The NFL Scouting Combine arguably isn't as important as it once was, now that NFL teams have on-field tracking data to measure things like top speed and acceleration within a game environment. It's still fun for fans, however, and there's still some actionable data that impacts NFL best ball ADPs.
Top prospects like Jeremiyah Love and Kenyon Sadiq improved their draft stock with impressive times in the 40-yard dash, and their best ball ADPs soon followed. In many cases, the players with rising 2026 ADPs are the same ones that moved up the board when RotoWire's Mario Puig released his Post-Combine Rookie Rankings (Top 70).
Most of those guys are late-round prospects or likely UDFAs who typically go undrafted in early best ball drafts, but there are also 18 rookies with top-200 ADPs on Underdog. A typical Underdog draft might have 25 rookies drafted overall, with that number likely rising some throughout the spring.
Rookie ADP Movement
Note that the data below comes from Underdog, with the third column showing the gap between ADPs on March 6 (post-Combine) and those from February 23 (pre-Combine). A positive value indicates that the player has moved up (now being picked earlier than before, on average).
Note: Full Combine workout numbers can be found HERE.
|3/6 ADP
|2/23 ADP
|ΔADP
|RB
|Jeremiyah Love
|15.5
|18.5
|3.0
|WR
|Carnell Tate
|53.3
|53.8
|0.5
|WR
|Makai Lemon
|58.3
|57.6
|-0.7
|WR
|Jordyn Tyson
|61.7
|59.4
|-2.3
|RB
|Jadarian Price
|97.4
|98.2
|0.8
|WR
|Denzel Boston
|111.5
|106.9
|-4.6
|RB
|Jonah Coleman
|116.3
|116.7
|0.4
|WR
|KC Concepcion
|122.2
|126
|3.8
|TE
|Kenyon Sadiq
|128.2
|146.7
|18.5
|QB
|Fernando Mendoza
|135.5
|133.6
|-1.9
|RB
|Emmett Johnson
|141.5
|128
|-13.5
|RB
|Mike Washington
|156.5
|216.8
|60.3
|WR
|Omar Cooper
|162.6
|184.8
|22.2
|RB
|Kaytron Allen
|178.9
|174.7
|-4.2
|WR
|Elijah Sarratt
|183.9
|178.2
|-5.7
|TE
|Eli Stowers
|190.6
|219.8
|29.2
|RB
|Nicholas Singleton
|193.6
|192.1
|-1.5
|WR
|Zachariah Branch
|196.6
|197.2
|0.6
|WR
|Chris Brazzell
|205.8
|215.9
|10.1
|WR
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|208
|214.5
|6.5
|RB
|Demond Claiborne
|216.7
|226.6
|9.9
|WR
|Germie Bernard
|219
|232.5
|13.5
|QB
|Ty Simpson
|230.2
|232.2
|2
|WR
|Malachi Fields
|230.8
|224
|-6.8
|WR
|Chris Bell
|231.5
|234.3
|2.8
|WR
|Ted Hurst
|233.1
|238.1
|5
|RB
|Adam Randall
|235.2
|237.3
|2.1
|RB
|Seth McGowan
|237.6
|239.8
|2.2
|WR
|Bryce Lance
|237.7
|240
|2.3
|TE
|Max Klare
|238.2
|239.4
|1.2
The major ADP movements seen above largely correspond with what happened at the Combine. The players who skipped drills (e.g. WR Jordyn Tyson, WR Elijah Sarratt) mostly fell a few spots, while workout warriors like Jeremiyah Love, Kenyon Sadiq, Mike Washington and Eli Stowers shot up by significant margins.
For Washington, and arguably Sadiq, there are concerns that they may be workout warriors... and not much else. I was fine with Washington as an endgame pick before, but I'm not quite willing to pay for the workout numbers after he rose by five full rounds.
If anything, I'd rather target the discount on someone like Sarratt, or Emmett Johnson, who ran a 4.56 40 at 5-foot-10, 202 pounds. That's a bad time, but not disqualifying, so Johnson still seems likely to be picked on Day 2 (or early Day 3).
One thing that surprised me? Jadarian Price (ADP 97.4) didn't lose any ground. From looking at his film, I hoped for more in terms of both 40 time (4.49) and weight (203 pounds). A 4.45 at 210+ pounds would have cemented him as the type of athlete worth taking a shot on in Round 2. Now I'm not so sure.
In terms of the top values available, I'm a fan of the Big 3 WRs (Tate/Tyson/Lemon) in an ADP range (Rounds 5/6) where the veteran options look kind of stinky this year. I also think there are some fantastic end-game options, namely TE Eli Stowers, though he's creeping more toward Rounds 15-16 than true endgame range. Stowers was excellent for Vanderbilt the past two years, and his jumps at the Combine hint at unusual explosiveness for a tight end.
WRs Ted Hurst and Ja'Kobi Lane did good work at the combine, yet you can probably still get them with your final two picks in an 18-round draft. Now let's look at more of the rookies who typically go unselected...
|3/6 ADP
|2/23 ADP
|ΔADP
|WR
|Skyler Bell
|238.4
|239.7
|1.3
|WR
|Antonio Williams
|238.8
|239.5
|0.7
|TE
|Michael Trigg
|239.2
|238.7
|-0.5
|WR
|Deion Burks
|239.3
|240
|0.7
|TE
|Justin Joly
|239.4
|238.8
|-0.6
|RB
|Roman Hemby
|239.6
|238.6
|-1
|WR
|Brenen Thompson
|239.6
|239.9
|0.3
|WR
|Eric McAlister
|239.6
|239.7
|0.1
|RB
|Kaelon Black
|239.7
|239.3
|-0.4
|WR
|Colbie Young
|239.7
|240
|0.3
|QB
|Taylen Green
|239.8
|240
|0.2
|TE
|Tanner McLachlan
|239.8
|240
|0.2
|RB
|Jam Miller
|239.8
|240
|0.2
|RB
|Le'Veon Moss
|239.8
|239.8
|0
|RB
|Jaydn Ott
|239.8
|239.6
|-0.2
|TE
|Oscar Delp
|239.9
|240
|0.1
|TE
|Sam Roush
|239.9
|240
|0.1
|RB
|J'Mari Taylor
|239.9
|239.5
|-0.4
|QB
|Drew Allar
|239.9
|240
|0.1
|WR
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|239.9
|240
|0.1
|RB
|Noah Whittington
|239.9
|240
|0.1
|TE
|Tanner Koziol
|239.9
|239.9
|0
|RB
|Rahsul Faison
|239.9
|240
|0.1
WR Deion Burks, WR Brenen Thompson and QB Taylen Green are still widely going undrafted, after impressive showings at the Combine. They could perhaps sneak into Day 2, but it seems like people are still expecting Day 3 for the most part. Looking at the whole package, rather than just Combine workouts, I think the most interesting names from this list (for 2026 best ball at least) are WR Antonio Williams and WR Skyler Bell.
Veteran ADP Movement
The headline here is Houston's pending trade for David Montgomery, which has already led to considerable ADP boosts for both Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, while Woody Marks predictably has dropped by more than a round.
Other major news items that show up in ADP movement include Stefon Diggs' release, Malik Willis rumors (to Arizona?), the Javonte Williams re-signing, and Breece Hall's franchise tag. The DJ Moore trade still needs more time to marinate, though it's already clear he's moving up at least a few spots after the announcement that he'll join forces with Josh Allen.
Other things to note:
- Anxiety about Cam Skattebo's return from injury
- Optimism about RB Jordan Mason (with Aaron Jones set to be released)
- Willis and Kyler Murray moving up
- A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith moving up a couple spots apiece (AJB trade rumors)
- Rachaad White and Najee Harris moving up
|3/6 ADP
|2/23 ADP
|ΔADP
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|1.5
|1.1
|-0.4
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|1.9
|2.8
|0.9
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|3.3
|2.8
|-0.5
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|3.6
|3.6
|0
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.2
|5.2
|0
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|6.5
|6.6
|0.1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|7.3
|7.4
|0.1
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|8.4
|8.3
|-0.1
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|8.9
|8.9
|0
|RB
|James Cook
|10.5
|10.6
|0.1
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|11.4
|11.4
|0
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|12.1
|11.7
|-0.4
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|13.1
|13.8
|0.7
|RB
|Omarion Hampton
|15.1
|15.3
|0.2
|RB
|Jeremiyah Love
|15.5
|18.5
|3
|TE
|Trey McBride
|16.8
|15.7
|-1.1
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|17
|17.5
|0.5
|WR
|Malik Nabers
|17.7
|16.3
|-1.4
|WR
|Drake London
|18.2
|17.1
|-1.1
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|20.5
|21.3
|0.8
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|21.2
|20.6
|-0.6
|RB
|Chase Brown
|22.1
|22
|-0.1
|WR
|George Pickens
|23
|22.8
|-0.2
|WR
|Nico Collins
|23.3
|23.3
|0
|WR
|Chris Olave
|26.5
|26.2
|-0.3
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|27.1
|27.4
|0.3
|RB
|Bucky Irving
|27.3
|27.9
|0.6
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|29.1
|30.5
|1.4
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|30.2
|32.3
|2.1
|RB
|Breece Hall
|30.2
|29.3
|-0.9
|QB
|Josh Allen
|30.9
|30.5
|-0.4
|WR
|Tetairoa McMillan
|31.2
|31.4
|0.2
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|33.2
|30.5
|-2.7
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|33.3
|33.2
|-0.1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|33.9
|33.9
|0
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|36.3
|36.6
|0.3
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|37.1
|36.3
|-0.8
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|38.1
|38.4
|0.3
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|40.7
|40.4
|-0.3
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|41.1
|41.5
|0.4
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|42.1
|44
|1.9
|WR
|Davante Adams
|42.4
|42
|-0.4
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|43.4
|50.3
|6.9
|TE
|Colston Loveland
|44.3
|43.3
|-1.0
|WR
|Emeka Egbuka
|44.7
|45.2
|0.5
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|45.9
|46.8
|0.9
|RB
|TreVeyon Henderson
|47
|46.9
|-0.1
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|48.5
|47.8
|-0.7
|WR
|Luther Burden
|49.3
|48.7
|-0.6
|RB
|Cam Skattebo
|49.9
|44.5
|-5.4
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|50.5
|51.4
|0.9
|RB
|RJ Harvey
|53
|50.9
|-2.1
|RB
|Quinshon Judkins
|53.1
|54.7
|1.6
|WR
|Carnell Tate
|53.3
|53.8
|0.5
|WR
|Christian Watson
|56.4
|56.2
|-0.2
|WR
|Rome Odunze
|57
|57.8
|0.8
|WR
|Makai Lemon
|58.3
|57.6
|-0.7
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|59
|58.7
|-0.3
|WR
|Brian Thomas
|59.4
|60.5
|1.1
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|60.9
|62.3
|1.4
|WR
|Jordyn Tyson
|61.7
|59.4
|-2.3
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|62.8
|62.7
|-0.1
|WR
|Marvin Harrison
|63.4
|64.5
|1.1
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|64
|64.2
|0.2
|WR
|Mike Evans
|64.1
|66.2
|2.1
|QB
|Drake Maye
|67
|62.8
|-4.2
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|67.6
|67.5
|-0.1
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|68.8
|67.4
|-1.4
|TE
|Tyler Warren
|69.3
|68.2
|-1.1
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|69.4
|68.9
|-0.5
|WR
|Parker Washington
|71.1
|73.4
|2.3
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|71.6
|72.2
|0.6
|WR
|Ricky Pearsall
|75.5
|76
|0.5
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|75.5
|74.6
|-0.9
|RB
|Bhayshul Tuten
|75.8
|76.4
|0.6
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|75.9
|72.9
|-3.0
|TE
|Harold Fannin
|76.3
|74.9
|-1.4
|RB
|David Montgomery
|76.5
|107.9
|31.4
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|78.7
|78.8
|0.1
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|80.5
|79.3
|-1.2
|QB
|Dak Prescott
|81.7
|82.8
|1.1
|QB
|Jaxson Dart
|81.9
|80.1
|-1.8
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|82.9
|81.9
|-1
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|84.6
|82.5
|-2.1
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|85.5
|84.4
|-1.1
|RB
|Kyle Monangai
|87
|85.5
|-1.5
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|87.5
|87.5
|0
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|88.9
|86.3
|-2.6
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|89.3
|91.8
|2.5
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|90.2
|89.4
|-0.8
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|90.9
|88.7
|-2.2
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|92.1
|92.8
|0.7
|WR
|DJ Moore
|92.8
|95.2
|2.4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|94.5
|92.4
|-2.1
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|96.3
|100.4
|4.1
|RB
|Blake Corum
|97.1
|95
|-2.1
|RB
|Jadarian Price
|97.4
|98.2
|0.8
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|97.8
|97.5
|-0.3
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|99.5
|98.3
|-1.2
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|99.9
|100.2
|0.3
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|100.5
|97
|-3.5
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|101.7
|91.4
|-10.3
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|101.8
|102.3
|0.5
|QB
|Bo Nix
|102.3
|102.7
|0.4
|QB
|Jared Goff
|104.2
|103.6
|-0.6
|TE
|Oronde Gadsden
|105.6
|104.6
|-1
|QB
|Jordan Love
|106.8
|107
|0.2
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|109.4
|110.3
|0.9
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|110.6
|109.3
|-1.3
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|110.7
|110.2
|-0.5
|WR
|Denzel Boston
|111.5
|106.9
|-4.6
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|112.7
|112.3
|-0.4
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|112.8
|114.2
|1.4
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|113.2
|113.3
|0.1
|RB
|Jonah Coleman
|116.3
|116.7
|0.4
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|117.9
|115.9
|-2
|QB
|Tyler Shough
|118
|118.1
|0.1
|WR
|Jalen Coker
|118.5
|118.1
|-0.4
|TE
|George Kittle
|120.4
|118.9
|-1.5
|WR
|Matthew Golden
|122
|123
|1
|WR
|KC Concepcion
|122.2
|126
|3.8
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|124.2
|126.8
|2.6
|RB
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|124.6
|122.7
|-1.9
|QB
|Sam Darnold
|126
|123.7
|-2.3
|WR
|Jayden Higgins
|126.3
|124.8
|-1.5
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|126.8
|126
|-0.8
|TE
|Kenyon Sadiq
|128.2
|146.7
|18.5
|QB
|Malik Willis
|129.3
|141.2
|11.9
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|130.8
|128.7
|-2.1
|RB
|Trey Benson
|131.3
|137
|5.7
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|132.1
|147.2
|15.1
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|132.9
|141
|8.1
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy
|134.8
|130.4
|-4.4
|RB
|Woody Marks
|135.1
|121.2
|-13.9
|QB
|Fernando Mendoza
|135.5
|133.6
|-1.9
|RB
|J.K. Dobbins
|136.1
|134.7
|-1.4
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|136.2
|137.9
|1.7
|QB
|C.J. Stroud
|137
|134.9
|-2.1
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|137.4
|131.5
|-5.9
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|138.8
|133.6
|-5.2
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|140.3
|140.6
|0.3
|RB
|Emmett Johnson
|141.5
|128
|-13.5
|QB
|Bryce Young
|142.5
|138.3
|-4.2
|RB
|James Conner
|145.8
|140.7
|-5.1
|QB
|Cam Ward
|146.3
|143.8
|-2.5
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|146.8
|142.6
|-4.2
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|147.2
|146
|-1.2
|WR
|Travis Hunter
|147.3
|149.9
|2.6
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|149.4
|148.7
|-0.7
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|150.4
|145.6
|-4.8
|WR
|Josh Downs
|151.3
|152.9
|1.6
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|151.7
|151.6
|-0.1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|153.8
|163.6
|9.8
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|154.1
|155.4
|1.3
|WR
|Jalen McMillan
|154.2
|156.9
|2.7
|RB
|Mike Washington
|156.5
|216.8
|60.3
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|157.4
|154.4
|-3
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|158.7
|151.2
|-7.5
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|159.6
|157.7
|-1.9
|WR
|Pat Bryant
|160.2
|156.8
|-3.4
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|160.3
|158.2
|-2.1
|RB
|Jonathon Brooks
|160.7
|164.1
|3.4
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|161.4
|159.9
|-1.5
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|162
|161.8
|-0.2
|WR
|Omar Cooper
|162.6
|184.8
|22.2
|RB
|Sean Tucker
|165.5
|167.1
|1.6
|WR
|Troy Franklin
|165.7
|163.8
|-1.9
|TE
|AJ Barner
|169.2
|167.8
|-1.4
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|169.6
|163
|-6.6
|QB
|Michael Penix
|171.4
|169.2
|-2.2
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|172
|172.3
|0.3
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|172.4
|173.5
|1.1
|WR
|Chimere Dike
|174.3
|173.2
|-1.1
|TE
|Theo Johnson
|175.1
|171
|-4.1
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|175.5
|162.2
|-13.3
|RB
|Kimani Vidal
|175.6
|176.5
|0.9
|WR
|Tank Dell
|175.8
|175.1
|-0.7
|TE
|David Njoku
|177.5
|177.6
|0.1
|RB
|Kaytron Allen
|178.9
|174.7
|-4.2
|WR
|Tre' Harris
|179.4
|181.4
|2
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|181.1
|179.2
|-1.9
|RB
|Dylan Sampson
|182.4
|183.3
|0.9
|WR
|Elijah Sarratt
|183.9
|178.2
|-5.7
|TE
|Terrance Ferguson
|184.5
|188.8
|4.3
|WR
|Isaac TeSlaa
|185.7
|183.5
|-2.2
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|186.3
|186.2
|-0.1
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|186.3
|184.4
|-1.9
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|187.1
|187.8
|0.7
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|189.6
|187.2
|-2.4
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|190
|192.3
|2.3
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|190.4
|191.1
|0.7
|TE
|Eli Stowers
|190.6
|219.8
|29.2
|RB
|Nicholas Singleton
|193.6
|192.1
|-1.5
|WR
|Tory Horton
|193.8
|194.3
|0.5
|WR
|Zachariah Branch
|196.6
|197.2
|0.6
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|197.7
|198.2
|0.5
|WR
|Elic Ayomanor
|198.4
|195.5
|-2.9
|TE
|Gunnar Helm
|201.4
|199.6
|-1.8
|WR
|Keon Coleman
|201.7
|201.7
|0
|RB
|Ray Davis
|202.6
|206
|3.4
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|204.4
|181.5
|-22.9
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|204.5
|200.5
|-4
|TE
|Mason Taylor
|205.6
|203.6
|-2
|WR
|Chris Brazzell
|205.8
|215.9
|10.1
|WR
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|208
|214.5
|6.5
|QB
|J.J. McCarthy
|208.7
|189
|-19.7
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|208.9
|204.9
|-4
|RB
|Najee Harris
|210.4
|222.8
|12.4
|QB
|Shedeur Sanders
|212.3
|201.8
|-10.5
|WR
|Ryan Flournoy
|212.3
|206.9
|-5.4
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|213.3
|204.3
|-9
|RB
|Kaleb Johnson
|214.4
|209.8
|-4.6
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|214.7
|211.8
|-2.9
|TE
|Cade Otton
|214.7
|211.4
|-3.3
|RB
|Demond Claiborne
|216.7
|226.6
|9.9
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|217.7
|215.6
|-2.1
|WR
|Germie Bernard
|219
|232.5
|13.5
|WR
|Kyle Williams
|219.5
|219.3
|-0.2
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|220.6
|215.2
|-5.4
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|221.2
|219.9
|-1.3
|RB
|Brashard Smith
|222.6
|213.6
|-9
|WR
|Malik Washington
|223.5
|221.3
|-2.2
|RB
|Devin Neal
|223.7
|227.7
|4
|TE
|Jake Tonges
|224.3
|216.8
|-7.5
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|225.8
|227.3
|1.5
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|226.6
|228.7
|2.1
|WR
|Devaughn Vele
|227.7
|223.7
|-4
|RB
|Jaydon Blue
|229.9
|223.2
|-6.7
|QB
|Ty Simpson
|230.2
|232.2
|2
|TE
|Chig Okonkwo
|230.5
|231
|0.5
|WR
|Malachi Fields
|230.8
|224
|-6.8
|RB
|Ollie Gordon
|230.8
|230
|-0.8
|WR
|Jaylin Noel
|231.2
|228.5
|-2.7
|WR
|Chris Bell
|231.5
|234.3
|2.8
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|232.7
|231.4
|-1.3
|QB
|Geno Smith
|232.9
|237.7
|4.8
|WR
|Ted Hurst
|233.1
|238.1
|5
|RB
|Jordan James
|233.9
|233
|-0.9
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|235.1
|234.3
|-0.8
|RB
|Adam Randall
|235.2
|237.3
|2.1