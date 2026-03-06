Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine

Eli Stowers and Kenyon Sadiq are shooting up best ball draft boards after impressive workouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
March 6, 2026
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
March 6, 2026
Best Ball Strategy

The NFL Scouting Combine arguably isn't as important as it once was, now that NFL teams have on-field tracking data to measure things like top speed and acceleration within a game environment. It's still fun for fans, however, and there's still some actionable data that impacts  NFL best ball ADPs.

Top prospects like Jeremiyah Love and Kenyon Sadiq improved their draft stock with impressive times in the 40-yard dash, and their best ball ADPs soon followed. In many cases, the players with rising 2026 ADPs are the same ones that moved up the board when RotoWire's Mario Puig released his Post-Combine Rookie Rankings (Top 70).

Most of those guys are late-round prospects or likely UDFAs who typically go undrafted in early best ball drafts, but there are also 18 rookies with top-200 ADPs on Underdog. A typical Underdog draft might have 25 rookies drafted overall, with that number likely rising some throughout the spring.

                 

Rookie ADP Movement

Note that the data below comes from Underdog, with the third column showing the gap between ADPs on March 6 (post-Combine) and those from February 23 (pre-Combine). A positive value indicates that the player has moved up (now being picked earlier than before, on average).

Note: Full Combine workout numbers can be found HERE.

  3/6 ADP2/23 ADPΔADP
RBJeremiyah Love15.518.53.0
WRCarnell Tate53.353.80.5
WRMakai Lemon58.357.6-0.7
WRJordyn Tyson61.759.4-2.3
RBJadarian Price97.498.20.8
WRDenzel Boston111.5106.9-4.6
RBJonah Coleman116.3116.70.4
WRKC Concepcion122.21263.8
TEKenyon Sadiq128.2146.718.5
QBFernando Mendoza135.5133.6-1.9
RBEmmett Johnson141.5128-13.5
RBMike Washington156.5216.860.3
WROmar Cooper162.6184.822.2
RBKaytron Allen178.9174.7-4.2
WRElijah Sarratt183.9178.2-5.7
TEEli Stowers190.6219.829.2
RBNicholas Singleton193.6192.1-1.5
WRZachariah Branch196.6197.20.6
WRChris Brazzell205.8215.910.1
WRJa'Kobi Lane208214.56.5
RBDemond Claiborne216.7226.69.9
WRGermie Bernard219232.513.5
QBTy Simpson230.2232.22
WRMalachi Fields230.8224-6.8
WRChris Bell231.5234.32.8
WRTed Hurst233.1238.15
RBAdam Randall235.2237.32.1
RBSeth McGowan237.6239.82.2
WRBryce Lance237.72402.3
TEMax Klare238.2239.41.2

    

The major ADP movements seen above largely correspond with what happened at the Combine. The players who skipped drills (e.g. WR Jordyn Tyson, WR Elijah Sarratt) mostly fell a few spots, while workout warriors like Jeremiyah Love, Kenyon Sadiq, Mike Washington and Eli Stowers shot up by significant margins.

For Washington, and arguably Sadiq, there are concerns that they may be workout warriors... and not much else. I was fine with Washington as an endgame pick before, but I'm not quite willing to pay for the workout numbers after he rose by five full rounds.

If anything, I'd rather target the discount on someone like Sarratt, or Emmett Johnson, who ran a 4.56 40 at 5-foot-10, 202 pounds. That's a bad time, but not disqualifying, so Johnson still seems likely to be picked on Day 2 (or early Day 3).

One thing that surprised me? Jadarian Price (ADP 97.4) didn't lose any ground. From looking at his film, I hoped for more in terms of both 40 time (4.49) and weight (203 pounds). A 4.45 at 210+ pounds would have cemented him as the type of athlete worth taking a shot on in Round 2. Now I'm not so sure.

In terms of the top values available, I'm a fan of the Big 3 WRs (Tate/Tyson/Lemon) in an ADP range (Rounds 5/6) where the veteran options look kind of stinky this year. I also think there are some fantastic end-game options, namely TE Eli Stowers, though he's creeping more toward Rounds 15-16 than true endgame range. Stowers was excellent for Vanderbilt the past two years, and his jumps at the Combine hint at unusual explosiveness for a tight end.

WRs Ted Hurst and Ja'Kobi Lane did good work at the combine, yet you can probably still get them with your final two picks in an 18-round draft. Now let's look at more of the rookies who typically go unselected...

  3/6 ADP2/23 ADPΔADP
WRSkyler Bell238.4239.71.3
WRAntonio Williams238.8239.50.7
TEMichael Trigg239.2238.7-0.5
WRDeion Burks239.32400.7
TEJustin Joly239.4238.8-0.6
RBRoman Hemby239.6238.6-1
WRBrenen Thompson239.6239.90.3
WREric McAlister239.6239.70.1
RBKaelon Black239.7239.3-0.4
WRColbie Young239.72400.3
QBTaylen Green239.82400.2
TETanner McLachlan239.82400.2
RBJam Miller239.82400.2
RBLe'Veon Moss239.8239.80
RBJaydn Ott239.8239.6-0.2
TEOscar Delp239.92400.1
TESam Roush239.92400.1
RBJ'Mari Taylor239.9239.5-0.4
QBDrew Allar239.92400.1
WRDe'Zhaun Stribling239.92400.1
RBNoah Whittington239.92400.1
TETanner Koziol239.9239.90
RBRahsul Faison239.92400.1

 WR Deion Burks, WR Brenen Thompson and QB Taylen Green are still widely going undrafted, after impressive showings at the Combine. They could perhaps sneak into Day 2, but it seems like people are still expecting Day 3 for the most part. Looking at the whole package, rather than just Combine workouts, I think the most interesting names from this list (for 2026 best ball at least) are WR Antonio Williams and WR Skyler Bell.

  

Veteran ADP Movement

The headline here is Houston's pending trade for David Montgomery, which has already led to considerable ADP boosts for both Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, while Woody Marks predictably has dropped by more than a round.

Other major news items that show up in ADP movement include Stefon Diggs' release, Malik Willis rumors (to Arizona?), the Javonte Williams re-signing, and Breece Hall's franchise tag. The DJ Moore trade still needs more time to marinate, though it's already clear he's moving up at least a few spots after the announcement that he'll join forces with Josh Allen.

Other things to note: 

  3/6 ADP2/23 ADPΔADP
RBBijan Robinson1.51.1-0.4
RBJahmyr Gibbs1.92.80.9
WRPuka Nacua3.32.8-0.5
WRJa'Marr Chase3.63.60
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba5.25.20
RBJonathan Taylor6.56.60.1
RBChristian McCaffrey7.37.40.1
WRCeeDee Lamb8.48.3-0.1
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown8.98.90
RBJames Cook10.510.60.1
RBDe'Von Achane11.411.40
RBAshton Jeanty12.111.7-0.4
WRJustin Jefferson13.113.80.7
RBOmarion Hampton15.115.30.2
RBJeremiyah Love15.518.53
TETrey McBride16.815.7-1.1
RBSaquon Barkley1717.50.5
WRMalik Nabers17.716.3-1.4
WRDrake London18.217.1-1.1
RBDerrick Henry20.521.30.8
TEBrock Bowers21.220.6-0.6
RBChase Brown22.122-0.1
WRGeorge Pickens2322.8-0.2
WRNico Collins23.323.30
WRChris Olave26.526.2-0.3
RBJosh Jacobs27.127.40.3
RBBucky Irving27.327.90.6
RBKenneth Walker29.130.51.4
WRA.J. Brown30.232.32.1
RBBreece Hall30.229.3-0.9
QBJosh Allen30.930.5-0.4
WRTetairoa McMillan31.231.40.2
WRRashee Rice33.230.5-2.7
WRTee Higgins33.333.2-0.1
RBKyren Williams33.933.90
RBTravis Etienne36.336.60.3
WRLadd McConkey37.136.3-0.8
WRGarrett Wilson38.138.40.3
WRJameson Williams40.740.4-0.3
WRZay Flowers41.141.50.4
WRDeVonta Smith42.1441.9
WRDavante Adams42.442-0.4
RBJavonte Williams43.450.36.9
TEColston Loveland44.343.3-1.0
WREmeka Egbuka44.745.20.5
WRTerry McLaurin45.946.80.9
RBTreVeyon Henderson4746.9-0.1
QBLamar Jackson48.547.8-0.7
WRLuther Burden49.348.7-0.6
RBCam Skattebo49.944.5-5.4
WRJaylen Waddle50.551.40.9
RBRJ Harvey5350.9-2.1
RBQuinshon Judkins53.154.71.6
WRCarnell Tate53.353.80.5
WRChristian Watson56.456.2-0.2
WRRome Odunze5757.80.8
WRMakai Lemon58.357.6-0.7
RBD'Andre Swift5958.7-0.3
WRBrian Thomas59.460.51.1
QBJayden Daniels60.962.31.4
WRJordyn Tyson61.759.4-2.3
WRCourtland Sutton62.862.7-0.1
WRMarvin Harrison63.464.51.1
QBJoe Burrow6464.20.2
WRMike Evans64.166.22.1
QBDrake Maye6762.8-4.2
WRDK Metcalf67.667.5-0.1
QBCaleb Williams68.867.4-1.4
TETyler Warren69.368.2-1.1
QBJalen Hurts69.468.9-0.5
WRParker Washington71.173.42.3
RBJaylen Warren71.672.20.6
WRRicky Pearsall75.5760.5
WRMichael Wilson75.574.6-0.9
RBBhayshul Tuten75.876.40.6
RBRhamondre Stevenson75.972.9-3.0
TEHarold Fannin76.374.9-1.4
RBDavid Montgomery76.5107.931.4
WRAlec Pierce78.778.80.1
QBJustin Herbert80.579.3-1.2
QBDak Prescott81.782.81.1
QBJaxson Dart81.980.1-1.8
QBTrevor Lawrence82.981.9-1
TETucker Kraft84.682.5-2.1
WRJakobi Meyers85.584.4-1.1
RBKyle Monangai8785.5-1.5
QBPatrick Mahomes87.587.50
WRQuentin Johnston88.986.3-2.6
RBChuba Hubbard89.391.82.5
TEKyle Pitts90.289.4-0.8
RBTony Pollard90.988.7-2.2
WRMichael Pittman92.192.80.7
WRDJ Moore92.895.22.4
TESam LaPorta94.592.4-2.1
RBTyler Allgeier96.3100.44.1
RBBlake Corum97.195-2.1
RBJadarian Price97.498.20.8
QBBrock Purdy97.897.5-0.3
QBMatthew Stafford99.598.3-1.2
WRJordan Addison99.9100.20.3
WRXavier Worthy100.597-3.5
WRStefon Diggs101.791.4-10.3
RBRico Dowdle101.8102.30.5
QBBo Nix102.3102.70.4
QBJared Goff104.2103.6-0.6
TEOronde Gadsden105.6104.6-1
QBJordan Love106.81070.2
QBBaker Mayfield109.4110.30.9
TEDalton Kincaid110.6109.3-1.3
WRWan'Dale Robinson110.7110.2-0.5
WRDenzel Boston111.5106.9-4.6
WRJauan Jennings112.7112.3-0.4
WRChris Godwin112.8114.21.4
WRJayden Reed113.2113.30.1
RBJonah Coleman116.3116.70.4
WRKhalil Shakir117.9115.9-2
QBTyler Shough118118.10.1
WRJalen Coker118.5118.1-0.4
TEGeorge Kittle120.4118.9-1.5
WRMatthew Golden1221231
WRKC Concepcion122.21263.8
RBKenneth Gainwell124.2126.82.6
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt124.6122.7-1.9
QBSam Darnold126123.7-2.3
WRJayden Higgins126.3124.8-1.5
TEJake Ferguson126.8126-0.8
TEKenyon Sadiq128.2146.718.5
QBMalik Willis129.3141.211.9
WRDeebo Samuel130.8128.7-2.1
RBTrey Benson131.31375.7
RBJordan Mason132.1147.215.1
QBKyler Murray132.91418.1
RBTyrone Tracy134.8130.4-4.4
RBWoody Marks135.1121.2-13.9
QBFernando Mendoza135.5133.6-1.9
RBJ.K. Dobbins136.1134.7-1.4
WRRomeo Doubs136.2137.91.7
QBC.J. Stroud137134.9-2.1
TEDallas Goedert137.4131.5-5.9
TEBrenton Strange138.8133.6-5.2
WRRashid Shaheed140.3140.60.3
RBEmmett Johnson141.5128-13.5
QBBryce Young142.5138.3-4.2
RBJames Conner145.8140.7-5.1
QBCam Ward146.3143.8-2.5
WRBrandon Aiyuk146.8142.6-4.2
TEJuwan Johnson147.2146-1.2
WRTravis Hunter147.3149.92.6
RBAlvin Kamara149.4148.7-0.7
WRTyreek Hill150.4145.6-4.8
WRJosh Downs151.3152.91.6
TEMark Andrews151.7151.6-0.1
RBRachaad White153.8163.69.8
QBDaniel Jones154.1155.41.3
WRJalen McMillan154.2156.92.7
RBMike Washington156.5216.860.3
TEHunter Henry157.4154.4-3
WRKayshon Boutte158.7151.2-7.5
RBZach Charbonnet159.6157.7-1.9
WRPat Bryant160.2156.8-3.4
RBTyjae Spears160.3158.2-2.1
RBJonathon Brooks160.7164.13.4
WRJerry Jeudy161.4159.9-1.5
TETravis Kelce162161.8-0.2
WROmar Cooper162.6184.822.2
RBSean Tucker165.5167.11.6
WRTroy Franklin165.7163.8-1.9
TEAJ Barner169.2167.8-1.4
RBAaron Jones169.6163-6.6
QBMichael Penix171.4169.2-2.2
WRCalvin Ridley172172.30.3
TEIsaiah Likely172.4173.51.1
WRChimere Dike174.3173.2-1.1
TETheo Johnson175.1171-4.1
RBBraelon Allen175.5162.2-13.3
RBKimani Vidal175.6176.50.9
WRTank Dell175.8175.1-0.7
TEDavid Njoku177.5177.60.1
RBKaytron Allen178.9174.7-4.2
WRTre' Harris179.4181.42
WRAdonai Mitchell181.1179.2-1.9
RBDylan Sampson182.4183.30.9
WRElijah Sarratt183.9178.2-5.7
TETerrance Ferguson184.5188.84.3
WRIsaac TeSlaa185.7183.5-2.2
TEDalton Schultz186.3186.2-0.1
WRTre Tucker186.3184.4-1.9
RBBrian Robinson187.1187.80.7
TET.J. Hockenson189.6187.2-2.4
RBTank Bigsby190192.32.3
QBJacoby Brissett190.4191.10.7
TEEli Stowers190.6219.829.2
RBNicholas Singleton193.6192.1-1.5
WRTory Horton193.8194.30.5
WRZachariah Branch196.6197.20.6
RBKeaton Mitchell197.7198.20.5
WRElic Ayomanor198.4195.5-2.9
TEGunnar Helm201.4199.6-1.8
WRKeon Coleman201.7201.70
RBRay Davis202.62063.4
RBJoe Mixon204.4181.5-22.9
TEColby Parkinson204.5200.5-4
TEMason Taylor205.6203.6-2
WRChris Brazzell205.8215.910.1
WRJa'Kobi Lane208214.56.5
QBJ.J. McCarthy208.7189-19.7
WRMarvin Mims208.9204.9-4
RBNajee Harris210.4222.812.4
QBShedeur Sanders212.3201.8-10.5
WRRyan Flournoy212.3206.9-5.4
RBEmanuel Wilson213.3204.3-9
RBKaleb Johnson214.4209.8-4.6
QBAaron Rodgers214.7211.8-2.9
TECade Otton214.7211.4-3.3
RBDemond Claiborne216.7226.69.9
WRDarnell Mooney217.7215.6-2.1
WRGermie Bernard219232.513.5
WRKyle Williams219.5219.3-0.2
WRCooper Kupp220.6215.2-5.4
TEPat Freiermuth221.2219.9-1.3
RBBrashard Smith222.6213.6-9
WRMalik Washington223.5221.3-2.2
RBDevin Neal223.7227.74
TEJake Tonges224.3216.8-7.5
QBKirk Cousins225.8227.31.5
WRKeenan Allen226.6228.72.1
WRDevaughn Vele227.7223.7-4
RBJaydon Blue229.9223.2-6.7
QBTy Simpson230.2232.22
TEChig Okonkwo230.52310.5
WRMalachi Fields230.8224-6.8
RBOllie Gordon230.8230-0.8
WRJaylin Noel231.2228.5-2.7
WRChris Bell231.5234.32.8
WRRashod Bateman232.7231.4-1.3
QBGeno Smith232.9237.74.8
WRTed Hurst233.1238.15
RBJordan James233.9233-0.9
QBTua Tagovailoa235.1234.3-0.8
RBAdam Randall235.2237.32.1
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
