DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison

Get expert analysis for best ball fantasy football from experts at RotoWire. See the top bargains on DraftKings, including rookies Jordyn Tyson and Denzel Boston.
Updated on February 24, 2026 4:05PM EST
Best Ball Strategy

Gone are the days when we had to wait until each May to draft NFL best ball teams on DraftKings. Contests now open in February, bringing DK in line with most of the industry. That's good news for ADP value hunters, given that DraftKings fantasy best ball is known for having some of the softest ADPs in the industry (relative to competitors like Underdog and Drafters).

At the bottom of this article, you'll find a large chart that shows early best ball ADPs from all three of DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters. Relative to previous years, the numbers from DraftKings look more similar to those from the other sites. Still, there are plenty of areas of disagreement, especially after the first few rounds.

In some cases, we even see trends involving specific positions or archetypes. The big one right now is QBs going earlier on DK than on the other two sites. We'll also see some nice values below with rookie WRs on DraftKings, but don't expect the kind of ADP disparities that we used to see a few years ago when comparing DK to Underdog/Drafters. The competition on DK has gotten somewhat sharper, at least at this early stage of the offseason when best-ball fanatics are the only ones drafting.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the three sites have some differences in scoring/format. DK uses a playoff/pod system (like UD) but with full-PPR scoring instead of UD's half-PPR. Drafters is also full PPR, but with a total-points format instead of the pod/playoff setup — which means Week 1 counts just as much as Week 17 (something with big ADP implications for players coming back from major injuries, and also rookies).

Underpriced on DraftKings

      

Rookie WR Jordyn Tyson

  • DK ADP: 72.5  /  UD ADP: 59.4  /  DR ADP: 65.8

The first few rounds of ADP results are very similar across the three sites, but we start to see more differences in the middle rounds. Tyson is chief among those, with his DraftKings ADP more than a full round behind his Underdog ADP. And he may soon get cheaper on both sites, with a hamstring injury preventing him from testing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Tyson should be healthy well before training camp, but this reinforces concerns about his shaky medical record. 

Tyson otherwise looks like a top-10 talent, with a modest ADP that seems to already price in the medical concern (and how it might impact his draft stock). Personally, I'll be pretty aggressive in drafting all of Tyson, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon, so long as they stay outside the Top 50 in these pre-draft best ball contests. The pool of veterans going in Rounds 4-6 looks weaker than usual, making me more likely to turn to rookies as alternatives (even if it's also a weak rookie class).

       

WR Jordan Addison

  • DK ADP: 111.7   /  UD ADP: 100.2  /  DR ADP: 94.8

I feel like I've already written about Addison a lot this offseason. Long story short, he's too talented to be going this late in drafts when we aren't 100 percent sure his 2026 situation will be as ugly as 2025. Maybe the Vikings will acquire a meaningful QB upgrade. Maybe they'll trade Addison to a team that already has a good QB. There are a few different ways his fantasy outlook could improve, and he's a better real-life player than dozens of the guys drafted ahead of him in fantasy right now.

             

Rookie WR Denzel Boston

  • DK ADP: 125.6  /  UD ADP: 106.9  /  DR ADP: 118.5    

You may now be noticing that most of the ADP value on DraftKings is at wide receiver, even though DK is a full-PPR site. That was also the case in past years, and usually to a greater extent. Some of the receivers we see here, like Boston and Addison, arguably don't get the same PPR boost as most other WRs (because they project to depend on TDs and big plays more so than quantity of receptions). I'm not a huge fan of Boston as a prospect, but his 11th-round ADP on DraftKings is much more palatable than the ninth-round price on Underdog. If I draft Boston at all, it'll be on DK. 

          

RB J.K. Dobbins

  • DK ADP: 153.2  /  UD ADP: 134.7  /  DR ADP: 139.8

Dobbins turned 27 in December, a month after undergoing surgery on his foot (reportedly for a Lisfranc injury). He returned to limited practice participation ahead of the AFC Championship Game, but it didn't seem like he made a real push to play. He finished the season with career highs for carries per game (15.3) and rushing yards per game (77.2), averaging 5.0 YPC, albeit over just 10 appearances. You obviously can't count on Dobbins to stay healthy, but he's always been a capable starter when available. At the current DK price, I'll take that. Dobbins and Tyjae Spears are the guys I'll target in this range after James Conner and Emmett Johnson are gone.

        

WR Josh Downs

  • DK ADP: 160.0  /  UD ADP: 152.9  /  DR ADP: 152.3

It seems like Downs bounces back and forth between being overhyped or undervalued by the fantasy community. Right now is the time to buy, with Downs potentially in line for big boosts in route/target share if the Colts fail to re-sign Alec Pierce or decide to trade Michael Pittman. Downs may not have the size/speed/explosiveness to be a true No. 1 receiver, but he's at least capable of returning to the type of production we saw in 2024 (72-803-5 on 107 targets in just 14 games).

           

  • WR Marvin Harrison - DK ADP: 68.7  /  UD ADP: 64.5  /  DR ADP: 60.1
  • WR DK Metcalf - DK ADP: 75.8  /  UD ADP: 67.5  /  DR ADP: 70.8
  • WR Stefon Diggs - DK ADP: 99.6  /  UD ADP: 91.4  /  DR ADP: 91.0
  • ROOKIE WR KC Concepcion - DK ADP: 137.9  /  UD ADP: 126.0  /  DR ADP: 125.8
  • ROOKIE RB Emmett Johnson - DK ADP: 139.1  /  UD ADP: 128.0  /  DR ADP: 130.9
  • RB Sean Tucker - DK ADP: 181.3  /  UD ADP: 167.1  /  DR ADP: 162.2
  • Additional examples are listed in green in the ADP chart at the bottom of the article.

        

Overpriced on DraftKings

             

WR Parker Washington 

  • DK ADP: 56.3  /  UD ADP: 73.4  /  DR ADP: 64.6

I thought I was one of Washington's biggest fans, ranking him 55th in my initial PPR Top 300 for 2026. It turns out that's right where he goes on DraftKings, at least on average. The early ADP on Underdog (73.4) is surprisingly low, especially for someone who doesn't merit much of a penalty for the difference between full PPR and half PPR. Washington may look like a low-aDOT slot specialist, and he does in fact work the slot a lot, but his career marks for aDOT (11.5) and yards per catch (12.9) are well above league-average for a WR. And he's scored 10 times on 106 career receptions.

        

TE Harold Fannin

  • DK ADP: 68.5  /  UD ADP: 74.9  /  DR ADP: 79.6

Fannin isn't someone I expected to show up here. Historically, the inflated ADPs on DraftKings tend to be big-name veterans, not breakout candidates. Then again, Fannin essentially already broke out as a rookie, held back by poor QB play and seemingly not much else. He'll now be in a new offense, under Todd Monken, with fellow second-year pro Quinshon Judkins (leg/ankle) coming back from a major ankle injury. The Browns likely will draft a WR on Day 1 or 2 this April, but that's not necessarily a bad thing when there's so little competition for targets at the moment. Even someone like Carnell Tate wouldn't necessarily stop Fannin from reaching triple-digit targets. I view him as a steal on Drafters, not a reach on DraftKings, FWIW.

       

FA WR Tyreek Hill

  • DK ADP: 116.9  /  UD ADP: 145.6  /  DR ADP: 130.0

This is the classic overpay we've seen on DraftKings for years now. There are far fewer examples at the moment, so Hill really stands out, going in the 10th round even though he's not certain to play in 2026. I do think he's the type of rare talent who can come back from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments (including the ACL) at age 32/33 (he turns 32 on March 1), but we shouldn't expect him to be ready for the early part of the season. I won't consider Hill before the 13th round, even in the playoff/pod format where you can afford to have him sit out most of the season. He was already in decline, and won't be remotely the same player in 2026 even if he gets medical clearance eventually.

                 

  • WR Chris Olave - DK ADP: 25.3  /  UD ADP: 26.2  /  DR ADP: 27.7
  • QB Josh Allen  - DK ADP: 26.4  /  UD ADP: 30.5  /  DR ADP: 32.2
  • WR Rashee Rice - DK ADP: 28.0  /  UD ADP: 30.5  /  DR ADP: 30.6
  • QB Matthew Stafford - DK ADP: 85.6  /  UD ADP: 98.3  /  DR ADP: 93.4
  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson - DK ADP: 94.1  /  UD ADP: 110.2  /  DR ADP: 107.7
  • RB Zach Charbonnet DK ADP: 142.3  /  UD ADP: 157.7  /  DR ADP: 175.6
  • TE Colby Parkinson DK ADP: 179.4  /  UD ADP: 200.5  /  DR ADP: 202.8
  • Additional examples are listed in red in the ADP chart at the bottom of the article.

        

ADP Chart (late February)

DK ADP = ADP on DraftKings

ΔDK = Difference between DK ADP and average of the other two (UD, DR)

UD ADP = ADP on Underdog

DR ADP = ADP on Drafters

Green = Relatively Cheaper on DK

Red = Relatively Expensive on DK

   DK ADPΔDKUD ADPDR ADP
1ATLRBBijan Robinson1.10.11.11
2LARWRPuka Nacua2.4-0.62.83.1
3DETRBJahmyr Gibbs3.00.42.82.4
4CINWRJa'Marr Chase3.80.13.63.8
5SEAWRJaxon Smith-Njigba5.20.05.25.1
6SFRBChristian McCaffrey6.3-0.57.46.2
7INDRBJonathan Taylor7.10.36.67.1
8DALWRCeeDee Lamb8.5-0.48.39.4
9DETWRAmon-Ra St. Brown8.90.68.97.8
10BUFRBJames Cook10.4-0.810.611.8
11MIARBDe'Von Achane11.00.211.410.2
12LVRBAshton Jeanty12.10.911.710.7
13MINWRJustin Jefferson13.5-0.313.813.8
14ARITETrey McBride14.8-0.815.715.4
15LACRBOmarion Hampton15.30.415.314.5
16ATLWRDrake London16.70.017.116.3
17PHIRBSaquon Barkley17.00.117.516.2
18NYGWRMalik Nabers18.20.616.319
19FARBJeremiyah Love19.10.818.518.2
20LVTEBrock Bowers20.3-0.220.620.3
21CINRBChase Brown21.10.32219.7
22BALRBDerrick Henry22.30.821.321.7
23DALWRGeorge Pickens22.9-0.222.823.4
24HOUWRNico Collins24.01.223.322.4
25NOWRChris Olave25.3-1.726.227.7
26BUFQBJosh Allen26.4-5.030.532.2
27KCWRRashee Rice28.0-2.630.530.6
28SEARBKenneth Walker28.50.430.525.7
29NYJRBBreece Hall29.71.629.327
30GBRBJosh Jacobs30.62.327.429.2
31TBRBBucky Irving31.12.927.928.5
32CINWRTee Higgins31.8-1.133.232.6
33CARWRTetairoa McMillan33.10.831.433.2
34LARRBKyren Williams33.31.333.930.1
35PHIWRA.J. Brown34.10.932.334.2
36JAXRBTravis Etienne36.80.736.635.6
37LACWRLadd McConkey37.80.736.337.9
38NYJWRGarrett Wilson38.61.338.436.2
39CHITEColston Loveland39.5-3.643.342.8
40BALWRZay Flowers40.90.241.539.9
41LARWRDavante Adams41.60.04241.2
42NYGRBCam Skattebo41.7-0.644.540.2
43DETWRJameson Williams43.41.940.442.7
44PHIWRDeVonta Smith45.41.14444.7
45DENRBRJ Harvey46.9-0.150.943.1
46WASWRTerry McLaurin47.00.746.845.8
47BALQBLamar Jackson47.90.047.848
48TBWREmeka Egbuka48.3-0.445.252.1
49CHIWRLuther Burden49.8-0.348.751.4
50DALRBJavonte Williams50.20.450.349.4
51CLERBQuinshon Judkins50.6-1.154.748.7
52CINQBJoe Burrow51.8-9.464.258.2
53NERBTreVeyon Henderson52.94.746.949.5
54MIAWRJaylen Waddle52.90.251.454
55GBWRChristian Watson56.03.056.249.9
56JAXWRParker Washington56.3-12.773.464.6
57CHIRBD'Andre Swift58.11.658.754.4
58CHIWRRome Odunze58.51.457.856.4
59FAWRCarnell Tate58.73.053.857.7
60DENWRCourtland Sutton61.3-0.862.761.4
61CHIQBCaleb Williams62.2-6.667.470.3
62FAWRMakai Lemon64.33.657.663.8
63WASQBJayden Daniels64.32.362.361.8
64INDTETyler Warren65.0-3.368.268.3
65NEQBDrake Maye66.72.862.865.1
66JAXWRBrian Thomas67.43.660.567.2
67NERBRhamondre Stevenson67.4-0.872.963.6
68CLETEHarold Fannin68.5-8.874.979.6
69ARIWRMarvin Harrison68.76.464.560.1
70PHIQBJalen Hurts69.70.368.970
71ARIWRMichael Wilson70.6-5.174.676.8
72FAWRJordyn Tyson72.59.959.465.8
73PITRBJaylen Warren73.55.172.264.6
74TBWRMike Evans73.94.566.272.6
75PITWRDK Metcalf75.86.667.570.8
76JAXQBTrevor Lawrence76.3-4.781.980.1
77GBTETucker Kraft77.3-4.882.581.7
78SFWRRicky Pearsall78.33.17674.3
79NYGQBJaxson Dart78.40.280.176.3
80DALQBDak Prescott78.8-4.182.882.9
81JAXRBBhayshul Tuten80.64.976.474.9
82LACQBJustin Herbert82.33.679.378.1
83INDWRAlec Pierce83.34.578.878.9
84CHIRBKyle Monangai85.61.385.583.2
85LARQBMatthew Stafford85.6-10.398.393.4
86ATLTEKyle Pitts85.7-6.689.495.2
87JAXWRJakobi Meyers87.12.584.484.8
88DETTESam LaPorta87.6-3.792.490.1
89KCQBPatrick Mahomes88.70.487.589.2
90LACWRQuentin Johnston90.53.386.388.1
91TENRBTony Pollard91.34.488.785.1
92NYGWRWan'Dale Robinson94.1-14.9110.2107.7
93CARRBChuba Hubbard94.24.491.887.8
94CHIWRDJ Moore95.3-1.495.298.1
95DENQBBo Nix96.4-5.3102.7100.8
96SFQBBrock Purdy97.51.497.594.7
97DETQBJared Goff98.3-4.5103.6101.9
98CARRBRico Dowdle98.9-2.0102.399.5
99BUFTEDalton Kincaid99.3-7.7109.3104.7
100NEWRStefon Diggs99.68.491.491
101LARRBBlake Corum101.06.09595.1
102INDWRMichael Pittman102.15.792.8100
103FARBJadarian Price103.10.698.2106.8
104GBQBJordan Love104.3-1.8107105.1
105LACTEOronde Gadsden104.7-0.5104.6105.7
106KCWRXavier Worthy106.55.597105
107TBQBBaker Mayfield107.0-1.4110.3106.5
108ATLRBTyler Allgeier107.510.1100.494.5
109BUFWRKhalil Shakir108.0-5.2115.9110.4
110HOURBWoody Marks110.7-8.3121.2116.7
111MINWRJordan Addison111.714.2100.294.8
112NOQBTyler Shough112.4-2.8118.1112.4
113SFTEGeorge Kittle113.1-13.6118.9134.4
114CARWRJalen Coker114.3-4.9118.1120.3
115DETRBDavid Montgomery114.81.2107.9119.3
116TBWRChris Godwin115.31.7114.2113
117MIAWRTyreek Hill116.9-20.9145.6130
118SFWRJauan Jennings117.34.0112.3114.3
119WASRBJacory Croskey-Merritt119.6-3.9122.7124.3
120PITRBKenneth Gainwell120.11.4126.8110.6
121PHITEDallas Goedert120.4-8.0131.5125.3
122GBWRJayden Reed121.86.9113.3116.5
123SEAQBSam Darnold122.2-2.1123.7124.8
124DALTEJake Ferguson123.11.1126118
125FAWRDenzel Boston125.612.9106.9118.5
126JAXTEBrenton Strange126.8-3.6133.6127.2
127FARBJonah Coleman128.45.5116.7129.2
128HOUWRJayden Higgins129.13.2124.8127.1
129FAQBFernando Mendoza130.0-6.4133.6139.2
130NYGRBTyrone Tracy131.17.0130.4117.7
131WASWRDeebo Samuel132.00.7128.7134
132CARQBBryce Young133.3-2.4138.3133.1
133GBWRMatthew Golden134.04.9123135.1
134GBQBMalik Willis134.83.4141.2121.7
135ARIRBTrey Benson135.1-8.4137150
136NOTEJuwan Johnson135.2-7.5146139.4
137FAWRKC Concepcion137.912.0126125.8
138HOUQBC.J. Stroud138.0-0.8134.9142.6
139FARBEmmett Johnson139.112.4128125.5
140GBWRRomeo Doubs140.66.2137.9131
141SEARBZach Charbonnet142.3-24.4157.7175.6
142ARIRBJames Conner142.5-0.1140.7144.6
143TENQBCam Ward142.7-2.0143.8145.6
144FATEKenyon Sadiq144.7-3.3146.7149.3
145ARIQBKyler Murray145.27.1141135.2
146NORBAlvin Kamara146.7-1.9148.7148.6
147NETEHunter Henry147.7-4.7154.4150.3
148SFWRBrandon Aiyuk148.83.2142.6148.7
149TENRBTyjae Spears149.8-1.8158.2145.1
150MINRBJordan Mason150.47.1147.2139.5
151JAXWRTravis Hunter151.0-6.6149.9165.2
152INDQBDaniel Jones151.9-5.3155.4158.9
153NEWRKayshon Boutte152.1-4.7151.2162.4
154DENRBJ.K. Dobbins153.216.0134.7139.8
155DENWRPat Bryant154.1-1.8156.8155.1
156BALTEMark Andrews154.70.4151.6156.9
157TBWRJalen McMillan156.32.8156.9150.1
158SEAWRRashid Shaheed156.810.4140.6152.3
159KCTETravis Kelce158.5-4.6161.8164.3
160INDWRJosh Downs160.011.5152.9144.1
161SEATEAJ Barner161.1-10.8167.8175.9
162MINRBAaron Jones161.32.6163154.5
163DENWRTroy Franklin163.81.4163.8161.1
164NYJRBBraelon Allen163.93.3162.2159
165TENWRChimere Dike164.71.9173.2152.4
166NYGTETheo Johnson165.9-4.8171170.4
167TBRBRachaad White167.07.8163.6154.8
168CLEWRJerry Jeudy167.96.7159.9162.6
169CARRBJonathon Brooks169.41.6164.1171.6
170BALTEIsaiah Likely169.4-6.1173.5177.5
171ATLQBMichael Penix171.7-0.9169.2176
172HOUWRTank Dell172.5-2.6175.1175.1
173LACRBKimani Vidal173.61.7176.5167.4
174HOUTEDalton Schultz175.5-10.7186.2186.1
175MINQBJ.J. McCarthy176.2-14.3189192
176HOURBJoe Mixon176.9-5.4181.5183.1
177CLETEDavid Njoku177.10.4177.6175.8
178DETWRIsaac TeSlaa178.0-3.6183.5179.7
179LARTEColby Parkinson179.4-22.3200.5202.8
180CLERBDylan Sampson179.80.4183.3175.5
181ARIQBJacoby Brissett180.3-3.1191.1175.7
182TBRBSean Tucker181.316.7167.1162.2
183TENWRCalvin Ridley183.4-0.9172.3196.3
184LACWRTre' Harris183.86.6181.4173
185FAWRElijah Sarratt186.00.3178.2193.3
186FARBKaytron Allen186.47.5174.7183.2
187MINTET.J. Hockenson187.5-3.3187.2194.4
188LVWRTre Tucker188.011.5184.4168.7
189NYJWRAdonai Mitchell188.410.1179.2177.4
190FAWROmar Cooper190.15.9184.8183.6
191SEAWRTory Horton191.53.6194.3181.4
192CLEQBShedeur Sanders191.6-15.8201.8213
193LARTETerrance Ferguson192.22.3188.8191
194SFRBBrian Robinson193.72.9187.8193.8
195NYJTEMason Taylor196.4-7.7203.6204.7
196TENWRElic Ayomanor196.63.7195.5190.3
197NORBDevin Neal197.2-23.2227.7213
198DENWRMarvin Mims198.5-2.6204.9197.3
199FARBNicholas Singleton198.84.1192.1197.4
200BALRBKeaton Mitchell200.67.2198.2188.6
201TENTEGunnar Helm201.12.8199.6197
202DALWRRyan Flournoy201.75.5206.9185.4
203PHIRBTank Bigsby202.713.9192.3185.3
204NEWRMack Hollins203.8-25.1238.6219.1
205SFTEJake Tonges204.6-14.5216.8221.4
206TBTECade Otton207.2-5.1211.4213.1
207FAWRZachariah Branch208.0-2.9197.2224.6
208SEAWRCooper Kupp208.2-13.9215.2228.9
209PITQBAaron Rodgers210.12.4211.8203.6
210KCRBBrashard Smith210.3-0.3213.6207.6
211NOWRDevaughn Vele210.5-1.9223.7201.2
212WASRBChris Rodriguez211.4-15.6234.9219.1
213BUFWRKeon Coleman214.310.4201.7206.1
214FATEEli Stowers214.80.9219.8208
215ATLQBKirk Cousins215.2-10.1227.3223.3
216GBRBEmanuel Wilson215.39.4204.3207.4
217SFQBMac Jones217.6-9.5232.3221.9
218LACWRKeenan Allen217.8-5.7228.7218.3
219DALRBJaydon Blue218.4-0.4223.2214.5
220FAWRChris Brazzell218.6-2.4215.9226.1
221NORBKendre Miller219.4-20.5239.7240
222MIAWRMalik Washington219.6-1.0221.3219.9
223PITTEPat Freiermuth219.81.8219.9216.2
224LACRBNajee Harris220.00.9222.8215.4
225FAQBTy Simpson220.9-4.8232.2219.3
226FARBMike Washington221.20.8216.8224
227BUFRBRay Davis221.75.9206225.6
228PITRBKaleb Johnson222.78.6209.8218.3
229FAWRMalachi Fields223.02.8224216.4
230FAQBDerek Carr223.1-6.7239220.6
231MIAQBTua Tagovailoa223.3-10.2234.3232.6
232FAWRJa'Kobi Lane223.52.8214.5226.9
233ATLWRDarnell Mooney224.06.4215.6219.6
234KCRBIsiah Pacheco224.0-7.9233.6230.2
235HOUWRChristian Kirk224.3-9.1236.9230
236LVQBGeno Smith224.4-14.5237.7240
237MIATEDarren Waller224.6-13.1239.7235.7
238WASTEZach Ertz224.6-15.2239.6240
239JAXRBLeQuint Allen224.9-13.9237.5240
240KCRBKareem Hunt225.1-13.7239.3238.3
241FARBDemond Claiborne225.38.7226.6206.7
242TENTEChig Okonkwo225.3-4.3231228.3
243WASWRJaylin Lane225.3-14.7239.9240
244NEWRKyle Williams225.59.5219.3212.7
245FAWRAntonio Williams225.5-14.3239.5240
246PITTEDarnell Washington225.6-14.3239.7240
247NYJRBIsaiah Davis225.9-8.5237.8231
248FARBRoman Hemby226.1-9.2238.6232
249SEARBGeorge Holani226.2-8.7239.6230.2
250MIARBOllie Gordon226.3-3.1230228.9
251GBRBMarShawn Lloyd226.3-8.0239.6229
252NYJQBJustin Fields226.3-10.2239.6233.3
253KCWRTyquan Thornton226.3-13.6239.8240
254CINTEMike Gesicki226.8-8.3235.9234.3
255LVWRDont'e Thornton226.9-12.7239.2240
256CLEWRIsaiah Bond227.2-6.5236.8230.6
257FAWRGermie Bernard227.43.0232.5216.3
258KCWRJalen Royals227.4-4.3239.5224
259INDQBRiley Leonard227.6-12.4240240
260FAWRChris Bell227.7-4.9234.3230.8
261FAWRBryce Lance227.7-12.3240240
262SFWRDemarcus Robinson227.9-12.1240240
263HOUWRJaylin Noel228.02.6228.5222.4
264DENTEEvan Engram228.0-1.8235.7223.8
265INDQBAnthony Richardson228.0-11.0238240
266BALWRRashod Bateman228.22.8231.4219.3
267WASQBMarcus Mariota228.2-6.2239.5229.2
268NEWRDeMario Douglas228.2-8.4239.9233.3
269SFRBJordan James228.32.6233218.5
270CARWRXavier Legette228.3-5.3237.5229.8
271TBWRTez Johnson228.3-6.5237.5232.2
272NORBAudric Estime228.4-6.2239.7229.6
273GBWRSavion Williams228.4-11.6239.9240
274KCWRHollywood Brown228.5-8.6238.3235.8
275MIAQBQuinn Ewers228.5-11.4239.7240
276GBWRDontayvion Wicks228.6-1.5238.4221.7
277NYGWRDarius Slayton228.8-5.2238.2229.8
278FARBAdam Randall228.91.4237.3217.7
279MINWRJalen Nailor228.9-6.8238.8232.5
280FATEJustin Joly229.0-10.4238.8240
281PITTEJonnu Smith229.0-11.0239.9240
282FAWREric McAlister229.2-10.7239.7240
283CLEQBDeshaun Watson229.3-10.4239.3240
284FAWRTed Hurst229.4-9.7238.1240
285CINWRAndrei Iosivas229.5-10.2239.3240
286FATEMax Klare229.5-10.2239.4240
287BUFWRBrandin Cooks229.9-10.0239.8240
288LARTETyler Higbee230.1-9.7239.6240
289BUFRBTy Johnson230.2-5.9239.8232.3
290BUFTEDawson Knox230.2-9.6239.5240
291KCTENoah Gray230.2-9.7239.7240
292WASWRTreylon Burks230.2-9.8240240
293LACWRKeAndre Lambert-Smith230.5-9.4239.8240
294LVTEMichael Mayer230.7-0.1238.7222.9
295LVWRJack Bech230.9-1.6235.8229.2
296CARTEJa'Tavion Sanders230.9-2.7239.1228.1
297PITWRCalvin Austin230.9-4.3239.7230.8
298SEATEElijah Arroyo231.0-2.1238.6227.6
299FATEMichael Trigg231.0-3.6238.7230.6
300MIARBJaylen Wright231.0-4.3239231.7
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
