Cleveland has not named a 2026 starter. Track the Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders battle, the full QB depth chart, backup order, and live Week 1 odds.

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Who Is the Cleveland Browns' Starting Quarterback for 2026?

As of late July 2026, the Cleveland Browns have not named a Week 1 starting quarterback. Head coach Todd Monken is running an open competition, and the two names in front are Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, with Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also in the room. Nothing was settled at mandatory minicamp, and the real separation is expected once the pads come on in training camp and the preseason.

If you want the short version: the veteran (Watson) carried an edge on experience into the offseason, but the second-year passer (Sanders) closed the spring strong. But Watson has since pulled clearly ahead in the prediction markets.Â

Here is the full picture, the depth chart, the backup order, and the live Week 1 odds.

Prediction Markets Browns Week 1 Starting QB â€” Live Odds Implied probability that each quarterback opens the season as Cleveland's Week 1 starter. No starter has been named â€” Deshaun Watson leads an open competition with Shedeur Sanders. Kalshi Polymarket As of late July 2026 Deshaun Watson Favorite Kalshi 71% Polymarket 61% Shedeur Sanders Challenger Kalshi 21% Polymarket 25% Dillon Gabriel Longshot Kalshi 5% Polymarket 6% Taylen Green Longshot Kalshi 0% Polymarket 0%

Cleveland Browns QB depth chart (2026)

Four quarterbacks are in the building. The top two are competing for the job; the bottom two are fighting for developmental and emergency roles.

Quarterback Acquired Projected role Where things stand Deshaun Watson Trade, 2022 Favorite Back from a twice-repaired Achilles that cost him 2025. Has pulled ahead in the markets as camp opens. Shedeur Sanders Draft, 2025 (Rd 5) Second Closed the spring strong, but has slipped to a distant second in the markets after a rough rookie year. Dillon Gabriel Draft, 2025 (Rd 3) Depth / spot starts Started games as a rookie in 2025. In the mix for a developmental or emergency role. Taylen Green Draft, 2026 (Rd 6) Developmental Rookie project. Not expected to compete for Week 1, but the room is unsettled enough that anything is possible.

Note: Kenny Pickett was traded to the Raiders and Joe Flacco is no longer on the roster â€” last year's camp veterans are gone, which is what opened this competition up.

Who is the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback today?

There is no official QB1 today. Monken declined to name a starter at the end of mandatory minicamp, and the staff has been splitting first-team reps between Watson and Sanders. Expect that rotation to continue through August, with the preseason games -- live reps against another team's defense -- doing most of the deciding.

This page is updated as the competition resolves, so if the Browns name a Week 1 starter, you'll find it at the top. Until then, treat any "Browns starting QB today" claim elsewhere as a projection, not an announcement.

Deshaun Watson's status

Watson, 30, is back on the field after a right Achilles tendon that he ruptured during the 2024 season and then re-ruptured in recovery -- an injury that cost him the entire 2025 season on the physically-unable-to-perform list. His case for the job is the one it has always been: experience, arm talent, and the ability to create off-schedule. The question is whether he can look like a franchise quarterback again once the hits are live.

Shedeur Sanders' push for QB1

Sanders was a projected first-rounder who slid to the fifth round of the 2025 draft, and his rookie year was a struggle behind veterans on the depth chart. In 2026 the picture is different: he was efficient throughout the spring and pushed his way into the starting conversation. His task in camp is to prove that spring efficiency holds up against a real game plan and live pressure. For fantasy and NFL betting purposes, he is the name whose stock is moving.

Dillon Gabriel, a 2025 third-round pick, already has rookie starts on his rÃ©sumÃ© and gives Cleveland a developmental option who has seen the field. Taylen Green, a 2026 sixth-round rookie, is a project who is not expected to challenge for Week 1. Given the franchise's recent history of cycling through starters, though, it would surprise no one if a third or even fourth quarterback took a snap that mattered before the season is out.

Who is the Browns' backup quarterback?

The backup order follows the competition: whoever loses the Watsonâ€“Sanders battle is the likely QB2, with Gabriel next and Green as the developmental arm. Cleveland has carried multiple quarterbacks deep into recent seasons, and with four on the roster, one of Sanders or Gabriel could also become a trade candidate if the top of the chart settles. We'll list the confirmed backup here once the depth chart is official.

Browns Week 1 starting QB odds

Prediction market platforms have priced this battle since the winter, and Watson has pulled clearly ahead as camp opens.Â

On Kalshi, Watson is the favorite at about 71%, with Sanders back near 21% after sliding in recent trading and Dillon Gabriel a longshot around 5%.Â

Polymarket shows the same shape -- Watson near 61%, Sanders around 25%, Gabriel about 6% -- though its Browns market is lightly traded, so read those numbers with that in mind. Prices move daily as camp reps and preseason snaps get reported, so check the live board before reading anything into a single number.

Both markets resolve to whoever is designated Cleveland's Week 1 starter on the official depth chart. The Browns open the season on the road against Jacksonville.

Browns quarterback FAQ

Is Shedeur Sanders starting for the Browns?

Not officially, and the markets have him behind. Sanders pushed into the conversation with a strong spring but has slipped to a distant second behind Deshaun Watson, and Cleveland had not named a Week 1 starter as of late July 2026.

Who is the Browns starting QB today?

There is no named starter today. The staff is splitting first-team reps between Watson and Sanders and is expected to decide during the preseason. This page updates when a starter is announced.

Did the Browns trade Kenny Pickett?

Yes. Pickett was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders, and veteran Joe Flacco is no longer on the roster â€” clearing the way for the current Watsonâ€“Sanders competition.

Is Deshaun Watson healthy?

Watson is back competing after a twice-repaired Achilles that kept him out for the 2025 season. Whether he can return to form is the central question of the competition.

Who will start at QB for the Browns in Week 1?

Watson is the favorite, with prediction market apps giving him a clear edge over Sanders as camp opens. Nothing is official, and the job is expected to be settled by the end of the preseason.

How this page is sourced

Depth-chart status, roster moves, and competition reporting reflect Browns beat coverage and the team's 2026 minicamp reports; odds reflect the Kalshi and Polymarket Cleveland Week 1 starting-quarterback markets. Figures are snapshots and change as the competition develops. This page is reviewed and updated through training camp, the preseason, and Week 1. Last updated: late July 2026.

Note: prediction-market trading involves risk and is available only where legal. Odds are provided for context and are not a recommendation to trade.

Keep tracking the Browns

For live depth charts, snap counts, injury updates, and weekly fantasy projections on Cleveland and the rest of the NFL, see RotoWire's NFL coverage.