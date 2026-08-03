Buffalo Bills' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

Relive the Bills’ defining moment of the last decade and what it meant for Buffalo, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott.

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Franchise Moments: Buffalo's Billsiest Moment of the Past Decade

Buffalo's sporting landscape is littered with broken tables and shattered dreams. The Bills and Sabres have combined for zero championships across four Super Bowl appearances and two trips to the Stanley Cup Final in their respective sports. Even Buffalo-born tennis star Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Bills' ownership group, lost her only Grand Slam final at the 2024 US Open.

The 1990s were Buffalo's most memorable sporting decade, with the Bills losing four consecutive Super Bowls starting with Super Bowl XXV in January of 1991, and the Sabres capping the millennium with a loss in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final.

This past decade has offered much of the same sentiment for Buffalo sports, and RotoWire Staff has pinpointed the moment that most encapsulates the modern era of Bills football as part of our NFL Franchise-Defining Moments campaign.

Bills' Defining Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: 13 Seconds (2021 AFC Divisional Round vs. Chiefs)

Despite years of disappointment, Bills fans were finally ready to believe again on January 23, 2022. Home-grown phenom Josh Allen was going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Divisional Round, and a historic performance from wide receiver Gabe Davis was exactly what the Bills needed to finally vanquish their rival Chiefs in the playoffs and deny Kansas City a fourth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game.

Davis' fourth touchdown catch of the game and the ensuing PAT gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Surely even the high-flying Chiefs offense wouldn't have enough time to get into scoring range against a Bills defense that allowed the fewest points and yards in the NFL that season?

Unfortunately for the Bills, we're talking about Buffalo sports here.

The Bills kicked it deep on the ensuing kickoff rather than opting for a squib to put the ball in play and tick off precious seconds. A touchback brought the ball to Kansas City's 25-yard line, and a simple short completion to speedster Tyreek Hill picked up 19 yards in five seconds against a sagging Bills defense. Buffalo was still in great shape at that point, but a 25-yard Travis Kelce catch on the next play got the home team well within Harrison Butker's range for a game-tying 49-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

Once again, the Bills were so close yet so far.

Remember when the Buffalo Bills and Tony Romo celebrated too early with the Chiefs still having 13 seconds on the clock? 😂 pic.twitter.com/NA7R1QhN5t — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) July 12, 2024

Aftermath of Those Fateful 13 Seconds

Allen did almost everything right that day, but he made the wrong call of "tails" on the overtime coin toss. Kansas City got the ball and marched down the field for an eight-play, 75-yard drive which culminated with the game-ending eight-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. Buffalo's offense never saw the field in OT.

The NFL has subsequently changed its playoff overtime rules so both offenses get a chance to possess the ball. Maybe that rule change would have helped Allen and the Bills rewrite the history books that day.

Then again, Mahomes has gone on to win another two Super Bowls since then and boasts a perfect 4-0 career playoff record against Allen's Bills, while Buffalo is still stuck searching for its first sports championship as a city.

What Tipped the Scales For the 13-Second Game?

The 13-second game was on-brand for the Allen-era Bills, who consistently deliver dominant regular seasons only to find creative new ways to lose in the postseason. The current version of the Bills is the first team ever to win a playoff game in six consecutive seasons with reaching the Super Bowl in that span.

Most of their playoff exits have featured underwhelming defensive performances, and that side of the ball came up short down the stretch in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round, which saw a combined 25 points scored in the final 1:54 of regulation.

Other Bills moments that earned votes from RotoWire Staff were Allen being drafted 7th overall in 2019, Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest against the Bengals in 2023, and the Bills ending a 17-year playoff drought in 2017.