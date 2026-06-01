The tools that you get with the RotoWire fantasy football draft kit are very much like a great set of power tools. Those garage implements are invaluable in helping you get the job done, but they work best when you follow a simple set of safety guidelines when using them.

You won't have to worry about physical safety if you make an error with fantasy football rankings, but if you don't avoid the most common fantasy football draft kit mistakes, you may look back on your fantasy season with regret instead of celebrating season-ending successes.

We will walk you through some of those common fantasy football draft kit mistakes. And we'll detail why you shouldn't rely too heavily on default rankings, illustrate the dangers of ignoring ADP and market movement, instruct you on the issues that can occur in misinterpreting projections and ceiling outcomes, tell you why skipping mock draft practice is a bad idea and remind you of the value of adjusting for injuries and changes to NFL depth charts when planning for your fantasy drafts.

Relying Too Heavily on Default Rankings

A major issue that fantasy managers run into on draft day is following default fantasy football rankings without adjusting for league settings. The most obvious downside of this fantasy football draft strategy is that you can end up with a predictable roster, but this approach also removes the benefit of following your personal strategy. You want your fantasy team to reflect your drafting mindset, which is something that cannot happen when you lean too much on default rankings.

"A common example is leagues that start three wide receivers instead of two," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jim Coventry. "Default rankings may not account for that extra spot, which can lead you to reach for a quarterback early while leaving a real weakness at receiver."

This proverbial pothole is easily avoidable if you subscribe to RotoWire and use a customized fantasy football cheat sheet. These steps will give you a roster that meets your requirements and that is adjusted for your league's scoring and structural formats.

Ignoring ADP and Market Movement

The best way to find out what the rest of the fantasy football world is thinking in regard to prospect valuation is using fantasy football ADP. Failing to monitor fantasy football ADP trends can cause managers to reach too early for a player or miss out on falling value picks.

"We saw this in 2025 with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who went from afterthought to must-draft overnight once the coaching staff named him the lead back," Coventry said. "The key was recognizing that ADP was overcorrecting, treating him as a league winner instead of a committee leader."

Proper usage of a fantasy football draft kit can help you anticipate draft flow. This means that you won't be looking over a list of players, but instead will be tracking ADP market movements and altering your draft strategies accordingly. This kind of forward thinking can pan out as a slight edge in every round. Add that up over the course of 14 or more rounds and it will result in a much better starting roster than your competitors who fly by the seat of their draft day pants.

Misinterpreting Projections and Ceiling Outcomes

Some managers make the mistake of treating RotoWire fantasy football projections as guaranteed production levels. What they should be doing is seeing these as range-based outcomes. If you use this mindset when looking over projections, you will do a much better job of balancing floor and upside levels.

"Justin Fields heading into 2025 is a perfect example," said Coventry. "The rushing upside and two-year deal made the projections look great, but his passing limitations and real benching risk meant he should only have been drafted when the cost was reasonable enough to absorb that downside."

This outlook is especially important when you are playing in Best Ball or high-stakes leagues. The Best Ball environment rewards ceiling plays, so your best bet (pun intended) is to dive into the RotoWire ceiling projections section to see which players fare well in this area. For high-stakes leagues, your preferred plays should be those prospects with both vaulted ceilings and raised floors.

Skipping Mock Draft Practice

An NFL team wouldn't think of playing a game without putting in the appropriate amount of practice. You should take the same approach with your fantasy draft. Even putting in a relatively small amount of time using RotoWire fantasy football mock draft tool could be all that it takes to avoid the one bad pick that can ruin a fantasy draft.

"Mock drafts help you develop a feel for when players come off the board," Coventry said. "Knowing when to target a quarterback and which group of options will still be available at that point removes the panic that leads to reaching."

That time investment can pay even more dividends if you use fantasy football mock drafts to familiarize yourself with items such as where the positional tier breaks are and when positional runs will start and end. It can also help you figure out which direction to go in when unexpected draft room behavior occurs.

Failing to Adjust for Injuries and Depth Chart Changes

Do not make the mistake of using outdated draft kit information when the NFL injury report and depth charts start to shift late in the preseason. Things will change multiple times on a daily basis at this time of year, but you can rest easy since RotoWire sets the industry standard in both of these areas.

Staying current on injury and depth chart changes will ensure that your draft board reflects real opportunity. It also will help you avoid preventable mistakes that less prepared fantasy managers in your league may make.