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Franchise Moments: Denver Broncos' Top Moment of the Last Decade

Von Miller's strip sack of Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 is undoubtedly one of the defining defensive plays in Super Bowl history. It's more than just a highlight -- it's a moment that shifted what should've been a tight game and allowed the Broncos to cruise to victory in the biggest game of the year against the Newton-led Panthers.

That play also cemented Miller's legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers of his generation, as he was the undisputed leader of a stingy defense that carried Denver to glory.

Let's take a walk down memory lane to remember the context in which this play was made, the implications it had, and ultimately, why it's considered the biggest moment in Broncos' history over the last 10 years.

Miller-led Broncos defense defies odds in Super Bowl 50

The Panthers arrived at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 7, 2016 as the consensus favorite for the Super Bowl. They finished the regular season with an NFL-best 15-1 record while boasting the league's highest-scoring offense behind Newton's MVP campaign that saw him score 45 total touchdowns. However, the Broncos had other plans, and the stellar defensive unit led by Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib wasted no time in making their presence felt.

Miller was seen as the one player who could swing the game in Denver's favor due to his elite pass-rushing ability. The playcalling of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips consistently created one-on-one opportunities for Miller off the edge, and after a regular season in which he recorded 11 sacks, the Broncos knew Miller was the kind of player who could slow Newton down -- and the rest of the Panthers offense with it.

But his strip sack in the first quarter was more than JUST a highlight. It was a declaration of intent.

Facing third-and-10 from their own 15-yard line, Newton took a shotgun snap but was obliterated by the Broncos' front seven. Miller exploded off the line against right tackle Mike Remmers, and before Newton could finish his throwing motion, Miller chopped at the quarterback's arm from behind, knocking the football loose. The ball bounced into the end zone, where Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson recovered it for the game's first touchdown.

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller strip sack recovered by Malik Jackson for the TD 🤩 https://t.co/G3AOgi0PG7pic.twitter.com/S9psosd9td — Andy (@AndyyNFL) March 15, 2025

Instead of a routine punt or incomplete pass, Denver suddenly held a 10-0 lead after Brandon McManus converted the extra point. It was a massive swing in a game expected to be decided by narrow margins at US betting apps, but it also set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Broncos defense wasn't going to let the Panthers, and Newton, have it their way. As for the strip sack, it became the lasting image of Denver's dominance in that Super Bowl that ended with a 24-10 win for Denver in Peyton Manning's final game of his career.

The Numbers Support Miller's Dominance

The numbers from Super Bowl L are telling. Carolina managed only 194 total yards through three quarters and never established the explosive offense that had overwhelmed opponents all season long, finishing the game with 265 passing yards and 118 on the ground.

As for Miller, he had six total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hits, earning unanimous Super Bowl MVP honors. His performance capped one of the greatest postseason runs ever by an edge rusher.

Across Denver's three playoff victories that season, Miller recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles and consistently delivered in the game's biggest moments, including the AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl against Newton.

A single play rarely defines an entire Super Bowl, but Miller's first-quarter strip sack came remarkably close. It established the tone, gave Denver an early cushion and reinforced that the Broncos' championship hopes rested not on Manning's arm, but on one of the most dominant defenses of the modern NFL era.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.