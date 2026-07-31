Common NFL Optimizer Mistakes That Reduce ROI

Discover the most common NFL optimizer mistakes fantasy players make and how to fix them before they cost you your DFS profits.

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DFS fantasy football managers know how helpful it is to use an NFL optimizer when creating and inputting lineups into various DFS platforms. The NFL optimizer can be a huge time saver and provides a central tracking area to coordinate what can be a large volume of DFS lineups.

As valuable as an NFL optimizer is in executing a winning DFS fantasy football draft strategy, there are still many common NFL optimizer mistakes that fantasy players make. We'll help you fix these errors before they cost you DFS profits. We'll discuss why you should not ignore ownership projections when setting lineup exposure and why you should utilize customization settings before running the optimizer.

Next up is making sure to account for late breaking news and injury updates. We then go over why you shouldn't be using outdated projections for your optimizer inputs, and close by discussing the pitfalls of building too many lineups without a bankroll strategy.

Ignoring Ownership Projections When Setting Lineup Exposure

Reviewing projected point totals in fantasy football rankings is a great place to start when compiling DFS lineups, but blindly maximizing projected points without factoring in ownership percentages leads to chalk-heavy lineups. These rosters are likely to only win small amounts in most leagues and are apt to return nothing in large-field GPPs.

The preferred approach when using a DFS fantasy football cheat sheet is to go with low-ownership leverage plays. These can improve ROI (return on investment) when they hit. You also should consider balancing exposure across multiple lineups. This approach diffuses risk and thus is essential to DFS success.

Using Default Optimizer Settings Without Customization

Most casual DFS players will run the optimizer in the RotoWire fantasy football draft kit without adjusting for items such as stacking rules, exposure limits or correlation settings. The default settings in those areas can generate a solid DFS roster, but to get maximum value out of your DFS lineups, you will need to customize each of those settings.

To put it another way, the DFS optimizer is just one of many tools in the RotoWire football draft kit. It can greatly improve your percentages, but it should not be seen as a standalone strategy. Incorporate it into an effective DFS gameplan and those percentages can be even more in your favor.

"For anyone who asks how to best use the optimizer, I stress that the default lineup is just a starting point," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jake Letarski. "Even if you enter that lineup verbatim and it hits, you'll likely be sharing your winnings, as other people are operating on similar projections mindsets. At the bare minimum, make at least one switch, or build around one stack, that can make you unique."

Accounting for Late-Breaking News and Injury Updates

There isn't much to be gained by locking in and submitting optimizer lineups too early. Doing so will leave you without room to swap out players affected by the pregame inactive players lists. Surprise scratches here can plummet one prospect's value while simultaneously spiking another's.

The RotoWire NFL optimizer can help you by serving as a fantasy football draft assistant. It will provide you with the latest updates on news and injuries, plus give you tips on setting lineup lock reminders. It will also assist you in using late swap features in leagues where that is available. Once you incorporate this into your DFS draft structure, you will never want to input a DFS lineup without it.

"Fortunately, the NFL is NOT the NBA, which means we aren't getting burned by late scratches (usually)," said Letarski. "We have 90 minutes between inactives and kickoff, so any players ruled OUT will long be announced, and their backups will have their projections edited accordingly."

Using Outdated Projections as Your Optimizer Input

The quality of your NFL optimizer output is only as good as the projections you feed into it. A generic platform projection is something that is available to all DFS managers, so you need refined sources to have your lineup stand apart. You can get these refinements with your subscription to RotoWire.

You can also benefit by reviewing weather reports, see what Vegas lines are indicating about a team or player's prospects and parse target share data. These are much like a mock draft simulator in a season-long league in that they can be helpful influences when you want to manually adjust player projections.

"If you made lineups early, you must double check Sunday morning," Letarski said. "This is not only to make sure your players are not injured, but to ensure you don't miss out on values that open up by injuries you didn't consider. There might be an easy value play opened up by injury, and he'll be a better option than your current salary-relief player. If you miss that, you'll be behind the field."

Building Too Many Lineups Without a Bankroll Strategy

A golden rule in DFS is that more lineups do not automatically mean more profit. Many DFS players defy this rule by over-entering slates relative to their bankroll. This approach spreads their assets too thin across low-conviction lineups and can crush profit potential.

A concentrated approach is better when it comes to contest selection. You should adjust the volume of team entries to be relative to your bankroll size. Do this in conjunction with focusing the NFL optimizer on a tighter set of high-confidence lineups and your profit chances should be greatly increased.