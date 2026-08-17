Jerry Donabedian recaps the first slate of 16 preseason games, focusing on the rookies, injuries and backup RB battles that matter for fantasy.

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This is where you get my annual warning about not putting too much stock in preseason games, even though I'm the one who watches all of them (at least the early portions) and pores over box scores, snap counts and tweets. There is a lot that matters for fantasy ... if you care about late-round picks in best ball or bench spots in deep dynasty leagues.

Actionable information for traditional redraft leagues is less frequent, but it's still there if we know where to look, and I'll highlight some of the most important things in bold during the game recaps below.

Injuries are the No. 1 thing to track, along with any updates on players who are coming back from major surgery or have been on the mend this summer. Unfortunately, we'll have plenty of fantasy-relevant injury news to discuss below.

After injuries, the most important thing to check is whether players with uncertain depth chart standing are resting (or playing) with their team's starters. Context is important here, especially with rookies, who often get extended playing time with backups in the preseason even if they're ticketed for key roles come Week 1.

That differs team by team, so we'll get into some of the details below for crucial players like RB Jeremiyah Love and WR De'Zhaun Stribling, both of whom handled large workloads and made the most of the opportunity.

Performance does matter amidst job battles, but with Love, for example, it probably didn't matter how well he played. His talent isn't really in question, and Love's injury now overshadows how well he played.

A strong preseason showing matters more for Stribling, who may soon be jockeying with Deebo Samuel for snaps alongside Mike Evans (who returned to practice over the weekend, BTW). The 49ers wanted to see how Stribling responded to a featured role after his much-discussed camp. They have to be happy with how it went Thursday night: seven catches for 63 yards on eight targets in the first half.

That doesn't mean the rookie will start over Samuel in two-wide formations come Week 1, but it does at least seem Stribling is leaving Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk in the dust. There's not much chance of both Evans and Samuel staying healthy throughout the entire season, so even the No. 3 WR role could position Stribling for fantasy value later in the year.

We'll touch on his preseason usage and much more below, breaking down all 16 games from the first week of the preseason to find everything that matters for fantasy, whether you're preparing for a 10-team draft or looking for 20th-round picks in best ball. We'll even check in on some rookies who are only of interest in dynasty football right now.

How do these players stack up against the rest of the NFL? Visit our fantasy football rankings for a list of the top players for the remainder of the season.

Snap data and alignment stats in the article below come from NFL NextGen and/or official NFL gamebooks.

Packers (9) at Steelers (28) Packers (9) atSteelers (28)

The Packers used their starters for one drive, including QB Jordan Love and WRs Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed.

The Steelers used their starting O-line but rested some key skill-position guys, including Aaron Rodgers, Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle. Wideouts Michael Pittman (leg) and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) have been dealing with minor injuries, and they might not have played anyway.

Packers

RB MarShawn Lloyd and WR Matthew Golden played every snap on the first drive , with WR Christian Watson (one target) playing eight of nine snaps and Jayden Reed taking seven (two targets). Golden wasn't targeted. Reed played all seven of his snaps in the slot.

, with WR Christian Watson (one target) playing eight of nine snaps and Jayden Reed taking seven (two targets). Lloyd took four carries for 13 yards and lost four yards on a reception (on the opening drive). He took three snaps with the second-stringers but didn't get any more touches. Josh Jacobs (groin) hasn't been practicing, ICYMI. Lloyd looked hesitant, but maybe that's not surprising for a guy who has barely been healthy enough to practice until the third year of his career. He's at least getting plenty of first-team reps to help acclimate this summer.



Steelers

Rookie QB Drew Allar became the story of the night for non-fantasy purposes, coming in after Mason Rudolph and Will Howard to play the second half and ultimately completing 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards and two TDs, with a third TD on the ground. Supposed return specialist Kaded Wetjen, a surprise fourth-round pick, took an intermediate pass for a 74-yard gain (with the help of a slipping defender) and later made a five-yard TD catch.

WR Germie Bernard started and played 28 snaps, catching four of five targets for 51 yards. WR Roman Wilson was the other starter and played extensively throughout the first half, but he was targeted just once for a seven-yard gain.

TEs Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington split playing time early in the game.

RB Kaleb Johnson didn't play until the third quarter. RB Eli Heidenreich took nine carries for 21 yards, with all nine carries coming in the fourth quarter. Travis Homer and Lew Nichols handled backfield work early in the game. Homer could stick around as a special teams guy, depending on how the Steelers feel about Johnson and Heidenreich.



Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 1 - every route pic.twitter.com/RHNBDJf1SK — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 14, 2026

Lions (14) at Bengals (16) Lions (14) atBengals (16)

The Lions rested veteran starters.

The Bengals played their healthy starters for two drives.

Lions

WR Isaac TeSlaa started and played 17 snaps, finishing without a catch on three targets. One of the three incompletions was a slant that went through TeSlaa's hands and bounced off his helmet before being intercepted. Oops. WR Greg Dortch saw one incomplete target (in the first quarter) on seven snaps and returned a punt for eight yards early in the game. He at least appears well-positioned for a roster spot, putting him in play as an end-game pick for best ball. It's not necessarily a bad thing for TeSlaa that he played for longer than Dortch, given the age/experience gap. But you'd feel better about it if TeSlaa had done something (besides be responsible for an INT). No reason to start drafting him now.

RB Jacob Saylor started and played 29 snaps, taking eight carries for 55 yards and three catches for 28 yards (five targets). Saylor is now day-to-day with an ankle injury, joining Isiah Pacheco (MCL) and Sione Vaki (broken nose) on the mend. The backup competition looks open, with Raheem Blackshear (five carries for 33 yards) perhaps also throwing his name into the ring. The Lions could still look for outside help as well.



Bengals

RB Chase Brown started and took nine of 13 snaps on the first-team offense, with Samaje Perine taking the other four snaps. Neither continued play with the second-stringers. Brown had five carries for 16 yards, with Perine adding one carry for seven yards and two catches for 12 yards. Perine came in for a 3rd-and-long at the end of the opening drive, followed by the first three plays of the second series. Brown handled all the snaps before and after that four-play stretch. I haven't been drafting Brown this year, but I don't think the preseason split matters here with two established veterans. If it had gone the other way (Brown getting every snap) we wouldn't necessarily expect that to hold up come Week 1, either.

WR Ja'Marr Chase played all 13 snaps with the starters. Tee Higgins played 11. Andrei Iosivas was the No. 3 receiver, but rookie Colbie Young subbed in briefly, and both Iosivas and Young continued playing with the second-stringers. Iosivas ultimately caught two of two targets for 20 yards on 21 snaps, while Young hauled in two of four targets for 28 yards on 22 snaps.



Colts (13) at Patriots (13) Colts (13) atPatriots (13)

Both teams rested the vast majority of projected starters, plus some key backups.

Colts

RB Seth McGowan got the start and took all of the RB touches on the first three drives, but the last of those was a lost fumble at New England's goal line. McGowan didn't play after that, replaced by Ulysses Bentley, who took two carries for no gain. DJ Giddens (hamstring) didn't play. He and McGowan are competing for the No. 2 RB role. Indianapolis might consider adding depth from outside the organization.



Patriots

WRs Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins both drew starts with the second-string offense. Boutte played 16 snaps without a target. He remains a trade candidate. Hollins caught two of four targets for 24 yards on 13 snaps while wearing shoes. WR DeMario Douglas rested with the starters. As did RB TreVeyon Henderson.

WR Kyle Williams played 26 snaps and caught two of three targets for 37 yards and a TD. He played throughout the first half, getting some snaps alongside Boutte/Hollins and some more snaps after the veterans left.

Rookie TE Eli Raridon made the start and played extensively throughout the first half, catching one of four targets for eight yards. He held his own as a blocker, according to Yahoo's Nate Tice.

Rookie RB Jam Miller made the start and played 22 snaps, taking 14 carries for 55 yards. MassLive's Chris Mason called it "a good night for Miller in the race for RB3". RB Lan Larison played 41 snaps and caught six of eight targets for 38 yards, but with just one yard gained on seven carries.

K Andy Borregales missed three field goals while working with a new long-snapper, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. The Pats don't have another kicker on the roster, but that could change soon. Borregales was competent as a rookie, not elite, so there's not much reason to draft him in fantasy right now (especially with a Week 1 matchup at Seattle).



Interesting mix to the receivers in this game with DeVito. Kayshon Boutte only played 1st quarter w/no targets. Kyle Williams also quiet until a 12-yard touchdown. Mack Hollins and Efton Chism have been the consistent looks (2-4 and 3-3 respectively), with Lan Larison in mix — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) August 14, 2026

#Patriots WR Kyle Williams says he watches receivers like Davante Adam and Doug Baldwin to study their releases. Williams added that he has dreams about releases. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 15, 2026

Strangest quote of the preseason so far?

Chargers (27) at Texans (7) Chargers (27) atTexans (7)

The Chargers and Texans both rested most of their healthy starters (and some key backups), so we won't spend much time on this one. I only watched the first few minutes of the game. The interesting part is who didn't play...

Chargers

RB Keaton Mitchell was held out, while Kimani Vidal made the start and took five carries for eight yards (with one incomplete target). Vidal dropped a pass and didn't look good on the ground (not that he had much room).

and took five carries for eight yards (with one incomplete target). TE Oronde Gadsden played the first three drives. He at least played well, with two catches and a couple of decent blocks.

Texans

Cardinals (27) at Raiders (14) Cardinals (27) atRaiders (14)

The Cardinals used most of their healthy starters for one drive — a 15-play, 63-yard march culminating in a Marvin Harrison TD.

The Raiders also used most of their healthy starters for one drive, spanning 12 plays and 68 yards with Michael Mayer scoring the TD.

Cardinals

RB Jeremiyah Love made the start and got most of the first-team work, with Tyler Allgeier subbing in, but Love's strong play was overshadowed when he stayed in with the second-string offense and suffered an ankle injury . Love will miss at least the upcoming week of practice (and the next preseason game). Love finished with 11 carries for 58 yards and three catches for 14 yards. He looked fantastic. RB Tyler Allgeier subbed in on the first drive and took three straight carries. He then took a fourth carry on the second drive. Allgeier didn't play thereafter, while Love wisely continued playing on the third drive right up until halftime (when he got hurt).

. G Chase Bisontis , a rookie second-round pick (34th overall), is out for the season after suffering an MCL tear. He was expected to challenge Isaiah Adams to start at RG.

after suffering an MCL tear. He was expected to challenge Isaiah Adams to start at RG. TE Trey McBride played just one snap, getting the superstar treatment.

WR Marvin Harrison played every snap on the opening drive, cashing in with a seven-yard TD after he drew a pass interference call on a third-down deep heave to extend the drive. WR Michael Wilson played seven of 11 snaps and caught both of his targets for 23 yards, showing good chemistry with Jacoby Brissett again. Jalen Brooks or Kendrick Bourne subbed in for Wilson on a few plays, but that won't necessarily happen in the regular season (or at least not as frequently). Bourne caught his lone target for 12 yards and didn't appear to play with the backups.



Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is dealing with a high ankle sprain, per sources. It makes it unlikely that Love plays again this preseason, with the team hoping he can return for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener vs the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/H0vb0R7x4k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2026

Raiders

RB Ashton Jeanty got the start and played seven snaps on the opening drive before subbing out for Mike Washington. Jeanty took three carries for 16 yards, with one incomplete target. Washington strengthened his case for the No. 2 RB role , taking advantage of his chance to be next through the rotation after Jeanty. Washington got most of the snaps on the second and third drives, ripping off a 53-yard gain on the third series to finish with a 6-63-0 rushing line (and one incomplete target). Washington got one more carry after his long run (converting a 4th-and-1), and then no touches after halftime, suggesting he's solidly ahead of Dylan Laube and Roman Hemby .

TE Brock Bowers played a lone ceremonial snap before resting. TE Michael Mayer played well on the opening drive, catching two passes, including a TD, and making some nice blocks. He's a good player.

QB Fernando Mendoza entered after Kirk Cousins to play the second series and stayed in the game through early in the fourth quarter. Mendoza's four drives produced seven points. He looked pretty good, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a TD (with one sack and one short scramble).

The Raiders mostly used multi-TE formations on the opening drive. WR Tre Tucker played nine of 10 snaps. He went in motion on the first two snaps and then caught two passes for 21 yards later on the drive. He took seven of his nine snaps out wide. WR Jalen Nailor played eight of 10 snaps, all on the perimeter. WR Jack Bech came on as the No. 3 receiver (and continued playing with the second-stringers, unlike Tucker/Nailor). Bech played 22 snaps (55% perimeter), catching each of his three targets for 25 yards and a TD. He had a 10-yard reception from Kirk Cousins on the opening drive, and then caught two passes from Mendoza later on (one for a first down, one for a TD). Bech seems like at least a slight favorite for the No. 3 receiver job, but that role will probably entail fewer snaps than whatever Mayer gets as the No. 2 TE. Rookie wideout Malik Benson played extensively with Mendoza, catching two of four targets for 26 yards. Camp reports have been more promising for Benson than Bech, FWIW, so that may still be an open competition for No. 3.



Jack Bech legit. Tre Tucker legit. Jalen Nailor legit. Malik Benson legit. What more can we ask for — nathanamir (@nathanamir526) August 14, 2026

It's that time of year. Hope is in the air!

Titans (19) at 49ers (13) Titans (19) at49ers (13)

QB Cam Ward and many other starters played three drives for Tennessee.

The 49ers largely held out healthy starters, plus some key backups.

Titans

RB Tony Pollard played only nine of 22 snaps alongside Cam Ward , with the other 13 going to Tyjae Spears . I wouldn't read too much into the preseason snap splits among two veteran RBs. However, Spears is a good real-life player whose main limitation has been durability. A healthy version of him, entering his prime, was already a threat to the aging Pollard's workload. Pollard took four carries for 22 yards and a TD, with Spears taking five touches for 39 yards. They make for a good duo. Now about the rest of the team...

. WR Carnell Tate played 16 of 22 snaps with Ward and saw three incomplete targets. WR Wan'Dale Robinson played 17 snaps with Ward . The Titans mostly were in 11 personnel, and Robinson got just one snap on the perimeter . Robinson caught two of four targets for 19 yards.

and saw three incomplete targets. WR Elic Ayomanor started over Calvin Ridley, but Ridley also rotated in with the starters some, and Ayomanor continued playing with the backups (Ridley, Tate and Robinson didn't). Ridley caught his lone target for an 18-yard gain. Ayomanor saw three incomplete targets.

TEs Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger rotated in 11 personnel with the starters . The Titans also ran a handful of plays with both on the field. Neither stayed in with the second unit.

. The Titans also ran a handful of plays with both on the field. Neither stayed in with the second unit. Rookie RB Nicholas Singleton was the next man up after Pollard and Spears left the game. Singleton finished with eight carries for 31 yards.

TE Jaran Kanak (rookie seventh-round pick) will miss his entire rookie year with a torn pectoral.

49ers

WR De'Zhaun Stribling stole the show with a 7-63-0 receiving line on eight targets — all within the first 20 minutes of the game . Stribling played 22 snaps, all before halftime. He did much of his damage against Tennessee's starters, especially picking on CB Cor'Dale Flott.

. RB Patrick Taylor made the start. Pretty much everyone else is banged up, including Jordan James (ribs) and Kaelon Black (thigh), who were supposed to compete for the No. 2 RB role. Taylor scored a TD but finished with minus-five yards on five carries. Sincere McCormick took 10 carries for 38 yards.



Every target to De'Zhaun Stribling vs the Titans. Big fan of what I saw. Deployed him all over the formation and targeted him on in-breakers, out-breakers, and tried a jet sweep too. Plucky hands pic.twitter.com/qxhRFxMVNg — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 14, 2026

Trent Williams on Deebo Samuel: "Probably the best shape I've seen him in since I've known him." Their lockers are next to each other for now. Williams said they both have a lot of stuff so unlikely that locker placement will stick throughout the season. — Noah Furtado (@_noahfurtado) August 15, 2026

Buccaneers (24) at Jets (16) Buccaneers (24) atJets (16)

The Buccaneers rested veteran starters and some key backups.

The Jets played their healthy starters for a 65-yard FG drive to start the game.

Buccaneers

WR Ted Hurst started and played 21 snaps, catching two of six targets for 19 yards. He saw an underthrown deep target on the first play of the game but couldn't quite come back through the defender to bring it in.

RB Sean Tucker started and took four carries for 12 yards, with two catches for 11 yards. RB Josh Williams was solid later on, with 8-27-1 rushing. He may not be a threat to Tucker but at least looks good for the No. 4 RB job / practice squad spot.

WR Emeka Egbuka is dealing with a toe sprain but still expected to be ready for Week 1, per longtime Bucs beat writer Rick Stroud. I don't especially trust the information that teams give reporters, but Stroud is one of the best in the business, so it deserves more consideration.



Wowwwwww. Ted Hurst SMOKED the corner on 3rd and goal. But Bazelak threw it behind him. Hurst got his hands on it but couldn't make the catch. #Bucs settle for a Chase McLaughlin field goal. They're down 7-3. — Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) August 14, 2026

Jets

RB Breece Hall played 10 of 11 snaps on the opening drive, taking four carries for 16 yards. RB Braelon Allen got the other snap, and then ran for a 31-yard TD on the next drive with the backups. RB Isaiah Davis (knee) didn't play.

WR Garrett Wilson played all 11 snaps and caught two of three targets for 32 yards.

WR Adonai Mitchell played all 11 snaps but wasn't targeted.

WR Isaiah Williams , not Omar Cooper , was the No. 3 receiver with the starters . Williams wasn't targeted on seven snaps. He didn't appear to play after the first drive. Cooper played 21 snaps with the backups and caught two of three targets for 31 yards.

. TE Mason Taylor played eight snaps and caught both of his targets for 19 yards (he was targeted on two of the first three plays). Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) remains uncertain for Week 1 and unlikely to play this preseason.



Omar Cooper was on the field for the Jets' sixth offensive drive tonight. The last time a first-round rookie of any non-QB skill position was on the field that late into a preseason game was Treylon Burks in 2022. — Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) August 15, 2026

Dolphins (7) at Commanders (20) Dolphins (7) atCommanders (20)

The Dolphins played their healthy starters for a 14-play, 93-yard TD drive.

The Commanders rested most starters and some key backups.

Dolphins

RB De'Von Achane got all 14 snaps on the opening drive , taking seven carries for 39 yards and a TD (from one yard out on a plunge up the middle). He also converted a 3rd-and-1.

, taking seven carries for 39 yards and a TD (from one yard out on a plunge up the middle). He also converted a 3rd-and-1. Rookie WR Caleb Douglas also played every snap on the opening drive, and not at all afterward . He made a spectacular 28-yard grab, after missing out on a much easier reception due to poor footwork along the sideline. WR Malik Washington played 12 snaps and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards. He caught passes on the first two snaps of the game. Washington took eight of his 12 snaps on the perimeter. Douglas took 12 of his 14 snaps outside. (Miami didn't use three-wide formations much).

. He made a spectacular 28-yard grab, after missing out on a much easier reception due to poor footwork along the sideline. TE Greg Dulcich played 13 snaps, but some of those were with the backups. Rookie Will Kacmarek also got considerable run with both the starters and backups. Neither was targeted. It won't be shocking if Dulcich's playing time is inconsistent outside of clear passing situations. Kacmarek, a third-round pick, is touted for his blocking more than his pass catching, and he weighs around 260 pounds. That might work for this run-first Miami offense.



Dolphins offence packages

21 Personnel - FB DJ Herman, RB Achane, TE Kacmarek

12 Personnel - RB Achane, TE Kacmarek, TE Dulcich

11 Personnel - RB Achane, TE Dulcich

22 Personnel - FB DJ Herman, RB Achane, TE Kacmarek, TE Dulcich. — Jackson Long 🐬🏈/🔥🏀 (@DaPhinest72) August 15, 2026

Dolphins rookie WR Caleb Douglas continues strong summer with highlight reel catch in preseason debuthttps://t.co/u3VkhJ0iY0pic.twitter.com/vLN25vcIfg — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 15, 2026

Commanders

Antonio Williams getting his first snaps, mid-way through the second quarter. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2026

Broncos (27) at Falcons (7) Broncos (27) atFalcons (7)

Both teams played most of their healthy starters, but we didn't see RB Bijan Robinson (rest), WR Jaylen Waddle (leg), J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) or Bo Nix (ankle).

Broncos

RB RJ Harvey got the start and played each of the first 11 snaps before handing things over to Jonah Coleman. Harvey took the first five touches, gaining 16 yards, with Coleman then subbing in on the second drive. Coleman got hot on the third drive with gains of 13 and 7 yards — plus a nine-yard run and a five-yard catch that were wiped out by penalties. Coleman finished with four carries for 24 yards. After the third drive, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin took over. Coleman solidified himself as the No. 3 RB and could challenge both Harvey and Dobbins for snaps pretty soon. FB Adam Prentice took three carries, including a goal-line TD on the opening drive.

WRs Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Pat Bryant all got plenty of playing time early on. Not much point evaluating that, especially without Waddle around. Sutton had a 40-yard catch that was nearly a TD on the opening drive, after Bryant gained 15 yards on the first play. Those two were the starters, and Sutton finished with 3-60-0 over two drives, also making an incredible one-handed grab. Bryant may be a good player, but Sutton's starting job is in no danger right now. Note that Bryant played just two of his 10 snaps on the perimeter in this game.

TEs Evan Engram and Adam Trautman formed their familiar timeshare at tight end.

Jonah Coleman - Preseason Week 1 - every touch pic.twitter.com/pJvNfyixWp — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 15, 2026

Friendly reminder that if there is one team that you can't trust their preseason usage will mean much for the regular season, it's the Denver Broncos. — Nathan Jahnke (@FFNateJahnke) August 15, 2026

Falcons

WR Drake London played just two snaps, while TE Kyle Pitts played all eight snaps with QB Tua Tagovailoa and accounted for all four of Tua's targets. WR Jahan Dotson, RB Brian Robinson and TE Charlie Woerner were the other skill-position starters. Dotson, Robinson and Pitts played each of the eight snaps with Tua, and no snaps thereafter . Dotson wasn't targeted, but the playing time and his contract ($10M GTD) make him a favorite for the No. 2 WR role. He'll likely run a lot of deep routes in an offense that won't throw many deep passes, but he at least figures to be on the field a good bit early in the year. WRs Olamide Zaccheaus and Chris Blair also got playing time (but not targets) with the starters. Rookie third-round pick Zachariah Branch had a quiet night, playing with the backups and taking three touches for nine yards. He might be more of a threat to Zaccheaus than Dotson, in any case.

RB Nathan Carter was the second RB to get a carry, but he finished with just 11 yards on seven touches while splitting work with Tyler Goodson into the third quarter. Goodson took seven carries for 28 yards and one catch for three yards.



Tua Tagovailoa's second drive didn't go any better than his first. Both tackles immediately beaten on third down, and Atlanta is punting again. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) August 14, 2026

Browns (10) at Bears (34) Browns (10) atBears (34)

QB Deshaun Watson played the entire first half, producing 10 points over the first three drives before the milk turned sour with a lost fumble and a pair of 3-and-outs. The Browns played a mix of starters and second-stringers after the first couple of drives.

The Bears rested most healthy starters and some key backups, including QB Caleb Williams, RB D'Andre Swift, etc.

Browns

RB Quinshon Judkins took carries on each of Cleveland's first three plays, getting stuffed on 3rd-and-short on the last of those. He ended up playing eight snaps and taking four carries, all on the first two drives. RB Dylan Sampson got his first carry on the third drive and handled most of the backfield work until halftime, with Amani Marshall subbing in occasionally. Sampson finished with only four carries for six yards, but he had a 43-yard gain on a screen pass, showing impressive acceleration to break through for a big gain.

WRs Denzel Boston , KC Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy were all starters , with Harold Fannin at tight end. Concepcion subbed out in favor of No. 2 TE Blake Whiteheart for a few plays, but the rookie showed plenty of potential even if he may be limited to 11 personnel initially. Concepcion played 25 snaps, catching three of four targets for 27 yards and taking a carry for a 14-yard TD. He also had a long punt return of 30+ yards early in the game. Concepcion was on the perimeter for just 17 percent of his snaps. Boston played 100 percent of his snaps on the perimeter . Concepcion was in motion at the snap on three plays, including one of his catches and his 14-yard TD run. The Week 1 role for Concepcion could look something like Jayden Reed's in his first two seasons, but with more volume upside and less efficiency upside (due to the QB situation and likely lower aDOT compared to Reed). Boston played 26 snaps and caught one of two targets for 15 yards. He largely stayed on the perimeter, whereas Concepcion was motioned around and spent time in the slot or tight to the formation. That may carry over to the regular season, potentially allowing Concepcion to get more targets/touches even if Boston plays more snaps (not saying that's guaranteed, but it is plausible). Jeudy played just nine snaps, exiting along with Judkins after the second drive. Jeudy caught both of his targets for 18 yards. Fannin also played just nine snaps, exiting along with Judkins and Jeudy .

, with Harold Fannin at tight end.

A bunch of rookie WRs with ADPs outside the Top 150 now look like reasonable picks for the final few rounds of redraft leagues. Denzel Boston (ahead of the others)

Ja'Kobi Lane

Cyrus Allen

Ted Hurst

Malachi Fields

Caleb Douglas (my least favorite) Unless you're in a super deep… — Jerry Donabedian (@Lurn2Reed) August 16, 2026

Bears

RB Roschon Johnson got the start and took all of the RB carries over the first 26 minutes before Salvon Ahmed came in. Johnson took eight carries for 34 yards, but Ahmed made a stronger impression with 2-17-0 rushing and 3-55-1 receiving. Don't be surprised if Ahmed wins the RB3 job there. Of course, the Bears could keep Ahmed around on the practice squad and have Johnson on the roster for special teams reasons, even if they prefer Ahmed as a running back. Neither inspires much confidence.

Rookie WR Zavion Thomas (knee) didn't play.

RB Kyle Monangai was one of the healthy players held out, only for this to happen at Sunday's light practice....

Tough moment in today's practice as #Bears RB Kyle Monangai suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury when Grady Jarrett tackled him from behind. They were not wearing pads today and Grady seemed to realize it mid-tackle, attempting to hold Monangai up at the end. He… — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 16, 2026

Vikings (13) at Giants (10) Vikings (13) atGiants (10)

The Vikings rested Justin Jefferson but used most of their healthy starters, including Kyler Murray, recent winner of a grueling QB competition.

The Giants played most of their healthy starters for two drives, and some of the younger players stayed in a bit longer.

Vikings

RB Aaron Jones got the start and played five of nine snaps on the opening drive, with Jordan Mason taking the other four snaps. Neither RB played after the opening drive. Jones finished with three carries for 27 yards and an incomplete target, while Mason took three carries for 17 yards.

RB Demond Claiborne took over on the second drive and played deep into the third quarter , ceding only occasional snaps to Zavier Scott. Claiborne took 12 carries for 34 yards and wasn't targeted.

, ceding only occasional snaps to Zavier Scott. WRs Jordan Addison and Tai Felton played every snap on the opening drive. WR Jauan Jennings came in for four snaps. Neither he nor Addison continued playing after the opening drive. Felton did, catching one of two targets for five yards on 18 snaps. TE T.J. Hockenson took just five snaps.



Jordan Mason and T.J. Hockenson entered the game on the third snap for the Vikings. Only starter we haven't seen on offense is Justin Jefferson, as expected. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 15, 2026

Giants

RB Cam Skattebo got the start and took four carries for 19 yards on the first two drives, splitting first-team work with Tyrone Tracy (3 carries, 1 target) and Devin Singletary (3 carries) . The three split first-team work, but Skattebo arguably had the best day. Singletary gained just three yards on his three carries, though he did have a long reception. Tracy had the worst game, missing a block that got his QB crushed.

. QB Jaxson Dart left the game to be evaluated in the medical tent after a big hit on the second drive. He returned after a few plays and threw a TD pass, then told reporters after the game that he's "puzzled" about repeatedly being pulled from games for concussion checks. Let the man live!

WRs Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney started, alongside Skattebo, TE Theo Johnson and FB Patrick Ricard. (Not listed: TE Isaiah Likely). Slayton and Mooney played 12 snaps apiece (out of 16 on the opening two drives). The Giants otherwise rotated heavily, with Likely taking just six snaps. I don't think this matters for Likely, at all. We already knew he wasn't going to play 60 snaps per week, and he's not that bad of a blocker to never be on the field for run plays. Also....Likely didn't continue playing with the backups. Johnson did. And Likely's six snaps yielded two targets, with two catches for 11 yards. I wouldn't say Saturday's usage was a bad sign for Likely, given how the Giants rotated heavily at multiple positions throughout the first few drives.

WRs Malachi Fields and Calvin Austin also got first-team snaps , including Fields' 15-yard TD pass from Dart. Fields then stayed in the game to play some with Jameis Winston and caught an 11-yard pass on the first snap of the next drive. Fields finished with 3-34-1 on three targets across 19 snaps, keeping himself right in the mix for early playing time at WR .

, including Fields' 15-yard TD pass from Dart.

Jaxson Dart takes a huge hit and sack. Didn't see the blindside rusher. Tyrone Tracy Jr. whiffed. He got up gingerly. Dart is being taken out of the game and checked. The blue tent is up. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 15, 2026

Panthers (14) at Bills (29) Panthers (14) atBills (29)

The Panthers played their starters for three drives — all 3-and-outs.

The Bills kept most of their healthy starters in for two drives, including Josh Allen, James Cook and DJ Moore, the latter of whom suffered a minor injury.

Panthers

RB Jonathon Brooks got the start with Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) sidelined. Brooks took three carries for five yards and caught one pass for nine yards, getting all of the first-team RB touches . He was stuffed in the backfield twice without much chance to escape. RB Trevor Etienne subbed in for a couple of third downs and then took over as the lead back with the second-string offense, finishing with six carries for seven yards and four catches for 18 yards. It's unclear if Etienne would have the third-down role with both Hubbard and Brooks healthy, but Etienne at least seems on track for a roster spot.

. He was stuffed in the backfield twice without much chance to escape. WRs Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker took every snap alongside QB Bryce Young, with Xavier Legette subbing in as the No. 3 receiver.

TE Darren Waller wasn't ready to play. The position was a familiar rotation between Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Tremble, at least, still figures to have a significant blocking role once Waller is up to speed. Sanders reportedly is on the roster bubble, which isn't a surprise at this point.



Trevor Etienne is gonna make this team with his receiving ability. They are spotlight that now. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 15, 2026

Bills

WR DJ Moore was the headliner, catching three passes for 61 yards before coming up gimpy at the end of his final catch . He didn't really have a chance to get back in the game, as Keon Coleman scored on the next play and Buffalo's starters mostly rested thereafter.

. He didn't really have a chance to get back in the game, as Keon Coleman scored on the next play and Buffalo's starters mostly rested thereafter. Moore, Coleman and Khalil Shakir started, with Joshua Palmer also getting a lot of first-team snaps. Each of the three starters was productive, but Coleman continued playing with the backups and suffered a seemingly minor injury on the third series .

. Ray Davis came in for a few plays with the starters, but he didn't get any touches until the second-stringers were in. James Cook took all five carries with the starters, gaining 21 yards.

Bills HC Joe Brady indicated that he thought both WR DJ Moore and WR Keon Coleman were "good" following their injury scares during the game. He did note that they'll have to see from the medical, but didn't seem too worried. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 15, 2026

Khalil Shakir down the field was one of my takeaways from training camp You saw it come to fruition today against the Panthers 2 receptions of 20 and 21 yards. Downfield threat pic.twitter.com/8atjbbHrmR — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 15, 2026

Jaguars (24) at Saints (20) Jaguars (24) atSaints (20)

Both teams rested pretty much anyone we'd care about for fantasy, apart from some rookies who are of interest in deep dynasty leagues.

Jaguars

RB DeeJay Dallas technically started, but undrafted rookie J'Mari Taylor was busy early on and throughout the game, finishing with a 22-78-1 rushing line. LeQuint Allen was among the players rested, confirming that he's locked in for a roster spot (and likely a role on passing downs).

WR Josh Cameron started and played 26 snaps, catching one of three targets for 17 yards.

Rookie TEs Tanner Koziol and Nate Boerkircher both were starters. Koziol finished without a catch on two targets. Boerkircher wasn't targeted.

Saints

RB Audric Estime got the start, though it didn't mean much with Kendre Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) both banged up while Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara rested. Estime has looked decent when given chances, and Saturday was no different with five carries yielding 28 yards and a TD before he left early with an ankle injury. The No. 3 RB job may come down to whoever is healthy. Ty Chandler is that guy right now, and he nearly returned the opening kickoff for a TD on Saturday.

Rookie WR Barion Brown played 36 snaps and caught each of his four targets for 54 yards, feeding the summer hype machine. With Jordyn Tyson's hamstring injury not sounding good, Brown and Devaughn Vele (rested) are candidates for more snaps than previously expected in September. Vele, of course, remains the much safer candidate to benefit.



"They're basically the same player."#Saints WR Chris Olave on why Barion Brown reminds him of Rashid Shaheed pic.twitter.com/tNeRVqnUTH — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 13, 2026

Probably not, but I like the optimism.

Rams (20) at Chiefs (12) Rams (20) atChiefs (12)

The Chiefs opened with a mix of starters and backups, but the starters didn't play much.

The Rams rested starters and many veteran backups.

Rams

RB Jarquez Hunter got the start and took nine carries for 35 yards, but undrafted rookie Dean Connors stole the show in the second half with four catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Connors also took six carries for 22 yards. I'm already full of regret for dropping him to get under the roster limit in one league...

TE Max Klare, a rookie second-round pick, made the start and played throughout much of the contest, bringing in seven of eight targets for 37 yards. There's been a lot of talk about Terrance Ferguson, but this still figures to be a frustrating TE rotation for fantasy, with some chance of Klare joining the mix this year. Ferguson is taller and faster, and thus more interesting for fantasy, but it's not unanimous that he's a better NFL prospect than Klare.



At what point of a rookie draft do you start to prioritize grit over production? pic.twitter.com/klkX2tUpgc — Jerry Donabedian (@Lurn2Reed) July 12, 2026

Chiefs

RB Kenneth Walker played one snap before Brashard Smith replaced him. RB Emmett Johnson came in on the third drive and ended up taking 35 snaps, with 12 carries for 59 yards and three catches for 10 yards (three targets) . RB Emari Demercado was playing in the second half, suggesting he's on the roster bubble . Even if Demercado has a role on passing downs, Johnson could be Walker's handcuff. Camp reports suggest Johnson and Demercado have worked ahead of Smith, mostly. But Smith was first through the rotation in this one; he didn't have any luck on the ground, but did have a nice gain on a screen pass.

WRs Cyrus Allen , Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals were the starters , with Noah Gray at tight end. Thornton only played the first drive, while Allen and Royals played well into the second half, taking 36 snaps apiece. Allen caught two of five targets for 20 yards. He also had a nice gain on a screen pass wiped out by an OPI penalty on a teammate. Allen took only 43 percent of his snaps on the perimeter , while Royals was at 66% and Thornton unsurprisingly at 100 percent (albeit on just five snaps). Allen was in motion at the snap on three plays, a team high. He didn't get a target/touch on any of them though. Royals caught both of his targets for 17 yards.

, with Noah Gray at tight end. QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), WR Rashee Rice (knee), WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and TE Travis Kelce all were held out. But all have been practicing lately, putting the Chiefs in shape to be reasonably healthy for Week 1.

Emari Demercado with his first offensive snaps of the game in the fourth quarter, which is very surprising to me. — Nathan Jahnke (@FFNateJahnke) August 15, 2026

Eagles (7) at Ravens (24) Eagles (7) atRavens (24)

Both teams rested most of their starters and many veteran backups.

Eagles

RB Tank Bigsby played all 10 snaps with QB Andy Dalton. RB Will Shipley was second through the rotation in the backfield.

WR Dontayvion Wicks was among the players rested. Buzz out of Philly puts Wicks as the No. 2 receiver, with Makai Lemon starting off in the No. 3 role (not that big of a surprise, given Lemon's slot-based college role).

TE Eli Stowers got some snaps on the first two drives, but he came in behind Grant Calcaterra.

A few #Eagles that entered training camp competing for starting spots are not in uniform: S Marcus Epps

WR Dontayvion Wicks — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 15, 2026

Ravens

With RB Justice Hill rested and Rasheen Ali (undisclosed) banged up, rookie RB Adam Randall got a lot of playing time, including in the first quarter. UDFA Elijah Tau-Tolliver also played a lot, taking 10 carries for 42 yards and subbing in for Randall during the first quarter.

The Ravens gave their rookie pass catchers plenty of snaps and targets, though it was a necessity at TE due to a lack of alternatives. WR Ja'Kobi Lane and TE Matthew Hibner both started and were busy early on and continued playing deep into the game. Lane scored a TD on the third drive, strengthening his case for the No. 3 receiver job . He finished with 3-38-1 on three targets over 27 snaps . WR Devontez Walker also got a lot of playing time early on. WR Elijah Sarratt, on the other hand, didn't appear to play in the first quarter. But he was busy later in the game, catching six of seven targets for 66 yards. He lost a fumble fighting for extra yards, so it truly was a mixed bag of a night. Lane is the favorite for early playing time, but it's not 100 percent clear how that will play out yet.

K Tyler Loop missed a field goal. He's reportedly been great at camp, but that'll only go so far after what happened at the end of last year.

The fumble sucked but Sarratt put some nasty route running on tape — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) August 16, 2026

Cowboys (17) at Seahawks (7) Cowboys (17) atSeahawks (7)

Both teams rested most of their starters and some veteran backups.

Cowboys

RB Jaydon Blue made the start and got extended run throughout the first half, with Phil Mafah subbing in a few times. At halftime, Blue had eight carries for 19 yards and two catches for 15 yards, while Mafah had three carries for six yards and one catch for six yards. Malik Davis didn't get a touch until the second half, while Blue exclusively played in the first half . Davis took seven carries for 39 yards after halftime. It's a good sign for Blue that he went first through the rotation, but this may still be a competition, and Davis could go first in the next preseason game. Mafah left with an injury...



very not ideal for the promising young #Cowboys RB. Malik Davis vs. Jaydon Blue just got more intense in the battle behind Javonte Williams. will see how much time Mafah will miss, if any. https://t.co/I81Cbe9Xqn — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 16, 2026

It's no secret I am a Malik Davis fan, but I pride myself on staying objective and putting all the info out there so we can get an honest assessment. Here is my explanation of the Cowboys' running back situation.https://t.co/oXXvzw0mGb — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) August 16, 2026

Seahawks