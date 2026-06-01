RotoWire's Jerry Donabedian compares ADPs from Underdog and Drafters to those from DraftKings, finding that TE Brock Bowers, WR Malik Nabers and WR Josh Downs are among the top values on DK.

NFL best ball enthusiasts often use words like 'portfolio', 'exposure' and 'shares', at times sounding like an eight-year-old's impersonation of a businessman. Unfortunately, 'arbitrage' has yet to enter the lexicon, even though it's a fancy-sounding name for a simple idea (taking advantage of price differences for similar/identical goods in different places/markets).

In a best ball ADP context, 'arbitrage' means exploiting ADP discrepancies for the same player(s) on different platforms. If Player X is a 12th-round pick on Underdog and a 13th-round pick on DraftKings, we should take him on DK — where he's cheaper — for the most part.

You may now feel an urge to stop me and point out that differences in tournament structures and scoring systems often explain ADP gaps between platforms. That's true, sometimes, but there are also a surprising number of cases where the discrepancies actually go in the opposite direction of what reasonable strategy suggests.

I found multiple such cases in last week's Underdog ADP Arbitrage Report, including Giants WR Malik Nabers (cheaper on full-PPR sites) and Lions RB Isiah Pacheco (more expensive for full PPR). Nabers, who we'll discuss again below, is perhaps the most glaring example. A career average of 6.7 catches per game makes him most valuable in full-PPR formats, and yet half-PPR Underdog is where we have to pay a premium for him (ADP 25.0 vs. 31.8 on DK). This is useful information even for people who only draft on one platform, as it provides an idea about whether one is gaining or giving value relative to the broader market.

Now it's time for our deep dive on DraftKings, comparing NFL best ball ADPs from June 1 against those from Underdog and Drafters. The inclusion of a third platform, while not strictly necessary, provides useful context when poring over the data. If it's just the data you're looking for, you'll find a full chart at the bottom of the article comparing ADPs from DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters.

Undervalued on DraftKings

TE Brock Bowers — DK: 19.6 / UD: 19.8 / DR: 18.6

This may not look like anything at first glance, but the similar ADPs listed above actually make Bowers a relative value on DK, where the other tight ends tend to go earlier (full-PPR scoring also helps Bowers' case). After Bowers, each of the next 12 TEs has an earlier ADP on DraftKings than on the other two sites (as seen in the table below). If we simply draft Bowers in the mid-to-late second round, we can avoid the TE pricing problem entirely and then focus on hunting for all of the RB/WR value that's available on DraftKings in Rounds 3-10.

WR Malik Nabers — DK: 31.8 / UD: 25.0 / DR: 30.7

I discussed Nabers when we did this same exercise for Underdog, noting the surprise of his price being cheaper on full-PPR sites. On Drafters, with a cumulative points formats, it's a huge concern if he misses the start of the season. On DraftKings, we care way less because there's so much emphasis on Weeks 15-17. DraftKings also has 100-yard bonuses and full-PPR scoring as factors in Nabers' favor (as opposed to the larger emphasis on TDs on Underdog).

Giants QB Jaxson Dart (ADP 96.9) also comes relatively cheap on DK, setting us up nicely for a Dart-Nabers stack. Here are some other favorably priced stacks on DraftKings that stand out:

WR Josh Downs — DK: 107.2 / UD: 98.9 / DR: 97.4

Downs has gone from underrated to overrated to underrated, and it might not be long before he's overrated again. Either way, DraftKings is where he's most valuable and also where he's cheapest. The low-aDOT profile is less attractive on Underdog, and the perceived lack of ceiling makes Downs less attractive on Drafters. He works perfectly on DraftKings, where all we need is a solid season with a well-timed blowup game (or two).

WR Ryan Flournoy — DK: 181.7 / UD: 175.9 / DR: 161.5

Flournoy is one of the few No. 3 receivers league-wide with a chance to run 400-plus routes even if there's no injury ahead of him on the depth chart. The Cowboys still rely on three-wide formations far more than multi-TE looks, and Flournoy played well enough in the second half of last season to enter camp without real competition. It was a small sample with some good luck involved, but he also genuinely played well and didn't flub his opportunities.

It's cheaper than I would've thought to stack Flournoy, CeeDee Lamb (ADP 10.7) and QB Dak Prescott (75.7) on DraftKings.

Others (Undervalued)

I can't say I love any of these picks besides Brian Thomas and Jordan Addison, but they're all guys who I at least view as draftable at the DK price, if not the UD/Drafters prices.

Overvalued on DraftKings

RB James Cook — DK: 10.4 / UD: 11.0 / DR: 11.8

Cook caught just 32 and 33 passes the past two years, making him one of the more obvious examples of a top fantasy asset who loses a bit of value with the switch from half PPR (Underdog) to full PPR. And yet, he's most expensive on DraftKings, going slightly ahead of CeeDee Lamb, whose ADP is solidly ahead of Cook's on the other two sites. Nothing against Cook, who is one of the safest picks on the board, but I'd rather roll with Lamb and/or Ashton Jeanty at the 1-2 turn. Gotta live a little.

QB Josh Allen — DK: 24.6 / UD: 30.5 / DR: 33.0

I'm not trying to pick on the Bills here; it's helpful for fantasy when we can predictably project nearly all of the team's TDs to involve either Allen or Cook. The problem is that we're expected to pay a premium, even though DraftKings' full-PPR scoring with 300-yard passing bonuses isn't necessarily the format where I'd prioritize an elite dual-threat QB. Others on DraftKings disagree, taking Allen a half-round earlier than where he goes on other sites.

It is generally true that QBs go earlier on DK, but the trend isn't as consistent as that with TEs, i.e., it's easier to find value at QB in the early-to-middle rounds. Allen isn't a bad third-round pick; I just don't see much reason to reach for him at the 2-3 turn on DK when I can instead take Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence at market price.

RB Kyren Williams — DK: 28.9 / UD: 33.4 / DR: 34.2

Williams handles passing downs for the Rams, but their offense hasn't produced many RB targets since Todd Gurley's prime, instead sending most of the short throws to WRs and TEs. With just 36, 34 and 32 catches over the past three seasons, Williams is a clear example of a RB who should be more valuable for half-PPR scoring than for full PPR. And yet, his DraftKings AP is five picks ahead of his Underdog ADP. Long story short, I'll draft Williams on Underdog, or not at all.

WR Emeka Egbuka — DK: 33.0 / UD: 39.4 / DR: 40.6

There's always plenty of WR value on DraftKings when we do these cross-site comparisons. Knowing that, it's even harder to justify Egbuka at his inflated DK price. He's one of the players in that range who could realistically smash his ADP if things break right, but I don't like making these bets at the highest possible price.

In any case, the high-risk, high-reward profiles tend to play best on Drafters, which also happens to be a full-PPR site — and where Egbuka's ADP is latest (40.6). It's nice when those things all line up, no?

Others (Overvalued)

I'd sooner call Olave a good pick on Underdog than a bad one on DraftKings, but the half-round gap is still noteworthy, especially when there's also a smaller gap between the DK price and the Drafters one.

Charbonnet is someone I don't want anywhere, coming off ACL surgery in late February. He's the worst pick on the board on DK outside of the top 150.

Full ADP Chart

Players listed in bold and green = Earlier ADP on DraftKings / better value

and = Earlier ADP on DraftKings / better value Players listed in italics and red = Later ADP on DraftKings / worse value

First two columns after the name show DK ADP and DK price differential. The other four columns are for the other sites - to be discussed in more detail in future articles.