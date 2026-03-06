The 2026 NFL Free Agency period is about to open, which means dynasty values are about to change dramatically. Here are four players to target before Monday.

NFL Free Agency officially opens on March 11, with the legal tampering window kicking off two days earlier on March 9. That's when the dynasty fantasy football news cycle blows up. But if you act now, you can capitalize before your league mates do.

Below, I'll break down four players whose dynasty values stand to change dramatically once free agency begins — and more specifically, why you should be trading for them before the market catches up.

Tyler Allgeier Dynasty Value

Tyler Allgeier is one of the most underrated buy-low opportunities heading into free agency, and the window to acquire him closing fast.

He came out of BYU as a fifth-round pick and immediately looked like a steal, posting a 1,000-yard rookie season in 2022. Then Bijan Robinson showed up. Allgeier's backup billing over the last two seasons has fooled dynasty managers into thinking that's what he is. It's not.

The guy just finished the 2025 season with a career-high eight rushing touchdowns. He averaged over 4.5 yards per carry. He did that while splitting carries in a system built around another player. That's not backup production. That's a lead back operating in a timeshare.

The Michael Turner comparison is apt here. Turner spent years as a handcuff behind LaDainian Tomlinson in San Diego, looked fine in limited work, and the moment he got out and got his own backfield, he ran for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He was 26. Allgeier will be 26 when the 2026 season opens. The runway is there.

Denver is the dream landing spot. And there's a lot of smoke about him joining the Broncos. But there are plenty of RB-needy teams. I'd try to acquire him now – you're not going to be able to get him once he signs his new deal.

Dynasty Trade Value: Early Third-Round Pick

Alec Pierce Dynasty Value

Now that George Pickens is off the market, Alec Pierce is the best wide receiver in this free agent class, and it isn't particularly close. Over the last two seasons, he's led the NFL in yards per reception — 22.3 in 2024, 21.3 in 2025. In 2025, he cleared 1,000 yards on just 47 catches and added six touchdowns. He accomplished all of that catching passes from nine different quarterbacks over four seasons. If you're a casual NFL fan, the contract Pierce is about to sign will shock you.

Pierce is expected to command around 25 million per year on the open market. But I wouldn't be shocked if that ended up north of $30 million. After moving on from Stefon Diggs, New England has the resources and the need to make this happen. If he lands with the Pats, I think he's worth a late first. But you could probably get him for a two right now.

Pierce is 6-foot-3, runs a 4.41, and is among the best deep-ball receivers in the league. Drake Maye is arguably the best deep-ball passer. They're a match made in heaven, but Pierce's will likely skyrocket as long as he gets out of Indianapolis' crowded skill-position group and shaky QB room.

Dynasty Trade Value: Early Second-Round Pick

Malik Willis Dynasty Value

Current Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Rumored Suitors: Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets

Let's get right to it: Malik Willis is going to get paid. He only started one game this season, and he was so good that he'll likely be looking at an AAV north of $30 million. Here was his stat line: 18-of-21 passing, 288 yards, one passing touchdown. Oh, and 60 rushing yards with two more touchdowns on the ground.

The dynasty case for Willis isn't just the passing numbers — it's the legs. People went nuts for Justin Fields joining the Jets this time last year. The process was correct, the player and situation just weren't good enough. If Willis lands with the right team, he could be a bonafide QB1 in fantasy for the next two to three seasons.

The Cardinals feel like the most realistic best-case scenario, but he'll be a top-20 QB next year, almost regardless of where he ends up.

Dynasty Trade Value: Early-to-Mid Second-Round Pick

David Njoku Dynasty Value

Current Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Rumored Suitors: Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders

The Browns are moving on from David Njoku — and it has nothing to do with his talent. Cleveland drafted Harold Fannin Jr. last spring. He's 22, cheap, and was the more productive tight end by year's end. When healthy, Njoku can still produce. Now that he's out of Cleveland, he could be more productive than ever.

He had back-to-back top-six PPR tight end finishes on a per-game basis in 2023 and 2024. He fell off in 2025, but he was hurt and had to contend with Fannin's emergence. If you're a contender and need a cheap starting TE or want some depth, Njoku is a great target.

Having played on the Browns his whole career, you have to think Njoku wants to go to a high-powered offense and/or a contender. If he lands in the right spot, you could be turning a third-round pick into a top-five TE season this year. He's my clear-cut favorite TE to buy right now.