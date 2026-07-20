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Every fantasy football manager has a fantasy football cheat sheet (or more than one) in their fantasy football draft toolbox, but wise managers understand that these are continually changing documents. Early fantasy football cheat sheets provide ample value, but they are often radically different from late fantasy football cheat sheets that are compiled during peak drafting season.

So, what is the best time to start reviewing these cheat sheets? This overview will help answer that question. It will show how early cheat sheets rely on projections and assumptions, then detail why fantasy football ADP and market trends are less stable early in the offseason. It will then cover how training camps and preseason performance change everything and highlight the impact of injuries and role clarity. Finally, it shows you why the best strategy combines the use of both early and late fantasy football cheat sheets.

How Early Cheat Sheets Rely on Projections and Assumptions

Let's start by noting that early cheat sheets are built differently than late cheat sheets. Early sheets rely heavily on RotoWire fantasy football projections, prior-year information and offseason moves. These elements provide a strong initial foundation, but include more uncertainty around player roles and team situations.

"The Packers' first-round selection of Matthew Golden in 2025 is a perfect example," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jim Coventry. "Early projections were aggressive for a rookie drafted that high, but once training camp reports surfaced showing moderate volume, late cheat sheets correctly dialed back expectations before Golden finished with just 3.1 targets per game."

That makes early cheat sheet fantasy football rankings more volatile than late cheat sheets, but keep in mind that these projections and assumptions are a great way to get up to speed. This is very beneficial after the NFL free agency signing period and NFL Draft are complete. Do that during the offseason and you won't be playing catch up when fantasy draft season fires up.

Why ADP and Market Trends are Less Stable Early

Another item of note for the initial cheat sheets is that early fantasy football ADP is volatile due to fewer drafts and more speculation about NFL depth charts. This means that cheat sheets at this stage may not fully reflect true market value or consensus rankings.

"Dak Prescott in 2025 was a textbook case of identifying early value that held up," said Coventry. "He was coming off an injury-plagued 2024, but expected health and the addition of George Pickens created a buying window that remained a value even as his ADP climbed throughout August."

A good fantasy football draft strategy move at this time of year is to start earmarking those potentially undervalued players. This may not be quite as clear later on when there are many changes occurring, so getting ahead of the curve on even one prospect can generate significant return on the pre-draft time investment.

How Training Camp and Preseason Change Everything

The start of training camps is when late fantasy football cheat sheets start showing up in the RotoWire fantasy football draft kit. These sheets begin by incorporating training camp battles, then progress to adjusting for preseason performance.

"In 2025, the fantasy community had written off Travis Etienne in Jacksonville after falling in love with Bhayshul Tuten and holdover Tank Bigsby," Coventry said. "Sharp drafters who tracked Etienne getting first-team reps with the starting offense during preseason used that intel to draft him at a discount, and he was pivotal to many championship-winning rosters."

This competitive environment invariably results in updated NFL depth charts that have a huge impact on draft day value. All of this additional information improves player evaluation and ranking accuracy, so you will want to use these late cheat sheets in tandem with the RotoWire fantasy football draft assistant when participating in drafts during this time.

Impact of Injuries and Role Clarity

Late cheat sheets also adjust for the NFL injury report updates. This is important since injury levels spike during training camps and the preseason. Your subscription to RotoWire has you covered since it is the go-to site for injury report aggregation.

"Denver's 2025 backfield illustrates this perfectly," said Coventry. "The expectation after signing J.K. Dobbins and drafting RJ Harvey in the second round was a split role, but training camp made it clear that Dobbins was the lead back, saving managers from overdrafting Harvey based on draft capital alone."

Training camps and the preseason are also a time when borderline prospects can land confirmed starting roles on their NFL rosters. These updates can shift player value compared to early offseason expectations, so they are something you will definitely need to pay attention to. A good way to stay up to date on these late changes is by doing practice drafts with the RotoWire fantasy football mock draft tool.

Why the Best Strategy Combines Both Versions

Successful managers know that it isn't necessary to choose between early cheat sheets and late cheat sheets. The early cheat sheets are perfect for planning, while the late cheat sheets are tailored for topflight draft day production.

This is why the most successful fantasy managers use a combination strategy in this area. This helps them identify long-term value early on and then stay aligned with current draft conditions when the flurry of preseason changes are taking place.