Gone are the days when we had to wait until each May to draft NFL best ball teams on DraftKings. Contests now open in February, bringing DK in line with most of the industry. That's good news for ADP value hunters, given that DraftKings fantasy best ball is known for having some of the softest ADPs in the industry (relative to competitors like Underdog and Drafters).

At the bottom of this article, you'll find a large chart that shows early best ball ADPs from all three of DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters. Relative to previous years, the numbers from DraftKings look more similar to those from the other sites. Still, there are plenty of areas of disagreement, especially after the first few rounds.

In some cases, we even see trends involving specific positions or archetypes. The big one right now is QBs going earlier on DK than on the other two sites. We'll also see some nice values below with rookie WRs on DraftKings, but don't expect the kind of ADP disparities that we used to see a few years ago when comparing DK to Underdog/Drafters. The competition on DK has gotten somewhat sharper, at least at this early stage of the offseason when best-ball fanatics are the only ones drafting.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the three sites have some differences in scoring/format. DK uses a playoff/pod system (like UD) but with full-PPR scoring instead of UD's half-PPR. Drafters is also full PPR, but with a total-points format instead of the pod/playoff setup — which means Week 1 counts just as much as Week 17 (something with big ADP implications for players coming back from major injuries, and also rookies).

Underpriced on DraftKings

Rookie WR Jordyn Tyson

DK ADP: 72.5 / UD ADP: 59.4 / DR ADP: 65.8

The first few rounds of ADP results are very similar across the three sites, but we start to see more differences in the middle rounds. Tyson is chief among those, with his DraftKings ADP more than a full round behind his Underdog ADP. And he may soon get cheaper on both sites, with a hamstring injury preventing him from testing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Tyson should be healthy well before training camp, but this reinforces concerns about his shaky medical record.

Tyson otherwise looks like a top-10 talent, with a modest ADP that seems to already price in the medical concern (and how it might impact his draft stock). Personally, I'll be pretty aggressive in drafting all of Tyson, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon, so long as they stay outside the Top 50 in these pre-draft best ball contests. The pool of veterans going in Rounds 4-6 looks weaker than usual, making me more likely to turn to rookies as alternatives (even if it's also a weak rookie class).

WR Jordan Addison

DK ADP: 111.7 / UD ADP: 100.2 / DR ADP: 94.8

I feel like I've already written about Addison a lot this offseason. Long story short, he's too talented to be going this late in drafts when we aren't 100 percent sure his 2026 situation will be as ugly as 2025. Maybe the Vikings will acquire a meaningful QB upgrade. Maybe they'll trade Addison to a team that already has a good QB. There are a few different ways his fantasy outlook could improve, and he's a better real-life player than dozens of the guys drafted ahead of him in fantasy right now.

Rookie WR Denzel Boston

DK ADP: 125.6 / UD ADP: 106.9 / DR ADP: 118.5

You may now be noticing that most of the ADP value on DraftKings is at wide receiver, even though DK is a full-PPR site. That was also the case in past years, and usually to a greater extent. Some of the receivers we see here, like Boston and Addison, arguably don't get the same PPR boost as most other WRs (because they project to depend on TDs and big plays more so than quantity of receptions). I'm not a huge fan of Boston as a prospect, but his 11th-round ADP on DraftKings is much more palatable than the ninth-round price on Underdog. If I draft Boston at all, it'll be on DK.

RB J.K. Dobbins

DK ADP: 153.2 / UD ADP: 134.7 / DR ADP: 139.8

Dobbins turned 27 in December, a month after undergoing surgery on his foot (reportedly for a Lisfranc injury). He returned to limited practice participation ahead of the AFC Championship Game, but it didn't seem like he made a real push to play. He finished the season with career highs for carries per game (15.3) and rushing yards per game (77.2), averaging 5.0 YPC, albeit over just 10 appearances. You obviously can't count on Dobbins to stay healthy, but he's always been a capable starter when available. At the current DK price, I'll take that. Dobbins and Tyjae Spears are the guys I'll target in this range after James Conner and Emmett Johnson are gone.

WR Josh Downs

DK ADP: 160.0 / UD ADP: 152.9 / DR ADP: 152.3

It seems like Downs bounces back and forth between being overhyped or undervalued by the fantasy community. Right now is the time to buy, with Downs potentially in line for big boosts in route/target share if the Colts fail to re-sign Alec Pierce or decide to trade Michael Pittman. Downs may not have the size/speed/explosiveness to be a true No. 1 receiver, but he's at least capable of returning to the type of production we saw in 2024 (72-803-5 on 107 targets in just 14 games).

Overpriced on DraftKings

WR Parker Washington

DK ADP: 56.3 / UD ADP: 73.4 / DR ADP: 64.6

I thought I was one of Washington's biggest fans, ranking him 55th in my initial PPR Top 300 for 2026. It turns out that's right where he goes on DraftKings, at least on average. The early ADP on Underdog (73.4) is surprisingly low, especially for someone who doesn't merit much of a penalty for the difference between full PPR and half PPR. Washington may look like a low-aDOT slot specialist, and he does in fact work the slot a lot, but his career marks for aDOT (11.5) and yards per catch (12.9) are well above league-average for a WR. And he's scored 10 times on 106 career receptions.

TE Harold Fannin

DK ADP: 68.5 / UD ADP: 74.9 / DR ADP: 79.6

Fannin isn't someone I expected to show up here. Historically, the inflated ADPs on DraftKings tend to be big-name veterans, not breakout candidates. Then again, Fannin essentially already broke out as a rookie, held back by poor QB play and seemingly not much else. He'll now be in a new offense, under Todd Monken, with fellow second-year pro Quinshon Judkins (leg/ankle) coming back from a major ankle injury. The Browns likely will draft a WR on Day 1 or 2 this April, but that's not necessarily a bad thing when there's so little competition for targets at the moment. Even someone like Carnell Tate wouldn't necessarily stop Fannin from reaching triple-digit targets. I view him as a steal on Drafters, not a reach on DraftKings, FWIW.

FA WR Tyreek Hill

DK ADP: 116.9 / UD ADP: 145.6 / DR ADP: 130.0

This is the classic overpay we've seen on DraftKings for years now. There are far fewer examples at the moment, so Hill really stands out, going in the 10th round even though he's not certain to play in 2026. I do think he's the type of rare talent who can come back from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments (including the ACL) at age 32/33 (he turns 32 on March 1), but we shouldn't expect him to be ready for the early part of the season. I won't consider Hill before the 13th round, even in the playoff/pod format where you can afford to have him sit out most of the season. He was already in decline, and won't be remotely the same player in 2026 even if he gets medical clearance eventually.

