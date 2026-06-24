Discover how early fantasy football ADP differs from draft-day ADP. Find out how offseason news, rankings, updates and injuries reshape player value before the draft.

Most fantasy football ADP rankings are initially generated very early in the fantasy football offseason. Those rankings offer information regarding where the fantasy football world views player values at that time, but the reality is that early fantasy football ADP rankings are often quite different from draft-day ADP rankings.

There are many elements that impact these changes. The key is knowing that keeping up on how these ADP player values are shifting throughout the offseason can help you gain a better understanding of ADP values on your draft day fantasy football cheat sheet.

This review will detail why early ADP rankings are more volatile than draft-day rankings, show how offseason news reshapes ADP values, walk you through the role of training camp and NFL injury report updates on ADP, review how market behavior stabilizes closer to draft season and give you some pointers on turning ADP changes into fantasy football draft strategy advantages.

Why Early ADP Is More Volatile

The main reason that early 2026 fantasy football ADP values are more volatile is that they are based on limited data and fewer drafts. This relatively small sample size makes early fantasy football rankings more sensitive to hype. This sensitivity can also impact initial projections and allow for a wider range of speculative analysis.

"In 2025, the Cowboys drafted Jaydon Blue while signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and early ADP had Blue rising ahead of both veterans," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jim Coventry. "Once training camp opened, negative beat reporter feedback on Blue created excellent value for managers who pivoted to Williams before his ADP caught up."

Another side effect of the small sample size is potentially larger swings in player value. In this environment it only takes one rumor of a player moving up the NFL depth charts to send that player's ADP value skyrocketing. If the rumor then turns out to be wrong, that same prospect's ADP rankings will then plummet.

How Offseason News Shapes ADP

While the NFL technically has an offseason, but there is no offseason when it comes to items that can shift ADP values. This list begins in February with offseason signings, then kicks into gear in March with free agency moves. That momentum then moves to maximum when the NFL Draft takes place in late April. Every one of these are apt to move the meter in the RotoWire fantasy football projections.

"The 2026 Colts offseason is a perfect example," Coventry said. "Uncertainty around Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones hitting free agency had their ADP in flux, but once Indy tagged Jones, re-signed Pierce to a massive deal and traded Michael Pittman, the entire target distribution shifted overnight."

Things don't stop with the draft. Once minicamps start, the league will then have depth chart changes galore, or at the very least depth chart rumors that have the same impact. These developments often cause steady adjustments in ADP as the offseason progresses. You can keep track of all of these offseason moves with the various news and injury update tools available through your subscription to RotoWire.

Role of Training Camp and Injury Updates

Fantasy football ADP values may seem to crystallize right before the start of training camp, yet preseason practices and the NFL injury report significantly impact player value. Some ailments may seem small, but veteran fantasy managers know that any negative injury news at this time of year needs to be taken seriously, since teams often do their best to downplay injuries.

"Chris Godwin's 2025 return (to the Bucs) from a dislocated ankle illustrates this perfectly," said Coventry. "Early reports suggested he'd be ready for camp, but as the summer progressed the news turned pessimistic, and managers who tracked those updates avoided a player who was clearly not at full health for much of the season."

Once more information about health, starting roles and usage rates are available, they combine to make the draft-day ADP values much more stable. When that stability kicks in, it's a great idea to go through a practice draft or two with the RotoWire fantasy football mock draft tool. This will give you greater familiarization with these ADP values right before your draft.

How Market Behavior Stabilizes Closer to Draft Season

An additional plus of the start of training camps is that the volume of fantasy football drafts starts to dramatically increase. This spike in completed drafts leads to a stronger consensus on player value and naturally turns ADP rankings into a more accurate reflection of the fantasy football market.

"ADP can move by the day throughout August, even before the biggest wave of drafts in the final week before the season," according to Coventry. "In 2025, Jacory Croskey-Merritt shot up draft boards as news emerged that he would be a starting running back for the Commanders, rewarding managers who were tracking movement in real time."

That doesn't mean the ADP values are locked in, however. You will still want to watch for smaller variations in your favorite draft day prospects by utilizing the various tools in the RotoWire fantasy football draft kit.

Turning ADP Changes into Draft Strategy Advantages

The primary reason to watch ADP changes is to help improve your fantasy drafts. Managers can do this by comparing early ADP trends with draft-day movement. This will quickly ascertain sleepers to target in later rounds and identify fading players who you may want to target or avoid (depending on why they are fading).

Tracking these shifts helps refine draft boards and anticipate where value may emerge. Do this tracking with the RotoWire fantasy football draft assistant and you will have everything you need to turn ADP changes into a draft-day advantage.