I've always liked the player but don't really agree with the recent ADP enthusiasm. Maybe it's just because I'm skeptical of Tyler Shough, who looked decent against some bad defenses late last season. I liked Etienne better in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen, even if it meant a somewhat lower volume ceiling. In New Orleans, the concern becomes efficiency and TDs.

is another one where I've always liked the player but don't really agree with the recent ADP enthusiasm. Maybe it's just because I'm skeptical of Tyler Shough, who looked decent against some bad defenses late last season. I liked Etienne better in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen, even if it meant a somewhat lower volume ceiling. In New Orleans, the concern becomes efficiency and TDs. Most of the other major ADP movements here make sense to me, more or less. The one that I can't get over is DJ Moore (+48.2) , who now looks to be among the most overvalued players at any position as a fourth-round pick in fantasy. The Bills are still going to run a lot with James Cook and Josh Allen. They're also going to use Dalton Kincaid and Khail Shakir a bunch to catch short passes, after both played well last season. Moore is a good player, but he's on the downside of his career at age 29, and probably not good enough at this point to consolidate volume in an offense where team-level factors work against it. The Buffalo offenses of recent years are very different from those Stefon Diggs inhabited, and not just because of Diggs' absence. Buffalo's running game came a long way under Joe Brady the past two years.

, who now looks to be among the most overvalued players at any position as a fourth-round pick in fantasy. WR Ladd McConkey (-4.6) and WR Jameson Williams (-6.0) weren't huge targets of mine at the beginning of the offseason, but both make sense at their lower prices, with McConkey in the fourth round and Williams at the 4/5 turn. The Chargers are clearly gearing up to use a lot of formations with only two WRs, but that could actually work in McConkey's favor, potentially leading to a higher target rate if snaps that went to Keenan Allen now go to TE Charlie Kolar and FB Alec Ingold. The Chargers intend to run more, but they'll still pass a decent amount as long as Justin Herbert is healthy, including out of 21 personnel and other heavy groupings.



Rounds 5-6

I mostly agree with the big ADP moves here, though RB Bhayshul Tuten (+23.0) feels like an all-time ceiling/floor pick. I think it'll be the floor, but I understand why people want to chase the ceiling. I'll take him occasionally when he falls closer to the old price than the new one. RB David Montgomery (+58.2) and WR Mike Evans (+22.0) aren't really targets of mine, but I essentially have them ranked right around ADP, i.e., I'll draft them when they fall a bit below ADP. I like Montgomery as my fifth-round pick when I don't have any RBs through the first four rounds. He'll likely be handed a big workload, making him a safe RB2 early in the season even if Houston's O-line woes (and general offensive issues) persist.

feels like an all-time ceiling/floor pick. I think it'll be the floor, but I understand why people want to chase the ceiling. I'll take him occasionally when he falls closer to the old price than the new one. The Giants didn't end up signing a tailback, instead adding FB Patrick Ricard to help with run-blocking. However, it seems that rumors of the Giants pursuing Kenneth Walker woke people up to the reality that RB Cam Skattebo (-15.4) may not be the same guy after a severe ankle/leg injury ended his rookie season. The weird part here is that the Giants didn't actually sign anyone, and reports on Skattebo have been positive. He was overvalued before, but he's not at the new price. Maybe the NFL Draft will bring trouble for him, or maybe not. Tyrone Tracy is a decent enough backup plan if Skattebo is slow to regain his pre-injury form.

may not be the same guy after a severe ankle/leg injury ended his rookie season.

Rounds 7-8

RB Tyler Allgeier (+15.3) is yet another where I like the player but don't support the fantasy enthusiasm. He's an early down bruiser who just signed with a team that projects to be one of the worst in the NFL. Where's the ceiling there? Not to mention James Conner (foot) agreeing to a pay cut. He's also a bruiser, and with far more experience on passing downs.

is yet another where I like the player but don't support the fantasy enthusiasm. He's an early down bruiser who just signed with a team that projects to be one of the worst in the NFL. Where's the ceiling there? For whatever it's worth, RB Jaylen Warren (-10.1) is a much better real-life player than RB Rico Dowdle (+11.4). Warren is also the incumbent, coming off a strong season, but Dowdle has the benefit of familiarity with Mike McCarthy.

Rounds 9-10

I think RB Tony Pollard (-17.1) is falling due to Jeremiyah Love draft rumors... but if the Titans trade Love it might then mean trading Pollard to a much better team. Or maybe they use the pick on a blocker, not Love, which would move Tennessee's run game a step closer to competence under a new coaching staff. I wish I were drafting Pollard a bit more, but I always seem to take WRs or QBs in his ADP range.

is falling due to Jeremiyah Love draft rumors... but if the Titans trade Love it might then mean trading Pollard to a much better team. Or maybe they use the pick on a blocker, not Love, which would move Tennessee's run game a step closer to competence under a new coaching staff.

Rounds 11-12

Rookie RB Mike Washington (+85.8) and Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez (+83.8) are the top two ADP risers in terms of raw number of spots. Of course, it's much easier to go from 210 to 130 than it is from 130 to 50. In terms of true value gain, I'd say that RB David Montgomery (+58.2) has risen the most (from Round 10 to Round 5). I like Rodriguez more than I like Washington, but neither is high on my list of targets at the current top-140 price. I prefer Vikings RB Aaron Jones (+19.6) and rookie RB Jonah Coleman (-13.4) in the same ADP range when looking for RB help.

and Jaguars are the top two ADP risers in terms of raw number of spots.

Rounds 13-14

I understand the opportunity that people are chasing with Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson (+46.9) and Lions RB Isiah Pacheco (+63.2) , but both settled for one-year contracts worth less than $2 million, which means they may end up on the roster bubble if/when their new teams make other backfield moves. Does anyone really think that Wilson and Pacheco are better than replacement level, anyway?

and Lions , but both settled for one-year contracts worth less than $2 million, which means they may end up on the roster bubble if/when their new teams make other backfield moves.

Rounds 15-16

New Raiders wideout Jalen Nailor (+58.0) had strong per-target numbers but an extremely low target rate during his tenure as Minnesota's No. 3 receiver. He's now joining perhaps the most WR-needy team in the league, and on a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed. The Raiders likely will add more help in the draft, but Nailor nonetheless appears locked into a starting job. Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty will be the volume hogs in this offense, so it could be a situation where the "WR1" (possibly Nailor?) falls shy of triple-digit targets. The returning "competition" at WR consists of Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton.



Rounds 17-18

Mentioned in Mario Puig's recent article on late-round targets, Bills RB Ray Davis now looks like a bargain on DraftKings and Underdog. He's caught steam on Drafters, moving into the Top 200, but that hasn't happened on the other two sites, for whatever reason. I'm not reaching for Davis, necessarily, just drafting him a good bit when he's available in Rounds 18-19.

Rounds 19-20