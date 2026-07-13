What to Include in an Early 2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

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Fantasy managers who want to get ahead of the draft season curve will often do so by reviewing an early fantasy football cheat sheet. This is a terrific way to build a winning draft plan, but what should fantasy managers be looking for? What should be included in an early 2026 fantasy football cheat sheet?

We've put together this analysis to help you answer that question. It shows you how early cheat sheets start with core fantasy football rankings and positional tiers, and include ADP trends and player value ranges. We look at projections and expected opportunities available via role clarity and a prospect's place on NFL depth charts. We close out by giving you some notes on strategy, sleepers and risk factors.

Core Rankings and Positional Tiers

An early cheat sheet should include baseline fantasy football rankings organized by position and tier. The tiers are a critical part of the process for many fantasy managers who build a fantasy football draft strategy around effective tier management.

The primary reason managers do this is because tiers can help identify drop-offs. This is critical since knowing when drop-offs are likely to occur can help guide draft decisions, even when early data is still evolving. This can also help you decide if and when to start a player position run, or when avoiding one of these is the more effective approach.

Early ADP Trends and Player Value Ranges

Incorporating early fantasy football ADP into cheat sheets helps managers understand where players are being drafted. It is crucial in identifying potential value and is a necessity to get the most out of your draft day capital.

The key to understanding early ADP is to realize that it is fluid. This fluidity means you should not lock these rankings into place, but rather consider them highly useful for spotting market sentiment. The RotoWire fantasy football draft kit is a fast and easy way to keep track of changing ADP values during the offseason and throughout prime drafting season.

"It's important to be cognizant of the sample size when considering ADP," said RotoWire Fantasy Football expert Jake Letarski. "Unless you filter over a specific time period, ADP data includes the entire sample size of a site's drafts, so by the time September rolls around, it will be pretty rigid (it may even miss a big, late injury). That's why it's important to utilize both ADP and our custom rankings."

Projections and Expected Opportunity

RotoWire fantasy football projections rely heavily on expected opportunity. Targets, carries, touchdowns, pass attempts, goal-line use, snap counts are all considered. Since these projections power many of the tools available through your subscription to RotoWire, we can say that opportunity is the best attribute for fantasy football draft prospects.

Early projections will have more volatility than ones that are created closer to the draft, but don't forget that even rough projections can provide valuable assistance. They show fantasy managers which players are likely to have clearer paths to volume and thus warrant draft prioritization.

"As the leading data provider in the industry, RotoWire submits its first set of projections not long after the Super Bowl, and they are constantly getting updated to account for the latest news," said Letarski. "Whether that be free agency, the NFL Draft or training camp, you can trust the company that has its pulse on the news 24/7 to make the fastest updates to their projections, regardless of when you're drafting."

Depth Charts and Role Clarity

It's not possible for fantasy prospects to get those opportunities if they are buried on their team's NFL depth chart. This is why NFL depth chart reviews are critical. They allow you to track which players are starters and which are likely to be infrequently utilized backups. In some cases, depth chart analysis can illuminate potential breakout candidates whose ADP levels don't reflect potential breakout status. This often occurs in conjunction with changes to the NFL injury report.

Another plus of tracking early offseason NFL depth chart movement is that it can signal opportunity shifts before rankings fully adjust. These subtle shifts might be lost on those who are taking a wider view, but if they lead to just one additional impact pick, it can make a huge difference on your team's scoring potential.

"Depth charts tell part of the story, but a list of players can't always paint a complete picture," Letarski said. "Not every RB2 is built alike. That's why it's important to check out RotoWire's NFL position roles tool for an expanded breakdown of any team's position group, which can help identify late-round sleepers with major upside."

Notes on Strategy, Sleepers and Risk Factors

A strong cheat sheet contains more than just rankings. It will also include brief notes on draft strategy, highlight sleeper targets and identifies player risks such as injuries or uncertain roles. These insights help managers make faster, more informed, decisions during drafts.

Mock drafts are the best way to attain mastery of these varied items. Once you have completed a few practice drafts with the RotoWire fantasy football mock draft software, you will be fully prepared for fantasy drafts, even before NFL training camps begin. This will also get you ready to use this information in combination with the RotoWire fantasy football draft assistant when the time comes.