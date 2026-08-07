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Franchise Moments: Detroit Lions' Top Moment of the Last Decade

For most of their existence, the Lions weren't just bad. They were one of the least successful franchises in all of professional sports. One playoff win between 1957 and 2023. A 0-16 season. A coaching carousel that spun off everyone who vowed to bring change and find success.

By the time Dan Campbell took the podium in January 2021, rebuilding wasn't a new plan -- it was a permanent condition that led to every fan knowing S.O.L. really stood for Same Old Lions. They were never a factor in NFL futures, let alone favorites.

At his introductory press conference, Campbell talked about biting kneecaps, and most of the league, and much of the fanbase, rolled their eyes. The Lions appeared more likely to remain a punchline rather than launch to new heights.

That's why as part of RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments since 2016 campaign, there was only one true answer for the Lions.

The moment: Hiring Dan Campbell in 2021

How Dan Campbell Built the Detroit Lions' Grit Identity

Campbell's first season didn't do much to prove doubters wrong. A 3-13-1 finish that looked like more of the same. To those watching closely, though, an identity was starting to be forged. The Lions went for it on fourth down in spots where caution would be expected. They took two-point conversions instead of the safe extra point. They fought to the final whistle.

Grit was no longer just a buzzword; it was an adjective to describe their play on the field.

Lions 2022 Turnaround and Winning Record Breakthrough

By 2022, that new identity started producing results. Detroit opened 1-6 and looked headed toward being the same old Lions. Instead, the team closed the season on an 8-2 run, capped by a win at Green Bay that eliminated the Packers from playoff contention.

The Lions finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs, but the first real evidence in years that this franchise was moving in the right direction was visible. They didn't stay down and coast for the remainder of their season. They got up, biting kneecaps on the way, and gritted their way to a winning record.

2023 Playoff Win and NFC North Title

2023 is when the results shifted to being in tune with the culture change. Detroit went 12-5, tying a franchise record for wins, and won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years. Then the Lions did something Detroit hadn't done since 1991: they won a playoff game, beating the Rams in the Wild Card round, before knocking off Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round and falling just short in the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco. A franchise that had spent more than half a century trying not to embarrass itself was suddenly one half from the Super Bowl.

2024 removed any remaining doubt that these were the same old Lions. Detroit went 15-2, defended its division title, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history. The playoff exit that followed stung, but by then the point had already been made. The Lions' recent success wasn't a fluke wedged between bad seasons -- they had created sustained success by building an identity and culture under Dan Campbell.

Lions Sustained Success From 2024 to 2026

Despite a step back and missing the playoffs in 2025, the Lions still finished with a winning record, going 9-8 while playing one of the toughest schedules in the league. No further decline is expected this season either, with Detroit the betting favorite to win the NFC North in 2026.

These past four years have resulted in a 45-23 combined regular-season record, two playoff wins and two division championships. By far the greatest era for the franchise since the 1950's.

That's why this hire, more than any single player, game or season, stands as the defining moment of the Lions' last decade. The franchise didn't just learn to win; Campbell gave it an identity that it hasn't lost yet.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.