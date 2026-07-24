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This article identifies five players whose Underdog fantasy football best ball ADPs are overpriced, along with superior alternatives at equal or cheaper ADPs in each case.

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Javonte Williams , RB, DAL - UD ADP: 36.3

Assuming he plays at least 16, Javonte Williams should give you another 1,200 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns on the ground. The issue is that's likely his ceiling or close to it, and unlike other running backs in his ADP range or later, Williams has next to zero pass-catching utility in the Dallas offense.

A pick in the first three or even four rounds is a high price to pay for a running back who even in his best-case scenario can only push for something like 1,400 yards from scrimmage over a full season.

If Williams loses almost any rushing work to Jaydon Blue or Phil Mafah then his already non-existent margins get pressed even more.Â

Players like Cam Skattebo (43.6 UD), David Montgomery (48.0 UD) and D'Andre Swift (50.5 UD) all have higher upside than Williams due to their superior pass-catching production, and even Quinshon Judkins (53.8 UD) can safely outdo Williams as a receiver.

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Mike Evans , WR, SF - UD ADP: 45.9

Mike Evans is worth some exposure for high-volume drafters, but the risk level is high enough that it's also reasonable to pass entirely in the fourth round.

Evans turns 33 on August 21. Even though Evan's broken collarbone in Week 7 of last year was just due to bad luck, he has otherwise had hamstring troubles for years, including three missed games with a hamstring injury in 2025. Evans has played the full season just once in his 12 NFL seasons.

If Evans misses time with hamstring troubles in 2026 there will be no need to suspect the Levi's Stadium electrical substation for the culprit.

Tempting as Evans' upside might be, you can find the same upside with a much briefer history of hamstring injuries in Davante Adams (49.8 UD), or you can face a similar level of injury risk at a much lower price in the cases of Christian Watson (56.8 UD) or Jordyn Tyson (63.6 UD).

If the Hamstring Issue wide receiver genre doesn't interest you, a pivot to Colston Loveland (47.0 UD) or David Montgomery (48.0 UD) is a good way to get around the problem.

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Kyle Monangai , RB, CHI - UD ADP: 93.4 UD

Kyle Monangai is a good RB2 and excellent closer for the Bears especially, because he doesn't waste potential yardage and he never fumbles. The problem is that his fantasy investors are paying as if they think he can be more than that.

Monangai would of course become more valuable yet if D'Andre Swift were to miss any time, giving Monangai obvious handcuff utility, but at this price you're paying too much for a player who isn't especially useful if Swift is healthy. There are other handcuff targets who are both cheaper yet offer much better contingent utility than Monangai would in the event of a Swift absence.

Though Monangai is close to infallible in terms of ball security, he's a clear liability on passing downs. If Monangai struggles as a receiver in 2026 the way he did in 2025 then he'll probably lose snaps on passing downs, because the numbers he posted as a rookie were plainly unacceptable.

Jonathon Brooks (100.5 UD) is a much better pick because he offers an immediate pass-catching upgrade over starter Chuba Hubbard, meaning Brooks' immediate and handcuff utility both are clearly preferable to Monangai as a rushing specialist. If Swift misses time in Chicago it still won't make Monangai a productive pass catcher, whereas Brooks should stand out as a receiver even if Hubbard stays healthy all year.

Even in Underdog's 0.5PPR scoring, Kenneth Gainwell (107.7 UD) is also likely a better option than Monangai, both in the meantime and in the event of Bucky Irving (shoulder) missing time.

Jordan Mason (114.1 UD) doesn't have any pass-catching upside, but as a rushing specialist he will be equally if not more involved in Minnesota than Monangai will in Chicago. There's also reason to suspect Mason offers more big-play ability and touchdown upside than Monangai in terms of pure running ability. A 20-pick difference in the ADP just doesn't add up.

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KC Concepcion , WR, CLE - UD ADP: 118.4

KC Concepcion is a good prospect and a player worth drafting somewhere in the ADP, but this is too high. Concepcion is not particularly close to as good of a prospect as Jerry Jeudy was out of Alabama, and Jeudy is two years removed from a 90-catch, 1,200-yard season.

There is no sound basis to think Concepcion will outproduce Jeudy in 2026. Concepcion is not a hands catcher and has short arms, leaving him with a uniquely narrow catch radius. If people didn't like Jeudy for his drops they really won't like Concepcion.

Jeudy goes 179.3 on Underdog but is very likley to outproduce both Concepcion and Denzel Boston (155.0 UD). Rookies are new, but new does not always mean better. Hopefully that lesson isn't learned too harshly by those investing in Browns rookie receivers in 2026.

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Travis Kelce , TE, KC - UD ADP: 121.5 UD

It's been quite a ride, but the ride is over. Or at least, Travis Kelce will not offer much fantasy utility in Underdog's 0.5PPR scoring.

Touchdowns had already begun eluding Patrick Mahomes in recent years, and that's before throwing in the recovery process of a Week 15 ACL/LCL tear. Kelce turning 37 in October is unlikely to slow the theme of descent.

With sparse touchdown production and dwindling numbers across the board otherwise, there's a chance Kelce isn't even especially useful as a TE3 in 2026. If you take Kelce's average of 5.8 yards after the catch per catch last year and change it to the 3.7 yards from 2025, Kelce's yardage from last year drops from 851 to 691. Would you normally have any interest in drafting a player who is turning 37 one year after catching 76 receptions for 691 yards and five touchdowns?

Many or most tight ends drafted immediately around Kelce are clearly preferable. Mark Andrews (125.7 UD), Dalton Kincaid (128.1 UD), Isaiah Likely (129.8 UD), Jake Ferguson (129.8 UD) and Oronde Gadsden (149.4 UD) are all better bets even without factoring in the cheaper prices.

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