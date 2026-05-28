Best Ball ADP Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?

RotoWire's Jerry Donabedian compares ADPs from Underdog, DraftKings and Drafters in an effort to find the best and worst relative values available on Underdog.
May 28, 2026
Best Ball ADP Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
May 28, 2026
Best Ball Strategy

Best ball enthusiasts love to hyper-focus on even the smallest of details, leaving no stone unturned in our never-ending quest for the latest edge. Once bring-back stacks for Week 17 became a widely used tactic, it wasn't long before the discussion on best ball strategy moved toward the idea of stacking Weeks 15 and 16 as well.

I doubt there's much of an edge to be had there, but I do know of an underdiscussed and much easier way to stay ahead of the competition — price arbitrage. Players have different ADPs on various platforms, and while some of those gaps are due to format/scoring differences, other discrepancies in best ball ADP have no such clear explanation (or even contradict common logic).

Malik Nabers, for example, is theoretically most valuable on DraftKings, where there's full-PPR scoring (compared to half-PPR on Underdog) and a playoff format that puts all the emphasis on Weeks 15-17 (compared to the cumulative points format on Drafters). In reality, Nabers' ADP on DraftKings (30.5) is much later than on Underdog (23.8) and nearly identical to his ADP from Drafters (30.7).

For someone like me who plays on all three sites, there's no reason to consider Nabers at the 2-3 turn on Underdog, knowing that I'll often be able to get him mid-Round 3 with full-PPR scoring on DraftKings. Even if you strictly play on Underdog, or strictly on DraftKings, this is probably useful information when weighing the case for/against drafting Nabers. 

Our focus below will be arbitrage opportunities for Underdog fantasy best ball, comparing Underdog ADPs to those from Drafters and DraftKings. All the data can be found below toward the bottom of the page, but first I'll discuss some of the key cases that should inform draft strategy on Underdog this summer.

Undervalued on Underdog

          

The difference between full and half-PPR is especially important when weighing McCaffrey vs. Jonathan Taylor in the middle of Round 1. Personally, I'd rather just take McCaffrey in every format and maybe say a few extra prayers or something like that.

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Note that RBs generally go earlier on Underdog compared to the other sites, with most exceptions being either pass-catching backs or guys I view as terrible picks.

              

  • WR Chris Olave UD: 32.2  /  DK: 26.2  /  DR: 27.8

For fantasy purposes, I still think Olave's skillset is more WR2 than WR1 in the modern NFL — unless he eventually teams up with a top downfield passer in an offense that provides well over 500 routes (he ran 550 in 16 games last year, FWIW). I don't want to bet on Tyler Shough being that top-notch passer, but Olave is an excellent real-life player who may again rank among the league leaders in routes per game. Even if Jordyn Tyson is everything the Saints hoped for and more, Olave can maintain a strong target rate when the other guys running routes are TE Juwan Johnson and WR Devaughn Vele

In a cumulative points format, like on Drafters, you might call Olave a floor play more so than a ceiling one, especially after the Tyson pick. But that's not really the case in a half-PPR format like Underdog where all the emphasis is on Weeks 15-17. On Underdog, it's fine if Olave cedes some of last year's short-area targets (on which his efficiency stats were poor) as long as he's still getting the higher-value targets that help produce spike weeks. Underdog is where we want to draft him, and it's also where he's cheapest.

If that's not enough, consider that Olave has a favorable playoff schedule, playing at Tampa Bay (W15), vs. Arizona (W16) and at Atlanta (Week 17). The extremely low likelihood of weather-related issues is especially important for a WR who thrives on intermediate and deep routes.

On that note... John McKechnie's Best Ball Bye Week and Playoff Cheat Sheet is one of my bookmarks, and if you're still reading at this point, maybe it should be one of yours too. My favorite feature? The small icons for indoor games (🏟️) and likely cold weather games (❄️). We'll have more schedule-related content throughout the summer, but I do quickly want to mention that Atlanta, Arizona, Las Vegas and New Orleans are the teams that stick out at first glance with favorable draws in the playoffs (projected weak opponents + playing indoor or in a warm-weather city).

         

  • WR DJ Moore UD: 53.6  /  DK: 43.3  /  DR: 43.9

It pains me to mention this because Moore is generally one of the most overvalued fantasy commodities right now, across various fantasy formats. Unfortunately, there are smart people who disagree with me, and they'd do well to change their minds and agree with me pick up their DJM shares at the Underdog price (Round 5) rather than the DK/Drafters one (Round 4). 

In case you're wondering... I have no explanation for what's driving the huge ADP gap here. It's reasonable to project DJM as more of a big-play/TD guy than a PPR compiler now that he's in Buffalo with Josh Allen and Joe Brady, but that doesn't explain a gap of nearly a full round. Drop a comment below if you have a better idea about what's going on here.

            

This doesn't look like much of an ADP gap at first glance, but if we were to do a theoretical exercise, I'd actually say Jackson's ADP should be earliest on Underdog, where half-PPR scoring means QBs account for a slightly larger share of the overall points (because PPR boosts every other position, thereby increasing the gap between top players and mediocre ones). What's more, the yardage bonuses on DraftKings favor pocket passers over scramblers; On Underdog, there are no such bonuses.

And yet, Jackson comes cheapest on Underdog, where he's sometimes available in mid/late Round 5 for teams that took WR Zay Flowers (ADP 37.4) in the late third or early/mid fourth. Just know that you won't be alone if you use WR Tee Higgins (ADP 35.2) as the bring-back for a Week 17 matchup between Baltimore and Cincinnati. It's one of the more obvious stacks on the board, because Flowers and Higgins usually go around the 3-4 turn and can often be paired with Jackson or Joe Burrow (ADP 63.9) at the 5-6 turn. A Ravens-Bengals matchup could have an over/under around 50 points even in suboptimal weather.

There will be an awful lot of best ball teams with both Flowers and Higgins, which means a lot of competition at the top of Week 17 leaderboards if the play works out as envisioned. We don't always need to be contrarian, but I'd rather avoid the absolute most obvious/conventional plays unless I'm getting an ADP discount on them.

         

Washington's relatively lower price on Underdog seems to be a product of archetype, ignoring that he's averaged 12.9 yards per reception while scoring TDs on nearly 10 percent of his career catches (10 of 106). Those rates may not hold up long term, but I also don't think it's wise to project Washington as a slot-based possession receiver just because he looks like one.

Sure, he's 5-foot-10, but he's also stout (204 pounds), strong, hard to tackle, and has a career aDOT of 11.5 (slightly above the overall positional average for WRs). Washington's 192 perimeter routes last year yielded a 31-497-2 receiving line, good for 2.59 yards per route. While not a number he'll maintain over a larger sample, last year's robust per-route production shows that Washington is at least competent on the perimeter and not merely a short-area slot specialist who lucked into his TDs and big plays last year.

     

Others (Undervalued)

Young's reduced price on UD is partially/mostly a product of the popularity of two-QB builds in an 18-round format. The 20-round drafts on DK and Drafters lead to far more three-QB builds, and you'll occasionally see DK rooms where people are just way too eager to draft QBs in general (or else reaching by multiple rounds to complete stacks).

            

Overvalued on Underdog

                

  •  WR Malik Nabers UD: 25.0  /  DK: 30.5  /  DR: 30.7

Nabers likely will slide further on Underdog, but there was still a sizable ADP gap — nearly half a round — at the end of May. He's averaged 6.7 catches in 19 NFL games, so we'd rather have him in a full-PPR format anyway. Drafters is full PPR, but the cumulative-points format makes it way more of a problem if Nabers isn't ready for Week 1. DraftKings is the best of both worlds for Nabers drafters, featuring full-PPR scoring and an outsized emphasis on December. 

I'll still draft Nabers on Underdog some, but only in Round 3, not late in the second round anymore.

        

  •  WR Mike Evans UD: 45.1 /  DK: 53.8  /  DR: 55.1

At first, I thought this was a wild overreaction to Evans projecting for a TD-heavy profile (and thus being more valuable on the one site that isn't full PPR). But then we'd also expect the same for Davante Adams, who instead is cheaper on Underdog (ADP 51.7) than on DraftKings (45.2) or Drafters (45.3).

Regardless of the explanation, Evans is more valuable as a fifth-round pick in full PPR than as a fourth-round pick in half PPR. We're not just comparing him to WRs in that ADP range; there are also guys like QB Lamar Jackson and RB Jadarian Price who don't project for many receptions.

      

I don't think the difference between half vs. full PPR is doing much work here, given that Henderson optimists seemingly expect at least 50 receptions. I don't love the price anywhere, but he's fine as a fifth-round pick in that annoying ADP range where it feels like the well just dried up.

       

  • [LOGO] WR Makai Lemon UD: 72.4 /  DK: 79.5  /  DR: 79.4

Lemon has a clear path to playing time in a supposedly revamped offense, but there's really no way to fudge a lofty target projection when he's sharing an offense with QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley and WR DeVonta Smith. The successful fantasy seasons for Smith and A.J. Brown were built on elite efficiency rather than elite volume — a recipe that might be hard to repeat for Lemon's archetype. The hope for fantasy was that he'd land in a pass-first offense with lots of short-area targets and slot reps available. Long story short, I'd consider Lemon overpriced on Underdog sooner than I'd call him underpriced on DraftKings/Drafters.

            

Others (Overvalued)

We again see the general trend of WRs going much earlier on Underdog when their projections depend on TDs and big plays more so than steady volume. I'm a fan of both Thomas and Addison, as it just so happens, but the half-PPR boost (vs. full PPR) doesn't make sense when most of the other guys in their respective ADP ranges aren't even WRs. Thomas and Addison may not be as "PPR-friendly" as other WRs with similar ADPs, but they're still expected to catch way more passes than non-WRs, replacement-level WRs, etc. All of that matters when we think about value, not just the intra-positional profile among early-ish picks. 

              

Full ADP Chart

  • Players listed in bold and green = Earlier ADP on Underdog / better value
  • Players listed in italics and red = Later ADP on Underdog / worse value

First two columns after the name show UD ADP and UD price differential. The other four columns are for the other sites - to be discussed in more detail in future articles.

TeamPositionNameUD ADPUDΔDK ADPDKΔDr ADPDRΔ
1ATLRBBijan Robinson1.50.31.50.22-0.5
2DETRBJahmyr Gibbs1.6-0.11.7-0.31.20.5
3CINWRJa'Marr Chase3.10.13.3-0.23.10.1
4LARWRPuka Nacua4.1-0.33.90.13.80.2
5SEAWRJaxon Smith-Njigba5.20.15.3-0.15.20.1
6INDRBJonathan Taylor6.81.27.7-0.18.3-1.1
7SFRBChristian McCaffrey7.2-1.06.20.56.20.5
8DETWRAmon-Ra St. Brown7.80.08.4-0.97.20.9
9DALWRCeeDee Lamb9.40.910.8-1.19.90.2
10MINWRJustin Jefferson9.8-0.98.70.89.10.1
11BUFRBJames Cook110.110.31.111.8-1.1
12LVRBAshton Jeanty11.60.112.4-1.210.91.1
13MIARBDe'Von Achane14.1-0.613.60.113.40.5
14PHIRBSaquon Barkley14.30.014.20.114.30.0
15LACRBOmarion Hampton15.61.617.2-0.817.2-0.8
16KCRBKenneth Walker16.6-0.716.00.215.80.5
17BALRBDerrick Henry172.719.4-0.920-1.8
18CINRBChase Brown17.7-0.417.9-0.716.71.1
19ATLWRDrake London19-2.216.91.016.81.1
20LVTEBrock Bowers19.8-0.220.5-1.318.61.6
21ARIRBJeremiyah Love21.82.825.2-2.324-0.5
22DALWRGeorge Pickens22.60.922.41.124.5-2.0
23HOUWRNico Collins23.2-0.823.6-1.421.22.2
24NYGWRMalik Nabers255.630.5-2.630.7-3.0
25ARITETrey McBride25.5-3.920.73.222.40.7
26PHIWRA.J. Brown25.80.228.2-3.423.83.2
27NYJRBBreece Hall28.22.932.7-3.929.51.0
28KCWRRashee Rice29.8-0.629.7-0.428.80.9
29NORBTravis Etienne302.934.7-4.131.21.1
30BUFQBJosh Allen30.5-1.824.47.433-5.6
31GBRBJosh Jacobs31-3.528.70.026.43.4
32PHIWRDeVonta Smith31.60.032.6-1.630.51.6
33NOWRChris Olave31.6-4.626.23.527.81.1
34LARRBKyren Williams33.4-1.030.53.334.2-2.2
35CINWRTee Higgins34.91.235.20.837.1-2.1
36DALRBJavonte Williams35.23.939.0-1.839.2-2.1
37BALWRZay Flowers36.8-0.338.2-2.434.82.7
38CARWRTetairoa McMillan37.11.037.70.138.5-1.1
39NYJWRGarrett Wilson39-1.440.6-3.934.55.3
40TBWREmeka Egbuka39.4-1.435.54.540.6-3.2
41LACWRLadd McConkey40.5-1.240.3-0.938.32.1
42NYGRBCam Skattebo431.344.5-1.044-0.2
43CHIWRLuther Burden43.63.347.3-2.346.4-0.9
44SFWRMike Evans45.19.353.8-3.755.1-5.7
45CHITEColston Loveland46.4-3.842.42.242.81.6
46TBRBBucky Irving47.32.549.6-1.050-1.5
47DETWRJameson Williams47.93.251.4-2.050.9-1.3
48NERBTreVeyon Henderson48.37.957.7-6.154.8-1.8
49HOURBDavid Montgomery49.13.353.4-3.151.4-0.2
50WASWRTerry McLaurin49.8-2.149.4-1.5463.6
51DENWRJaylen Waddle50.1-1.348.60.9490.4
52LARWRDavante Adams51.7-6.445.23.345.33.2
53CHIRBD'Andre Swift52.30.855.3-3.750.92.9
54BUFWRDJ Moore53.6-10.043.35.543.94.5
55CLERBQuinshon Judkins54.6-0.152.53.156.5-3.0
56BALQBLamar Jackson55.7-3.150.74.454.5-1.3
57CHIWRRome Odunze56.2-0.755.50.355.50.4
58SEARBJadarian Price57.82.059.4-0.560.1-1.5
59GBWRChristian Watson59.2-2.858.5-1.854.24.7
60JAXRBBhayshul Tuten60.31.564.1-4.159.62.6
61TENWRCarnell Tate60.41.262.6-2.260.51.0
62NOWRJordyn Tyson62.90.964.9-2.262.61.3
63CINQBJoe Burrow63.9-3.456.28.164.7-4.6
64JAXWRBrian Thomas64.57.173.2-6.070-1.1
65WASQBJayden Daniels66.31.469.4-3.2661.8
66INDTETyler Warren66.8-1.262.05.969.1-4.7
67ARIWRMarvin Harrison67.2-2.366.2-0.763.73.0
68CARRBChuba Hubbard68.30.169.9-2.366.92.2
69PHIQBJalen Hurts69.73.474.0-3.072.2-0.4
70CHIQBCaleb Williams70.4-0.370.00.370.20.0
71NEQBDrake Maye71.3-3.466.34.169.5-0.7
72INDWRAlec Pierce71.71.471.91.274.4-2.6
73PHIWRMakai Lemon72.47.079.5-3.679.4-3.5
74JAXWRParker Washington73.8-6.267.43.467.82.8
75NERBRhamondre Stevenson74.9-0.377.1-3.7724.0
76PITWRDK Metcalf76.4-3.073.31.673.51.4
77TENRBTony Pollard77.10.480.2-4.374.83.9
78DALQBDak Prescott78.4-0.276.33.080.1-2.8
79PITRBJaylen Warren78.82.684.8-6.4783.8
80GBTETucker Kraft81.42.580.83.587.1-6.0
81DENWRCourtland Sutton81.42.582.90.284.8-2.6
82GBWRJayden Reed82.34.590.9-8.482.73.9
83LACQBJustin Herbert83.11.286.7-4.281.93.0
84DENRBRJ Harvey84.8-4.176.78.184.7-4.0
85MINWRJordan Addison85.88.696.0-6.792.8-1.9
86JAXQBTrevor Lawrence86.7-2.886.1-1.981.74.7
87PITRBRico Dowdle87.31.991.4-4.287.12.2
88TBWRChris Godwin88.9-5.386.9-2.380.37.6
89ARIWRMichael Wilson89-4.281.47.288.2-3.0
90CHIRBKyle Monangai90.66.095.6-1.597.6-4.5
91KCQBPatrick Mahomes91.9-0.690.51.492-0.8
92NYGQBJaxson Dart92.70.694.2-1.792.31.2
93LACWRQuentin Johnston93.10.497.1-5.789.85.3
94CLETEHarold Fannin93.7-7.082.99.290.5-2.2
95LARRBBlake Corum95.16.8100.9-1.9102.9-4.9
96DETTESam LaPorta97.3-5.889.55.993.5-0.1
97JAXWRJakobi Meyers97.41.9100.4-2.598.30.6
98SFQBBrock Purdy97.9-0.698.7-1.7962.3
99INDWRJosh Downs98.94.9110.1-12.097.47.1
100SFWRRicky Pearsall101.23.2106.2-4.4102.51.2
101DENQBBo Nix102.33.1105.7-2.0105.1-1.1
102KCWRXavier Worthy102.85.4111.3-7.3105.11.9
103DENRBJ.K. Dobbins103.15.5108.9-3.1108.4-2.4
104ATLTEKyle Pitts104.2-6.192.711.1103.4-4.9
105LARQBMatthew Stafford104.2-9.489.812.299.8-2.8
106DETQBJared Goff105.1-1.1102.82.4105.2-1.3
107PITWRMichael Pittman106-4.5104.1-1.698.96.1
108MINQBKyler Murray107.50.8107.80.4108.8-1.2
109GBWRMatthew Golden108.65.5116.8-6.8111.41.3
110GBQBJordan Love109.3-0.2110.2-1.51081.7
111JAXRBChris Rodriguez111.66.5123.0-10.6113.24.1
112TBRBKenneth Gainwell112-6.4111.1-5.1100.111.5
113NOQBTyler Shough113-0.6112.9-0.5111.81.2
114NEWRRomeo Doubs114.42.1115.50.5117.5-2.6
115WASRBJacory Croskey-Merritt115.94.6116.04.5125.1-9.2
116TBQBBaker Mayfield116.20.7118.4-2.7115.32.0
117CLEWRKC Concepcion116.35.2123.0-4.9119.9-0.2
118TENWRWan'Dale Robinson117.9-10.2103.211.8112.1-1.5
119CARRBJonathon Brooks118.11.7120.8-2.3118.80.6
120SFTEGeorge Kittle118.8-8.2103.015.4118.1-7.2
121MINRBAaron Jones120.3-0.9120.7-1.4118.22.3
122KCTETravis Kelce121.1-4.7115.14.4117.80.3
123MINRBJordan Mason123.66.2129.3-2.3130.3-3.9
124WASRBRachaad White123.83.9132.4-9.1122.95.2
125HOUWRJayden Higgins125.47.8133.5-4.3132.9-3.5
126DALTEJake Ferguson126.13.2126.91.9131.6-5.1
127BALTEMark Andrews127.34.9130.8-0.4133.6-4.5
128BUFWRKhalil Shakir128.4-5.2123.32.4123.12.8
129NYGRBTyrone Tracy129.81.9135.4-6.51284.6
130BUFTEDalton Kincaid129.8-10.3110.718.4128.4-8.2
131MIAQBMalik Willis131.2-4.4129.5-1.91246.4
132NYGTEIsaiah Likely132.6-5.5125.35.5129-0.1
133CARWRJalen Coker133.2-3.0132.4-1.7128.14.7
134FAWRStefon Diggs134.33.4140.2-5.4135.22.0
135PHITEDallas Goedert135.5-9.5124.76.8127.42.7
136TENQBCam Ward136.6-0.7138.7-3.8133.14.5
137JAXWRTravis Hunter137.411.6152.3-10.7145.7-0.9
138SEAWRRashid Shaheed138.78.9146.6-3.0148.5-5.8
139SEAQBSam Darnold138.9-1.5133.76.3141.1-4.8
140NYJWROmar Cooper140.79.5148.4-2.0152-7.5
141HOUQBC.J. Stroud141-5.1136.81.21353.9
142LACTEOronde Gadsden143.42.5140.76.6151.1-9.1
143DENRBJonah Coleman143.721.3166.5-12.8163.6-8.5
144LACRBKeaton Mitchell144.34.4155.0-11.7142.47.3
145INDQBDaniel Jones144.7-4.0142.3-0.51394.5
146HOURBWoody Marks145.6-0.6144.60.9145.4-0.3
147MINWRJauan Jennings148.3-1.0149.7-3.2144.84.2
148DETRBIsiah Pacheco149.2-8.2142.81.4139.26.8
149TBWRJalen McMillan149.3-5.6144.32.0143.23.6
150NYJTEKenyon Sadiq149.7-0.3143.59.0155.3-8.7
151NETEHunter Henry150.57.2154.71.0160.8-8.2
152WASTEChig Okonkwo152-3.2152.4-3.8145.27.0
153CARQBBryce Young153.8-8.1147.02.1144.46.0
154LVWRJalen Nailor154.24.1158.6-2.6157.9-1.5
155JAXTEBrenton Strange155.1-1.9150.15.6156.3-3.7
156NOTEJuwan Johnson156.1-4.5151.03.2152.21.3
157LVWRTre Tucker156.80.9164.8-11.1150.610.2
158ARIRBTyler Allgeier157.3-0.2157.10.2157.20.0
159WASWRAntonio Williams159.56.6163.11.2169.1-7.8
160CLEWRDenzel Boston160.76.6167.2-3.1167.5-3.6
161SEARBZach Charbonnet162.6-3.5137.334.4180.8-30.8
162TENRBTyjae Spears162.6-8.8158.1-2.1149.411.0
163MINTET.J. Hockenson163.9-1.0162.31.5163.6-0.5
164SFWRDe'Zhaun Stribling165.69.4175.0-4.6175.1-4.8
165ATLRBBrian Robinson166.31.9170.0-3.7166.31.9
166FAWRDeebo Samuel166.54.1177.1-11.8164.17.7
167LVQBFernando Mendoza167.3-5.1162.91.5161.53.6
168CLERBDylan Sampson169.6-6.3171.6-9.4154.915.7
169PITQBAaron Rodgers170.2-9.3160.94.6160.94.7
170DETWRIsaac TeSlaa170.3-1.3169.7-0.4168.31.7
171SEATEAJ Barner171.43.9174.1-0.1176.5-3.8
172HOUTEDalton Schultz171.70.6173.6-2.21711.6
173PHIRBTank Bigsby173.37.5184.7-9.51772.0
174DALWRRyan Flournoy175.9-1.3187.8-19.1161.520.3
175TENRBNicholas Singleton176.812.1180.46.7197.3-18.7
176SFWRBrandon Aiyuk178.18.7189.6-8.5184.1-0.3
177NYJQBGeno Smith178.9-6.9172.13.2171.83.7
178TENTEGunnar Helm179.24.2186.9-7.31803.0
179PITWRGermie Bernard179.81.9183.8-4.1179.62.2
180TBWRTed Hurst18120.2198.8-6.5203.6-13.7
181KCRBEmmett Johnson182.57.1193.9-10.1185.23.0
182TENWRCalvin Ridley182.76.4191.9-7.4186.31.0
183TBTECade Otton184.10.6183.21.9186.2-2.5
184CLEWRJerry Jeudy185.2-6.8178.23.8178.73.0
185LACWRTre' Harris187.36.9202.2-15.4186.28.5
186PITTEPat Freiermuth187.55.5196.5-8.0189.52.5
187NORBAlvin Kamara189.2-17.1172.48.1171.89.0
188NYGWRDarnell Mooney189.710.6209.6-19.2191.18.5
189TBRBSean Tucker189.810.2207.2-16.0192.75.8
190ARIQBJacoby Brissett191.3-21.9162.121.9176.70.0
191LVRBMike Washington191.65.7188.710.1206-15.9
192SEARBEmanuel Wilson193.2-13.4185.3-1.5174.414.8
193MIAWRChris Bell193.94.9192.17.7205.6-12.6
194LACTEDavid Njoku195.1-10.2180.411.8189.3-1.5
195WASRBKaytron Allen196.4-10.7196.0-10.1175.420.8
196ATLWRZachariah Branch196.76.9207.2-8.82001.9
197HOUWRTank Dell196.93.0193.48.2206.4-11.2
198PHITEEli Stowers197.65.9195.09.9212.1-15.8
199BUFRBRay Davis201.9-3.0205.4-8.2192.511.1
200MIAWRMalik Washington203-18.1180.515.6189.22.6
201LARTETerrance Ferguson203.14.7212.3-9.1203.34.4
202NYJRBBraelon Allen203.8-8.8198.3-0.6191.69.5
203NYGWRMalachi Fields204.44.2201.58.5215.6-12.6
204CINTEMike Gesicki2077.0217.9-9.4210.12.4
205NEWRKayshon Boutte207.1-4.0195.014.2211.2-10.2
206FAWRTyreek Hill207.2-23.7162.543.3204.4-19.5
207SEAWRCooper Kupp207.5-12.8195.65.1193.87.7
208ATLQBTua Tagovailoa207.8-5.1199.86.9205.6-1.8
209GBRBMarShawn Lloyd207.922.4230.4-11.4230.2-11.0
210MIATEGreg Dulcich208.9-3.1213.2-9.6198.412.7
211PHIWRDontayvion Wicks209.75.9218.0-6.6213.20.7
212SFRBJordan James210.39.2221.4-7.4217.7-1.9
213NYJWRAdonai Mitchell210.8-4.6210.2-3.7202.28.3
214BALWRElijah Sarratt210.815.7223.8-3.8229.2-11.9
215CLEQBDeshaun Watson211-2.7209.9-1.0206.73.7
216DENWRTroy Franklin211.49.0222.8-8.1218-0.9
217GBRBChris Brooks211.518.1230.3-10.1228.9-8.0
218SFRBKaelon Black211.74.0216.9-3.8214.5-0.2
219SEAWRTory Horton212.210.3220.8-2.6224.2-7.7
220CARWRChris Brazzell212.313.1221.9-1.3228.9-11.8
221SFTEJake Tonges212.49.0222.6-6.2220.3-2.8
222LACRBKimani Vidal212.9-8.5204.14.7204.73.8
223DENWRPat Bryant213.310.5225.6-7.9222-2.6
224ARIRBJames Conner213.40.9213.50.8215.2-1.8
225BUFWRKeon Coleman213.55.0213.74.7223.3-9.7
226ATLQBMichael Penix213.64.8217.0-0.4219.7-4.4
227LARTEColby Parkinson213.7-5.9198.616.7216.9-10.7
228BALWRRashod Bateman21412.9227.1-6.7226.8-6.3
229BALRBJustice Hill214.1-5.9214.7-6.8201.712.7
230SFWRChristian Kirk214.1-2.4205.011.3218.5-9.0
231MINRBDemond Claiborne214.46.7220.9-3.0221.4-3.8
232KCWRTyquan Thornton214.58.4226.5-9.5219.41.1
233BUFWRSkyler Bell214.813.4227.9-6.2228.5-7.2
234BALWRJa'Kobi Lane214.816.5230.2-6.5232.5-10.0
235HOUWRJaylin Noel214.912.4228.6-8.1226.1-4.4
236DENTEEvan Engram21511.3224.0-2.2228.6-9.1
237LVWRJack Bech21514.4229.6-7.5229.2-6.9
238CLEQBShedeur Sanders215.12.5211.18.6224.2-11.1
239LVQBKirk Cousins215.36.9220.1-0.3224.3-6.6
240DALRBJaydon Blue215.311.8227.0-5.8227.1-5.9
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
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